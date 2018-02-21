Vectren's (VVC) CEO Carl Chapman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Executives

David Parker - Director of Investor Relations

Carl Chapman - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Susan Hardwick - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ronald Christian - Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer

Eric Schach - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Paul Ridzon - KeyBanc Capital Markets

David Frank - Corso Capital

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to David Parker, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

David Parker

Thank you, Denise. Good afternoon and thanks for joining us on today’s call. This call is being webcast and shortly following its conclusion, a replay will be available on our Investor Relations homepage investors.vectren.com by clicking on the webcast link on the top of the page.

Yesterday afternoon, we released our 2017 year-end results and this morning we filed our Form 10-K with the SEC. You can access these items as well as today’s earnings call slide presentation through the investor relations home page.

As described on Slide 3, many of the statements we will make on this call on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in this presentation.

Carl Chapman, Vectren’s Chair, President and CEO, will provide today’s opening comments and 2017 financial results and 2018 earnings guidance. Rrick Schach, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer will provide details or inventory utility generation transition claim we filed yesterday and Susan Hardwick, Executive Vice President and CFO, will provide a review of 2018 expectations for utility and ambulatory businesses, as well as the expected impacts from Tax Reform, she will also provide few closing remarks.

Also joining us on today’s call is Ron Christian, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & External Affairs Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will be glad answering questions you may have.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Carl.

Carl Chapman

Thanks, Dave and thanks for joining us on call today. We look forward to providing you highlights from our very successful year in 2017 as well as a review of expectations for 2018 and update on our generation transition plan.

Turning to Slide 5 and 6, I’m pleased to share that 2017 marked out 58th consecutive year of dividend increases, a record we are proud of and that was extended in November when we raised the dividend to 7.1% in line with our long-term target.

2017 was also another year of earnings growth for Vectren building on our goal of delivering consistent earnings growth to shareholders and marketing our seventh straight year of growing earnings and had a compound growth rate of just under 7%.

2017 earnings per share were right on-track with our expectations at $2.60, the midpoint of the guidance range we offered a year ago. And taking into account the headwinds to growth that we faced in 2017, including unfavorable weather, we expected loss margin to cogeneration of one of our large customers and the exploration of 179D tax deductions in 2016. I’m very pleased with our $0.05 improvement in EPS over 2016 results.

At utility, we are also able to extend our straight through six years of earning our overall allowed ROE. These accomplishments could have only been achieved by the continued focus by all of our employees and executing our key strategies.

Highlighting a few other achievements in 2017, I will start with the significant progress made by the Utility Group on several ongoing regulatory initiatives, including a successful start to our seven year electric grid modernization plan. In addition VISCO and VESCO each had record years for revenue in 2017.

Strong demand continued across the country for distribution and transmission pipe work, as well as some projects related to energy efficiency, energy security and sustainable infrastructure. We believe these trends are very long-term as the nation continues to focus on a safer and more efficient use of energy.

Finally as 2017 came to a close, we witnessed passage of the first major tax bill in the United States in 30 years. Susan will discuss it further, but, I will comment briefly on the two fronts. First, we appreciate the opportunity, this Tax Reform provides in order to help our utility customers, by lowering customer bills to reflect the reduced tax expense.

Second, the required revaluation of our rate non-regulated deferred taxes at December 31, 2017 to the lower 21% corporate tax rate, resulted in a $0.55per share increasing results for Vectren. As we have ended the past, we took advantage of the one-time benefit to make a sizeable contribution to Vectren’s Charitable Foundation.

Coupled with existing funding, this charge taken in 2017, should allow us to avoid earnings in past for the next decade or so, related to funding in the foundation, which we typically do on an annual basis. The details of these transactions are provided in the appendix on Slide 36.

As it relates to lower corporate tax rate for our utilities, we will pass on those savings to our customers. Regulators in both Indiana and Ohio have initiated proceedings to accomplish this. Susan will provide more details later in the call.

Slide 7 highlights the significant accomplishments by our utility team on our key regulatory initiatives. As you can see, we have completed almost all key initiatives including the Certificate of Need filing made yesterday with the Indiana Commission, a major milestone in our generation, transition process.

These accomplishments were achieved through outstanding efforts from our utility team and in collaboration with several of our key stakeholders. They also demonstrate once again the very constructive regulatory and legislative environment which we operate for both of our utilities in Indiana and our gas utility in Ohio.

Next is our request to the Indiana Commission to add another 50 megawatts of Universal Solar which we will file in the next few months. We expect the Commission issue orders in the first half of 2019 for both of our CPCN and solar filings.

Turning to Slide 8 where we were initiating our 2018 guidance in a range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share. The midpoint of this guidance range $2.85 per share is roughly 10% higher than 2017 earnings and includes an $0.11 per share expected benefit at our non-utility group from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reflecting the lower corporate tax rate.

We are also affirming our long-term consolidated EPS and dividend growth target of 6% to 8% and utility growth target of 5% to 7%. We view Tax Reform as a potential upside to our long-term growth potential. So we have opted to hold our long-term growth targets in check, while we monitor our non-utility operations and our ability to retain this uplift to earnings.

Later in the call, Susan will provide more details as it relates to Tax Reform and its impact on our utility and non-utility operations. Utility EPS guidance is in the range of $2.00 to $2.25 per share and non-utility range of $0.60 to $0.65 per share.

The waterfall chart at the bottom in this slide highlights drivers of the expected EPS improvement from 2017. In 2018, infrastructure investments programs will continue to be the key EPS growth driver and now included our electric grid modernization program approved by Indiana Commission in 2017.

Slightly tempering utility growth will be higher scheduled outage related O&M at our power plants and completion of other 2017 maintenance activities that could be safely move to 2018 as part of our successful effort to offset the negative EPS impact of mild weather in 2017.

On the non-utility side, our operations are positioned to achieve strong revenues in 2018 at both VISCO and VESCO as there continue to be great opportunities in their respective markets. For VISCO, our confidence is supported by our backlog going into 2018 equal to our backlog at the same time last year when you recall included a large pipeline project in Ohio.

Miller pipeline, one of the largest gas distribution construction groups in the country continues to successfully compete for gas utility infrastructure work. Additionally as more large scale pipeline construction projects are approved across the nation, VISCO's transmission group expect to win additional projects as they continue to focus their efforts primarily on recurring pipeline maintenance and repair work.

I want to note that we have tempered VISCO's 2018 EPS growth expectation by $0.05 due to extremes in both coal and wet weather conditions experienced year-to-date in most of the markets served by our construction operations.

One last point, as part of the recent two year budget deal signed earlier this month, Congress retroactively extended 179D deductions for one year 2017. Because of the extension, we currently expect to record an estimated $0.05 to $0.07 earnings in 2018 related to the 2017 179D deductions.

As you will recall 179D benefits had expired at the end of 2016 and therefore 2000 EPS did not include an EPS benefit related to 2017 179 Deductions. While we continue to pursue a long-term extension of 179D benefits in the meantime, we have excluded these earnings in our 2018 guidance and long-term growth yields.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Rick to discuss a few sales around the generation transition plan and our regulatory activity. As Dave mentioned, Rick Schach, our Chief Operating Officer having been with Vectren and predecessor the companies primarily 25 years. Rick.

Eric Schach

Thanks, Carl. I’m happy to be on the call today to provide a few more details around our generation plan and we continue to transform our utility for our Spark Energy fuser for our stakeholders.

Let’s turn to Slide 10 for a high level review of utility investments story. I won’t spend much time today discussing our gas infrastructure and grid monetization programs since they have been covered extensively in the past. I simply say these programs continue to operate very well.

Also, I didn’t want to highlight that our investment in AMI across our electric footprint is expected to be complete by the end of 2018. We expect the investment will greatly enhance our customers’ experience.

Turning to Slide 11 and 12 as Carl mentioned earlier, we filed yesterday with the Indiana Commission our plan to transaction our generation fleet. As you can see on Slide 11 at the graph of the bottom, we expect to significantly diversify our generation portfolio for the next seven years and as we replaced our 18 coal-fired fleet with efficient, clear diverse energy sources.

To accomplish this in the next 10 years, we plan to invest about $1 billion to add 800 megawatts to 900 megawatts of generation from a combined cycle natural gas plant and a total of 54 megawatt of universal solar generation.

At the same time, we will continue to provide robust energy efficiency programs to our customers such as the ones recently approved through 2020 and retire over 800 megawatts of mostly coal-fired generation. As a result, we are pleased to have a generation plant that once approved and executed, we’ll achieve a reduction in carbon emissions of 50% by 2024 from 2005 levels.

The 50% carbon emission reduction will represent another significant step-up from over 30% carbon emissions reductions through 2017 from 2005 levels, achieved through energy efficiency programs, exiting purchased power agreements with neighboring municipal utilities, retirement of the small coal-fired units and improved efficiency of our generation turbines.

On Slide 12, we have provided additional details related to the two key elements of the generation and transmission plan as well as the timeline of key regulatory steps. After evaluating multiple options to serve our electric customers long-term energy needs, including an RFP conducted by the independent third-party.

We have filed the self-build of 800 to 900 megawatt combined cycle natural gas plant that we will own and operate. We expect that plant and the infrastructure are created to serve the plant, including a new natural gas pipeline, will cost approximately $900 million.

Once approved, construction is expected to begin in late 2019 with an in-service date sometime in the summer of 2023. The preferred location of new generation plant is at our A.B. Brown power plant site located just west of Evansville.

Second, in the next few months, we will announce our intend to a file separate rate case, requesting to add another 50 megawatt of universal solar generation to be constructed by a third-party and owned by Vectren.

The projected cost is approximately $75 million and will be located in our service territory in Southwest Indiana. Once approved, construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2019 with an expected in-service date in the mid-year of 2020. This project will add to the 4 megawatts of universal solar that we are currently building.

As we highlighted at the bottom of the Slide 12, yesterday, we began the CPCN filing process with the Indiana commission to obtain the necessary approval to continue our generation transition plant. Final orders are expected by mid-year 2019.

Slide 13 highlights that today, we made a rate case pre-filing notification with the Ohio commission to recover rate base investments made in the past decade. The full rate case will be filed in the next several weeks. The rate case filing will include among other things to reduce costs associated with the lower corporate tax rates and an extension of the distribution replacement rider.

We request to increase base rates for its Ohio gas delivery charges, is the first Vectren has filed in more than a decade. We continue to expect to grow our utility rate base at 6% over the next decade, providing 5% to 7% EPS growth to Vectren’s shareholders.

Slide 14 highlights our significant utility capital expenditure program we continue to execute that will drive future earnings growth. Over the next 10 years, we anticipate investing $6.5 billion on gas infrastructure improvements, electric grid modernization projects and the generation transition plan.

Our capital plan primarily includes investment in our energy delivery systems to ensure that we continue to provide energy service safely and reliably and if approved, our generation transition plan will diversify our generation portfolio by replacing aging plants with efficient, clean energy sources.

And with that, let me turn it over to Susan.

Susan Hardwick

Thanks, Eric. Moving on to Slide 15 and our 10-year CapEx plan. I won’t spend a lot of time here as Eric covered the strategy for you, but this slide should look familiar and hasn’t changed much from what we shared throughout 2017. The most notable change is the addition of 2022 in the next five-year forecast and the previously planned step-up in generation related CapEx in 2022.

We expect 2022 and 2023 to be the peak years of generation spending. Our CapEx plan still includes continued gas infrastructure investments totaling just under $4 billion and roughly $1 billion to modernize the electric grid.

With our goal to diversify our generation portfolio, electric CapEx also includes additional investments and what will be our one remaining coal-fired unit to enable compliance with existing environmental regulations.

Slide 16 provides an overview of how we expect to finance in the significant capital investment program as the utility. To set that stage, our financing plan reflects a sound regulatory approach and contemplates any need of long-term debt and equity as the utilities. Over the next five years, we’ll need to fund about $3.4 billion in capital investment and the utility share of Vectren dividend of approximately $700 million.

First, we would expect cash from our utility operations to fund the majority of the capital program and roughly $2 billion. Also, we expect to issue between $1 billion and $1.2 billion of incremental debt. Additionally, we anticipate transferring funds from available non-utility cash flow of between $100 million and $300 million over the five-year period.

Equity infusion at the utility will finance the remaining investment needs, we continue to evaluate the best approach to issuing equity publicly including the use of equity forwards that strategy will allow us to deploy equity at the right time for regulatory purposes. And again, I’d underscored that any new public equity contemplated in our plan has been reflected in our BBS growth target.

As many of you know, Vectren has a long history of high investment rate credit ratings and we will try to continue that. To that end, we expect to issue a balanced mix of debt and equity as needed in an effort to maintain our strong ratings, where currently we have an S&P rating of minus at the corporate level and a Moody’s rating of A2 with utility level, both with stable outlooks.

Turning to Slide 17 and cash performance, Carl mentioned earlier, we expect the non-utility group to benefit by approximately $0.11 per share in 2018 due to the decrease in the federal tax rate from 35% to 21%. Given the competitive nature of these businesses, it is difficult to predict how much of this benefit is able to be fully retained and over what period of time.

And as such for now, we are not changing our long-term growth targets and that might prove to be conservative depending on how the competitive environment impacts the ability of our non-utility companies to retain this tax benefit in the long-term.

We will continue to monitor the situation and periodically, update investors on this topic as we see how the competitive markets respond. For the utility as we said in prior calls and as we are now witnessing at the state levels of Indiana and Ohio, we have the utility rates to reset in the near-term to address the tax changes and positive for our customers.

We issued a press release separately on Friday 16th of February detailing a bit more of the process to be followed to effect these customer bill reductions in Indiana. In the Ohio, this should be resolved as part of our Ohio gas rate case. We think this is a very good outcome for our customers.

At the end of the appendix to this presentation, we have included a table to illustrate the 2017 impacts on our financial statements from the deferred tax reevaluation treated by the Tax Cuts and Job Act and the contribution of Vectren Foundation all of which Carl mentioned earlier.

The revaluation of deferred tax has resulted in a gain of $45.3 million that was recorded in the fourth quarter 2017. This is the initial step to the impact of Tax Reform on results and from this point forward any impacts on earnings compared to our original expectations will be largely a result of the lower tax rate on earnings from our non-utility businesses.

Moving on to the non-utility results on Slide 19, these results reflect a $0.05 per share improvement compared to 2016 primarily reflecting strong VISCO performance. VISCO EPS was up $0.09 per share compared to 2016 on a pickup in large transmission project activity and continued demand for gas utilities for distribution pipe work which produced record annual revenues as illustrated in the VISCO graph at the bottom of that slide.

At VESCO 2017 EPS was up about $0.05 per share compared to 2016 when excluding 2016 179 Deductions driven by record revenues and overall strong performance. The year-end sales funnel at $430 million by $85 million higher than at year-end 2016 positioning the business well for new contract signings in 2018.

Turning to Slide 20, we continue to expect strong growth at VISCO driven by continued utility distribution activity and recovery in the transmission sector. Utilities continue to embrace the opportunity to invest in gas pipeline replacement projects.

On the transmission side of the business we extend Federal Regulators to approve several large pipeline projects across the nation. While we may compete for work on some of these projects, we expect our competitors to complete most of this work and that’s when more opportunity for us to perform our preferred repair and maintenance work.

As activity picked up in the transmission market, we expect to see some recovery of our gross margin percentage overtime. As Carl mentioned earlier, 2017 year-end backlog is equal to the prior year-end despite the roll off of the large Ohio project. We are still very bullish on this business and believe 2018 will be another strong year.

Moving on to VESCO’s outlook on slide 21, we see strong interest in improving energy efficiency by both public and Federal sectors. Our performance contracting business model continue to provide one of the most effective ways to achieve long-term energy savings while at the same time provide cost effective opportunities to enable infrastructure renewals such as new HVAC systems, windows and lightings.

As for 2018, we expect solid demand again this year across most of our markets and geographies. We expect this despite several projects being delayed at the end of last year which caused year-end backlog to come in lower than expected.

Coupled with the strong funnel, VESCO expects another strong year in 2018, however slightly down from 2017 reflecting the project delays I previously mentioned, large as well as temporary expectations on gross margin percentage for the year due to project mix.

As I wrap up, let’s turn to Slide 23 which is one of our favorite slides, where we proud to show 58 consecutive years of dividend increase Carl previously mentioned. We are also pleased to be growing the dividend at a higher rate in recent years and fully expect to grow as it at the long-term earnings growth rate.

Turning to Slide 24, the key to our consistent growth over mid years has been our disciplined approach to growing the utility, which has been founded in regulatory and legislative strategy execution, effective capital deployment and continuous operational improvement.

Our utility team has demonstrated we can execute on these key things in order to growth the operations and successfully serve our customers. Some of our key achievements include managing CapEx spend that now totals nearly $600 million per year reflecting both gas and electric infrastructure investments.

In Indiana and Ohio, we have worked with Legislators and Regulators to construct solutions that help our customers manage their bills through modest annual increases that result from current CapEx recovery mechanism. Execution of this strategy has enabled to earn or allowed ROEs for no six straight years and limit the number of base rate cases.

A lot of time and energy has gone into developing our strategic 10-year infrastructure investment plans and one key element of this planning process is the continuous evaluation of the impact of these plans on our customers' bills. One important way, we are limiting bill impact is focusing on continuous O&M improvement.

Our cultural performance management and strategic sourcing is embedded in how we operate every day and is at the core of what had allowed us to maintain a controllable O&M growth rate of less than 1% since roughly 2012. Of course, excluding the impacts of weather or variability in power plant maintenance work.

On Slide 25, we have a recap of our long-term growth target as well as few charts demonstrating the value we delivered to shareholders over the past five years. Achieving these results can only be accomplished by a team that is intently focused on executing its strategies.

And I’m proudly say that in November of 2017, EEI recognized the entire Vectren team as the top-rated small cap utility for total return over the past five years, a great accomplishment by a truly engaged team throughout the company. To further put that in perspective, we had the second highest return of all EEI companies in that period.

Finally, on Slide 26, I would like to close our prepared remarks with the key drivers that help us to achieve the strong growth going forward. You will note that other than the additional positive effects from tax reform, these drivers have been in place for a number of years and have been a key for the performance, I previously covered. Bottom-line, we believe Vectren has a very strong compelling long-term story.

And with that, we would now be happy to take questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question will come from Paul Ridzon of KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Paul Ridzon

Good afternoon. Susan, I kind of missed your commentary just margin expectations at VISCO and VESCO absent to the benefit of tax reform?

Susan Hardwick

If you go back to the metrics, Paul, in the back of the slide deck. We have margin expectations there, and we have not given it without the tax implications. I think we mentioned in the prepared remarks that in 2018 we would expect $0.11 coming from the combined businesses.

Paul Ridzon

And any contracts that you signed since tax reform, have you seen any pressure at all on the tax issue?

Carl Chapman

Well, we keep monitoring that very closely and I would say the answer is, no, at this point and the other thing for 2018 as you think of just in, of course, we have got a very large backlog as it relates to what our revenue expectations are. So and also lot of the contracts for 2018 are already in place.

Paul Ridzon

And could you give a little background on 179D where that is and what the prospects are for that to become more permanent?

Carl Chapman

Yes. Actually, it is permanent for what we will record in 2018. What we have actually done was they extended it for 2017 and as we understand it, we would book that in 2018, because you have to use that the congress actually passed that, which was in 2018.

So, we’ll be booking the tax deductions for 2017 and 2018, and then for years beyond that, it is really just the same process where we are starting to sit down with congress at this point and discuss what the possibilities are. And there certainly is dialogue that’s occurring we really can’t make predictions and for that reason since we can’t call it recurring right now, we simply showed it as a separate item.

When we look at guidance to put it in our guidance, even though clearly it will be booked in 2018, we didn’t put in the guidance and we have not put in our growth rate and obviously, we’ll keep you informed should that change either for say one more year or if we were able to extend for a longer period of time.

Paul Ridzon

Thank you. And I apologize ahead of time, but can you comment on M&A?

Carl Chapman

No. Our corporate practice I think really like all public companies and we don’t comment on market reverse.

Paul Ridzon

Understood. Thank you very much.

Carl Chapman

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. The next question will come from David Frank of Corso Capital Management. Please go ahead.

David Frank

Hi. Good afternoon.

Carl Chapman

Good afternoon.

David Frank

I understand you don’t like to comment on M&A as most companies, but I was wondering if you could just maybe compare or contrast yourself to some of your competitors the ONE Gas’s, the Spire’s, the Atmos, The Washington Gas Light’s of the world and where do you see yourself relative to them? What is your advantage or disadvantage, do you view yourself as a premium type of company to them and why?

Eric Schach

Well, I think you’ve mentioned some very fine companies that’s the first thing I would tell you companies we don’t quite well and no other very fine companies. We do consider ourselves a premium; we have talked about this a number of times as we talked to investors. First of all, we have a 58-year record of increasing our dividend. We have got a growth rate of 6% to 8% and as we like to always say is we have a plan that backs up that 6% to 8%.

So we think with our growth rate the way we grown our dividend, our ability to grow our dividend is that same rate and of course, we probably would put a long side that the progress that we have made in our filings and our approvals with our two jurisdictions in Indiana and Ohio, the fact that we are in Indiana and Ohio and we do not have electric in Ohio.

We think we are a premium company for sure so rather than compared maybe so specifically to any company, I would just give you those basic facts and say we think we have a company that’s set up to continue to grow and I might add just more thing. In 2010, we basically said we wanted to provide consistent earnings growth.

We felt that’s what we drive consistent dividend growth and as we have shared on the call here today and many other times, that’s exactly what we have done, grown our allowed returns and our utility six years in a row. We have grown our overall business at a compounding growth rate of 7% since 2010. And so we think that we have done what we said we would do.

David Frank

Okay. Thank you.

Eric Schach

Thank you.

Operator

David Parker

Thanks, Denise. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on the call today. On behalf of the entire Vectren’s team, we appreciate your continued interest in the company. With that, we’ll conclude our call.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. At this time, you may disconnect your lines.

