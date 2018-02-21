Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
About: Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged (TBCUX), TBGVX, TBHDX, TWEBX, Includes: AGCO, ANAT, AVT, AXELF, AXP, AZO, BAX, BIDU, BK, BRK.A, BRK.B, CKX, CMCSA, COP, CSCO, CTWS, DEO, DNOW, DVN, EMR, GE, GL, GOOG, GOOGL, GSK, HAL, HEINY, HKHHF, HSBC, IBM, JNJ, KHC, KOF, LUK-OLD, MA, MMM, MRC, NSRGF, NSRGY, NVS, NWLI, PM, PSX, RDS.A, RDS.B, SAFRF, SAFRY, SHEN, SIG, SNI, TOT, TRMK, UL, UN, UNF, UNP, USB, VZ, WFC, WPP, WSM
by: John Vincent
Summary
Tweedy Browne’s 13F portfolio value decreased marginally from $3.68B to $3.65B this quarter.
The largest five individual stock positions are Cisco Systems, Berkshire Hathaway, Baidu Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Alphabet and they account for ~45% of the portfolio.
Tweedy Browne dropped International Business Machines and Scripps Networks Interactive during the quarter.
This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Tweedy Browne's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Tweedy Browne's regulatory 13F Form filed