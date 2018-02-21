Investment Thesis

Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) (TSX:SIA) owns and operates seniors housing communities in Canada. The company has a long runway of growth in the next few decades due to favorable demographic. Its strategy to focus on private pay/retirement residences has significantly improved its growth outlook. Nevertheless, it is still trading at a significant discount to its peers.

Why we think Sienna Senior Living is Attractive

Favorable Demographics

Due to an aging demographic, increasing life expectancy, increasing seniors’ affluence and changing family dynamics, demand for seniors’ living residences and long-term care facilities should continue to grow in Canada in the next few decades.

Recession Stability

Sienna's business is resilient in an economic recession because demand for senior housing and care is driven by need and does not fluctuate during economic cycles. This makes Sienna Senior Living a good defensive stock choice for investors wanting a predictable and stable income source. Beside government-funded long-term care facilities, seniors who come and live in its private pay retirement residences often receive stable, fixed and predictable income from private and public pensions, Registered Retirement Savings Plans and other fixed income. In an economic recession, the demand should remain very high for private pay/retirement residences.

Focus in Retirement/Private Pay Portfolio

Since its initial public offering, Sienna has gradually transformed its portfolio to include a significant portion of private pay/retirement residence suites. As can be seen from the two pie charts below, its private pay/retirement residence suites now consist about 25% of its portfolio (it was 1.8% back in 2010). This is beneficial because government funded beds tends to have lower margins while private pay residences enjoy much higher margins.

In 2017, the company continued its strategy to acquire private pay/retirement residence suites. The have spent about C$215 million in acquisition with about 664 beds/suites. The fact I like about Sienna’s acquisitions is that its acquisitions have a capitalization rate over 6%. In early 2018, Sienna also announced its acquisition of ten high-quality retirement residences. This C$382 million of acquisition has a capitalization rate of 6.10%. With this acquisition, Sienna’s retirement residences will account for about 45% of its total NOI pro forma.

Sienna’s strategy to focus on private pay/retirement residence suites is already contributing to its financial statement favorably. As can be seen from the table below, its same property net operating income (“SPNOI”) in its retirement residences increased by 8% year over year. On the other hand, its long-term care SPNOI growth rate was only 2.3% in Q4 2017. Looking forward, we expect to have higher SPNOI growth in its private pay/retirement residences than its long-term care beds.

Long-Term Care: Significant Barriers to Entry

While Sienna’s Long-Term Care (“LTC”) segment is not as profitable as its retirement/private pay segment, it is not easy for its competitors to enter this market. The LTC sector requires that a residence and operator to be licensed by the regulatory authority in order to operate. The licensing requirements are extensive. In addition, operating LTC residences require a broad range of specialized expertise: health care operations, chronic disease management, expertise in gerontological care, etc.

Focus in Private Pay/Retirement Residences can lead to higher valuation

As we have discussed earlier, Sienna’s strategy to acquire more private pay/retirement residences is very beneficial as these suites offer much better growth potential than its long-term care beds. I believe this much improved outlook will eventually cause the market to re-evaluate Sienna’s valuation.

Let me show this by a valuation comparison with Sienna’s industry peers: Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF) and Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF). Chartwell has a portfolio consists of predominantly private pay/retirement residences. On the other hand, most of Extendicare’s revenue come from long-term care residences. As we can see from the table below, the market is willing to give Chartwell a price to 2017 AFFO ratio of 17.9x. This is more than 5x multiples higher than Sienna. I believe this higher valuation is mostly due to a combination of its past track record and also better growth prospect of its private pay/retirement residences. Now that Sienna has a much better portfolio mix, I believe the market will gradually rerate Sienna’s valuation upward if it can consistently deliver strong SPNOI growth rates.

Investor Takeaway

Sienna operates in an industry where its business is more resilient to economic recessions. With favorable demographics, Sienna should have a long runway of growth in the next few decades. In addition, its strategy to focus on private pay/retirement residences has significantly improved its growth outlook. While Sienna’s current valuation is significantly below its peers, as long as Sienna can continue to deliver consistent growth, I believe the market will turn the tide in Sienna’s favor. Therefore, Sienna offers a good investment opportunity for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

