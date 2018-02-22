Volatility is picking up in markets across all asset classes. At the end of January, the stock market began to move lower as interest rates across the yield curve began to rise. The long bond broke down through an area of technical support and the rise in rates has threatened the bull market in bonds that had been in place for three decades. When rates rise, fixed income securities become more attractive when compared to stocks which had been on a one-way path higher since the last significant correction in the equities market in early 2016.

In markets, capital tends to flow to asset classes that offer the best opportunities for both yield and capital appreciation. Over recent years, stocks have been the place to be, but that could be changing. When it comes to bonds, if rates are rising because the "real" rate of interest is moving higher, these instruments are likely to pull capital away from the stock market. However, if the rise in rates is due to an increase in inflationary pressures in the economy, both stocks and bonds could suffer an outflow of assets. Inflation eats away at the value of money, and it tends to be an economic condition that causes the prices of raw materials to move higher, and in some cases to skyrocket.

Commodities prices impact our lives and our investments

The production of commodities is a local affair as they come from areas of the world where they exist in the crust of the earth or where climate and weather support crop output. Chile is the world's leading producer of copper, while more than half the world's crude oil reserves are located in the Middle East. The U.S. is the largest producer of corn and soybeans, while Brazil is a leader when it comes to sugar, coffee, and orange production. Meanwhile, most people on the earth are consumers of commodities. We use energy to power our daily lives when we fill up our cars with gasoline, a processed product of oil. When we heat or cool our homes, we consume heating oil, natural gas, and electricity, all commodities. The food we eat are commodities whether we are carnivores, vegetarians, or vegans. Our homes are made of construction materials, which are industrial commodities. Think about it, when we turn the faucet on for a drink of water or to take a shower or bath, the water flows through pipes that are often made of copper. There are so many other examples of how the commodities that trade each day on futures exchanges touch our daily existence.

When it comes to our nest eggs, many of the companies in our portfolios are even more significant consumers of commodities in their businesses. Therefore, the acquisition costs go right to the bottom line. If commodities prices rise, and companies cannot pass the higher cost of goods sold along to their customers, earning often suffer. Commodities are global instruments, and population and wealth expansion around the world over past decades have strained the fundamental supply and demand equation for many raw materials. The bottom line is that more people, with more money around the world, are competing for finite goods each day.

Commodities are often alternative investment vehicles as their prices can become highly volatile on the up and downside. A myriad of factors can push prices to highs or lows in short periods, and many investors shy away from the market because of the price volatility. Moreover, futures exchanges operate on margin which serves to exacerbate price leverage. While the average margin rate in the stock market is 50%, in commodities, it is often 5-10% of the total contract value. The advent of ETF and ETN instruments have brought commodities to the stock exchange, and more investors and traders have become involved in the market over the past decade. Volume and liquidity have increased as a result of these products which have increased the addressable markets for raw materials.

Commodities prices have been moving to the upside since finding bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016. Meanwhile, increased price volatility in stock and bond markets could foster even more activity in the commodities asset class in the coming months as capital will search for capital appreciation that may not be coming from traditional investment vehicles. There are currently four signals that are telling me investment and trading interest in commodities will expand over coming weeks, months, and perhaps years. A secular bull market in the raw materials sector is something that all investors should pay attention to, whether they become active in the commodities market or not. The fact is that commodities prices could become the most influential factors that determine the path of least resistance for many other markets across all asset classes because of the current economic, demographic, and geopolitical landscapes.

Reason 1: The dollar is a buy signal

The dollar index began a decline in early January 2017 when it reached its highest level since 2002 at 103.815.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the index declined to its most recent low at 88.15 on February 16, a drop of over 15%. As the world's reserve currency, the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. The inverse historical relationship between the dollar and raw material prices has supported commodities over the past year. Moreover, if a historical price pattern holds, we could be just a little over a year into what could turn out to be a seven-year bear market in the U.S. currency.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the index shows, the dollar dropped from 1985-1992 and rallied from 1992-2001. The next move to the downside lasted from 2001-2008, followed by a rally that ended in January 2017. A pattern of seven years of bear market trading in the U.S. currency followed by nine years of price recoveries has dated back over three decades. The current trajectory of the dollar versus other world currencies is bearish which could support more gains in the prices of many raw materials over coming months and years.

Reason 2: Inflation is the best friend of the asset class

Inflation eats away at the value of money. The economic condition typically makes prices rise. In the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, central banks around the world added unprecedented amounts of liquidity via programs of quantitative easing and artificially low short-term interest rates. To avoid a prolonged recession, or worse, the monetary authorities made massive amounts of capital available at historically low rates. While the U.S. Fed began to tighten credit over recent years, the Fed Funds rate remains at the 1.25% level. In Europe and Japan, short-term rates are still in negative territory.

Many economists have warned that there will be a price for the decade-long liquidity bonanza and that could be inflationary pressures. When it comes to interest rates, on debt securities have two components; one is the real rate of interest and the other is inflation's impact on rates.

Source: CQG

I late January, the thirty-year U.S. Treasury bond futures contract fell below a critical level of support at the March 2017 low of 147-07. The long bond has declined to a low of 142-14 and was trading at the lows on February 21 after the latest Feb minutes. The decline in the bonds and increase in yields led to a corrective move in stocks as fears that the inflation component of interest rates is rising. Last week, CPI and PPI data confirmed the resurgence of inflationary pressures as both reports were higher than the market had expected.

The effect of inflation is a deterioration of the value of money and can cause the prices of all goods and services to rise. When it comes to commodities, inflation is typically bullish for prices in the raw materials sector.

Reason 3: Divergence is a potent bullish cocktail

The dollar index rallied from 78.93 to over 100 from May 2014 through March 2015 as the U.S. central bank announced plans to shift from accommodative monetary policy to tightening credit given moderate growth in economic conditions. Tightening credit, or higher rates of interest, caused the dollar to move over 26% to the upside in a ten-month period.

Currency values are often a reflection of rate differentials. From May 2014 through January 2017, rates in the U.S. rose gradually with the Fed hiking the short-term interest rate two times. The twenty-five basis point hike in December 2015 and December 2016 widened the gap between U.S. and European and Japanese rates which helped the dollar appreciate against the other two world currency instruments. However, the dollar began to fall in early 2017 and declined throughout the year, even though the central bank hiked rates by one-quarter of one percent three times last year. It is likely that we will see another three rate hikes that will bring the Fed Funds rate to a minimum of 2% by the end of this year. Meanwhile, short-term rates on the euro and yen remain in negative territory, so the differential in yields for the currencies continues to widen. The falling dollar during a period of widening rate differentials has put a spotlight on how weak the U.S. currency is these days. When a market falls in the face of bullish fundamental factors, it often reveals underlying deterioration or a bearish price trend.

A combination of a weak dollar, and higher U.S. rates because of rising inflationary pressures creates a potent bullish cocktail for commodities prices. The divergence between the dollar and rates could turn out to be a harbinger of inflation and a perfect bullish storm for the commodities asset class.

Reason 4: Demographic trends and economic growth

Supply and demand fundamentals are often the most influential determinate of the path of least resistance for commodities prices. Over past decades, we have witnessed a trend in many raw material markets where the lows have been getting higher, even during periods where supplies are greater than demand on a short-term basis.

In 1960, there were approximately three billion people on the planet. In 2018, that number stands at over 7.455 billion. Each quarter there are approximately 20 million more people on the earth. At the same time, wealth has grown in Asia, the world's most populous region. Therefore, more people with more money are competing for raw materials which are finite assets each day. Producers can only extract a limited amount of metals, minerals, and energy from the crust of the earth at the current price level. When demand increases, the production cost of more supplies rises as lower grades of ore, and higher cost output becomes necessary to satisfy global requirements. Therefore, demographic trends have been highly supportive of the demand side of the fundamental equation for commodities. At the same time, economic growth has increased over recent months. In the U.S., the Fed upgraded their view of the growth in the economy from "moderate" to "solid" late last year. In Europe, it may not be too long before the ECB shifts from accommodative monetary policy to tightening credit. In China, President Xi's plans at the party Congress last October seem to indicate a continuation of stable economic growth around the 6-7% range for the world's second-largest economy. China is the most populous country in the world, and a growing economy should mean a continuation or increase in the demand for raw materials.

The prospects for the commodities sector has not looked so good in years given the current state of markets and economic conditions around the world. With stock and bond markets faltering over recent weeks, it is likely that we will see more capital flow into the raw materials asset class as a hedge against inflationary pressures and a continuation of the slide in the value of the U.S. dollar.

Source: Barchart

With around $2.5 billion in net assets and over 3.4 million shares traded on average each day, DBC is a highly liquid market instrument when it comes to reflecting the price action in the commodities asset class. I believe that the profile of commodities markets will rise in the months ahead as more capital flows from traditional homes in stocks and bonds towards the alternative asset class.