For the most part, well-run multi-industrials exposed to recovering markets are not trading at very attractive prices today, and that makes Sweden’s Alfa-Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) worth a look. It’s certainly too soon to sound an “all clear” on the company’s large marine business, but order growth has been steadily improving and margin leverage is starting to emerge again. With leadership in multiple recovering markets and the potential to significantly improve returns on capital from here, Alfa-Laval is worth a look.

Orders Are Coming Back

Although mid-2015 to mid-2017 was a pretty ugly stretch for Alfa-Laval from an organic revenue and order perspective, the business seems to be coming back pretty nicely. Organic order growth has improved sequentially from 9% in the first quarter of 2017 to 14%, 15%, and most recently 16% in the fourth quarter of the year.

Alfa-Laval has seen particular strength in the Marine business, with orders up 56% and 49% in the last two quarters (on a reported basis), but that still leaves the company well below its prior acquisition-adjusted peak. Likewise in Energy, where order growth has been a little choppier (Q4 was down 2% yoy, but FY 2017 was up 9%) but still well below past highs (around 40%) as customers in the oil & gas and chemical end-markets are only starting to get back to capex spending. Following the trend at GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY), and to some extent other capex suppliers to the food, beverage, pharma, and water end-markets, order growth in the Food and Water segment has slowed a bit recently, but is still at healthy levels.

There is a lag between orders and revenue recognition, ranging anywhere from a few months to up to a year or more depending upon the product/order specifics, but the order recovery is starting to translate into a revenue recovery. From double-digit organic revenue declines in 2016 to mid-single-digit declines in the first half of 2017, revenue rebounded to 5% organic growth in the fourth quarter, led by double-digit organic growth in Energy, growth around 3% in both Food & Water and Marine.

Maybe Not “Anchors Away” Yet, But Marine Is Improving

Alfa-Laval is a leader in diverse products like pumping systems, boiler systems, separation, and heat transfer products that are used on/in tanker ships, crude carriers, cruise ships and so on. A glut of various oceangoing cargo vessels not only hammered shipping companies in recent years, but also hit suppliers to the industry like Alfa-Laval and Wartsila. The Marine segment makes up about one-third of Alfa-Laval’s revenue, with oceangoing vessels making up the majority of that, and Alfa-Laval saw a peak-to-trough drop of about one-third on a quarterly basis.

Now the outlook seems to be improving. As mentioned before, orders have been improving sharply, with strong pumping and environmental orders coming in despite the fact that overall new build orders are below the level needed to maintain the fleet.

In the near term, Alfa-Laval is probably going to see a less-than-ideal mix, as the newbuild mix for 2018 doesn’t include as many tankers (far and away the most lucrative business for Alfa-Laval, with content opportunities double to triple most other ship types). That situation should improve in 2019 and Alfa-Laval also has an opportunity to leverage new environmental regulations that require ballast water treatment and lower sulfur emissions; Alfa-Laval is among the leaders in UV ballast water treatment and exhaust scrubbers.

Improved volumes have already allowed Alfa-Laval to reap better margins in this segment (19% in the fourth quarter versus around 13% a year ago). While that 19% is likely to be a near-term peak (boosted by high-margin pumping orders), I believe the company will see 20%-plus margins in this business again before too long.

Food And Water Offers Steadier Growth And M&A Opportunity

Alongside companies like GEA Group and SPX FLOW (FLOW), Alfa-Laval is a leading player in several niches within the food, beverage, pharma, and water end-markets. Alfa-Laval is a leader in separators (especially disc centrifuges) and decanters, as well as heat exchangers and sanitary fluid handling systems used in these markets, with market share in the teens to 20%-plus depending upon the specific markets.

Alfa-Laval’s equipment is used in a range of applications, including the production of beer/wine, juice, dairy products, edible oils, other raw ingredients, and processed foods. Although currently more skewed toward food, Alfa-Laval is well-placed to benefit from ongoing consumption growth in beer, not to mention overall growth in packaged food consumption.

These markets are not going to offer breakaway growth opportunities for GEA Group, but they’re steadier businesses than marine vessels or energy, and there still are worthwhile growth opportunities. Alfa-Laval has been a consolidator in the past and would like to acquire more businesses in more fragmented segments like food handling and heat transfer. At the same time, the company is well-placed to benefit from the increasing use of automation in food/beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Alfa-Laval is also getting a little choosier with its business decisions. Management has elected to not to pursue lower-margin business, and that decision played into the 200bp margin improvement that the company saw in the third quarter (despite basically flat reported sales).

Getting Back To Excellence And Execution

Alfa-Laval’s CEO is relatively new to the job (brought on in 2016), but I believe a big part of his focus is in returning Alfa-Laval to the very strong ROIC that it posted in past years. Some of the degradation in ROIC over the past decade has been due to end-market challenges beyond the company’s control, but I also believe that pursuing expensive M&A has played a significant factor as well. Alfa-Laval has always been acquisitive, with M&A supplying more than half of its growth over the last decade, but the company made some large, expensive deals at the wrong time and has paid the price. As segments like Marine recover, though, I believe there will be opportunities to get more value out of those transactions.

Looking a little more broadly, I expect Alfa-Laval to press its advantages. Alfa-Laval doesn’t try to do everything; its success is based around strong technology/products in three focused areas – heat transfer products, separation products, and fluid handling products. Alfa-Laval also has a healthy aftermarket business, and growing this profitable operation is an important focus for management in the coming years (the aftermarket parts and services for products like separators, pumps, and decanters can be worth 2x to 7x the original purchase price). Given its strong share in its core markets, it should be feasible for Alfa-Laval to capture more of the aftermarket opportunity for the products it is already selling.

The Opportunity

With ongoing recovery prospects in Marine and Energy, and slower (but less volatile) growth prospects in Food & Water, I expect Alfa-Laval’s organic revenue growth rate to accelerate into the mid-single-digits (around 5%). Management’s recent comments on M&A suggest more price/value discipline than in the past, so while I think M&A will augment that growth rate, I’m not modeling it and I do believe management will be more careful than it has been.

Alfa-Laval’s manufacturing operations are quite efficient (especially next to GEA Group), and I believe increased volume will unlock meaningful operating leverage and drive operating margins into the high teens. That, in turn, should allow for mid-teens FCF margins and a high single-digit FCF growth rate, not to mention pushing ROIC back in the mid-teens (and possibly higher).

Alfa-Laval does trade at higher multiples to book value, revenue, and earnings than GEA Group, which I think is reasonable given the superior margins at Alfa-Laval and better historical performance, including multiple recent warnings/disappointments from GEA Group. I also expect Alfa-Laval to outgrow GEA Group on the top line and generate better long-term FCF margins, though GEA Group's lower starting point gives it the edge on long-term estimated FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

At this point, Alfa-Laval is not valued as though it will hit those targets, and I think investors can expect a double-digit annualized return from here as Alfa-Laval’s markets recover and as management goes about restoring operating margin leverage and improved asset utilization. Although the last few years rubbed a little of the luster off this well-regarded company, I believe management’s plan to focus on margins and asset efficiency is a good one, and I think the combination of end-market recoveries, more selective M&A, and internal improvement can deliver good returns for shareholders from here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.