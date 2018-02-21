MoneyOnMobile's (MOMT) CEO Harold Montgomery on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. (OTCQB:MOMT) Q2 2018 Results Conference Call February 22, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Greg Allbright - Head of Global Communications

Harold Montgomery - Chairman and CEO

Scott Arey - CFO

Will Dawson - COO

Greg Allbright

Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Before we begin, we want to connect with our CFO, Scott Arey in Mumbai. Scott, can you hear us.

Scott Arey

Yes, I can hear you. Can you hear me Greg?

Greg Allbright

I can. Thank you, Scott for connecting. We’ll begin in just one moment. Hi, this is Greg Allbright, Head of Global Communications for MoneyOnMobile and thank you everyone for joining us for the Q3 FY 2018 MoneyOnMobile earnings call, which will provide an operational update and unaudited financial results of the Company. You can find the presentation for today’s call at investors.moneyonmobile.in and click on presentations under the Investor Relations.

At the end of this call, we will open the floor to your questions from our audience. To submit a question, please enter it into the question box via WebEx. For those of you joining our call via phone, you may you can e-mail us your question at investors@moneyonmobile.in, again, that e-mail is investors@moneyonmobile.in. We will be checking that e-mail regularly throughout the presentation and some of you have already sitting your questions that we have received and we will continue to received down throughout the presentation.

Joining us on the call is our CEO and Chairman, Harold Montgomery, Chief Financial Officer, Scott Arey, as I said joining us from Mumbai, India and Chief Operating Officer Will Dawson. You will hear from each of them throughout the presentation including the Q&A at the end. Before we begin allow me to read the safe harbor provision as well as other provisions required by our legally compliance group. This presentation and comments made by management may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

The factors that could cause our actual results of operations to differ materially from any forward-looking statements by our management are detailed in our most recently filed Form 10-K or 10-Qs as applicable. We undertake no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the foregoing, listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

MoneyOnMobile’s models and projections are based on certain key assumptions including but not limited to the following. Availability of adequate, affordably priced, financing to continue in business, availability of acquisitions which can be completed, continued performance of key staffs, continued favorable business conditions and economic climates. MoneyOnMobile forecast are the representation of MonenyOnMobile management.

It is now my pleasure to introduce MoneyOnMobile’s Chairman and CEO, Harold Montgomery, who will begin our presentation. Harold?

Harold Montgomery

Thank you, Greg, and thank you to everyone joining us today, welcome to the call. We’re excited to speak you about what has been happening with the Company’s since our last investor update, and we've experienced several transformative financing events, and we've had our share of challenges and are executing on our plan to deploy the recently invested cash to diversify our product portfolio and broaden our geographic reach in India. But first, let me look at some of the highlights for today's presentation. In the last six weeks, we completed a transformation of our balance sheet to a much healthier position in two important steps. First, we completed two successful fundraisers providing [Technical Difficulty] Second, we completed two debt restructuring totaling of over $6 million moving to debt-to-equity.

Now look at our Q3 financials full show that our fiscal year Q3, 2018 net revenue was up 193% from the fiscal year Q3, 2017 net revenue. And looking back at the calendar year of 2017 performance, we'll see that our monthly net revenue grew 210% from January to December 2017. Later in the call, we'll discuss recent events which led to a short term decrease in MOM ATM revenues, and we'll be closing our presentation today with an update on recent product launches and updates including two additional MOM ATM products and updates to our MOM capital and two wheeler insurance products.

But first for the benefit of shareholders who maybe new to our company, the strategic vision for MoneyOnMobile is to connect the cash using Indian consumer to the digital world, we digitized cash transactions and enabled small value transactions cost effectively. During the call today, we'll demonstrate how we're progressing towards that vision and what that vision means for the future growth of the Company.

India has a substantial unbanked population defined as those adults who do not have bank account, about half of population of the country. That amounts to a target population for our service business of around 600 million people. It's also the case that about 95% of all consumer payments in India are conducted using cash further if there is a large population now emerging that we called the under bank. Those who have a bank account but do not have access to a bank or ATM. India has about 155,000 bank branches and 200,000 full sized ATMs, about 10% of what is required to match the same availability we have here in the United States. And this underbank population has need to access their funds and meeting that need is a key driver of growth for us.

MoneyOnMobile is a payment platform that aggregates the everyday transactions consumers need to execute thereby making for one stop shopping. Consumers visit one of our enabled retailers to perform a variety of transactions from our portfolio of over 55 products and services. Some of them were popular products for money transfer also known as domestic remittance, cash out services using our MOM ATM, prepaying mobile cell phone top up time and payments for bill such as electricity. Our platform also enables consumers to buy air, train or bus tickets through our travel product family, buy goods online using our MOM cart and purchase insurance for their two wheeler as is called in India that's the scooter or motorcycle.

On this slide, you can see schematic diagram of how MoneyOnMobile works for the retailer and the consumer. The first step in this cycle is for the retailer to join the MoneyOnMobile system by making a cash deposit with us and being trained on our system. We keep a leisure balance of this deposit. Now the retailer is ready to transact using any of our products and services. Then the consumer is a MoneyOnMobile enabled retailer with a need to transact for us to pay utility bill for example.

The consumer hands cash to the retailer, who then issues a command to our platform via SMS, text messaging, on mobile app for smartphone if he has it or a PC connection if he has one, to move funds from his digital balance to the consumer’s bill payments destination, which in this case is the utility provider. MoneyOnMobile processes the transaction between the consumer and the retailer, the utility provider, and then delivers an SMS text receipt to the consumer of the digital transaction. When the retailer processes another transaction to use that digital balance, he makes another cash deposit to his account, starting the cycle all over again. That’s how we digitize cash for financial transactions and we do it over 9 million times each month.

Now today almost six years of work in India, we have established relationships with over 350,000 retailers throughout the country. We are in every state in India and we cover more than 700 cities throughout the country. MoneyOnMobile has served more than 200 million Indian consumers based on unique phone numbers used in a transaction during that six year period. We have also processed over $2 billion during that period.

You can see that we are gaining a tremendous amount of momentum and I will show you more on that in just a moment. But first, there are two important elements of the MoneyOnMobile system which are key to understanding our position in the market and our business key success factors. The first is that we have negligible customer acquisition cost. We think the retailer as our customer, the local retailer who is selling our services known as our agent. It’s important for us to provide him with a money making value proposition that fits both his needs and capability as well as being appealing to the local customer base.

Our system is based on a revenue sharing model, which means our agents earn more and more they transact with us. In that way MoneyOnMobile is an entrepreneurial business opportunity with low cost of entry. I was in India last week in rural Haryana state and I met one of our agents there. He is 18 years old and he is making a good living with MoneyOnMobile serving a large migrant population in his area. His migrant population of customers comes from the neighboring state of Bihar. A particular interest to them is our bill payment for electrical services and our money transfer services.

Our agent’s name Srirajan Gupta and he operates an independent freestanding store near a local road. While I was there, about 10 customers signed up to do a domestic remittance transaction. And that’s our second customer to consumer. In fact the consumer is if the customer of our customer and it’s important that we provide useful services, which to our consumers to our retailers’ location repeatedly. We want to continue to focus on how we can engage more deeply with each of these target audiences overtime. In both cases, our cost of customer acquisition is nearly zero. The average transaction size is usually quite low in India, mobile top-up for example is about $1, a domestic remittance is about $50 and our fee on each transaction is usually small as well. It’s important for us to keep our marketing budget very low.

Overtime, we asses which agents are going to be the more productive and then capitalize on those high performing relationships. A key to our success is lots and lots of small transactions processed process at the lowest possible cost. Second, we have near zero transaction cost at the margin, so each additional transaction is the big contributor to the bottom line. It doesn’t cost us anymore to do million in a one transaction than it does to do a 1 million transaction and nearly all of the marginal profit on the incremental million in first transaction goes to the Company’s profit line. That characteristic of payment systems in general when they scale and is beginning to come to fruition at MoneyOnMobile now.

I’d like to take a moment to explain the importance of our very low transaction cost and which are fundamental to the MoneyOnMobile business model and our success in our market as well as our long-term position. MoneyOnMobile's secret sauce is to have the lowest possible cost to transaction processing. We drive that cost of processing at a single transaction as well as possible, which means we can handle very small value payment. We call it frictionless payment processing.

Our cost to processes these small transactions is far lower than other companies active in our market who built their systems on bank accounts and card based systems. Our model isn't based on an open banking model, which uses APIs and other means to connect digitally with our third party partners. Using our proprietary system, we don’t need the so called card rails or physical cards and the point of sale terminals that we go with them. We use technology that’s already in the hands of our consumers the cell phone and the SMS messaging system. This long-term structural cost advantage is key to our place in the market. By dropping their cost to digital transactions to the lowest possible number, our system represents a structural shift in the cards basis that handling smaller amount of money. This chart is a conceptual explanation of when I’m describing queue and also shows the nature of our market opportunity.

On the vertical access is the size of the transaction and on the horizontal access, there has been a number of transactions per period of time, one year for example. In both chart, you can see the line which floats down into the right. This is a theoretical array of transactions happening in India today and other words they are very few large transactions at the top, but as the line slopes down, the graph shows more and more, small value transaction. The vast majority of consumer transactions in India are small value cash transaction.

On the left if you look at the card base model, the orange line represents the cost of process transactions versus the addressable market, above the line card base transaction processing is cost effective, but below the line card base systems are too expensive. For a $1 transaction for example, the cost of processing will eat up to the profit margin on the transaction and that’s why it’s not cost effective. I’m sure you may have seen retailers here in the U.S., who displays signs reading something like no credit card under $10. The reason is, the profit margin on that sale is less than the cost to process the transaction. In India, where most of the transactions are quite small, mostly under $10, using a debit card or a credit card isn't cost effective and therefore is not wide spread.

Looking at the chart on the right however, you can see the impact of our open banking model, MoneyOnMobile lowers the cost of processing thereby making digital processing a smaller value transactions cost effective. The many small transactions are consumer needs to execute can be handle in this way opening up largely, a large previously aftermarket segment at the addressable market. This explains why in part India is still so cash intensive, even after years of attempting the propagate the card base model, simply put there are no cost effective ways of digitizing these small value transactions at least not before MoneyOnMobile.

There are two key implications at this chart. One is that we handle the many small transactions that are currently occurring in the marketplace in cash and perhaps more profoundly, we can handle transactions which are needed, but are not economically feasible using other means. And therefore, they're not likely to exist before MoneyOnMobile. And this isn't just an abstract period by the way we're actually using this cost advantage to create new products and services. For example, we're currently providing loans from third parties to some of our retailers. The payments associated with each loan are quite small and the lenders had a difficult time collecting it before. They have limited the availability of lending in the market as a result. That's just one example of how our lower cost structure can create an opportunity to process new transaction types. There will be more on this later in the call.

I'd like to now update you on our recent financial events. Over the last six weeks we completed four distinct financing events resulting in $12.6 million of new capital for our company, which gives us the working capital needed to fuel our growth and over $5 million in restructured debt to equity providing significant financial relief. Our first event was the elimination of restructuring on favorable terms of $2.3 million in deb. Many of you have been following our company for some time and maybe wondering what the status of our debt to MOM Hall LLC is. I can report on this call that all of the debt has been paid off completely and no further obligations remained.

Our next event was a $7.6 million fundraise which provided new capital through the issuance of Series F preferred shares. Those who invested in Series F will shortly receive paper of documenting this transaction from us. We were very pleased with the positive response from investors and the speed with which we closed this investment during the holidays, which is normally a very slow time of year for fundraising. I work on this funding round with our colleagues Steve Kann, our Vice President of Corporate Development. Steve played an instrumental role in this raise and I would personally like to thank him for his results, Steve, thank you for your efforts on behalf of MoneyOnMobile.

As I mentioned Series F investors can expect to receive their confirmation and investment documents within a few days, we are preparing them now. Just a few days after series F closed, we announced the conversion of over $3.8 million of our outstanding debt into shares of the Company's Series G preferred stocks. We were very pleased to have our stakeholders to see the value of owning equity. And we are grateful that they chose to provide us with this financial flexibility.

And just last week, we announced the second fund raise this time a $5 million raise from the S7 Group's investment arm through this Series H convertible preferred shares. We're very excited to have the institutional support from the S7 Group, one of the largest privately held aviation and aerospace holding companies in Russia. This cash infusion will help us to grow our product mix and diversify our revenue. It is also vote of confidence and enthusiasm coming from a group who had been involved with our company for several years, and we are grateful for their continued support. That support was led by Oleg Gordienko, the Investment Director of S7 Group and one of our most recent additions to the MOMT Board of Directors along with Max Shcherbakov from S7.

Oleg is a long-term supporter of our company knows our story well and our business model. [Technical Difficulty] serving the Russian market which has been a great success. Qiwi is traded on the NASDAQ here in United States under the ticker symbol QIWI. And currently has a market cap of about $1 billion. To understand, how we'll use the proceeds from our recent financing it is important to understand how we will grow as a company. In the past, our company focused on growing the total number of retailers and while they have the effective boosting processing volume and revenue, it came as a cost of having many retailers performing at a small number of transactions each month, a model which could be made more efficient.

Our focus for growth in 2018 is to deepen retailer engagement and productivity. And to do that, we are expanding the number of products and services our retailers can use which in turn allows them to capture a larger share of the consumer wallet spend each month. The objective is to increase the number of transactions per retailer per month and therefore the revenue per retailer while keeping our costs low. Expanding our product mix also has the impact of increasing retailer loyalty to our platform, making it more likely they will continue to use us.

Deepening and consumer engagement is critical to our long-term success. A part of t hat product mix will be expanding the number of MOM ATMs in the field. The demand the service has been demonstrated to us clearly in 2017, the evidence being strong revenue growth from our existing MOM ATM deployment. And so our focus in 2018 will be to expand the number of MOM ATM placements with an emphasis on our cash out services to diversify and grow our revenue base.

Our leadership team in India led by Ranjeet Oak, the Managing Director, does a wonderful job of touring the country and listening carefully to both retailers and consumers in order to formulate services which will meet real market needs. In this way MoneyOnMobile uses technology to enable transactions which people want for me to do making them better, faster and more secure.

That concludes the first portion of our operational update. I will come back later to provide additional update information on the Company. But up next is our CFO, Scott Arey, with an update on our recent financial performance. Scott is in Mumbai today joining us by telephone. Scott?

Scott Arey

Thank you, Harold. I will now review our third quarter 2018 financial performance and recent financial trends. I just want to confirm you can hear me.

Harold Montgomery

Yes, we can hear you.

Scott Arey

Thanks. Let’s start with the first nine months of our fiscal year compared with the same period in the prior fiscal year. Here we see a 75% increase in net revenues for the current fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year and saw an increase in cost of revenues creating an increase in gross profit of 71% year-to-date.

Switching to the quarterly view, this slide shows a comparison of Q3 fiscal year 2018 as the same quarter from the prior year. You can see on the net revenue line, MoneyOnMobile achieved a 193% increase in quarterly net revenue compared to the same period in the prior year. Cost of revenues increased to 136% largely driven by changes in product mix, which we will discuss later in the breakout of the presentation.

The next line, gross profits, and thanks to cost of revenues from net revenue. Gross profit increased 164% to just over $1.5 million for the quarter. The gross profit margin is a percentage representing the amount of gross profit earned for dollar of net revenue generated. The gross profit margin for the quarter was 53% for the current year quarter compared to 59% the prior year. The product mix in the prior year’s comparable quarter have percentage of revenue from domestic money transfer on a percentage basis, the product mix we’ve seen in subsequent quarters causing change in the quarter’s gross profit margin.

Now, let’s look at the overall below the line cost for the quarters. Salaries and wages were up 56% largely due to financing and investor relations related hires in the U.S., although were increases in India staff costs as well. SG&A costs were up 28% and again financing-related early expenses in the U.S. were significant driver although we’re also increasing in sales cost from India. Overall operating losses were flat due to decrease depreciation and amortization cost.

If we go to the next slide and look at India only in the third quarter fiscal year 2018, we see a 164% increase in gross profit, the 29% increase in salaries and wages and the 19% increase in SG&A cost. And we also see a significant measure of progress towards breakeven, the operating losses have decrease 62% for $1.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 to roughly $420 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Again, this is for India only, that we’re expecting to be able to reach operating cash flow breakeven in India in the coming months.

Going to the next slide, looking at 2017 financial results, we see monthly net revenues has grown 210% from January and December calendar year 2017, as Harold previously mentioned. That figures though jumps to 260% increase if you eliminate the effects of foreign exchange and just consider the growth in local currency. Growth drivers for the current quarter including the number of installed MOM ATMs, strong demand for domestic money transfer services and our account management team focus on getting more volume from each retailer.

On the next slide, it shows that we had a really good run of growth in the past few quarters. But based on the results we posted in the last six weeks, we wanted to take this opportunity to highlight to investors that the quarter we’re currently in, Q4 of our fiscal year 2018 will likely not exceed Q3 of fiscal year 2018, which is the best revenues producing quarter in the Company’s history. It still going to be a very good quarter and we feel confident we’ll exceed the past five quarters state the most recent month.

On the bar graph slide you’re looking at, we were throwing -- we’re selling those last five quarters in solid blue, that the projected quarter Q4 fiscal 2018 shown in grey. In the projecting quarter, the solid grey part represents the month of January multiplied by three. In the grey hash area on top of the solid bar is the revenue evenly will be achieved in addition to that. Going forward, we plan to use this method in our earnings call to give an indication of our progress during the quarter that we’re in to the call. We also plan to share how the actual and previous quarter compare to our projection and give some explanation that we significant revenue.

Revenue for the projecting quarter is behind the quarter ending December 31, 2017, mostly because of the temporary, but a cute decline in MOM ATM usage. To talk more about what the affected -- what affected our net revenue in December and January I’ll turn the presentation over to our COO Will Dawson.

Will Dawson

Thanks, Scott, and hello everyone. As Scott mentioned, our business was affected in December and January due to event in India and I would like to explain those further. In December of last year, a few retailers who conduct business on our platform were arrested by the police in the northeast part of the India. The retailers were arrested for issues totally unrelated to their activities on the MoneyOnMobile’s platform, but when words spreads about the arrest by social media and other communication tools, the narrative was that doing business with MoneyOnMobile would get you arrested. Therefore, a significant number of our retailers stop using the MOM ATM device out of an understandable fear of getting in trouble with the law. When our management team became aware of the incidents and the misinformation being spread, we alerted the local media and offered our full support to local law enforcement if needed. We conducted extensive retailer outreach through our sales and management teams and consistently responded to misinformation assertion as they surface.

Another impact to our MOM ATM business has been the implementation of new pricing by SBI the State Bank of India to charge a fee to some of their customers for cash out services. On the next slide, this slide shows the change in revenue by category, which is the products level breakout of revenue components. It shows the impact of the misinformation has had on our business in December and in January.

Just to understand how this chart works, I'm going to give you an example of the numbers. In December 2017, you see a percentage increase in domestic remittance revenue of 10%, meaning that from November 2017 to December 2017 that product line saw revenue growth of 10% month-on-month. If you can see that from October to November, we saw slight decrease in MOM ATM revenues that was an expected corrected from an annual event that's held in India October, which is their biggest holiday, similar to December here with Christmas. And we would expect to see significantly higher transactions during the month of October than a typical.

You could also see from December to November and from December to January, the further decrease in our MOM ATM net revenue. I will point out that December MOM ATM revenue while down from November was still higher than the September 2017 number. [Technical Difficulty] information in the small part of India impacts revenue so significantly while the answer is an important one because that's what's driving much of our future products and sales plan.

When we rolled out the MOM ATM last year, the northeast part of India showed very high demand for the product and the returns from early adopters in the area showed strong processing and revenue number. As a result, our sales efforts focused on this region and we have very good success. However you can see the downside in this decision. While we have addressed the situation in the Northeast that there are retailers and given early returns from February now that appears we are returning to expected operating level, it could be several more months before the situations going to stabilizes.

I will also point out that our domestic remittance product lines overall continues to grow and is offset some of the losses that we experienced with the MOM ATM. In fact, just last week, we had achieved the significant milestone of our domestic money transfer by passing several all time company highs for the number of transactions and processing volume. This positive outcome is a result of our sales teams' efforts and we are proud of the work they have done over the past several months. I would like to personally recognize our Head of Sales, Biju Gangadharan and his efforts and the efforts of his team. Great job Biju.

On the next slide to provide context for how much of an impact MOM ATM can have considering the results of the recent eight months internal review. We found that net revenues generated for MoneyOnMobile from the MOM ATM enabled retailers grew by an average of 173% when compared to month prior to taking MOM ATM [technical difficulty] focus is to diversify our MOM ATM product line to bring our another provider of MOM ATM units and who will also be assisting with the processing of those transactions.

We recently took the first step in that diversification when we signed an agreement with the Bank of India that calls the initial deployment of an additional 3,000 MOM ATMs this fall. The Bank of India is a bank with 5,100 branches and one of the India’s longest serving and largest banking institution. The Bank of India will now be our second bank for processing MOM ATM transactions which adds operational diversity and strengthens our product line.

The unit itself is then updated with a new user-friendly design and our sales focus for getting these units in the store, we will be targeting store likely to have higher number of purchase transactions as well as cash on demand. The next product I would like to talk about is will be rolled out soon is a biometric based cash out solution. This works with a fingerprint scanner using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, AEPS, which part of the India Stack, a part of the open banking APIs in India.

Aadhaar is a 12 digit unique identifier issued to all Indian. As part of this ID program, the consumers 10 fingerprints are linked to each individual’s number. One of the progresses of this ID is for people to link their bank accounts, mobile phones and other services to this unique identifier. For those in the U.S., it’s still similar to our Social Security Number. Today, around -- over sorry 1.19 billion people almost 99% of the country have been enrolled. It is also serve as a basis for our Know Your Customer KYC norms used by the banks financial institutions and other businesses that maintain consumer profile.

We will talk more about KYC in a minute, but for now remember that these two are linked. Our target for this product is the un-carded and under-banked consumer and the retailer who service them. Since this integrates with the Indian Stack, again the open banking system in India, we can use the fingerprint scanner to identify people and authorize the use of their bank funds. For some people this will be the only method of accessing their bank accounts.

What is also exciting about this product is that it permits cash out withdraw up to five times larger than our current MOM ATM units. As I mentioned earlier, to customer KYC is a big initiative in MoneyOnMobile. [technical difficulty] that we are very excited about is based on a Aadhaar that I mentioned earlier and by enabling our customers to connect that Aadhaar ID to their to their MoneyOnMobile transaction [Technical Difficulty] of the existing financial regulation. It will be secure for participating retailers and their customers and take a minimum level of efforts to understand and to complete. When consumers have been logged onto the systems via this method, it enables them to spend larger domestic money transfers and will be a key component for us to eventually process inbound international remittances in the future.

You may recall in our last call, we introduce our MOM capital products. This is a loan service which enabled financial support to our retailers. Typical loan amounts will range from about $500 to $5,000. MoneyOnMobile earnings are commissioned based on the low amount and our platform is also new to disburse the fund as well as collect the loan repayment premiums. To be clear, the loan risk itself is assumed by a third party not on MoneyOnMobile. We provide this third party provider, the retailer financial profile from the third party can access the retailer credit worthiness and the third party maker determination of the loan term.

MOM capitals have small steps with our larger teacher and sit back from our sales team and retailers have been very positive. This is the good example, as Harold mentioned earlier of our ability to handle small value transactions cost effectively. The low end of the MOM loan repayment is around $3. And this is opening a new line of loans into the market. Another product that we like to update here on is our two wheeler insurance products. MoneyOnMobile third is payment collector for insurance provider offering two wheeler insurance. For those on the call not familiar with the term two wheeler, it referred to two wheel vehicles like scooters, mopeds and motorcycles.

There are almost of 150 million two wheeler vehicle currently registered in India with 70.7 million purchased in 2017 alone. Based on industry estimates of the size of the premium market for this is approximately $1 billion. While the Government of India has mandated liability insurance for all motor vehicles recent research shows that approximately 40% vehicles have complied in our insurance, leading on large market of uninsured vehicles. By removing barriers to paying for insurance, MoneyOnMobile provide consumers easy access by simplifying the fulfillment across all of our participating retail location. This product is also a key part of our strategy as increasing the number of the central payment available for consumer. When you consider that Indians are estimated to use more than $2 billion by year and lost income due to travel between payment centers and banks, products like these plays a vital economic bonus to our consumers.

That concludes the operational update on our call. I will now turn the presentation over to Greg for the Q&A portion of the call. Greg?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Greg Allbright

Thanks Will. We have concluded the formal part of our earnings call and we’ll now begin the question-and-answer. To ensure that Scott is still with and can answer some question. Scott can you still here, are you with us?

Scott Arey

Yes I can hear you.

Greg Allbright

Okay. One of the questions that we've received from multiple folks on the call today and then have been emailing in, has been question to Scott this is for you. What is the Company's path to profitability?

Scott Arey

Greg, we've frequently asked that question that when we're going to become profitable. It's in important question and it's a high priority for us. Our first goal is to become operationally cash breakeven in India. For now we're focused on our India operations to back to our revenue become strong as well as the vast majority of our employees. We're advancing towards this breakeven point, and we believe we'll achieve this milestone by the first half of 2018. Once we achieve operationally cash breakeven in India, we'll focused on step two to becoming profitable system wide which will include our U.S. operations as well.

Greg Allbright

Thank you, Scott. Harold, this question is from you, for you from David. What is the plan for up lifting?

Harold Montgomery

Uplifting is a priority for company now that we are going to be taking action on in 2018. And we've been positioning ourselves towards the successful uplifting. Obviously these transformative balance sheet events are very helpful with respect to qualifying for major exchange. We believe that we are well positioned in that respect. There are certain steps remaining, our share price doesn't meet the minimum criteria, so there will be some actions to have coming as the board deems necessary to approach an uplifting. But we are going to be taking concrete action on this in 2018.

Greg Allbright

Okay, thanks Harold. This question is also for you. Number of investors have asked this question. What are you going to do with the money you've raised?

Harold Montgomery

So as I mentioned earlier on the call, our goal this year to deepen retailer engagement and importantly retailer productivity. Therefore expanding the number of products and services which our retailers can --, that will have some to capture a larger share of the consumer wallet spend. Examples of that are the MOM Capital Product and the insurance the two wheeler insurance products. There will be more product developments coming this year. The objective is to increase the number of transactions per retailer that we already have which keeps our cost low. Investors may have heard me talking in past about three basic ways to grow a system like MoneyOnMobile, one is that share footprint of participants in the model. The second is to increase the frequency with which the existing participants transact, and the third is to increase the size and profitability of each transaction that they do, and removing along all three of those lines. We are going to be expanding the MOM ATM footprint as well said and well also mentioned that is a multiplier that's a multiplier -- it has a multiplier effect on all of our other transactions.

Greg Allbright

Thanks Harold. We have several other questions. And if you all permit us a few seconds to line those up and being able to get the right folks to answer them, we will right back. Give us a one second.

Thank you for your patience. One of the questions that we have been getting from our Series F investors is around the documents that they should be expecting to receive. We would like to reiterate that we are bearing those documents right now for each investor and we will be confirming our investment in Series F and should have those to each investor very soon.

If you have any specific questions, feel free to reach out to us and we can reply to those individually.

Our next question for Harold, this question is for you. How are you using the data that we collect from our transactions to develop other products and other features?

Harold Montgomery

Yes so I have talked briefly about the MOM Capital products. That product line leverages our transaction data for our loan partners we provide three services, and one of those critical services is actually helping the loan partner come up with a credit score for our retailers and that leverages the transaction data as that retailer generates over a period of time. So the data that we are generating is starting to bear fruits in new products and we plan to feature and launch additional products and also leverage this data.

Greg Allbright

Okay, thanks, Will. Also this question is for you. With the government focusing on more cashless economy, what are your thoughts on when the digital world will catch up with the legacy environment and how do we manage that change?

Will Dawson

Yes I think for context it’s important to note, in the U.S. these types of card based payments have been around for 50 years and the U.S. is still around 40% paper based cash and check. So these transitions happen and happen over a period of time as consumers and retailers get comfortable with them. I think we will see in India that the switch will be quicker mainly because the technology is much more advanced and when the U.S. started. We are preparing for this. The products I talked about the card based MOM ATMs which we now have two different providers of. We also are building on top of the India Stack for our fingerprint based transactions. So we are starting build out our digital-to-digital transaction processing. And as our retailers see demand for those, we will continue to add additional digital-to-digital transactions on the platform.

Greg Allbright

Scott, this question is for you from Steve. Steve asks, what should investors expect for cash burn rate going forward?

Scott Arey

Well as I said earlier we are expecting in the first half 2018 to be cash flow breakeven India. On the U.S. side, it will take a while longer before we are completely cash neutral company. I don’t have an estimate for what that is. Part of the reason I don’t is because a lot of the US’s job revolves around fund raising and other activities, merger and acquisitions and other types of those things which we will require those resources as necessary. Our burn actually went up during the period that we just completed because we were doing those types of activity in those months. So it’s very difficult for me to say what that is and the certain point we will not mean to read capital and that will probably be the point when we’re completely cash flow breakeven.

Greg Allbright

Thank you, Scott. If investors will give us one moment, we will look to the remaining questions and see we can answer. Thank you all for your patience. Will, this question is from and it has to do with international remittances. Could you speak to that and what’s happening right now at the regulations allowing us and what our plans for that are?

Will Dawson

Sure, Greg. In October of last year the regulations opened up for us to enter into parts of the international remittances market. Our plan is to be a destination store, so India is primarily an imbalance remittance market. So, we’re going to keep up with other providers generating transactions outside of India. We will not be generating this transaction, but we will be the cash out provider for those. We’re going through the regulatory steps now the compliance with India regulations and one if we have that, we trying to launch the service.

Greg Allbright

Harold this question is for you, is there any application of dot changed in the MOMT model?

Harold Montgomery

I know there is been a lot of excitement and interest in block-chain across the board like companies like ours in the payment state. We have not as yet identified an application for block-chain technology in the MoneyOnMobile system. But we are always looking for technological improvements for our systems wherever they are not just block chain, but elsewhere and I think we’ve had a very good track record in implementing new technology and services in the market. So, as we find things that we make our product and service better on the ground for our customer, we will be adopting and implementing them.

Greg Allbright

Okay. Thank you, Harold. This question from Darrel when will MOM TB in the U.S., I think in addition -- it’s A - this is a very interesting question and I get it frequently. There is this large un-banks population in the US, largely migrate labor from outside the country. What you’ve find though is that it’s a hard population to reach and their needs are satisfied in other ways by companies like say Ace Cash Express for example. There are already acceptable alternatives in place for that audience that would make it very much more difficult to launch an end market at MOMT product.

One of the topics I mentioned earlier was that we keep our cost of customer acquisition very, very low and I’m not sure that that’s possible here in the U.S. given the fact that there are substitutes available. So, as this point, our concentrations are 100% of at India, which is the grand price in those, world for what we do in the small value paying processing. And we don't plan to take our eyes off of that market at this point. So the answer to the question is we have no plans to go to the U.S. with the model for those reasons.

Greg Allbright

Okay thanks. And with last question, if you make is from Brad. Can you talk more about what specifically is working and not working around the ATM business and how to turn that around?

Harold Montgomery

So Will referred to disturbance and the misinformation that we're circulated in one specific part in India. That has then resolved now and we are seeing the transaction volumes in that area grow back to where they used to be they're on that track. The answer to the question is there is nothing wrong with the MOM ATM functionally, or it's been in the market, in fact quite opposite. I would just in Haryana State last week and saw the MOM ATM working there very well. I think what we need to do is to increase the footprint meaning the number of MOM ATMs in the market and gain some better geographical diversity than we have in the December and January and that's exactly what we're doing with the capital.

So I want investors to hear loud and clear that especially after my last trip to India which I think is my 35th trip to India in recent years. That my enthusiasm and confident in the faith of the MOM ATM product and its ability to lift transactions across the board wherever we put it is undiminished. I'm still as bullish on MOM ATM as I ever have been. Notwithstanding the disturbance and the -- and that was unrelated to any -- we put in marketplace [Technical Difficulty].

We don't have your email. Email us at investor@moneyonmobile.in so we can have that, we can have you too our email list again that's investors@moneyonmobile.com and we'll have you to that list. Thank you again for joining us today. And we hope all you pleasant week.

