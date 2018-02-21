Newfield Exploration (NFX) CEO Lee Boothby on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Good morning, and thanks for dialing in today. Following today's prepared remarks by our Chairman, Lee Boothby, we will have members of our leadership team available as always to take your questions.

Let me also remind you again that today's call is being recorded and will be available on our website, along with last night's earnings release, the accompanying financial tables and non-GAAP reconciliations as well as a very detailed @NFX publication.

We will reference certain non-GAAP measures today, so please see the reconciliations in our release and in @NFX. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking estimates and assumptions that are based on our current views and reasonable expectations.

In summary, statements in yesterday's news release and @NFX and on this conference call regarding our expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions under Federal Securities Laws. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations, including those we've described in detail in the earnings release and @NFX, our 10-K and 10-Qs and prior outlook releases and other filings with the SEC. Please refer to the risk factors as well in our earnings release and in @NFX.

Thank you again for dialing in today and your interest in our company. I'll turn it over to Lee Boothby.

Lee Boothby

Good morning, and thanks for joining our fourth quarter and year-end 2017 conference call. 2018 is now well underway, and we're excited to share our forward outlook with you this morning.

By now I hope you have taken time to flip through our @NFX publication. We provided a very detailed outlook for you, and we will reference many of these materials on this morning's call.

Before jumping into 2018 and our 3-year outlook, let me cover a few significant highlights from 2017. 2017 was another solid performance year for our company. In STACK, we executed an aggressive infill drilling program last year and rapidly advanced our understanding of how to best space and complete our pad developments to optimize returns.

With SVP [ph] requirements largely behind us, we're in a position to be able to maximize value creation, and our plan today is returns-focused. You will see in today's @NFX that we estimate our average STACK well in the 3-year plan will generate about 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent and have an average well cost of around $7.9 million.

This is a function of our planned construct. Well costs will vary from $7.5 million to $9 million depending on where the wells are located across our acreage, EUR flexes with well costs as well. We provide estimated EUR ranges of 1.1 million to 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent for these wells. When factoring in the differences in well costs and oil cuts across our geographic mix, our rate of return estimates are high and average greater than 50% in the 3-year plan.

We've learned a great deal about well spacing and optimizing completions. On Page 14 in @NFX, we provide a long-dated well performance from our nearly 80 infill wells drilled to date. Note that this comparison includes all wells in which we own an interest, not selected disclosure of our operated wells where we control the spacing and completion designs.

We have proven relatively consistent well performance against the 1.3 million-barrel oil equivalent type curve and operated pads like Stark, Freeman, Dorothy, Jackson and non-operated pads like Keith and Ludwig have provided valuable insights, and as a result, we have confidence in high-return developments across the entirety of our acreage.

We moved early and aggressively to test various spacing configurations to ensure we have the proper science to build long-term value for our owners and development. Our infill tests to date range from 3 wells in a single layer of the Meramec to 12 wells in the full Meramec DSU development.

We have drilled spacing tests from west to east. This takes you from the deeper, more pressured gassy regions all the way through the phase envelope and into the far Eastern outer core, the black oil.

We're applying lots of historical lessons from our original development plans in SCOOP. Early on, in SCOOP, we spaced wells at only 5 to 6 wells per section. Today, we are actively developing SCOOP with 8 to 10 wells per DSU. We are matching the proper science and data with the specific attributes of the rock and tailoring our development plans to maximize well performance, returns and value creation.

We issued some exciting new results in our SCORE program today as well. Recall that last year, we embarked on resource expansion program to unlock additional producing horizons on our existing acreage in the Anadarko Basin. I'll talk more about SCORE in a moment.

In the Williston, we continue to drill the best oil wells in the business with larger completions and tighter spacing. We have achieved strong economics both on and off Anticline and are now testing 8 to 9 wells per DSU in our recent developments. 2017, we raised our type curve to 1 million barrels of oil equivalent to reflect recent well performance.

As a result of improved well performance in all areas, management of our base production and careful attention to costs, we delivered 10% year-over-year production growth in 2017. More importantly, we maintained a sizable cash balance throughout the year. This cash on hand will be used to balance the near-term differences between our cash flow from operations and our capital investments.

Proved reserves increased 33% year-over-year, and we replaced 390% of our production with new additions. At year-end 2017, SCOOP and STACK accounted for about 70% of our total proved reserves.

We continue down our path of gaining efficiencies, lowering F&D costs and improving our operating margins. Since 2014, we've improved our cost structure, largely to the growing scale of our Anadarko Basin operations and an intense focus on cost control to expand our margins. These seemingly ordinary steps our team takes each day to do things faster, smarter and safer are now translating to the bottom line.

Our 3-year outlook is well documented in @NFX, so let me provide some additional commentary around the highlights.

Our 2018 capital budget is approximately $1.3 billion, with 80% of our drilling completed investments allocated to our growth engines in the Anadarko Basin. At $55 per barrel of oil and $2.85 for MMbtu of gas, we expect that our investment levels and CapEx will align in the second half of this year.

Looking into 2019 and 2020 at the same price assumptions, we expect to generate more than $300 million of free cash flow, and at $60 per barrel of oil, the free cash flow estimate climbs to $1 billion. We have worked hard to transition our company to be able to deliver double-digit growth within cash flow and improve our debt-adjusted metrics.

Our 3-year plan projects annualized domestic production growth of 14% to 18%, domestic crude oil growth of 17% to 21%, and on a debt-adjusted basis, production is expected to grow 15% to 20%, and cash flows expected to grow 20% to 30%.

Our plan is returns focused. Yesterday, we received a number of questions around our oil growth trajectory in late 2018. Although the year-over-year growth is up, an impressive 20% at the midpoint, our commodity mix changes slightly in the fourth quarter. If we're going to manage our business for returns on the road ahead, we must also learn to be more commodity agnostic. We have some high-rate pads that are scheduled to pop in the second half of 2018, largely due to drilling schedules from HBP requirements. Because of their geographic location in Western STACK and SCOOP wet gas, natural gas content on these pads will be higher, but please note that the rates of returns are outstanding.

In today's @NFX, we provided an unprecedented level of transparency in how our 3-year plan was constructed. We've clearly articulated our deliverables, and on the road ahead, we hope this conversation with analysts will shift from simply growth to a more stringent focus on returns. We heard this mandate from our investors, and we aligned our plan and our compensation to incentivize these specific behaviors.

In addition, our 3-year plan was also designed to deliver steady-to-improving leverage metrics. We expect to maintain approximately $2 billion of annual liquidity throughout the plan period with no additional borrowings. As I mentioned, we work with our Compensation Committee to amend our annual incentive pay metrics for 2018 to include debt-adjusted production growth and cash flow per share metrics, a cash-on-cash return metric and a heightened focus on corporate responsibility. There's a slide in @NFX that provides you with details.

I'll turn it over to Larry now to cover the fourth quarter financial results.

Lawrence Massaro

Thanks, Lee. Today, we entered 2018 financially strong and are excited about our forward outlook. Due to fortunate timing on previous asset sales, lucrative hedging positions and quick adjustment we made to our investment levels, we were able to weather a very tough period in our business and emerge stronger. The foundation we have created has allowed us to develop the 3-year plan you see today. Let me quickly cover the 2017 financial highlights.

For the fourth quarter, both our earnings and cash flows again came in above Street estimates, and our production was right down the fairway for our most recent guidance. After adjusting for the items mentioned in our news release around refundable tax credits and unrealized derivative losses, our net income for the quarter was $143 million or $0.71 per share. For the full year, after adjusting for those items, net income was $432 million, or $2.15 per share, on revenues of $1.8 billion. Consolidated net production was 57.3 million BOE, up 10% year-over-year when adjusted for asset sales.

Recall in early 2017, we used what appeared to be, at that time, a conservative oil price of $50 WTI. It turned out the $50 was the right number. As we improved our cost structure and achieved better well performance throughout 2017, we were able to close out the year with a deficit of about $200 million funded by cash on the balance sheet. This excludes acquisitions and divestitures during the year, which largely offset one another.

Over the last several years, we have maintained a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2x in the face of a very challenging oil price environment. Now that the cash flow from the assets has increased, we expect that our profitable growth with allow us to further delever. This could trigger credit rating upgrade in the period as we grow into potential higher credit rating, which should allow us access to a capital at premier rates due to the inevitable cycle in our business.

We are approaching 2018 with a very similar strategic mindset. Our budget is based on $55 WTI, and we have run plan sensitivities below above and below that assumption. With the significant portion of our 2018 production hedged in the mid-50s, we have insulated ourselves fairly well against downside risk. Likewise, if prices remain above $60, I doubt you will see us significantly change our operating plans. Our 3-year plan is a careful balance of capital discipline, debt-adjusted growth in production and cash flow and improving leverage metrics in an environment that we consider to be mid-cycle oil pricing.

As you can see in @NFX, we are forecasting significant free cash flow in the 3-year plan at a budget price of $55 oil and quite a bit more at $60 oil. The use of any free cash flow will all depend on the needs of the organization at the time. Like most companies, we will prioritize between reinvestment and acceleration of activity versus a return of cash to investor via debt repayment, share buybacks and dividends. The latter, of course, can be catalyzed with the sale of any significant noncore assets.

We will consider all options. As I told Lee, let's get -- let's just get to free cash flow first, then let’s assess the road ahead and consider the financial needs of the company. Rest assured, you can count on us to make the right decisions for the owners.

With that, I'll hand the mic back to Lee.

Lee Boothby

Thanks, Larry. From an operational standpoint, we finished 2017 strong and are set up well for 2018. In the Anadarko Basin, we expect to drill nearly 550 wells through the course of our 3-year plan. Our program will be predominantly pad focused, and operational efficiencies will allow for more wells placed on production per rig.

2018, about 2/3 of Anadarko Basin wells will be in STACK. Anadarko Basin net production is expected to grow from our 2017 average of just under 100,000 BOE per day to an average of approximately 185,000 BOE per day in 2020.

Late 2017, we began producing from the Velta June, the most technically advanced Meramec development to date. The Velta June was a collaborative effort by Newfield and our partners to test 12 well spacing in the Meramec formation alone. We drilled 4 3-well pads and focused on targeting, stage and cluster spacing optimization, various proppant loadings, proprietary techniques to optimize the volume of rock stimulating. Although early, flowback is encouraging and in line with expectations. This is a project that we will model and learn from for months to come.

Let me get off script for a moment and address the reaction on our stock price last year after a competitor in the basin referenced its far Eastern STACK results. As the Founder of STACK, we understand the play and have more data than anyone today, especially in the black oil window. We can identify the specific geological features that can lead to inconsistent or poor well performance as well as superior performance. Our Eastern acreage or the outer core of our position constitutes about 10% to 15% of our total STACK acreage position, and our leases were acquired 5 to 7 years ago at well under $1,000 an acre. There are reasons we have elected the past on previous acquisitions from private operators that may have had different objectives altogether when the drilled wells and identified sweet spots, pumped large completions and touted IP results. We have had a very careful and methodical approach to our HBP drilling. Recall that from the beginning, we referenced the importance of how wells against the section boundaries to preserve the best development options for the future. Behaviors are different when you want to own and develop an asset over a decade or more.

Others may have challenged economics going forward, but we are confident there is a lot of oil out there to develop at very strong returns. With the depth and quality of our inventory and so much time ahead of us to develop our Eastern acreage, it may be several years before we attack this area in STACK. We're running a marathon, not a sprint. And we have the time and the team to get it right. Now back to my script.

In @NFX today, we specifically called out the recent Jackson/Florene infill and the Eastern black oil window, which tested 4 wells of a single Meramec layer. Take a look at the drawing. The original parent wells were in the Woodford, and we recently came back to test the lower Meramec. We estimate that the Meramec infills had an IRR of approximately 90%.

In 2018, we will follow up on our Jackson black oil development in the eastern STACK with several new pilots to test up to 6 to 8 total wells with results expected before year-end.

Our Stark development located in the (inaudible) oil window tested 10 wells in the Meramec and is one of the best return projects to date. After 9 months online, we're estimating 100% IRR.

As we said before, it's very early. To date, we have 8 operated DSUs where we have drilled infill wells. That's 8 out of about 300 total STACK DSUs we intend to develop over time. We are learning with each new pad and rapidly applying those learnings to deliver stronger returns.

Let me stay in the Anadarko Basin but switch gears and talk a little bit about SCORE, where we invested in resource expansion program to test the Sycamore, Caney and Osage formations. In addition, we tested an exciting Northwest expansion of our STACK program in the Meramec and continue to extend our SCOOP oil play to the north and east.

On Page 17 in today's @NFX, we have detailed map and highlights recent score activity by Newfield and industry. Within our 3-year outlook, we plan to invest about $350 million to drill around 80 wells in these play types. In the North SCOOP, an area where we and industry have recently been more active, results in the oil window have been highly encouraging and set us up for additional development opportunities in 2018 and beyond. Our recent Larry well was very strong with an IP30 of nearly 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Yesterday, we also released results from our Northwest STACK extension highlighting an area where the Meramec shale extends. Results are consistent and mimic what we have seen in the heart of STACK. We have an active HBP program planned for this area in 2018.

With a single rig program, we expect another year of growth in the Williston Basin where our teams are delivering best-in-class well performance in both cost and productivity. Williston is expected to deliver $90 million to $100 million of free cash flow for us in 2018. Last year, we raised our type curve in the Williston, and today's wells of estimated gross EUR of about 1 million barrels.

Lastly, the Uinta, an area that we have not mentioned in a few years, saw the return of some very prolific oil wells in the Central Basin. The team has done a great job of radically changing operations to cut well costs and improve well productivity and returns. This warrants $130 million that we are allocating in 2018 to HBP this valuable asset for optionality in the future. Over the last 2 years, we quietly executed a JV program that allowed us to test additional horizons, new drilling concepts and proved targeting and tailored completion designs. The results can be found in @NFX. We're extremely encouraged by the reduction in well costs and enhanced productivity from our wells.

So why is this significant? We have more than 225,000 net acres in that Uinta with nearly half located in the Central Basin region where industry has been posting some very strong results. The oil content in these wells is 80% to 90%. The basin is thick and overpressured with more than 4,000 feet of STACK hydrocarbon qual [ph]. The same line [indiscernible] that has worked so well for us in the Anadarko Basin also exists in the Uinta.

Before closing out to take your specific questions, let me summarize why we think this plan is a great value proposition for our stockholders. Our 3-year outlook is a strategic recipe to get the most out of our asset base today with targeting investments and high-return drilling programs to rapidly grow our cash flow. This plan moves us to a company that can sustainably grow double-digit within cash flow from operations. We have high confidence in our ability to deliver this plan. Over the last several years, we have significantly derisked our asset base and improved well productivity across the company, all the while strengthening our balance sheet. We have firm footing from which to execute on the road ahead.

I look forward to updating you on our progress as the year progresses. And as always, we sincerely appreciate your investment in our company.

Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Thank you.

Dave Kistler

Morning, guys.

Lee Boothby

Hi, David.

Dave Kistler

Real quickly, I appreciate your comments about focus on returns versus mix. And clearly, obviously, the plan you outlined with improvement cash flow highlights that returns are improving as well along the way. But obviously, that volatility in what's happening with the oil mix as you're moving to pad drilling appears to be creating some angst for the market.

Is there a point in time where as you're going through the development process, that mix levels out? Or should we be looking out it and saying, "Gosh, that wouldn't matter. It's about the returns at the end of the day."? And just would love more color on that, if possible.

Lee Boothby

Thanks, Dave. I think I'm going to start with the end of the question. I said in the opening comment, I think, 2 or 3 other times during the script, we're focused on returns. And we've got a high-return portfolio that's got depth and quality. Our teams are delivering top-tier results on every front that we choose to deploy them. And our view is that if we're generating higher returns, everything else takes care of itself. If you look closely at the plan over the 3-year period, you actually see the oil percentage does tick up over the course of the 3-year period. And my view remains, I think I've said this from earlier calls, that there's way too much focus on small percentage changes quarter-to-quarter. We don't control that. What we control is investing in high-return projects, and that's where our team has been tasked with.

Dave Kistler

Appreciate that clarification and definitely agree with your thought process there. Switching over to Uinta for a bit. Obviously, well results have improved on the margin likely better than that. Can you talk a little bit about what the well cost reduction has been and whether this truly competes for capital as a standalone asset right now or the decision to HBP stuff is just creating, call it, go-forward optionality between holding it or divesting it depending on how the return profile changes?

Lee Boothby

I'll start with the back end of that. Any asset under our charge, it's our responsibility, management and staff, to work everyday and maximize value of that asset. So we invest from time to time in assets to make sure that we're staying current, and we've got the best visibility in terms of the value of that asset within our portfolio. I think I've told you in years past, we've got an embedded grow, hold, divest mentality that lives inside our organization. It's alive and well. We invested in a JV program there over the previous 2 years. The team took learnings that we have from other areas of activity in Anadarko Basin and Williston Basin notably. Went to the drawing board with a blank sheet of paper and the challenge to drive costs down to get the project where it could be competitive within our portfolio. To give you a feel for how far they've driven costs down, we suffered through a couple of years, 2, 3 years early on in the play, when a lot of folks were still trying to tell whether it's a vertical play. We suffered through the early learnings on driving this play to its ultimate places of horizontal resource play. The suffering was that the well cost back in that time period was substantially above $10 million a piece. I would say, mid to -- mid-teens would be a more normal occurrence back then. Over the course of the last few years, our team's quickly driven the costs down below $10 million. And we presently sit in around where we drill and complete the wells that you see on that sheet of paper for around $7 million or less. So pretty dramatic improvement. It does move the play where it's generating competitive returns, but we'll have more to say about the Uinta on the road ahead. But very significant progress that's been made, large resource, and we're going to continue to work to drive value out of that basin.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Brian Singer with Goldman Sachs.

Brian Singer

Along the lines of the returns of the commodity, can you talk to how you see the STACK 3-year assumptions shifting in which it looks like the overall EUR seems to be rising but the oil component on an absolute percentage basis seems to be falling lateral length that's too? I know there's a lot of moving pieces in there, but can you just add a little bit more color on the next 3 years versus kind of what you were seeing 6 months ago?

Lee Boothby

Well, I think that what you're going to see that's different on the road ahead is the team's transitioning to development. We actually joked as we got ready for the board meeting that John Jasek has got its hands on the lawnmower, and he's going to be moving the lawn. And that's a nice way to say that we're going to go row-by-row and match through the acreage. So you'll see pad drilling, focus on returns, and we're going to take the wells as they come. Part of the mix in there is going to be that there'll be places where we drill 10,000-foot laterals, 5,000-foot laterals, there'll be a mix through there. I think the clarity that Steve and his team have given in terms of the release just allows you to see what the averages look like over that plan period. But we're marching forward with development. And we're taking it as it comes, and that's the plan that you see over the next 3 years.

Brian Singer

And then in your press release, you talked about some of the learnings and the information that you've gotten from the Velta June development, particularly on intra-well communication, flowback practices, completion, cluster efficiencies. Can you talk more about what the learnings are there?

Lee Boothby

I don't think we're ready to get into a lot of additional comments at this stage. I think we're working with our partners. It's still relatively early, I believe, that we're all very pleased with what we've seen. There are some proprietary aspects that was being learned, and I think that's information that's owned by our partners. So we'll work with our partners over time to -- at the right time to share that information. Until then, I'll just say that we're making real time adjustments on the basis of what we've seen, and we'll continue to learn and apply those learnings, and you'll see that in the results.

We'll now take our next question from Derek with Stifel Financial.

Unidentified Analyst

Lee, with regard to your 3-year outlook, what price conditions, both positive and negative, would force you to revisit that outlook?

Lee Boothby

Well, I think, the way -- as Larry described earlier, we kind of think about this as mid-cycle pricing. So it reflects kind of above and below our target range. Last year, we used 50. We did the same thing. 50 was a pretty good call. We're basing this at 55. I think the way I would think about it is you can see what the plan throws off when it gets 60 and above, throwing off a lot of cash. We're well hedged in the short term, so it comes down to how does the commodity move 2018, '19 and '20. So we're well protected to the downside in '18, which means that if prices were to fall lower, we don't have to adjust our plan materially in 2018. We'll keep our eyes open for signals from the market on what the right pace of activity is as the '19 and '20 pricing develops a little bit of clarity. I think you well know that the curves are backward dated today, and we're going to be judicious in terms of how we think about building our hedge book over time. But I think we're in good shape, and $5 move in oil prices, 2018 to the upsides, another $80 million to $100 million cash flows is a way to think about it. And again, we are insulated to the downside.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And for my follow-up, regarding the SCORE initiative. How would you characterize the results you've attained to date? I mean, they're better than we were modeling and projecting, but do they change your development for you guys over the next 3 years?

Lee Boothby

Well, I think what they do is we knew that we had oil saturated rock that we had high expectations that we and industry could drill horizontal wells in that would be ultimately competitive in the portfolio. I think we and the industry, there's a lot of other wells on that sheet that are drilled by other companies. I think it proved back and spaced, so I think all of the 3 intervals that we eliminated, the Sycamore, Caney and the Osage, that drilling activity, that resource has been substantively derisked like how the wells are dispersed around our acreage footprint, that gives you as an investor confidence in that resource. The challenge then becomes the learnings as we go through these multiwell DSU developments with a focus on returns and the challenges for John Jasek and the teams on the operating front are going to be how to fetter in additional work there and continue to work to progress those horizons so that we get the right projects at the front of the line. That's where we're going to be focused. And if it turned out that the right project on the front of the line as a Sycamore well, you'll hear us talking about Sycamore. We also mentioned the extensional work that was done, which I think is substantial North SCOOP, an area where EOG is coming and drilled some wells as well. It's another new entrant. And we where we announced the 2,000-barrel a day, 30-day rate on the Larry well, I think its evidence of that. I think our teams have been patient. But we are focused on working really, really hard. Let's call it sense of surge urgency to do the right things right and give the answers early because it's important to get it early so that you get it right early. And that's one of the big challenges for the team. So we'll continue to juggle those investments. We're investing in some 80 wells and those horizons that were derisked with the 2017 program in the 3-year plan. And it will be my expectation that you'll see a shift over time to various parts of that portfolio depending upon returns, commodity mix, macro, all the things that we use to judge where we want to be drilling. But we're very pleased with what we've seen from the SCORE program. And I think it gives us a good visibility on the integrity of the section that we need to be planning to develop, and we clearly achieved the objective expanding the resource. I think we got 3 billion barrels plus now in the Anadarko Basin alone.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice.

Ron Mills

Lee, just a little bit of a follow-up on that. When you think about potential for "cube development" and folding in the Osage, Caney, Sycamore, given how present they are across your STACK and SCOOP positions from a longer-term development standpoint, how do you fetter those in to the development of a DSU in a timing standpoint?

Lee Boothby

Yes. So I think, first let me take you back, and I mentioned this in the comments, prepared comments earlier, but take you back to what our team did to the fullest extent possible where we're in HBP mode. Generally, we drilled 10,000-foot laterals everywhere we could. We drilled those laterals on opposite sides of the lease line to keep those wells close. That was coming in the early stages of kind of getting some indications what interference might look like overtime. The other thing it did for us is it locked virtually $2 million -- not $2 million -- excuse me, 2 miles of undisturbed ground between that well and the next well that we drilled to HBP, the offsetting some extra. And we marched through the acreage in that way because we knew that we didn't know the answer. We knew we had the acreage in the HBP, we didn't know the answer to what the absolute final development spacing might be. We talked a lot about the last couple of years about the macro, prevailing commodity prices being part of the equation. We've talked about this being a 3-dimensional geometry problem that the team is working on. There's probably got a lot more to mentioned that when you think about completion mix and intensity and all the other things we're testing as well. But clearly, I think, we'll have the bias for developing to the fullest extent we can the economically viable section of rock that we see in particular DSU. And that's going to vary from location to location. We've got some ideas and, we've actually had some tests that we'll probably talk about during the course of this year that John and our team call interface tests. That's where we're drilling interface between Osage and Woodford. And we've had some interesting and encouraging results there. But that's all the setup. That development is being part of the ultimate development cube. So I think there's a lot going on there, and we have some test planned in '18 that'll help us advance that ball in 2018.

Ron Mills

Great. And then on Slide 14, we showed the 78 infill wells and the performance versus the new -- or the 1.3 million curve versus your 1.1. A little bit more color behind that in the sense of, is there a little bit less parent-child relationship than you may have expected? Or is it a combination of maybe that was all of the well design, completion design lateral target enhancements that have driven that a little bit higher?

Lee Boothby

Yes. So I think what you got there, very simple terms, is showing kind of the schedule for all the 78 wells, which were infill wells, which are drilled completed and initiated production in 2017. The blue line on the curve tells you the kind of the total well count. And then as you move across, tells you that we started with about 20 wells at the front end of the year, which were kind of carryover wells from the preceding program. And you can see how that ended in. Now the brown line is very simply the (inaudible) plot against that well set. And the 1.3 million barrels is shown for reference because that's the average of our plan generates over the next 3 years. So what I would tell you is it should give you some level of comfort that the types of wells that we're going to be drilling on the road ahead are going to look a lot like types of wells that went into the 2017 brown curve. That's what I would take away.

We'll take our next question from Kelly with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Unidentified Analyst

I got a couple here. So as the play leader, you guys have continually shown that you can deliver top-tier wells, particularly in the black oil window. I was wondering if you could talk about that Steven well in Eastern Canadian County, which is part of your score appraisal. The result looked better than peers in the same kind of step-out area. Wondering if you can talk about the completion design, particularly the lateral length, and whether the Osage/Woodford is the optimal target for that area.

Lee Boothby

I'll tell you what, I will leave some of the details of what you asked about the discussion. What I'll reference in the answer to one of their previous questions. That is on interface test. So when you think about that location, that well, that's Woodford/Osage. If you like that well and we do, that gives you a hint of what some of those wells might look like on the road ahead. And I think in total -- total lateral length, that's -- I think that was somewhere around 8,400, 8,500 feet, somewhere thereabouts.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think double laterals work better in that area rather than singles?

Lee Boothby

Double laterals, you mean SXLs, the 10,000-foot laterals? Is that what you mean?

Unidentified Analyst

Right, exactly.

Lee Boothby

Yes, we're believers in 10,000 laterals. Have been for a long time. It's the most efficient development, makes a lot of sense.

We'll now take our next question from Neal Dingmann from SunTrust.

Neal Dingmann

Lee, quick question again. You didn't talk in a while you were sort of stepping up the amount of stand and fluid in the wells. And I know that it's not really the end-all, be-all. But what's your comments on that the states where you sit with that?

Lee Boothby

Well, I mean, we're not opposed drilling big splashy wells that get everybody excited from time to time. We've been more focused on what's the right way to develop a play, and I think that one of the things we were careful to talk about is we and industry, we're upping being fluid volumes and proppant concentrations over the last 2, 3 years as there's clearly been a direct relationship between volume pumped, proppant fluid and rate and EURs. So clearly, bigger volumes, bigger wells, and that was always an unbounded circumstance. And the part we were always careful to say is we're not (inaudible). We can certainly nod our heads when we see that. But we don't believe that the biggest job size is necessarily the right solution in development where you have to deal with other issues of drainage, interference, optimal vertical and lateral offset spacing. We really want to keep the stimulated rock volume on the high fracture intensity opposed to the wellbore maximize the recovery out of that stimulated rock volume. And I think with some of the larger wells, you got to worry about reaching out farther and maybe causing issues for yourself in development mode, and I think that's some of what people have suffered through that came behind some of the private operators that all they cared about is drilling big wells and telling you guys that 5,000-foot wells were the rest answer and all the rest of the stuff, we had to suffer through 4, 5 years ago. But they're gone, they took their bag of money and now it's time to develop the assets. And I just want you to know, we've been focused on getting ready to develop the assets, and we started. And we're excited about the road ahead because we've worked hard to get here.

Neal Dingmann

Great points, Lee. Just one follow-up, in the Bakken, we've seen a couple of operators like Marathon today, has really opened up choke sizes and seeing just some enormous IPs. Your thoughts when you see that? I mean, what is concerned choke size versus sort of choking those down and looking at the well data or the wellbores there.

Lee Boothby

Look, every operator is going to have their thesis on what they're doing and probably all have their own pressures and questions that we're getting peppered out. I'm going to stay pretty consistent. I'm not a believer. I grew up in production and reservoir engineering is kind of where I spend my time. I understand all of that stuff and I know that splashy IPs are splashy IPs and. Sometimes, they don't really tell you what's ahead. Our team has done a lot of good work moving back to STACK. I think we've done similar work in the Williston Basin as well, but the Stark pad that was mentioned, yes, earlier, several times during the course of last year. One of the really cool things they did there is they didn't maximize the early production rates out of those wells. Now we are telling about 100% return out of the 10 well-known DSU in the Meramec. Pretty exciting stuff. If you look at some of the early wells that were drilled around that area, and it'd be easier for you guys to find, you'll see some really high splashy IP rates. But you also saw some very high decline rates with those. So in places you have big IP rates and steep decline rates, the reservoir engineers are probably going to get more nervous overall and wonder if they are doing more harm than good. So I just think that it's probably best that you guys keep asking your questions, but let's have some balanced discussion about this particularly as we move into the development because these things maybe were important, you guys play with being derisked and then unfolding HBP. I believe we are going to do less and less reporting kind of on the road ahead. That's my personal view.

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our next question from Marshall Carver with Heikinen Energy Advisors. [ph]

Unidentified Analyst

I'm looking at the Newfield from the beginning of 2017 when you were showing 10% to 15% domestic growth with the flattish spend in '17 and '19, and that looked like it was based on $50 to $60 oil. Now you have decided to accelerate with 14% to 18% growth at approximately the same price in the midpoint of $55. I guess, what was the main thing that gave you the confidence and desire to accelerate spending versus a year ago? Or is this more than one thing? What are the primary reasons?

Lee Boothby

Well, I think one is the progress that we made for 2017. We aggressively invested in multi-well DSUs. I mean, that was something we featured in 2017. And we were careful to say we don't know what the answer is, but we're going to go up aggressively test these multi well DSUs and get the information. That was something, I guess, we spent most of the first half last year answering questions on. I can tell you now, looking backwards, I'm glad we did because we got a lot of great information. And the really cool thing is most all of those were very, very positive, right, in terms of how they worked out. So we've got that information now to incorporate our development. That gives you confidence to say, "Hey, now we -- this is not uncertain as it might have been in the times past." We also feel that the back row environment little bit better, like 10% better than we felt a year ago when we were planning around $50. And then the efficiency gains of the team demonstrated returns while the rest of that's just math at that point. So we want to set a path, we're returns focused, we want double-digit growth inside of cash flow, we want to be sustainable. That's kind of where our focus is. And I think we also did some cool things in '17 that were part of the forward plans in terms of completion intensity, frac intensity, et cetera, that I think warrants good results as well. So there are a lot of contribute factors come up sizing of the job over what we have previously. I think we design the program around 2,100 by 2,100. Most of our wells that you see in '17 are of that intensity, just for reference.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I guess, as a follow-up, what percentage of them else would you say are in development mode in 2018 versus 2017 in the Anadarko Basin?

Lee Boothby

Well, I could argue that almost everything we're doing is going to be development mode since we're HBP in all those areas. The only question you can say is development will be around Northwest STACK, where's we're HBP-ing that acreage. So we've got, I don't know, a couple 2, 3 dozen wells planned up in that area there. And then the North SCOOP extension that I referenced earlier, we probably got a similar number of wells planned there make sure that acreage is kind of secure. So if you take those out, the total, it'd be something well north of 80%. 80%, 85% would be my guess. It's off the top of my head. But you can circle back with Steve, Danny, and they can give you details on that. I know, at present, to start 2019, 100% of the wells being drilled right now our development mode, just FYI.

And we'll take our next question from Leo Marioni with Alliance securities. [ph]

Unidentified Analyst

I was hoping you could talk a little bit to just that kind of the cadence of the production in the Anadarko Basin this year. Just kind of looking what you guys put slide deck. I mean, it looks like fraction might be down just very slightly in the first quarter. Kind of has a little bit of growth in the second quarter, but then kind of really accelerates in the back half year. Just kind of curious as to whether or not there's any particular maybe field constraints or infrastructure issues that are sort of causing this or maybe just kind of transitioning to doing a lot more in each pad. Maybe just kind of talk through that dynamic and how that's playing out.

Lee Boothby

Yes. There are a number of items. First off, I want to complement our team. I think they did a great job of fighting through the end of the fourth quarter first then the start of the first quarter of '18. It's getting far enough into the year now, getting out cold and West back then. So we had a number of freezing issues and challenges in our operating areas out of the Oklahoma and Williston. My guess is that we probably deferred but lost on the first quarter numbers that you're looking at, and we probably deferred something in the 3,000 to 5,000 BOE per day lost to weather just in that time period. So that's incorporated in that pie chart.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That's helpful, for sure. I guess, just high-level question here on the Anadarko Basin. Just kind of you guys obviously drilled a lot of wells, drilled a lot of wells and partners as well out there. I guess, one of the issues that kind of continues to come up is just being in areas with higher pressure versus lower pressure out there. Do you guys see any meaningful difference in the economics, whether in your slightly higher pressured environment or not?

Lee Boothby

Well, I think that we've been pretty consistent. It's something, I think, you can -- we see strong wells that we're participating in and drilling in. When you get into the wet gas condensate, black oil, just think of that portion of the portfolio, very strong returns across that -- those portions of the base. That's true both in SCOOP as well as STACK. Generally, the deeper, higher pressure areas will have higher IPs, rates, EURs. They've also got generally higher well costs. So for us, it's just math. But we frankly like investments in all 3 of those ranges, and I think that activity with industry over the course of the last couple of years, particularly in the northern portion of the play STACK, we and our friends in the play have been largely focused on the wet gas condensate and volatile oil because of the prevailing macro commodity prices, $45, $50 where we started that. That's the place he can go to get really strong returns. So I think you can see demonstrated in the play, the major operators, the focus has been on returns long before returns discussion became so popular as it is today. And then I've referenced the example in the call, and that was Jackson/Florene pad that we drilled well into the black oil window. And the Meramec wells we added there, 90% returns. So there's been a lot of discussion about it. I mean, look, I'll take higher pressure where you get it. We're not afraid of lower pressure largely drill good wells. I think there's been too much talk about pressures, magic. I'm going to say something I've said for a lot of years. The magic comes from the team. And we've got a great team, and I wouldn't trade it for anything. They're going to kick ass and take names in this development.

We'll take our next question from Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets.

Brad Heffern

Lee, I guess sort of a follow-on to the last question. Just thinking about where to drill in the Anadarko, I think, you explained the sort of oil growth this year as being drilling some gassier wells that are higher rate in the second half of the year. Why is it that those are sort of the dots that are lining up on the map versus the oilier wells, just given that obviously, gas prices haven't done much but oil prices are higher for a couple of years. Are you thinking about the gas wells just having a greater rate change in improving more overtime than the oil wells? Or sort of what's leading that the best economics right now?

Lee Boothby

Well, I can't say that we're really excited about drilling. You haven't heard me use the phrase dry gas. Generally, if we're drilling gassier wells, it's because the wet gas condensate or volatile oil. Most of the guys that we referenced is coming from -- as an example, if you go back to the fourth quarter of '17, we talked about OBO, 10-well OBO DSU that had come online down the SCOOP and making in excess of 200 million cubic feet per day, and I think we have 30-something percent working interest. That's all it took to skew the oil percentage in the quarter just very small amount. So as you have these gassier multiwell pads, which are a lot like when we used to turn on offshore platforms come in line with big production rates, they're going to skew small percentage points one quarter to the next. But the key, go back to the comments earlier in the call, is are you generating high returns, and the answer is yes, we want our team to continue to invest in those. So it's just a function of where industry is drilling. Usually, they are HBP activities, some of this that could be taking place as well. We've got some extensional HBP work ourselves out to the Northwest. Some of that's a little bit gassier as well. But we're not chasing -- after you've heard anything today, we're not trying to absolutely manicure micro percentages on the various product mix. We are chasing returns, and we'll let the product mix fall where they do.

Brad Heffern

Okay. And then on the SCORE, all the Osage wells on the slide are 5,000-foot or less lateral, other than that one interface test. Is that just a coincidence or is there some reason why you might not be able to get down to longer lateral in the Osage?

Lee Boothby

No coincidence. I'd say stretch your EMV dollars farther. So they're drilling 10,000-foot test in the horizon you're trying to derisk. Our team is pretty smart. They drilled 5,000-foot laterals, and they got 2 or 3 more wells out of it. So it was just the right plan to go out and get the information we needed to derisk the resource. And we have already drilled 10,000K Osage wells for the record.

That concludes today's question-and-answer session. At this time, I'll turn the conference back to your host for any additional or closing remarks.

Lee Boothby

Well, I'm going to say thank you again for your time, your investment in Newfield. We look forward to updating you on our plan as the year unfolds, and we'll see others soon. Take care.

