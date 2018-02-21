Momenta Pharmaceuticals' (MNTA) CEO Craig Wheeler on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Sarah Carmody - Director, IR

Craig Wheeler - CEO, President and Executive Director

Scott Storer - CFO, Senior VP & Treasurer

Analysts

Dana Flanders - Goldman Sachs

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Douglas Tsao - Barclays

Alex Schwartz - Stifel

David Maris - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Momenta Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Sarah Carmody, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sarah Carmody

Thank you, Aiya, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Momenta's conference call to discuss results for our fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. Today's call is being webcast, and you can view the slides we will be presenting in the Investors section of our website at momentapharma.com.

Joining me on the call with prepared remarks are Craig Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Storer, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our remarks, we will open the call to questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to mention that our call will contain forward-looking statements about our financial outlook, business plans and objectives and other future events and developments, including statements about the timing of regulatory filings; regulatory approvals; market formation and launches of our product candidates; the market potential of our products and product candidates; potential competition and revenues for our products; legal proceedings time lines and strategic decisions; development of our product candidates, including timing of clinical trials and availability of data; and next steps for M254; accounting treatment for payments from our collaborators; our goals and strategy; our current and potential future collaborations; operating expense guidance; cost reduction initiatives and spending projections; and our strategic business review.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the slide entitled Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements included in the presentation accompanying this call and under the heading, Risk Factors, in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as other documents that we may file from time to time. Any forward-looking statements speak only of today's date and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on today's call.

On the call, we will also discuss 2017 non-GAAP operating expense. Please see the presentation accompanying the call for further information and reconciliation of this measure.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Craig.

Craig Wheeler

Thank you, Sarah, and welcome, everyone.

I'll begin today's call with a discussion of the recent approval and launch of our Glatopa 40-milligram product. I’ll also cover our Glatopa 20-milligram results for Q4 and for the 2017 full year. Following this discussion, I will provide highlights for our biosimilars and novel drug pipeline and then finally I'll close with an update on the strategic review of the business that we discussed during our January JPMorgan presentation. Scott will follow me to discuss our fourth quarter financial results, summarize our overall performance for 2017 and provide guidance for 2018. We'll then open the call for questions.

On February 13, we announced the approval and Sandoz's subsequent launch of our Glatopa 40 milligram product. Market entry of this important product has been a long time coming and we are thrilled to now be able to offer MS patient in more cost effective high quality option.

Sandoz is well-positioned to compete effectively in the COPAXONE 40 milligram market. Their experience in marketing the sole generic COPAXONE 20 milligram on the market for over two years has helped to establish important relationships with wholesalers, payers, PDMs, and as well the patient through the Glatopa Care patient's port hub.

We are very pleased with Sandoz its ability to penetrate and hold share in the 20 milligram market and believe this provides positive breakthrough for our potential in the 40 milligram market.

While we are optimistic about Sandoz’s ability to gain share, I do want to emphasize that this is a very competitive market. Mylan's entry as a sole generic back in October changed the market dynamics significantly. Based on Sandoz’s recent experiences in 20 milligram market, and Teva's public comments regarding Mylan's entry with the Tempresta at discount in both 20 milligram and 40 milligram markets, we do not believe the opportunity for our Glatopa 40 milligram product is a significant as it once was.

It's still early days into the launch of our product though and as the second generic in a competitive market it could take some time to understand the products full potential. I look forward to updating you on progress on our next earnings call.

Turning to the Glatopa 20 milligram results, for the full year 2017 prior to adjustments and reduction, our portion of profit from Sandoz's sale of Glatopa 20 milligram was approximately 68 million. In the fourth quarter prior to adjustments and deductions, our portion of profit share was approximately $14 million.

Scott will discuss the puts and takes that determine our reported quarterly revenue splits in his update. Overall, we are pleased with Glatopa 20 milligram's performance in 2017. Importantly, despite Mylan's generic COPAXONE launch in October 2017, Sandoz has done a great job of retaining approximately 40% of the overall Glatopa 20 milligram market.

Their strong relationships allow them to retain their customers but they did have to make significant price concessions. As with our 40 milligram product, we do anticipate due to aggressive competition on the market we will see continued pressure on our 20 milligram revenue stream in future quarters.

Before I discuss biosimilars, I do want to provide you brief update on our ongoing patent litigation with Amphastar involving our 886 patent, covering methods of manufacturing of our Enoxaparin product.

Remember that back in July of 2017, the District Court of Massachusetts announced the jury verdict finding that our patent was infringed by Amphastar but the patent was invalid and unenforceable. Recently the District Court announced its decision narrowing the jury’s advisory verdict on enforceability to limit that defense to only one of the two infringing testing methods. As such, we are evaluating our plans for appeal and expect to continue to vigorously enforce our patent rights.

Turning to biosimilar, I'll start with M923, our wholly owned biosimilar HUMIRA. The BLA submission is prepared for regulatory filing, however we are holding off on filing pending conclusion of our business development discussion. We're in ongoing negotiations for this asset.

Under the biosimilar rules, once we file BLA the patent then may begin and we will have to negotiate the patents we plan to challenge with the brand company. On our own, we are limited as to the breadth of patents we could challenge or as a potential partner could choose to initiate a more aggressive litigation strategy. Because litigation strategy is critical for launch timing, we have elected to preserve the potential value of the business development opportunity.

We do not believe this delay will impact ability to enter the U.S. market at time of market formation. This is due to the global settlement reached by AbbVie and Amgen and the termination of the patent litigation between these two parties.

Since this is a lead case against the AbbVie patents by over two years, we believe the settlement pushes out the potential for biosimilar HUMIRA market formation to the 2022 to 2023 timeframe. This delay is unfortunate but it does provide us the needed flexibility for our business development discussions. We look forward to updating you as our discussions progress.

Our Mylan collaboration continues to advance. We were excited to announce in early January that an IND was filed for M710, a proposed biosimilar for EYLEA. EYLEA is a market-leading VEGF inhibitor used for the treatment of certain retina diseases. I can now confirm that the FDA has accepted our IND and Mylan is moving forward to the clinic. We are initiating a pivotal clinical trial in patients and expect first patients to enroll in the first half of 2018. The trial will be a randomized double-blind active control multicenter study in patients with diabetic macular edema compared to safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of M710 with EYLEA.

We expect this pivotal trial will take 2.5 years to complete. Based on our analysis we believe U.S. market formation could be as early as 2023 subject to marketing approval, patent considerations and litigation timelines. We and our collaboration partner Mylan are proud to have what we believe to be the first biosimilar candidate in the clinic for this important drug and look forward to updating you as the program progresses.

We continue with our investigation into what caused the failure to achieve the primary endpoint in the M834 PK trial. M834 is our biosimilar ORENCIA candidate, also in collaboration with Mylan. In November, we announced that M834 did not meet its primary pharmacokinetic endpoints in the Phase I study. We are in the process of performing a comprehensive investigation into the potential reason for the PK results which could be anything from assay variations to structural differences in our molecule. While our team is narrowing in on potential causes, we have no firm conclusions yet. Once we finalize the investigation, we will work with Mylan to determine next steps and will provide an update to investors once our root cause and path forward are clear.

Now I’ll turn to our novel drug pipeline and I’ll begin with our lead novel drug candidate M281, our recombinant anti-FcRn program, designed to be a novel best-in-class monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with immune-mediated diseases.

In January, we released a positive topline multidose data from our Phase I study of M281 in healthy volunteers. The data demonstrated the safety and tolerability and confirmed the proof of mechanism for M281.

In the multiple ascending dose portion of - the study for M281, it decreased circulating IgG levels up to 89% with a mean reduction of 84%. Similar to the single-dose data, multidose M281 continues to be well-tolerated at all dose levels and showed an adverse event profile that was similar to placebo with no serious adverse event or unexpected safety findings observed.

We are tremendously pleased with the Phase I performance of M281. We designed the molecule to optimize its ability to reduce IgG levels while minimizing off target effects and immune activation. So far the data indicate that M281 is working as designed. The Phase I study demonstrated that the molecule has a very controllable dose-response but no serious AEs observed. Based on this data we believe M281 has the potential for intermittent and chronic use in a broad number of rare immune-mediated disorders with high unmet patient needs.

We are now in the process of completing the long-term chronic toxicology studies and our in discussions with regulatory authorities with regards to potential indication. We plan to finalize our development strategy and initiate a proof of concept study in the second half of 2018. We remain very excited about this program and intend to share more information at a Company R&D Day in the second half of 2018.

M230, our novel program in collaboration with CSL is also making good progress. M230 is a recombinant Fc multimer antagonist the activating Fc gamma receptor system and blocks immune complex-mediated tissue damage. I'm pleased to report that in late January CSL began dosing subjects in the Phase I study. The study is being conducted in the Netherlands and the U.K. and is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of M230 in healthy volunteers.

CSL anticipates the study will be completed within one year and plans to initiate a Phase Ib proof of mechanism study in 2019. Specific indication have not yet been named but we believe that M230 has the potential to block immune system activation through multiple mechanisms with opens the door to a broad number of potential autoimmune indications.

CSL has been a great collaboration partner for us on this program and we are very pleased to see this program move into the clinic. We remain enthusiastic for the potential of this molecule and look forward to continuing our work with CSL.

As a reminder on the economics of the CSL collaboration last year we opted into a 50-50 cost and U.S. profit share with CSL for the development and commercialization of all products developed under the CSL agreement including M230. Under the 50-50 arrangement Momenta will fund 50% of global R&D cost and 50% of U.S. commercialization and manufacturing costs in exchange for a 50% share of U.S. profits. Non-US royalties remain payable to Momenta and overall milestones will be adjusted accordingly.

We also have opt-out rights under the co-funding arrangement should we decide that we have to limit our investments depending upon our capital needs in the future. If at any time we choose to opt out, milestone payments and royalties would revert back to the prearrangement amounts.

ital the future. If at any time we choose to opt out milestone payments and royalties would revert back to their prearrangement amounts.

Lastly, I'll comment on M254, our hyper-sialylated IVIg program designed as a potential high-potency version of IVIg. In late 2017 we initiated an IND-enabling toxicology study and we were targeting the initiation of a Phase I clinical trial in the second half of 2018. Our goal for M254 is to initiate a clinical trial designed for a rapid proof of concept for this drug which we believe has the potential to have a major impact in terms of enhanced potency, convenience and safety over what is currently a high burden of treatment with IVIg.

Before I turn the call over to Scott to discuss the financial results, I’d like to discuss the progress and challenges facing 2017, the strategic review of the business we discussed in January and our goals and milestones for 2018. 2017 was a year filled with uncertainty but also with great progress and I'm very pleased with the significant advancements we've made with our novel drug portfolio. This portfolio is really starting to come to fruition and we are beginning to see these programs as significant value drivers for our company well into the future.

Our core challenge in 2017 was the delay of getting Glatopa 40 mg product to the market due to the warning letter issued to Sandoz's fill finish contractor Pfizer. This delay coupled with Mylan's aggressive entry into the market in October make it clear that the level of revenues we had planned from this product we’ll most likely not be realized.

In addition, we saw the opportunity for revenue generation from our biosimilar HUMIRA candidate and potentially from our biosimilar ORENCIA candidate pushed out past the 2022-2023 timeframe leaving a gap in potential inflows to fund our diverse portfolio. We recognize the need to adjust our efforts to live within our means and are undergoing a comprehensive strategic review of our business to make sure that we are optimizing our spending towards the most value creating asset that we have in the portfolio.

As part of the strategic review we're looking into a wide range of options including adding additional partnerships across the portfolio, slowing the pace of our biosimilar programs, selling certain assets such as wholly owned biosimilar HUMIRA asset and additional cost reduction strategies. Our goal with the strategic review is to maximize long-term shareholder value without excessive shareholder dilution in the near term. We will continue to update you on the status of this review as appropriate.

I'd like to finish with a brief discussion of our program, goals and milestones for 2018 which is already shaping up to be an exciting year for Momenta. First with the recent approval and launch of Glatopa 40 mg we look forward to the revenues that will provide.

We will also gain further clarity on how the market will evolve with two generic 40 mg products on the market and develop better insights into the future revenue potential from Glatopa 40. In biosimilars we plan to either partner and file or sell M923 our biosimilar HUMIRA candidate. As part of the Mylan collaboration we expect to initiate the pivotal patient trial for M710 and the first half of 2018 and complete the investigation and determine next steps for M834 our biosimilar ORENCIA candidate.

Lastly for our novel drug portfolio we plan to see M281 enter a Phase II proof of concept study in one or more indication and plan to progress M254 to the clinic in the second half of 2018. Also as I said earlier CSL has initiated the Phase 1 healthy volunteer study for M230 and I look forward to the advancement of that program as well as our research collaboration with CSL.

I would like to thank all of you, our investors for sticking with us in a challenging year. Just as importantly I would like to thank all the employees of Momenta for their hard work and continued focus on advancing this promising portfolio.

And with that I’ll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Storer

Thanks Craig. Good morning everyone. I will now review our fourth quarter financial results and provide guidance for 2018.

We reported net income for the fourth quarter of $14 million compared to net income of $42 million for the same quarter last year. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 was driven by $50 million of revenue recognition from the upfront payment from CSL related to the M230 research collaboration and license agreement. Fourth quarter 2016 net income was driven by $51 million of other income from the termination payment received from Shire for the M923 program.

Revenues for the fourth quarter totaled $65 million compared to $34 million for the same period in 2016. Fourth quarter 2017 revenue included $13 million in product revenue which was profit share earned from Sandoz sales of Glatopa 20 mg after deduction of approximately $1 million of reimbursement to Sandoz for our share of Glatopa-related legal expenses.

This compares to $16 million in product revenue for the same period of 2016 following a deduction of $3 million for our share of Glatopa-related legal expenses. The decrease in product revenues for the fourth quarter was primarily due to higher sales deductions for Medicaid rebates and lower net sales from price adjustments related to Mylan's entry into the COPAXONE market.

Research and development revenues increased to $51 million from $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to the $50 million upfront payment from CSL which was recorded as revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 and was partially offset by revenue of $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 representing the remaining deferred revenue balance from Baxalta for M923.

Fourth quarter R&D expense increased to $36 million when compared to $26 million in the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to $11 million an increase spending on biosimilars including M923 partially offset by lower spending on complex generics.

Fourth quarter G&A expense decreased to $16 million from $18 million in the same period in 2016. The decrease was due to a decrease in share-based compensation expense. The company previously gave operating expense guidance that expected non-GAAP operating expenses for the full year and fourth quarter of 2017 to be approximately $200 million to $210 million and $43 million to $53 million respectively.

Our non-GAAP operating expense is defined as total operating expense less stock-based compensation and less collaborative reimbursement revenues. For the full year 2017 our non-GAAP operating expense was $208 million and fourth quarter non-GAAP operating expense was 52 million both within our guidance range.

Finally, we ended 2017 with $380 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $423 million at the start of the fourth quarter. As part of the strategic review process we discussed in January the company is expecting to manage cash burn for the next several years to minimize the need for excessive delusive financing prior to potentially and significant clinical milestones on our novel programs in the next few years.

Now turning to guidance, for 2018 we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $180 million to $220 million for the full year 2018. Specifically for Q1, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be $45 million to $55 million, year-over-year, we expect to decrease spending on biosimilars and increase spending on our novel programs. Please note that the full year 2018 guidance is subject to potential changes with respect to the strategic review of the business that we discussed in January.

We will now open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Dana Flanders with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Dana Flanders

My first one here maybe just starting on Glatopa 40 mg, if I could. Now that you have an approval and Sandoz, and you're talking to customers, how is pricing shaping up in that market? Is it generally what you're expecting before? And then maybe talk about how you're thinking about launch trajectory relative to may be the 20 mg or just how Mylan's product has launched?

Craig Wheeler

I can’t give you too much information, because it's really very early days in the launch. We do know as we have suspected before, that is going to be a competitive market, but we were can’t comment on the specific pricing discussion that are going on, that’s really at the Sandoz and I didn’t really, I want to discuss.

What we can say is that this is, we are expecting this to be competitive and I think certainly as clear that Mylan, Sandoz of marketplace so we are thinking in type of those. It's going to take some time to really figure out how this market evolves, because it is a second generic entry into the marketplace and so we are dealing a lot of issues in the market in terms of contracts and inventory et cetera, so, everything seems to be going, were also flat from what we are seeing from Sandoz, but it's going to take some time until it really clear in terms of the total opportunity here.

Dana Flanders

And then maybe just shifting gears to the Novel Drug program. Can you just may be characterize discussions you're having with FDA and just how we should think about the indications that you're looking to initially target, I know there's a broad range of autoimmune disorders that you can. And is there any concerned that if these assets kind of assuming they all get to market, how they will just interact with each other? And is there a possibility that they would cannibalize the opportunity?

Craig Wheeler

First, let me talk about the strategy that we are looking at for FcRn M281. So we are looking at a board range of different possible indications for it, and I think the way I would characterize, how we are thinking of it is , that there are places where obviously other companies shown those activity and good potential for this molecule there, primarily IgG level driven diseases, things like Mg and I see another areas.

And second you could expect us to be looking very hard at those indications because we have a very high probability of working with agent which we think is very well behaved and therefore very well controlled could be a great opportunity for us.

We are also looking at indications there and as a broad range of these, so mechanically through along this long list for you, but indications where there really is not an approved account treatments and that’s really where the focus, or our discussions with FDA is. Because those kinds of indications may allow us for opportunity for breakthrough therapy designation and rapid approval. But the challenge in going into those indications, is you really need to work with FDA because we no approved products there, the end points are poorly defined and you need to really work with them, in terms of how you statically size trails and how you define endpoints in those types of things. So those are the discussions that are ongoing right now.

So I would expect as we get into the second half of this year we will able very clear about certainly the initial indications which kind of maybe involved that while up in the middle kind of indications where we have a very high probability of having a drug to us. While based on the data we have seen.

And then depending on those discussions we may quickly follow with those second or third indications that might give us an opportunity for a rapid – approval.

And of course your second question now on the interaction, obviously we are focused in immune disease and so all of these drugs that we are working on have a component of acting in interfere with the new processes such as IVIg, the FcRn drug we have a drug that actually is blocking immune complexes and have an enhanced version of IVIg. So they all are going to be competing in this market place.

I think you should expect that we are not going to try to develop, directly or layered over each other where is a vast unmet need in this entire area both in treatment burden as well as reducing the burden of disease on the patients. And so we think there is a room for these molecule on a lot more, in fact I think I would saying that it would be -and people are trying to compare our molecules and the Orgenix molecule and I think there is room in this space for a lot of high performing molecules. And there is a huge unmet need.

So we're not worried about cannibalization, we're worried about how we get these drugs to market quickly as we can, because we think there is a tremendous opportunity for us and a tremendous opportunity for patient.

Dana Flanders

Maybe my just quick last one here. Obviously, a very significant IgG reduction seen in M281 in the Phase I. Is there any literature or data that would suggest that the incremental reduction in IgG just seen in your program relative to other competitor programs and I know you just mentioned arGEN-X, will translate to a clean clinically meaningful benefit for patients?

Craig Wheeler

So we certainly thinking and that's why we developed it to be actually very aggressive going after reducing IgG is that getting IgG levels down particularly in crisis of actually very effective for patients from reducing and we have seen that, because that's actually seen with plasmapheresis, when they bring patients down to this level and see it from an efficacy.

But it may vary from disease to disease, it may vary in terms of what you need to be added to initially a rest and what you need to maintain people in that. And I think all of that data will come from the trials in the different disease areas. That really nice thing that we like about our molecule is the dose dependent reductions that we've seen, so that can tailor for whatever the need for the specific disease or what level we drive IgG stands to maintain that.

So that's what's really exciting about this program for us, it's how well controlled it is and how we can actually adjust the levels based upon what might be needed in the different diseases.

Operator

Our next question is from Chris Schott with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Chris Schott

Maybe first one just going back to Glatopa and generic COPAXONE in general. I know it's going to be more competitive dynamic than you're expected. But can you just give us a little more color as how you're thinking about brand versus generic share for the 40 milligram market? I know in the case of 20, the brand kept a lot of share for different reasons.

But when you think about 40, do you expect the bulk of this market will eventually convert over generics or do we see type of restraining significant share here? And I have a couple of follow ups on that?

Craig Wheeler

Sure, well I think it really depends on how Teva competes in this marketplace. This is a generic marketplace and so I do expect that this is going to be penetrated with more generic priced product. I think from what we've seen in the 20 in the penetration there, I think there will be not a lot of resistance in terms of that adoption.

I do think though, in terms of how much share Teva retains it depends on how Teva competes. What we actually hypothesized in terms of the 40 milligram market with the launch of Mylan's product where they launched quite aggressive price but they didn't capture as much share as that Teva is probably competing on price as well.

And so Teva may be able to decide to keep competing on price, kind of compete like a third generic in the marketplace. And it's just depends on the strategy that we are using. And I really don’t have any insights and to the internal thinking within Teva. But I wouldn’t expect it to retain a large share at a traditional growing price.

Chris Schott

And then second question just on novel side. We think about M281 and I appreciate the earlier comments. Anything just in terms of guide post for either timelines or cost of the initial Phase 2 program. I know you've go as historic that up later this year. But when could we think about seeing initial proof of concept data for these first indications?

Craig Wheeler

Yes, it's until we actually come up with specifics trial designs that we're talking about, it's hard for me kind of predict. Obviously we’re trying to do as quickly as possible. I think we'll be able to give a much better reads on that in the discussions that we'll have doing an R&D day coming up where we have to talk about the full data set with you.

We do think because we've already seen very good proof of mechanism here. And we have seen with other agents in the FCRN space very good proof-of-concept that the likelihood of having a strong proof-of-concept here is very good. And really what we're looking at is how do we both rapidly get into these markets and actually establish that this is a preferred agents in the areas we're developing it in.

So that's how we're thinking about, we'll be able to give you lot more color as we get into the discussion in R&D day.

Chris Schott

And just one last quick one. Just on the timing of the strategic review, I know there is a lot you considering here. Should we think about this announcement? Do you guys basically look at all your actions at one source, so we think about kind of a step-by-step update as you make decisions on specific assets and spending assumptions?

Craig Wheeler

Well, I think it's more in a step-by-step fashion, I mean we can confirm for you that we already put spending controls in place. And so you see how we're helping to the pace that we're announcing new assets and biosimilars and things.

But I think you should expect that as we actually make those different decisions to come forward, we are working through a number of discussions right now. As you can imagine the breadth of possible options we have created by this really great portfolio that we have.

So we'll be able to give you more information, but I don't think there is going to be one complete set of complete. It could be, we'll have to see if we close to everything and hoping to kind of get some clarity on that in the next two quarters.

Operator

Our next question is from Douglas Tsao with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Douglas Tsao

Just first on M281. Craig if you could help us sort of characterize and provide some more insight in terms of the interactions you're having with the agency. I mean are you proposing potential indications and development programs. And sort of seeing what they come back with?

And then two, in terms of 281, are you prioritizing speed to market and sort of efficiency from an R&D standpoint? Obviously it's a molecule that has potential for great versatility. And in that context though, if you're talking about sort of an orphan indication the pricing strategy to be very different, but if you're talking about something that might be more of a bigger patient population?

Craig Wheeler

Sure, I think there is a lot to the questions here asking. I think first on the FDA interactions. As with any place where you're kind of going to it an indications that haven’t had previous approvals, it is very much that we describe, you think about how you might go after, you think about potential end points, you kind of give up propose to kind of the trial and it's kind of a back and forth. The FDA has become very open to talking to companies about rare diseases.

And so we find interaction actually quite positive but it is a process, we have to go though I think about it because it's not like you can point, here is an end point, here is how you power it, here is the patient and so, so we had to think about all of those aspects with them, but that's the kind of interaction.

It's really fortunate, that I think the FDA over the past two years has evolved to be willing to actually have those kind of discussions with companies, so I think it helps a lot into designer things. And so that's going to very well here.

I'll shift that to in terms of what our strategy with this, obviously speak to market is important to us here, but the way we're looking at this asset now is because - particularly because what we've seen in terms of the validity of this target, now the agents that have been pursuing, we’re looking at this is actually optimizing the value of this asset.

We think we have an agents here, which has the potential to be best in class because of the controllability and the dosing we think we can actually look at here. And so we're looking at multiple opportunities and I think you can probably see us going in the multiple indications over the course of the year.

And the real goal and what I charge the team with here is maximizing the potential value of these assets in the overall marketplace. So that's why you'll probably see us going with a much broader program than perhaps we initially sayings, we're looking at the single dose data. So it looks very promising to us and that's why we're taking the time to make sure we capture the focus of the opportunity.

Douglas Tsao

And then just maybe a quick question for either you or Scott, just in terms of the cost reductions, do you have any idea what - I mean with that primarily be from R&D?

Scott Storer

I think the cost reductions that we’re targeting or I thought a blend across both G&A and R&D. On the G&A side at our presentation at JP Morgan in January, we talked about some of the specific cost reduction strategies including restrictions on hiring and other discretionary spending, also our approach to upcoming move we have from a headquarter standpoint in terms of how we're fitting out that location.

And on the R&D side, I think Craig just talked a little bit around kind of pacing some of those programs that we've put into the clinic to the extent we sell our partner additional assets that we'll take some of the ongoing burned out of R&D out of those. So, I think you'll see a balanced approach to both of those.

Craig Wheeler

Yes, that's the only thing I would ask to Scott talk, because we think that's the right activities, so that you should see as we talked about in the script. A shift because of these activates to more of our spending going towards the novel side of the business.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Alex Schwartz with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Alex Schwartz

I was just wondering, can you help me pin point the difference between your Glatopa 20-milligram third quarter since in revenue that was a little bit lower than your fourth quarter of 2017 numbers. I know there is some onetime trans-in items in there. But our fourth quarter was a little bit higher. And then specifically with the 20-milligram dose, did you at all see a point in the quarter that discounts or price stabilized?

Scott Storer

So, I'll handle the first one and Craig maybe the second question. So, when you looking at the Glatopa revenue from Q3 to Q4, there was two interesting things that we talked about at our Q3 earnings call. The first one is we have some unusually large dedications related to the year-to-date catch up on some of our sales deducts, that came through the Sandoz profit share.

The other item as we achieved a $10 million milestone in the third quarter and that $10 million milestone was actually deducted from the profit share, so you actually see the net profit share in that quarter being reported as lower, if you go back and look at the script from the third quarter we reconciled that out further to you.

Alex Schwartz

And on the 20-milligram, it was pretty soon in this quarter that we're reporting on after launched, but I think if you want to think about stability I mean there was what happen as they are coming into the market there was a renegotiation contracts Sandoz get the contract, renew the prices for those contracts?

Craig Wheeler

We haven’t disclosed pricing but we have said, they have to give price concessions, so be able to get those contracts. And so I think those contracts that we're adjusted when model came, through the market get some clarity in terms of what the price would be, but we haven't disclosed it.

Alex Schwartz

And then looking at kind of the three novel drug cancer pipeline and our target and see biology, will it sounds like you're going after different diseases and indications, can you comment on do you see the potential for combination therapy, with these different agents and possibly with their own agents and with other mechanism of actions?

Scott Storer

It's a very good question and we have begun to think about that. You know they even other all going as the biology, they are targeting an FcRn receptor to reduce IgGs process blocking binding of new complexes are very different effects in the immune system. So there could be some synergies between the molecules you know 230 molecule and the 281 molecule as here in the timer.

But it’s really early days and I think you wouldn’t see how should we are looking at anything, until we get to proof of concepts for both those molecules because we actually, we’d really want to see what those molecules so I what I can see single agents first, but we are thinking about it, because there may be interesting combination when you look at agent like a 230 which going to affect multiple parts of immune systems including you know the in aid as well as active system as well as reducing IgG level.

So there is some interesting thoughts there but we have to get through proof of concepts for both molecules first.

Operator

Our next question is from David Maris with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

David Maris

Maybe you could just update us on the current status of the not the parent litigation, what the last outcome means and what the next steps might be and what are you waiting for? Thank you.

Craig Wheeler

So, what we - when I talked about in the script, was that the judge actually narrowed the possibility argument, impossibility argument, so in the patent there were two technologies and one of the technologies was not covered by maybe Juries advisory board in terms of that product gives us very clear short as appeal on the technologies that the judge the narrowed the decision on the latest appeal, so that actually gives us an opportunity to continue to defend our IP, outside a lot of on the possibility argument, we made in the district courts.

So we are actually pleased with that judge's decision, we think that’s the correct one and so therefore we are going to use that and the next type will be then, of course, beginning to build the appeal.

David Maris

And just remind us of what the liability is from Momenta versus Sandoz what the percentage proportionality is?

Craig Wheeler

I think the percentage proportionality is 35% to Momenta, 65% for Sandoz, and there is a reminder earlier we put up a bond of approximately $17 .5 million that currently sits whereas $17.5 million in restricted cash related to a $35 million bond on our current balance sheet to reflect that.

Operator

Our next question is from [Erica Caslo] with Bernstein. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Erica Caslo from Bernstein on for [Anne Gale]. I ask you question that the biosimilar EYLEA program. So, I am sorry if I have missed any of that I got on the call a bit late. But first is the trial that combined Phase 1, Phase 3 program, where you kind of blind PK/PD data but not the efficacy that we’re going on to Phase 3, and also how do you expect the trail to be?

Second, are you aiming for interchangeability with the initial trail and if not we do plan to do trail for interchangeability and would you deal at market permission and finally, what are your expectation from market for biosimilar EYLEA, we are thinking like 2023 in the U.S. and 2025 for [indiscernible] is this roughly that you would expect also?

Craig Wheeler

Sure, thanks for the question. Yes, so we are going directly into the patients efficacy trial with EYLEA the challenge was this drug on the PK side as you cannot measure PK because it’s a intraocular injection in new publication environments so, you measure it see if there is any systematic exposure but they really not a good PK indicator mark that you can have this struck.

So, the first is that there is a lot of discussions with the FDA because of that in terms of looking carefully at characterization in the molecule, the package that we put forward to allow us to go directly into a patient trials, so we are going directly into that we think that far will take two or two and half years to complete and then we would imagine filling at the end of that trial. Interchangeability as again a tricky one here because it is intraocular and so it's not totally clear how you do the -technical switching probably looking at interchangeability because of that the environment in the EYE, we are in total alignment with your launch timing we think with the legal situation the patent situation 2023 is probably the timing we’ll be able to access the market here.

Unidentified Analyst

So I guess back on the interchangeability, so are you working with the FDA to try to figure an interchangeability design here or is that not something that’s on the radar right now?

Craig Wheeler

I think you should assume that we’re working very closely with the FDA on all aspects of this trial so we’re not talking anymore about the specifics about at this time but we’re working very closely with the FDA on all aspects of it.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back over to Craig Wheeler for any further remarks.

Craig Wheeler

Sure thank you operator and I just want to thank everybody for joining us for this call and we’ll be on the phone again next earnings call and hope we’ll able to review on a lot of really great things happening here as you saw on this call and I'm looking forward for the very good year. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today’s conference. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.