Alio Gold's (ALO) CEO Greg McCunn on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lynette Gould

Thank you, operator and thank you, ladies and gentlemen for taking the time to dial into our Q4 2017 results conference call. With me here in Vancouver is Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Rustad, Chief Financial Officer.

On Slide 2, I would like to remind you that we will be making some forward-looking statements during the call, and that all dollar figures discussed will be U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. The news release that went out this morning detailing our Q4 operating and financial results should be read in conjunction with our annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are also available on our Web site and have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR.

I would like to now turn the call over to Greg to discuss the Q4 and full year 2017 results.

Greg McCunn

Thank you, Lynette, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As we noted in our news release that 2017 was a transformational year for the company and if you could just turn to Slide 3 I'd like to begin with an update on the operations in the San Francisco mine. So, in particular 2017 was a turnaround year for the mine. Gold production as you can see here was about 83,600 ounces, that was down from just over 100,000 ounces in 2016. The root behind that was at the start of the year the mine was significantly behind in stripping particularly in the main San Francisco pit and as you can see in the table, we really spent our last three quarters in the year catching up as part of our plan to revitalize the mine.

So, waste stripping was accelerated throughout the year culminating in Q4 with 6.2 million tonnes of waste moved, and that's about a 1 million tonnes per month more than you can see here in Q1. Now, bulk of that capitalized stripping was completed in the main San Francisco pit during 2017, with 4.8 million tonnes of waste capitalized at a cost of just under $10 million.

So, with access to the main or the multiple areas of the San Francisco pit we now expect gold production to increase to between 90,000 and 100,000 ounces in 2018 and in addition we expect capital and sustaining capital to decline substantially from 20.9 million in 2017 to between 2.5 million and 3 million in 2018. So, that's minimal capitalized waste stripping and minor sustaining capital predominantly for leach pad construction.

From an operating cost perspective, all in sustaining costs were $1,034 an ounce in 2017, and Colette will elaborate a little bit more when she speaks to the financials but the costs were largely in line with our expectations, albeit expected on a unit cost basis, these are slightly lower grade ore processed. For 2018 we expect similar all in sustaining costs of between $1,000 and $1,100 per ounce. So, if we could turn to Slide 4.

With the significant waste stripping we've taken during the second half of 2017 as part of the revitalization in San Francisco, we now have access to multiple areas in the main San Francisco pit and that gives us an increased amount of flexibility in our mine planning.

So, in the fourth quarter the mine plan was optimized to focus on cash flow generation in 2018 and in Q4, we implemented a dual cut off strategy in the main San Francisco pit. With this involved a trucking lower grade ore in a run-of-mine form to the old heap leach pads while higher cutoff grade material is fed to our crusher. So, this run-of-mine or ROM material has been placed under leach in late January and we're continuing to stack it at a rate of about 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes per day.

So, during 2018 we expect about 10% of our production to come from run-of-mine ore leaching. And production from ROM though will be limited in the first quarter as leaching has only really just started to generate results and as such we're expecting our first quarter production will be our lowest quarter of gold production for the year, and we expect about 20% of the annual gold production is planned for the first quarter.

In addition to waste stripping, the revitalization plan as some of you recall for San Francisco, it also contemplated modifications to the crushing circuit to improve gold recovery, by crushing the ore finer before it being stacked on the leaching pads. So, before we decided to commit this capital to the crushing improvements we decided to evaluate a change in our blasting parameters to give a more refined generation to people at the crushing circuit and the run-of-mine material to increase gold recovery.

The improvements to blasting are basically three-fold they were targeting, and we are including utilizing an emulsion and ANFO blend which wasn't been done previously. We've also increased the blast hole diameters from 6 inches to 7.5 inches. And we are toying around with different blast patterns.

So, we started this initiative in parallel to the dual cut off strategy and we have no doubt seen improvements in the amounts of fines being sent to the leach pad, starting in early January. Now this will take some time for us to be able to evaluate how effective it is and we expect to be looking at improvements in recovery and evaluating this -- these changes to the blasting pattern throughout most of 2018.

So, if you could just turn to Slide 5, I'd like to ask Colette to give you a brief overview of the financial performance both in Q4 and for fiscal 2017.

Colette Rustad

Thanks, Greg. Turning to our balance sheet, our cash and short-term investments was 51.6 million at December 31st, a decline over the third quarter was a result of capital investments at both San Francisco and Ana Paula totaling 17.3 million during the quarter. Working capital was 61.7 million at December 31st. On the income statement the company generated approximately a 105 million in revenue based on gold sales of 83,211 ounces at a realized price of $1,256 an ounce for 2017.

Cash costs increased from 2016 to $831 an ounce and all in sustaining costs increased to a $1,034 an ounce predominantly due to fewer gold ounces sold. Net earnings for the year was 11.9 million or $0.30 per basic share outstanding. On the cash flow statement, cash flow from operations was 13.1 million after changes in non-cash working capital. We're currently experiencing approximately one quarter delay in the collection of VAT, but continue to receive our VAT refunds regularly.

Additionally, as we've noted on prior conference calls, San Francisco continues to pay cash tax, and has paid and will continue to pay its income tax installments through reduction of the VAT receivable. The company invested all of the operating cash in Q4, plus some of its treasury into expansion capital which is principally stripping of 6.6 million and sustaining capital of 1.6 million in San Francisco. And a $1 million on exploration and evaluation projects and 8.1 million advancing in our Ana Paula project.

Looking ahead at San Francisco, in 2018 we expect sustaining capital to be between 2.5 million and 3 million. At Ana Paula capital spending is expected to be approximately 20 million in 2018 and includes exploration drilling, the construction of the underground decline, and feasibility study work.

I'll now pass it back to Greg to talk more about Ana Paula.

Greg McCunn

Thanks, Colette. If you could just turn to Slide 6, and I'd like to speak to -- about our Ana Paula project in the Guerrero Gold Belt. We were busy this past quarter advancing the project and a key focus right now Ana Paula is mostly in advancing our exploration program.

The program is focused on delineating the known extension of the high-grade breccia mineralization below the proposed pit; as most of you know in January 2018 we commenced the 3,800-meter diamond drill program which is expected to consist of six drill holes between 600 and 700 meters each.

Last week we completed the first drill hole, it was a total of just over 600 meters and we are drilling with a single diamond drill rig which you can see here in the photo. We're currently operating on two shifts a day, seven days a week, and we're expecting initial drill results from that first hole shortly and certainly continued drill results in the first quarter.

If you could turn to Slide 7, but we can somewhat test the know breccia extension from surface with these six holes; it's going to be much more efficient to drill this extension of the breccia system off from underground. So, we are continuing to progress the underground decline which commenced construction in December of 2017, and I think there's some infrastructure photos here on this slide which show the ramp up of activity underway at this site.

So, 1,200-meter underground decline is being driven from a portal site located in the adjacent valley from the proposed pit, and it's approximately 400 meters from the proposed processing plant site. It’s expected the underground decline will be advanced sufficiently by the third quarter so we can start drilling the first phase of underground diamond drill program in Q3 of this year.

The drill program is expected to confirm the continuity and shape of the high-grade gold mineralization proposed pit that's hosted in the breccias, and also importantly we're going to explore gold mineralization at depth which is hosted in skarn, more typical of the Guerrero Gold Belt. So, the underground drilling program proposed includes 55 diamond drill holes, it's about 12,000 meters of drilling and it's going to include geochemical sampling and assaying of course.

And on this slide, you can get a feel for some of the infrastructures I said. You can see the explosives magazine, that site has been completed, the surface infrastructure including the offices and the workshops have been installed to support the mining activities. We've also ordered a 100-person camp in December of 2017 which is currently being fabricated off-site.

And we're expecting to start receiving components for this camp this quarter and we expect it to be fully up and running by April. So, while the camp is being constructed we're operating in a similar 24/7 basis as what we're doing on the drilling from surface, and we're transporting workers to our base in Cuetzala which is about seven kilometers from the deposit.

So, significant progress is also made during the quarter on advancing a definitive feasibility study, however we're currently evaluating a change in the scope of the DFS, to include the underground mine component, and to incorporate these what we expect to be exciting underground exploration drilling results. And I think the addition of the underground mine has the potential to significantly enhance the project, it's already a robust project, but the addition of an underground component could make it substantially better for a number of reasons.

And first and foremost as I've talked to many of you about as we've seen you over the last years, we used processing plant that is expected to be used for processing ore at Ana Paula, it's Goldcorp's old El Sauzal plant, it previously operated at 6,000 tonnes per day, and as most of you know the basis of the PFS and the DFS in fact is for 5,000 tonnes per day of processing ore and that's been limited by the geometry of the open pit. So, if additional ore can be provided from the underground mine, the production profile and the unit costs of production could be enhanced.

And second, the current open pit design for the definitive feasibility study, involves being mined in three distinct phases, and the final phase or the third phase, does involve a significant push-back of the pit walls to allow deeper mining from surface. So, it's likely that the third phase of the proposed pit could be more efficiently mined from underground, improving the economics of the project by a reduction waste movement from surface.

And third, an underground mining operation could also enhance the project by allowing for the tailings from the ambient oxidation process to be stored underground as back-fill. And this could eliminate the need for additional surface tailings facilities and allow the inert flotation tailings from the floatation process to be stored on surface in an unlined tailings storage facility.

So, I think in summary, the current proven and probable mineral reserves of just over 1 million ounces of gold that are running 2.4 gram per tonne are all within the proposed open pit. As many of you know about half of those reserves are 436,000 ounces actually run at about 5.9 gram per tonne, within the high-grade breccia core.

And we know that previous drilling has confirmed that this mineralization extends approximately 300 meters below the proposed pit, so with this exploration program we just outlined it really has the potential to add further mineral resources below the proposed pit which could support an underground mining component bringing in the benefits that we just outlined.

So, we think that an underground mine can certainly enhance the project economics, it would also push the timing for the completion of DFS and the commencement of construction. So, during the first quarter we're going to be really evaluating how best to integrate this underground component into the existing project development.

Now, turning to Slide 8 we also have a further exploration initiative that's planned for 2018, in fact in the second quarter, which will test a high priority target, it's about 150 meters north of the proposed open pit, you can see the location here on the slide. Drilling in this north area target is expected to commence following the surface drilling of the breccia underground breccia extension, so we'll move the drill there in the second quarter of 2018.

In advance of this drilling we begun geological mapping the area and really defining the precise drill targets, have now been outlined for Q2, and have also obtained our permits for drilling the north area during the first quarter.

In addition to that in an ongoing basis, we are going to be continuing to explore regional exploration work on our 56,000-hectare land package, we've got an airborne magnetic survey planned, we're going to be targeting further breccia and skarn targets, and really that work is going to continue throughout 2018.

So, I think in summary if we could just turn to Slide 9, you can see here the timeline of our exploration programs that are going to be ongoing for 2018. And essentially what you can expect from Alio this year, from Ana Paula is a steady flow of exploration results that'll start this quarter and continue throughout the year and really into early 2019 as well.

So, turning to Slide 10 as I mentioned previously, while we're evaluating changing the scope of the DFS to include the underground component we're also continuing to move the study forward, and particularly doing additional metallurgical test work, and it's ongoing to track the deportment of key impurities, including arsenic through the process, and concluding kinetic leach testing of the tails, and arsenic removal test work. We're also continuing to engineer the key off-site infrastructure, to a higher level of detail in the DFS including the power lines, road access and water supply.

So, in summary if we can move to Slide 11, it has been a very active 2017, I think we've set ourselves very well at San Francisco to return to stable production levels of between 90,000 and 100,000 ounces of gold, and this is we believe will provide a stable platform for us to continue to create value at Ana Paula through exploration and continued de-risking of the project with further engineering and metallurgy.

And we'll be happy to take any questions. So, operator if I could turn it back to you to work the queue.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We've a question from Tara Hassan with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Tara Hassan

Just so Greg could you maybe touch on Ana Paula, you noted in the MD&A some results from the water drilling that were less than favorable on the preferred water search. Can you maybe touch on what's been considered now and what works ongoing in relation to that?

Greg McCunn

Yes, absolutely we do need -- we do have a negative water balance, at Ana Paula and we expect to need to have water available and it's not a huge amount of water but certainly we'll need some particularly for the startup. We haven't been successful at finding any kind of significant water source within easy distance of the processing plant. But we do have a number of options, what we don't want to do is continue to spend a lot of money drilling deep holes trying to find water sources, so we've put that on hold until we get a little bit more advancement in the underground, I think there's a good potential that we could come across some water in our underground decline construction. And as well we started to look at more infiltration gallery sources of water lower down in the valley near the river, so we're not concerned at all about being able to find water for the project, we haven't been successful at this stage yet but there's no doubt this area does receive quite a bit of rainfall and there's water in the area.

Tara Hassan

And if you were to look at that source from the river, does that -- give any understanding of what that would mean for permitting or CapEx adjustments if you had to pipe stuff up?

Greg McCunn

Yes, we're looking at relatively minor CapEx either way here so as I said that we're tucking a small pipeline of water, we don't have details on the capital costs, but it would be insignificant compared to the capital for the projects.

Tara Hassan

And then touching on the potential delay to incorporate this underground, given that a lot of the results that would be able to boost a resource that would be in the mine plan would be coming from the underground, what's your sort of timeline if you were to delay that study to be able to incorporate something of meaningful scale from the underground?

Greg McCunn

Yes we're going to get a lot more detail I think from the six surface holes, this is why we thought it was important to drill these, I think this would give us a better understanding on how we may be able to mine the underground component in terms of the mining method etc., I mean it does look like there're more than ample ounces per vertical meter to support underground mining, the high grade breccia does carry a sufficient grade as you would expect to be able to mine this from underground. And as for the reasons we mentioned it would significantly enhance the project. So, once we've got the surface drilling in hand we'll be able to get a better feel for how long we might be looking at drilling to be able to incorporate this into the project design, but certainly it pushes back at least until the end of this year Tara.

Tara Hassan

Is there an option that you continue with the original timeline on the DFS and just do an amendment later on for the underground or are you quite set on including that opportunity?

Greg McCunn

No, well we think it would be regionally beneficial but predominantly if you look at it it's not just adding resources, it does -- this does start to impact surface infrastructure and this is where we're running into a consideration for whether we want to hold off and incorporate this. I think it was a third point I mentioned it's important is that if we would really be able to change how we dispose of tailings if we include a component of the tailings being disposed of in the underground mine, and that's just not feasible as part of the definitive feasibility study until we've actually got reserves underground. So, that would certainly push us back again towards the end of this year, but yes there's a lot of optionality around how we could bring this forward and that's what we'll be sorting out this quarter.

At this time, I am showing no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Greg McCunn for closing remarks.

Greg McCunn

Okay, well just like to thank everyone again for taking out time to attend the conference call, and we look forward to continuing to update you on the progress at San Francisco and the advancement at Ana Paula. If you have any further questions in the meantime, please reach out to myself or Lynette. Thanks again.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.