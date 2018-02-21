Technicolor's (THNRF) CEO Frederic Rose on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Technicolor SA (OTCPK:THNRF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 12:30 PM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Technicolor's Conference Call, chaired by Frederic Rose, CEO; and Esther Gaide, CFO.

During this conference call, statements could be made that constitute forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Technicolor's filings with the French [Indiscernible].

I will now like to hand the call over to Frederic Rose. Sir please go ahead.

Frederic Rose

Thank you very much. Thank you, everyone. Esther and I are here. We will first take you through our PowerPoint presentation that you have available. I'll refer to the slide. We'll give you some commentary and then obviously, we'll go to questions and answers.

So, if we start directly with slide number three, if I could summarize the key messages. As all of you know, our 2017 financial performance has been affected by one key driver, which is the memory cost increases at Connected Home experience throughout the year. And obviously, from that reporting standpoint, the planned sales of the Patent Licensing business, which is now in discontinued and we'd get back to that point.

While the business environment was difficult throughout the year, as you saw in the numbers, our second half performance was significantly better than the first half and we did record a significant margin improvement in all of our operating businesses during this period. Specifically, Entertainment Services went from 8.5% in the first half to 16.7% in the second half, and Connected Home went from 4.6% to 6.8%. I'll get back to these a little bit later.

We also ended up the year with a solid financial structure with our net debt down €132 million compared to June 30, 2017, which resulted from strong free cash flow generation achieved in the second half over $170 million and therefore, give them the December liquidity was above €700 million, which I think provides us with a solid level of operational and financial flexibility.

2017 was obviously also marked by our strategic decision to refocus the group on its core operating businesses, which leads to entering -- which led us to enter into negotiations with the sale of our Patent Licensing businesses. This move was done to simplify operational model, clarify the group structure, and increase visibility in our performance to the markets and to our shareholders.

From now on, we will be able to fully focus our capital resources on our key operating businesses, which is our Entertainment Services and Connected Home. This move, alongside our measures to reduce our corporate cost structure, will ensure that Technicolor achieves profitable growth in the years to come.

Going to slide number five, as we announced in December, the Patent Licensing business is now an asset, which has held-for-sales and therefore, the numbers you have are restated for 2016 and 2017 to present the accounts with Patent Licensing held-for-sale under discontinued operations. So, from now on, I'll discuss the financial performance of the continuing operations.

As you can see in this chart on page five, the adjusted EBITDA decreased in 2017 is wholly attributable to the impact of the memory cost increases, which was €80 million, out of which €50 million was experienced in the second half of the year, which obviously affected the profitability of the Connected Home segment.

We did succeed in some -- mitigating some other headwinds we faced by implementing cost savings initiatives, particularly in Connected Home and in our DVD Services business and we also launched a corporate savings program at the end of the year to adopt our cost structure to the new group structure and we'll get back to that a little bit later on.

Obviously, it will be an understatement to say that 2017 has been a very challenging year, given the slow recovery of our visual FX advertising activity, the worst summer box office in the U.S. in the past 15 years, and the overall weakness of the CPE market in Europe and Latin America.

However, notwithstanding all that, we generated a free cash flow from continuing operations of €63 million, which resulted from refinancing and optimized management of our working capital and CapEx requirements.

If I do a particular zoom on slide number six on our second half performance and I think a lot of you were expecting and waiting to see what we would do in second half. Our second half was obviously much better than the first half. This not only reflects the seasonality inherent in our business, but also the actions -- specific actions we've taken in the second half of this year as a result of our first half performance.

In Connected Home in particular, if you look at the table, our margin would have reached, in second half of the year, 10.3% outside the memory cost impact. This reflects the better mix driven by flagship products rollout and cost savings initiatives.

In Production Services, we successfully optimized our resource allocation and operating efficiency, resulting in higher margins compared to last year. And in DVD Services, we maintained our profitability as a percentage of revenues, thanks to our continued focus on operational cost savings. We also -- and I will also get back to some of the measures we took in the fourth quarter with regard to cost reductions later on.

If I do assume by business on page seven, Production Services did not perform as we have initially anticipated in terms of topline. We only grew by 3% at constant rate versus last year. However, we generated a much higher profitability -- a higher profitability than last year, which was actually also higher than our anticipations. This was as a result of our focus on the high-end premium content, focusing on those projects where we felt we could maximize profitability, and a significantly improved resource allocation processes across the business.

We also were rewarded in the fourth quarter by the measures we took in our advertising organizations to create additional flexibility in the cost structures and to right-size the business. And therefore, as a result of this, the business not only return to growth at the end of September, but also significantly improved its profitability.

In Animation & Games, we had a very strong year last year and also in post-production services, where our performance significantly improved. And in many respects, particularly in post-production, we're benefiting from very significant growth in what we call streaming services, non-traditional broadcast operators.

The only thing that we did not see coming was in December, the delay on some visual -- film visual effects projects for reasons related more to scripts and on our customers' side, which have kind of slipped into 2018.

We could have filled that revenue gap, but at that point in time, we would have filled that revenue gap at margin levels that were not aligned with our standards and we prefer to focus on our margin and our cash flow generation.

On slide number eight, in DVD Services, the volumes and mix reflected fundamentally the worst U.S. summer box office in the last 15 years. This was not helped by the game content activity, which was also much lower.

So, you can see that Blu-ray and DVD volumes were down 11% year-over-year, which was, however, mitigated in part by the solid catalogs. So, while new releases were not good, we saw a very good performance, particularly in the first nine months of the year, in terms of catalog from our studio customers.

On kind of forward-looking statements, given the strength of the box office in the fourth quarter, obviously, we expect to benefit from this in the first half. Examples would be the last Star Wars movie, Coco, and so forth, which will all be released in the next few months.

The same in terms of games, some titles -- AAA titles were pushed into 2018 and obviously, something else has happened in that market, our schedules have moved since game publishers can now extend the life of their major games through the digital add-ons and this is a trend that we need to monitor closely.

On the cost structure optimization, we continued what we've been doing for years and to maintain -- to make sure that we continue to maintain our profitability as potential revenues.

Most significantly, for the future, we entered into an agreement with Sony to outsource -- which has agreed to outsource Technicolor, both its replication and packaging activities in North America and Australia, which will be operational as of the second quarter 2018 and will allow us to continue to leverage our best-in-class operational platform.

If we now go to Connected Home on slide number nine. Obviously, we've already talked a lot this year -- last year about Connected Home, but may be a few key points. We significantly grew our share in North America and we were very successful, in particular, with Canadian operators with whom we have now successfully rebuilt our relationships.

We also saw a successful deployments of new products, in particularly, the first shipments in large volumes of DOCSIS 3.1. And we feel quite good that moving forward, we are going to continue getting a fair share of the CP -- of the CapEx moving forward.

North America, as you can see in the full year now represents 57% of our total sales, particularly driven by obviously North American Cable. Telecom customers was generally the -- I mean, the troubled child -- the problem child, not doing as well in the U.S. And obviously, the flooding that took place in the Southern United States in Florida and Texas did not help the situation.

With regard to EMEA, a very weak performance all year long. We knew as we had indicated right at the beginning of the year that we had on balance product cycle as we have several high margin products expiring. But we fail to anticipate that demand was going to be so weak.

This trend -- this weak trend only changed really towards the end of the year with some successful product introductions in December, but we were not able to get the expected volumes out of them so close to the end of the year.

LatAm -- well, LatAm was as expected. The only good news in Latin America is that Brazil has returned to growth, but obviously, Mexico is still not returning to growth. And we have a lot still to do, which really depends on macroeconomic conditions.

Finally, APAC. APAC grew year-over-year, thanks in some parts to two business additions; the LG business in South Korea, which has given us an increased capability in our OTT streaming offering capabilities; and our entry to Japan.

India also performed rather well. At the same time, we made the decision to the -- we made a decision in the middle of the year to exit the Chinese market and a number of customers in India as they were not profitable to the business.

On the elephant of the room, which is the memory cost topic, I'd love to tell you that's behind us, but it isn't. Last year, we spent 80 -- it costs us €80 million at the EBITDA level, as of which €50 million is second half.

We expect that the cost that we will incur this year will be equivalent the last year, some memory prices, particularly around DRAM; where there are shortages continue to increase.

As a result of all of this, we launched a cost-cutting program in second half of last year and some of them have already been implemented. As an illustration, we have a streamlined our geographical footprint by closing our facility in Indianapolis in United States and concentrating all activities in North America and Atlanta. We downsized our footprint in APAC and Belgium and we have also launched a number of initiatives to further reduce our SG&A.

The recovery in our margin in the second half, notwithstanding the much higher memory cost increases, is really a result of two main drivers. A significant -- first of all, a significant improvement in our mix and balance product cycle in North American Cable customers. And the second one is the first impact of the cost initiatives we implemented in the second half.

If we were to exclude the memory cost impact, which operationally the management could not do much about, our profitability as a percentage of revenues would actually have increased compared to last year by 150 points.

2017 has been difficult for everyone in our -- in Connected Home. But I believe the team achieved a great work and with Luis Martinez's impulsion, we launched a strategic review in the second half and have decided to restructure our commercial approach by implementing a new organization and approach to customers, focused on margin and profitability and cash flow generation. And I will get back to that a little bit later on.

If we go to slide number 10 on Corporate. I mentioned we've launched a corporate savings program, which has been rolled out in the fourth quarter. It will take a few quarters for it to be rolled out and particularly, some of the real estate savings will not be recorded before 2019.

But in light of the sale of our Patent Licensing business, we aim to adjust our corporate cost structure by simplifying operating model. And we also, at the same time, are here, going to simplify the readability or the visibility of our financial performance by business by allocating all the cost that were incurred in Corporate, but, which are actually incurred to support specific divisions itself, which allows us to clearly separate tell you what is a true corporate structure of Technicolor and what is -- what our functions should be embedded in the division. So, you will find in the slide summary statement for 2016 and 2017 and this will help you provide a view on how they will look in our 2018 reporting.

I'll pass to Esther for slide 11?

Esther Gaide

Yes. Thanks Frederic. From slide 11, I will not comment on all the different items, just a quick comment on depreciation and amortization that was higher than last year. This is mainly due to the high level of growth rate we achieved in previous year in Connected Home and the higher capitalized development cost we had during that time, which have been increasing the G&A in 2017.

Also, quick comment on the restructuring cost. That is in level of last year, but was mainly due to some actions we took in the Connected Home level with the closure of Indianapolis and of China and also some restructuring in [Indiscernible] to adjust to the level of activity.

If we turn to slide 12, from EBIT to net income. You'll see that we have -- the results of actually what we have been doing through the last years, which is on the financial results. The full impact of the prepayments we made in 2016, $110 million and €119 million, plus what we reimbursed also in 2017 and also with a different repricing we made in the last years that had been possible to decrease in the financial expense by around €58 million.

On the income tax, we -- the current tax was actually decreased due to the lower activity. But we have to write-off deferred tax assets. We have been constantly increasing in the previous year years. Why? Because this deferred tax based on the French net operating losses have been based on a business case where the Patent Licensing was the main activity.

And consequently, to the decision we took to sell the Patent Licensing, we didn't have any business case to support the deferred tax asset in our books anymore. The discontinued operations are moving, mainly due to the decrease of Patent Licensing that is now reported in that line between 2016 and 2017.

If we go to page -- to slide 13, on the cash flow -- key cash flow indicators. We see that the cash flow conversion for Patent Licensing have been affected by the fact that the payment in -- for the Samsung litigation settlement has been paid in 2018 and not in 2017.

Other than that, you have the bridge between the EBITDA in 2017 and actually the free cash flow generated. You see that we have the same usual suspects of CapEx restructuring financial impact and pensions. We have also the movement in working cap and OAL.

We have a strong work done and performed all the divisions on cashing in accounts towards the end of the year. And also the last possibilities we had on the sourcing of Connected Home, what was achievable with the be suppliers. So, we ended with the free cash flow of €63 million at the end of 2017.

Page 14 -- slide 14, you have the balance sheet structure. Just a summary of what we've been at achieving in the last years and last months of the Northern Investment Bank loan that was achieved in H1 with the older loans and the decrease of the interest rates. The maturity that has been extended to December 23. Page 15, you have a summary of the strong liquidity we have available.

And I'll pass on.

Frederic Rose

Thank you, Esther. So, if we go to slide number 17, I'm going to cover 2017 and 2018, which will impact the Patent Licensing business. I just like to summarize that have we made very significant progress since December 2018 and have a high degree of confidence that we will be announcing details of the transaction shortly.

On page -- if we go to our strategic price and assumptions and we go to slide number 20. Moving forward, after sales of Patent Licensing business, we will, of course, as I've mentioned before, focus on developing the operating businesses, while continuing to reduce our corporate cost structure.

So, if we go to slide number 21, specifically, per business group, on Entertainment Services, we will -- Production Services, we will continue to expand our offer because our view is that our -- is that original content demand, including for immersive content, will continue to grow and will therefore support market growth going forward. Obviously, some market segments are more than others, but the long-term trends are clear, growth is there.

So, moving forward, we will -- we expect to grow this business by mid-single-digits on an organic basis moving forward. While we will continue to expand our capacity with the expected -- with expansion into some other international regions, such as the one we announced in Australia. We're relevant we will pursue non-organic opportunities in order to the extent our market coverage.

On the DVD Services side, our last man strategy is clearly delivering as demonstrated by the outsourcing agreement with Sony. And while this will lead to stable volumes in 2018, it will, of course, not stop the overall long-term structure market decline. And therefore, we will continue to adopt our cost structure and optimize our distribution organization moving forward.

If we go to slide number 22 with regard to Connected Home, that's where there has been the most fundamental changes in strategy since the last time we talked about our strategic focus, which is as a result, of course, of what's happened in 2017. So, we will -- so obviously, the memory cost issue has demonstrated that we have some -- we have some dependencies and we need to look at things differently.

At this point, we need to obviously to that -- we'd like to see prices from memories coming back from their pre-December 2016 levels. But rather than waiting, we've taken immediate actions, which I've mentioned before.

And in addition the cost-cutting measures I talked about before, we've also adapted our organization with our customer profile. And as a result, we've actually fundamentally changed our commercial strategy. For example, we are looking very carefully whether to participate to RFQs now that since we imposed the profitability criteria, which is much higher than what it used to be in the past.

We, as a consequence, have also decided to exit a number of regions. As an example, China -- Mainland China and a number of customers as these do not -- as these customers do not contribute to our EBITDA. For example, in India, we've decided to only focus moving forward on Tata Sky and Bharti.

Obviously, this will not be implemented overnight as we need to run up our existing contracts, but we expect in 2018 this to generate year-on-year basis a loss of revenues of around €250 million. Even as a result of this, we expect our profitability as a percentage of sales to improve.

Connected Home is now organized around two key business units; one, which we call North American Cable; and one business dedicated to the rest of the world. Why this organization? Well, simply put, North American Cable customers are looking for performance at a good price. While other operators are usually looking for good pricing at an acceptable performance, which means we need to structure differently, we need to have a different cost structure, and we need to have a different product offering.

So, we will continue to focus on growing our North American Cable business with those customers, we will continue to invest in technological solutions, and we will continue to benefit from the investments we've made over the last two years.

For the rest of -- for the other operators, our selective approach will lead us to what we call our top 50 plus customers. We are going to focus on 50 or so accounts on a worldwide basis outside North American Cable in those accounts, where we believe that we can a profitability and the mix that is a favorable for our bottom-line. I'm particularly focusing, obviously, on the high-end new solutions, DOCSIS 3.1, 5G, and so forth, with a particular focus on streaming solutions based on Android TV.

We have -- we are in process consolidating R&D efforts in the rest of the world and reducing the number of centers we have and making sure that we benefit from a platform approach on new technologies for these customers. This organization was -- is effective since January 1 and the impact of this organization will be felt throughout 2018 as it is deployed.

Following the decrease in sales in 2018, resulting from the exit of some countries and customers, we expect to return to single-digit revenue growth starting in 2019. And at this point, our view is that, the video side of the market will structurally decline over the years to come, while we see growth in broadband benefiting particularly from the technology upgrade cycle, which started late last year, particularly in fiber and DOCSIS 3.1.

If we go to slide number 23, on Production Services, we expect, as I mentioned before, single-digit revenue growth for the reasons we've -- some of the details we're providing here.

On the DVD side, we expect our revenues and volumes to be flat year-over-year, thanks in particular to the outsourcing agreement with Sony and an improvement in the U.S. box office. And therefore, as a result, we expect overall Entertainment Services EBITDA in 2018 to be generally flat year-on-year, mainly as a result of short-term hit from polycarbonate price increases, which cannot all be passed on to -- fully to our customers in 2018 under existing contracts. But we expect this problem to resolve itself as a result of contract renegotiations for future years.

Connected Home, I've already talked about what we expect -- what are our expectations and I don't think I need to go back on this, with one specific comment around our assumptions for memories. We've tried to detail in our communication what our key assumptions around Flash and memory -- DRAM memory price.

We expect them to remain at high level throughout this year and we only expect -- we only see Flash pricing starting to decline in the second half of 2018, while DRAM's price decreases only expected to start in early 2019. These are our assumptions based upon best knowledge that we have today. Therefore, we expect 2017 -- 2018 numbers in EBITDA to be broadly stable compared to the 2017.

Finally, if I go to the page number 25, the sale of our Patent Licensing -- in conclusion of the sale of our Patent Licensing, of course, changes the business model, and of course, changes our financial profile.

We obviously have to -- we obviously have to update our Drive 2020 objectives, taking into account two factors; one is -- we're selling our Patent Licensing business, which was an integral part of this objective; and number two, we cannot put our head in the sand. The memory impact has happened, it's real, and it has to impact our Drive 2020 objectives.

So, based upon the foregoing, our expectations at this point is that we will have achieved a run rate in terms of free cash flow starting in 2020 of at least €130 million per year, which is based upon the assumptions of adjusted EBITDA of at least €350 million. We have detailed the drivers behind this and obviously, this is all at constant currency objectives.

Finally, something that is not in the PowerPoint presentation, but I want to talk about. In our press release, we communicated that Esther Gaide, who has been with Technicolor for the last seven years, will be leaving the company in March to pursue another opportunity -- business opportunity -- a career opportunity for her.

I would like to say formally to everyone, thank you to Esther for the last seven years. Thank you for making the finance organization what it is today in Technicolor. And thank you for everything you have done. Her successor will be announced shortly and Esther is at work until her last day.

Esther Gaide

Exactly.

Frederic Rose

So, I think we can move on to questions.

Operator

We have first question from Emmanuel Matot from ODDO.

Frederic Rose

Emmanuel? Hello.

Emmanuel Matot

Several questions please. First, Frederic, what impact from memory prices do you expect in Connected Home in 2018 compared to minus €80 million in 2017? If I understand well, you mentioned during the call quite the same level, meaning [Indiscernible] €80 million by the time you feel able to compensate sales impact by various measures, is that correct?

Frederic Rose

So, maybe -- I know you're going to ask 10 questions in row, but maybe I can answer each question at a time, if you don't mind Emmanuel.

Emmanuel Matot

Please.

Frederic Rose

So, you're correct, it's €80 million last year. The gross cost we expect this year, at this point, is about €90 million, €92 million. Our gross cost, which we expect to be able to mitigate some of it. But I've given you the assumptions for memory pricing and the bulk of; of course, the price increases are in H1. So, we expect a different mix than we did last year, with most of it in the first half and a smaller part in the second half.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. Still about Connected Home, why CapEx of North American Cable operators are expected to slow down in 2018? I saw the cycle; will have been more positive over there?

Frederic Rose

What we benefited from in 2018, we benefited massively from a video growth in North American Cable. And what we're seeing as a reverse of the trend in 2018, where we see significant growth in broadband, particularly driven by DOCSIS 3.1, we see real volumes in 2018, with a significant -- significantly slowdown year-over-year, given the deployment -- given the maturity of deployments on the video side.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. And do you expect a bit of cycle for video in the U.S. after 2018 or you don't have visibility at all?

Frederic Rose

I think the visibility we have is that, we basically have the massive refresh cycle last year -- or upgrade cycle last year. We expect the business to be actually quite robust, but last year was an incredible performance. So, moving forward, we expect this to be stable moving forward to the next two or three years as the indications we're getting from our customers.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. And now in Production Services, why are you not more optimistic regarding the topline in 2020 plan? You are just basing on mid-single-digit growth; double-digit level is not flexible according to you, definitely?

Frederic Rose

No, I'm not saying anything like that. The reality is the market is growing very fast. What we know is, we -- our ability to catch and to keep on growing by 10%, it actually requires quite significant investments on our part in terms of increasing our capacity. And as I've mentioned to you and to many others, 10% each year, it gets harder and harder in terms because it's a bigger number.

And as a result of 2017, I want to be careful that I am not incentivizing the team to go 10% growth for the sake of 10% growth because our focus has to be on improving the margin year-on-year. And that is our number one focus, is the margin improvement.

If we can grow faster, maintaining and protecting the margin, we will. But in the fight between growth and margin, we're been putting a lot more importance on continued margin improvement.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. And the two last questions, brief one. Why you have decided to cash the dividend first? And what are your expectations for free cash flow in 2018? Thank you.

Frederic Rose

Well, on the dividend, I think if you look at our results, it should be pretty clear why the Board is not recommending a dividend this year. Given our cash performance for 2017, the Board felt it was not appropriate. Obviously, it's something to be revisited next year.

And in terms of guidance, what we have done is, we have actually listened to our shareholders and to our investors in terms of trying to provide more clarity in terms of what we're aiming at. And one of the key things is we've been told by many people that people would prefer to understand what our drivers are. And so we have provided lots of information in terms of what are the key drivers that will generate what we're doing.

In terms of free cash flow, 2018 will be -- I think if you look in the press release, I think we did write something on this. In the mid-term -- we gave you a midterm outlook for free cash flow, where we talked about after reaching a low point in 2018, below 2017 levels, we expect free cash flow from continuing operations to reach a run rate of at least €130 million, that's on page three of the press release.

Emmanuel Matot

Thank you.

Frederic Rose

The main reason for the a decrease year-over-year is 2017 was the last year of the Cisco acquisition cost improvements, particularly with regard to working capital improvements, which of course, will not reoccur.

So, at this point in time, we expect most of these measures, the free cash flow not to be coming out our improvements, but come out of operating profit, the EBITDA.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. Thank you very much.

Frederic Rose

Thank you, Emmanuel.

David Cerdan

Yes, good evening. I have a few questions for you. The first one is regarding your decision to dispose of Technology business. Can we have an update on this decision? Are there any fresh news to tell us?

The second question is regarding the proceeds of this disposal. So, is it on -- do you expect to use the proceeds to deleverage the company or to finance M&A or to buy back some shares?

Third question is regarding your objective for 2020. You expect roughly the adjusted EBITDA to increase by €60 million and the free cash flow to increase more than €60 million. So, can you explain the bridge for adjusted EBITDA and the free cash flow?

And the last question is regarding to the deferred tax effect, can we have an idea of the amount of deferred tax effect in the balance sheet post the depreciation?

Frederic Rose

Okay, sure.

Esther Gaide

Should we start that one? So, the deferred tax assets, which remains at €50 million and it's only based on the U.S. NOLs, which can -- well, we have a business case accordingly, €50 million.

David Cerdan

Thank you.

Frederic Rose

So, basically, on the Patent Licensing, David, we have made a lot of progress over the last -- since December 2018. I have strong confidence -- high confidence that we have made good progress and that we'll be announcing something in the near future. I can't, of course, comment more than on it, but I can tell you that we have not wasted our time in the last two months and we are getting there.

With regard to the proceeds, the proceeds as we mentioned in the press release would be used 100% for deleveraging and it will be applied completely to reducing our long-term debt.

With regard to the 2020 objectives and free cash flow, the big difference between Drive 2020 and what we're stating today is obviously the loss of the free cash flow coming out of the Patent Licensing business and obviously, the impact of the memory cost of the two single biggest drivers that impact that. And I think that's -- I think I answered your questions.

David Cerdan

And just to be clear for the memory impact, so it's €80 million impact in terms of cost? So, if you have delivered €63 million or €160 million in 2018, if we just add the zero memory impact, we should be above €140 million.

Frederic Rose

I think you did not -- maybe I think I need to clarify that. What we said is that we expect the memory pricing impact to continue this year. And as prices continue to go up -- have been continuing going up quarter-after-quarter, we are -- I've told you that the only way we're ever going to return back to the historical rate is we need the memory pricing to stop going up, be stable for a period of time and allow us to renegotiate to basically have new pricing. And we've told you that the timing for that is, on new contracts is probably 18 months and on existing contracts, where new pricing is done every six or 12 months, it would require that.

As I've mentioned before, we are not in a stable pricing market. The pricing is still going up and we expect it to continue going up. So, the prices we negotiated 12 months ago are below today's price, so we expect it to continue. So, you've got to be careful, you can't do that addition.

David Cerdan

Okay. And do you think that because -- I've just had a look on some pricing and it seems that since the beginning of the year, the pricing is stable versus the end of 2017, is it correct or not?

Frederic Rose

I think the answer to this is not correct. Generally speaking, we have seen increase across everything in the most recent options of about 5% year-over-year, with some specific categories relating to Flash in particular.

So, obviously, we're happy to give you some more details on this. It's all on the screens, but the characterization you're making is actually -- it's actually not correct. It is not flat. I wish it were, but it is not.

David Cerdan

Okay. Yes. And the same question for DOCSIS, you said that the DOCSIS was good in Q4 2017.

Frederic Rose

Yes.

David Cerdan

Okay. Thank you.

Frederic Rose

Thank you very much David.

Eric Beaudet

Yes, hello guys. Three questions from my part. The first one is on the patents. You mentioned somewhere in the press release that the Samsung settlement will be received in Q1. My question here is, is it signed? I mean you've promised the signature for a while and it's been delayed. Can we assume it is signed? And therefore, it will be factored into the sale of the Technology division?

Frederic Rose

So, the Samsung settlement was signed in December as was communicated to the market, December 2018, the cash was received in January.

Eric Beaudet

Thank you. My second question is on DVD. I had a hard time understanding your 2018 guidance of stable volumes, considering you had probably the worst blockbuster releases in 2017. And then you've just won another contract from Sony. So, looking at the end of the year, blockbuster means that we should have better movies, like, for next year, plus a new contract. So, why such a cautious comments on the DVD volumes, which should be done?

Frederic Rose

So, first of all, you're absolutely correct in terms of last year. But we're starting the first half benefiting from the fourth quarter numbers. But I want to remind you that on a year-on-year basis, we all know the market is actually in structural decline year-over-year by depending on which analyst you listen to, 8% to 10% is something that we have guided you in the past. On the other side, we know that a few blockbusters do make a difference to return to growth.

Number two, we also know that there -- as you said, the Sony outsourcing agreement that should help us, of course. But I want to remind you that we're only starting to onboard Sony in the second quarter of this year and we're onboarding it throughout the year. So, the reality is the full benefit of the onboarding will really be felt next year when it's fully operational. It's not as if we go from zero to 100 in one day. It's a gradual onboarding process, providing actually more visibility on 2019.

Finally, the last comment I would make about the box office is I feel obviously good about what we've seen at the end of Q4 because we know what the numbers are. But let's talk about the summer box office 2018. If I told you I had no idea how it's going to perform, I think that will be the truth. And I think at this point in time, I certainly would not venture with any excess optimism on things I don't know.

There are certain things we know. I think us telling you that we're going to be generally stable year-on-year is a strong statement for a business which is in a secular long-term decline. And what we have done with the Sony agreement is we've given you assurances that we continue to be in this business that we will continue to be able to generate significant cash flow moving forward.

Eric Beaudet

Okay. Very cleat. Thanks. And just two questions to end on set-top boxes. The first one is when I look at your guidance; you mentioned that you expect Flash NAND prices to start declining from H2 2018. As is commented last week that it expects a 10% increase in prices for 2018. So, does it mean that if we track the DRAM pricing and they do not come down in H2, your guidance is at -- your guidance is really based on such a decline and therefore, your guidance is at risk if the prices don't come down in H2? That's my first question.

And the second one is you continue to target 10% EBITDA margin on set-top box as you've had for the past couple of years. But since then, you've also mentioned, you wanted to exit a lot of loss or not so much profitable contracts.

So, I was wondering if -- what is the actually underlying EBITDA objective, i.e., if you just take out every time you have a bad contract, of course, it will boost artificially your guidance. But implicitly, where is that 10% EBITDA expectation compared to where it was?

Frederic Rose

Okay. So, I don't want to sound defensive on the first question, but I think that our credibility in terms of communication on memory pricing has been very transparent to the market. We did not come up with concepts like hedging things that could not be hedged and so forth. We've given you guidance and I know we've been questioned throughout.

We have built it up. I cannot comment on what somebody else said. I know what we have built up and that's what -- those are the assumptions and we're transparent rather than giving just you a generic number. So, I think you just to have to make -- you just have to look at communications and track records in terms of transparencies on this issue.

Number two, on the underlying profitability, I would like to take you back to page six of the PowerPoint presentation, where you -- where we demonstrated to you that if you look at -- if you look, for example, at the second half, we achieved, with an 80 -- with a €50 million negative impact, 6.8% profitability. If we had excluded that and we were doing it at flat memory pricing, we would have been at 11.1%. So, showing you that we can get to 10% and above subject to getting flat memory pricing and getting the runway for this. There's absolutely no change to that target.

The second comment is, we're not -- every time we have a bad contract with [Indiscernible] customer, I think you're referring to basically the Nortel analogy. We are not doing that. We believe that we have a core group of customers in North American Cable who are long-term profitable, sound, and are going to be good for us. And we believe that we have a group of about 50-plus customers worldwide who are good for us and we are working with as long-term investments.

What we're saying is we're not going to run after everything that is moving. And for example, one -- the two big things we're focusing on is we need productivity and productivity needs volume. We need to stop selling specific products to a customer who is only going to buy €10 million of that for us -- from us for a year because in specific development for that product is -- could take as much time as we do it for $100 million product.

So, our focus is to be -- on specific developments is to be on volume customers where we can optimize it. We will only be pursuing smaller sales on generic products, which will not be customized. That's what we're communicating on. We're not communicating an idea of just pulling up.

Specifically, on China, we're pulling out of the Chinese market because as the only western company that was active in the Chinese market, particularly in broadband, the conclusion is that it is an impossible market for a westerner like us to function.

We're being paid lip service and no more than that and I think we've taken our lessons. Better analogies, India, we're not pulling out of India. In India, you have 10 operators. We are focusing on two of them, which are two of the largest ones, which are providing us volume and long-term strength. That's what we're doing.

Eric Beaudet

Okay. Thank you very much.

Frederic Rose

Thank you very much.

Frederic Rose

Thank you very much. Thank you very much everyone and have a good evening. And I'm sure we'll be talking to a lot of you over the next a few days, weeks. Thank you. Thank you, operator.