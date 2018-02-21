Micron, Apple And The Rise Of The NVDIMM - Rumors And Speculations
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL), MU, Includes: INTC
by: William Tidwell
Summary
Analysts are beginning to forecast near-term NVDIMM sales in the billions.
Apple once again is projected to be an early NVDIMM adopter.
Is Micron's "New Memory" a potential player?
In my last article we explored the notion that the DRAM producers are likely to be deterred from being aggressive building additional wafer capacity in the face of the prospect of the (relatively) near-term arrival