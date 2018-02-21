Long Ideas | Consumer  | Canada

Aurora Cannabis And The Dirty Little Secret Of The Pot Industry

|
About: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)
by: Gary Bourgeault
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Gary Bourgeault
Long only, research analyst, portfolio strategy, media
Summary

In the near term big players have decided to compete on revenue.

Why Aurora Cannabis has no choice but to do the same.

The catalyst behind the decision.

source: stock photo

Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF) is one of the more compelling holding in the Canadian cannabis market, as it has rapidly been shrinking the gap between Canopy Growth and itself in regard