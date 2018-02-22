The Year Of Commodities - Today's Editors' Picks

Chart of the day: S&P500/US 10y Correlation.

Comment of the day, by contributor Yuval Taylor

But why diversify to five hundred stocks? I know that's what indexing is all about, but it's really not essential. If I invest in only the top fifty ranked stocks rather than the top five hundred, the standard deviation of my "index" goes up 15% or 20%, but the returns go up to 27.59% annually, meaning that you would have earned fifty times as much as SPY over the last eighteen years.

So, as you can see, I still believe that a dedicated, systematic small-cap value investing strategy is the best strategy to follow. Which is why it's such a shame that many of the so-called small-cap value ETFs are misleading investors into putting their money into stocks that are let up to fail.

Image of the day: All eyes on you

Quote of the day:

We live in an external world. Everything, you have to see it, touch it. If you can for the rest of your life, live inside yourself - to find greatness, you have to go inside. - David Goggins

