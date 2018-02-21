Is Adient Undervalued Or Cheap For A Reason?

The pullback in shares of Adient plc (ADNT) following earnings brought the company's valuation down to a meaningfully attractive level. Several downside catalysts hit the stock near the end of the last year and continue to weight on the shares this current quarter. First, unexpected weather in August and September of 2017 hit the company's supply chain. Then an unsuccessful launch of new seating structures set the company back on their hopes for margin expansion. Despite this, the company's depressed share price seems too good of an opportunity to pass up. Why exactly this automotive seating and interiors manufacturer appears significantly undervalued relative to peers, and by how much? This article will attempt address these two questions.

Before moving on, let us get straight to the point. In the concluding section, an updated discounted cash flow model is presented which arrives at a price target of $80 per share. This projected valuation suggests there may be between 25% to 30% near term upside to these shares. In late January, Centaur Investments reviewed a number headwinds faced by the company. The article may serve as a helpful guide prior to reading this one. It is available for the reader here.

Qualitative Factors Favoring An Adient Investment

There are a number of positive arguments that run counter to the idea that Adient is priced cheap for a reason. For starters, there is virtually no other publicly-traded seating and interior manufacturer to compete with Adient. While there are many players in the auto supply industry, no company has the market share or scale to match Adient. In addition, the company is well diversified geographically with little exposure to a single geopolitical region. Lastly, Adient counts on a long list of customers that depend on their products to complement their vehicles. When these customers demand something, Adient delivers. Proof of this is apparent in company management's actions. For example, when bad weather interrupted the supply chain, management responded by air-shipping seating structures directly to assembly lines. In the short run, this shows up in the company's bottom line through lower margins. However, in the long run, these decisions help expand the list of clients looking to do business with the company. Further evidence is Boeing's latest joint-venture with Adient to get exclusive high-quality seats on their passenger aircraft. (More can be found in these slides.)

Behavioral Economics To Support Further Upside



It is the writer's belief that Adient is in a unique position for the following two reasons. First, investors should expect to see two events play out that will benefit automobile component suppliers.

Recently, the volume of new vehicle sales in North America seen by some as unsustainable, has started to decline. However, following the 2014 price shocks in the oil markets, consumers responded by traded up smaller more efficient vehicles for light trucks and SUVs. The trade up was attributed to lower fuel prices and higher automaker discounts.

But as the global economy starts to heat up, one should expect to see commodity prices shift higher. As an effect of higher commodity prices, fuel prices should theoretically rise as well. Consumers should likely respond by trading back down to more efficient vehicles. A recent article on autoblog.com highlights record Toyota hybrid sales last year, as fuel prices continued to creep higher.

It can further be implied and justified by economic theory, that a period of economic contraction typically follows an overheating economy. In such environment, the rational consumer's behavioral response would be to cut back on expenses. Taking the number of SUV and light truck registrations that has ticked up in recent years, plain logic would imply that eventually consumers will be trading these in for more efficient vehicles. This for example, can be cited as the reason why General Motors Inc. (GM) shuttered Hummer's operations in 2010. (Read more about Behavioral Economics here.)

Following consumer demand, a likely response from automotive manufacturers would be to shift design and production to smaller more efficient vehicles. They've done this before, during the 70s and 80s oil crises and just after the 2008-2009 recession. This response through production changes may imply at worst, a flat growth rate in automobile manufacturing volumes. In the long run, this might also rule out reason to expect a considerable decline in auto volumes.

The take away from this brief lesson in behavioral economics is that automobile part suppliers such as Adient, may likely continue seeing sufficient demand for their products to sustain valuations until the next major economic downturn.

Adient's Value Is At Variance With Industry Peers



The argument discussed above is merely the first reason for investing in Adient at current prices. The second reason is that with consumer and business optimism still at historical highs, the current depressed valuation of this company serves as sufficient reason to invest in it and not other more richly-valued industry peers. As an example, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) may have robust margins but the company's current valuation is equally just as robust.

A look at other peers such as Lear Corp. (LEA), Autoliv Inc. (ALV), and Magna International Inc. (MGA), suggests there is a far greater opportunity available betting on how Adient's margins expansion will play out. Pictured below is a table comparing margins, rate-of-return measures, and dividends from peers.

A review of comparable companies implies substantial discrepancy in margin strength across the industry. From the list of industry peers above, Adient has unarguably the worst margins. Note that despite tax-related one-time charges, the company is not facing a money-losing situation, rather, just a minor setback. Case in point, Adient has significant room for improvement.

The variance between Adient's valuation and industry peers becomes more apparent when comparing the implied valuations based on various multiples. The table below highlights price/sales, price/book, and price/earnings ratios for the same list of industry peers. The table applies the industry average of these multiples to determine the implied upside/downside for each company. Each of these multiples suggests that Adient is one of the most undervalued of the group. Adient's ~0.4x price/sales multiple is quite surprising.

Due to the wide range of implied valuations, a discounted cash flow (DFM) model is recommended. The DCF method should allow for a more sound approximation of Adient's intrinsic equity value. This next section follows a the recommended model approach to value the company's shares.

Adient - Discounted Cash Flows Model

In the DCF model above, as projected by CAPM and WACC assumptions, a 6.8% discount rate was applied to Adient's expected free cash flows (FCF). Due to a number of factors affecting the outlook for the automobile manufacturing industry, a ½% perpetuity growth rate was assumed to compute the company's terminal value. This should be the case until a meaningful positive growth trajectory in global automobile manufacturing volumes becomes more apparent.

It is important to note a few outstanding observations from the model. First, why is the model forecasting positive free cash flow growth from FY 2018 onward, despite negative cash flows in the past year? The forecast assumes one-time tax-related charges are not expected to recur. In addition, despite a modest contraction in adjusted EBITDA margin due to headwinds faced by the company's seating and materials business, most analysts expect for Adient to remain free cash flow positive. After these reasonable assumptions, the company's historical free cash flow is used as the base to project future free cash flows. All else being equal, the model implies Adient's intrinsic equity valuation is roughly $7.5 billion.

Even after varying the expected market return, risk-free rate, and growth rates, the valuation was consistent with the approximations observed in the industry multiple analysis from above. Given these alternative cases, an $80 price target and hence $25-30% upside seems quite reasonable for the shares.

Addressing Adient's Downside Risks

Adient's drop in market valuation comes despite ongoing efforts by company management to increase transparency and diversify sources of revenue. The company is already highly involved in the critical automobile industry but as mentioned earlier, is already enticing passenger aircraft manufacturers to upgrade aircraft interiors with Adient's seating products. Additionally, analysts are aggressively boosting their earnings expectations in response to the expected impact the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" will have on the global economy.

Wall Street currently has a consensus price target of ~$70 for the shares. Morgan Stanley recently lowered their price target from $89 to $75 but maintained their overweight recommendation on the shares. Given this extensive review of the company's current position and industry outlook, the dramatic decline in share price may be an opportunity to long the stock.

Closing off on the quantitative factors guiding the long recommendation, global automobile manufacturing volumes continue to hold up well despite a trivial downtrend in sales of new automobiles.

Reiterating the qualitative points to the long thesis again, Adient's current valuation is being mispricing for these two reasons: 1) in the near term, global auto sales despite declines in North America may continue to be outweighed by growth in other regions such as Europe and China, and 2) in the long run, consumers (in North America) will eventually face the need to trade in their popular SUV's and Pickups more efficient vehicles, keeping auto demand steady/constant. Investors should expect to see these two events play out to benefit this automobile seat and interior supplier.

Two added downside risks arise from the probability of geopolitical events. More specifically, some may see the threat of a NAFTA collapse as a factor for holding back Adient's shares. Additionally, some argue that the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" may have eliminated some competitive advantages to the company.

However, with a significant share of manufacturing operations in China, Adient is more insulated from a NAFTA collapse than industry peers. As discussed at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in January, the company faced some issues with manufacturing partners in Mexico. There are a number of ways for the company to handle these problems. For instance, Adient could shift additional operations out of NAFTA areas and into cheaper markets. Though such move would carry additional capital expenditures, it might outweigh the risks from continued operations in this region.

Addressing changes to U.S. corporate tax laws, the changes appear to be somewhat of an added positive for Adient in the near term. Management is projecting their net tax rate to fall somewhere between 8% and 9%. This is far lower than the 21% official corporate tax rate in the U.S., and lower than the projected 11% net tax rate following the spin from Johnson Controls International Inc. (JCI), in 2016. Needless to say, the competitive advantages remain intact.

With the weather-related catalysts now behind, investors should be looking forward to margin improvement in the second half of the year. As more profitable industry peers continue to be valued richly, the opportunity costs favor an investment in Adient.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but I/We do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Please conduct your own due diligence prior to investing in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.