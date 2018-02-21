Cimarex Energy: 65% Profit Growth At $59 WTI
About: Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)
by: Callum Turcan
Summary
Constructing a pro forma 2018 Income Statement for Cimarex Energy Co.
Assuming WTI averages $59/barrel in 2018, Cimarex should see its bottom line grow by 65% this year.
Mr. Market may not be fully incorporating the impact higher oil prices will have on top tier upstream player's financial statements.
Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) is a medium sized upstream oil and gas player operating in two top tier basins, the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and the Permian Basin in West Texas/Southeastern New Mexico