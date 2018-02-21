New Gold (NYSE:NGD) released its 2017 financial results. The majority of indicators experienced a notable improvement, driven especially by higher metals prices and production volumes. The gold production grew to 430,900 toz, which is almost 13% more compared to 2016. The growth is attributable mainly to the newly commissioned Rainy River mine that started production in late Q3, with first gold pour in early Q4. The silver production experienced a 7.7% decline, however, silver is relatively negligible for New Gold. Copper production experienced a small, 2% growth. What is less positive, also the AISC has increased. It grew from $692/toz to $727/toz, or by 5%.

Source: own processing, using data of New Gold

In 2017, compared to 2016, New Gold recorded significantly improved revenues, operating cash-flow, as well as adjusted earnings. The revenues grew by 15.6%, to $604.4 million. The revenues improved not only due to higher gold and copper production but also due to higher realized gold and copper prices (gold - $1,278/toz vs. $1,242/toz, copper - $2.66/lb vs. $2.23/lb). The operating cash-flow increased by 21.3%, to $342.2 million. Although revenues and operating cash-flow improved, the 2017 earnings have worsened. While in 2016, New Gold recorded a loss of $7 million, in 2017 it recorded a loss of $108 million. The loss was caused especially by the increased estimated Rainy River mine operating expenses and capital expenditures that resulted in an after-tax impairment charge of $181 million. However, the adjusted earnings are better than in 2016, as they grew from $14.6 to $49.3 million, or almost by 238%.

Source: own processing, using data of New Gold

New Gold has also published the new reserve and resource estimates for its mining projects. The total volume of reserves contained at Rainy River, New Afton, Mesquite, and Blackwater equals to 14.795 million toz gold, 77.108 million toz silver and 941 million lb copper. Moreover, there are also measured & indicated resources of 5.597 million toz gold, 19.454 million toz silver and 968 million lb copper and inferred resources of 1.14 million toz gold, 4.038 million toz silver and 131 million lb copper. At the projected 2018 production levels, Rainy River's reserves are sufficient for more than 13 years, New Afton's for more than 17 years and Mesquite's for more than 7 years of operations. The Blackwater mine hasn't been built yet.

Source: own processing, using data of New Gold

As of the end of 2017, New Gold held cash & cash equivalents worth $216 million. The debt stood at $1.03 billion which means that the net debt was slightly less than $800 million. The debt includes $800 million of senior unsecured notes and $230 million drawn from a revolving credit facility. However, the debt, although quite high, doesn't represent an imminent problem, as $500 million of notes mature in 2022 and $300 million of notes mature in 2025, which means that there is more than enough time to generate sufficient cash-flow to repay a meaningful part of it. On the other hand, problems may arise if New Gold decides to build the Blackwater soon and alone, as the projected CAPEX is estimated at whopping $1.86 billion.

Although New Gold is in a good shape and the Rainy River disappointment has been already priced in, the recent sharemarket weakness weighed on the gold mining sector negatively. New Gold has been impacted as well and its share price declined back to the support level in the $2.5 area. If the support is broken, another major support is in the $2 area. However, this scenario is improbable, given that if the current metals prices prevail and the 2018 production guidance is met, New Gold should be valued at least at $4.3 per share. It is more than 60% above the current share price.

Conclusion

New Gold's financial results improved in 2017. And a further, probably even more notable improvement should be expected also in 2018, due to the recently built Rainy River mine. Although Rainy River's ramp-up experienced some difficulties and the AISC will be higher than projected in the feasibility study, the mine should be able to generate significant cash-flow at the current gold price. Over the recent weeks, New Gold's share price declined by more than 14%. It was caused mainly by the negative sentiment in the gold mining sector and the broader sharemarket weakness. In my last article, I projected share price of $4.3, based on the 2018 production guidance. As the guidance remains unchanged and the gold price has even improved slightly, this price target is still valid. At the current share price of $2.59, the upside is really big.