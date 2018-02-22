Establishing whether the price of a commodity or any asset, is cheap or expensive is often a subjective exercise. I believe that use of those attributes is inappropriate when analysis only investigates the supply and demand fundamentals and technical state for a specific asset. However, comparing the price of one asset to another, where they each are related or could be a substitute for one and other creates an opportunity to ascribe the title of cheap or expensive on a historical basis.

In the world of commodities, an inter-commodity spread compared the value of one raw material to another. In the precious metals sector, the price relationship between gold and silver has a long history. The first Egyptian Pharaoh, Menes, declared that two and one-half parts silver equals one part gold around 3100 BC. The declaration was the first linking the value propositions for the two precious metals and the birth of the metric that many traders and precious metals aficionados continue to watch today. Calculation of the silver-gold ratio comes from dividing the price of gold by the price of silver.

The ratio tends to signal the path of prices

The long-term median of the silver-gold ratio in modern times is around the 55:1 level.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the ratio dating back to 1974 highlights that over the past forty-four years, the median for the pried relationship between silver and gold is around 55 or 60:1. For almost half a century, each ounce of gold value contained an average of between 55 to 60 ounces of silver value. When the ratio is below 55:1, silver is historically expensive when compared to the price of gold, or gold is cheap compared to silver. When it is above the 60:1 level, silver becomes historically cheap compared to gold or gold is expensive compared to silver.

The last time silver was expensive when compared to gold was back in 2011 when the price of gold reached over $1900 per ounce, and silver was on its way to highs at just under $50. Since 2013, the ratio has been moving higher, and as of February 21, it was trading at the 80:54:1 level down from 81.29:1 on February 18, the highest since back in 1993 when gold was trading at under $400 per ounce, and silver was below $4. For over more than four decades, a rise in the ratio has been bearish for the prices of precious metals and a decline in the ratio has been bullish.

February 2018 looks a lot like 2016

The last time the silver-gold ratio was at its current level was back in February 2016.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, in February 2016 the ratio reached a high of just over 83:1, close to the current level of the price relationship. However, the highs in early 2016 came a few months before the prices of both gold and silver took off to the upside and reached their most recent highs. In early July 2016, following the shock of the Brexit referendum, gold reached a peak at $1377.50, and silver traded at just over $21 per ounce.

In late February 2018, the price of gold has been closing in on the 2016 high, recently trading up to $1370.50 per ounce at the end of January and at the $1326 level on February 21. However, silver is nowhere near its high from 2016 and was at the $16.48 per ounce level on February 21.

Silver is cheap, or gold is expensive today, on a historical basis, given the level of the silver-gold ratio. However, the current level compared to its 2016 high provides a reason to pause and consider if history is about to repeat itself in 2018 and silver is getting ready to react to the price level of gold.

Silver is like a rubber band

Silver is a highly speculative metal because of its penchant for extreme price volatility at times. Silver tends to sit within a price range for extended periods. It is not uncommon for the precious metal to move below technical support or above resistance levels which results in head fake moves when price reversals take silver back inside its trading range. However, when silver finally decides on a direction because of an overwhelming amount of selling or buying in the silver futures market, the trend tends to attract lots of speculative interest.

Stretching a rubber band tightens the tension, and when it eventually snaps, it can sting. I look at the silver market as a rubber band that could be about to snap, and that could result in a sudden and violent move, perhaps to the upside given the current level of gold.

It has been a long time since we have seen a big move on the upside

Starting in October 2016, the majority of significant moves on a weekly basis in the silver market have been on the downside. Silver, like many commodities, tends to take the stairs up and the elevator down. However, the last time we witnessed a significant weekly move to the upside is coming up on its two-year anniversary.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, silver continues to make lower highs since the early July 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce. To break this pattern, the price needs to rise above the $18.16 level which was the early September 2017 high. The last time we saw a move higher of over $1 in a week was back in June 2016. Given gold's proximity to its level of critical technical resistance at the 2016 high, it is possible that silver could surprise markets in the coming weeks or months and the rubber band could finally snap on the upside.

Silver will attract speculative interest when it starts to move

History tends to repeat in markets, and if the price action in February 2016 is a guide, we could be on the verge of a significant move to the upside in the silver market. Right now, silver has a lot going for it as the dollar is close to recent lows and the trend in the U.S. currency remains bearish. At the same time, commodities are making a comeback given fears of inflation that recent CPI and PPI data seemed to validate last week. If silver starts moving higher, the speculative nature of the market will attract market participants who will likely flock to the market in search of an emerging and continuing trend,

The risk of a long position in silver tends to rise with the price of the precious metal. When silver starts to move, daily price ranges widen and buying and holding the metal in volatile conditions can become like riding a psychotic horse through a burning barn. With silver below its level of technical resistance, risk-reward favors buying before the breakout to the upside as the trading range likely limits to then downside risk at this time. I would not be surprised to turn on my screen one day in the coming weeks or months and see silver $1 higher or more on the trading session. At that point, the risk of buying will increase dramatically.

SLV is the silver ETF product.

Source: Barchart

Since 2006, SLV has traded from lows of $8.45 to highs of $48.35 per share. At $15.54, the closing price on February 21, the ETF is a lot closer to lows than highs. SLV is appropriate for medium turn positions over the coming weeks and months. It is both liquid and does an excellent job replicating price moves in the silver futures market.

Source: Barchart

Over the past six months, the triple leverage silver ETN product, USLV, has traded in a range from $9.07 to $14.96 per share. USLV is highly leveraged and contains many more risks than SLV making it only appropriate for short-term positions. I only trade USLV on an intraday basis. Holding USLV for more than 24 hours is the exception rather than the norm, and I recommend never holding this ETN for longer than a three-day period. However, USLV is a tool that could offer significant profits for those who can time the market when it is preparing to break to the upside in the immediate future.

The silver-gold ratio is in bearish territory at over the 80:1 level, but it is close to the 2016 high which led to an explosion in the price of the volatile precious metal to over the $21 per ounce level. I believe the odds favor a break to the upside in silver, and the rubber band is likely to snap when the market least expects. The current high level of the ratio could be a bullish sign for silver at this time if the price action that followed the last high in the relationship in 2016 is a guide.