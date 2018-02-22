In mid-2016, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had carved out a 6+ month base and was reclaiming its 40-week moving average. I started a position in the stock at $740.67, and then wrote my first article on the company "Alphabet: Flirting With All-Time Highs, Next Stop $1,000" in Q4 of 2016. The article highlighted the breakout above the $780.00 level, and the likelihood the stock would continue higher given its strong fundamentals. Since that time, the stock has stampeded my near-term price target of $1,000 and managed to make a run to just below the $1,200 area (shown in the charts below). The recent market correction has taken a little of the wind out of Alphabet's sails, but has done very minimal technical damage. The bearish outside reversal week that ended February 2, 2018, was cause for me to take some profits on the open of the following week (February 5), but I remain long a 3/4 position in the stock. I see absolutely zero reason for the bulls to lose any sleep here, but felt it was prudent to take 1/4 of my position off as the stock saw its largest weekly decline in over 6 months and I had yet to take any profits in the name from my initial buy at $740.67.

The chart below shows the downtrend break I had highlighted in early 2016 and the commitment the stock was showing to this breakout, based on the tight box it had built. The chart below shows the trend that has developed since this box breakout. One of my favorite setups is when large-cap stocks build multi-month bases and test a resistance level several different times during that base. Once a stock has tested a resistance level three to four times, typically the breakout is inevitable. This is especially true when a company has strong fundamentals behind it and is being accumulated by large institutions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the below weekly chart, we can see the cup base that Alphabet had built between early 2016 and mid-2016, and the move back above the 40-week moving average where I initiated my long position. Typically I wait for 8 weeks or more below the 40-week moving average for new 40-week moving average long signals before initiating new positions, but felt that a breakout here was inevitable. My long position comes when the stock breaks out above the 40-week moving average on a weekly close, and I enter on the first day of the following trading week.

The stock has given no reason to sell it since breaking out, as it has walked up the 40-week moving average in a very orderly manner since the Q2 2016 breakout. While the stock did test the 40-week moving average and trade below it just after the long signal, it never closed the week below this level. I much prefer the 40-week moving average to the 200-day moving average for this trading strategy as it tends to block out some of the intra-week noise. This strategy is nowhere near perfect by any means, but it allows me to capture large winning positions and cut my losses quite quickly if the trend does not develop as anticipated.

Looking at the chart below, we can see that the stock saw its trend accelerate as it ran from $1,000 to nearly $1,200, and then saw a bearish outside reversal right after making new highs. This is not a major sell signal by any means for this strategy, but was a small red flag as we saw the largest weekly decline since the summer of 2017. The difference between the weekly decline on the week of 6/30/2017 was that it was occurring in the middle of a new base, while this bearish engulfing week was occurring after a strong advance. This is why I chose to take partial profits in this name, but chose to hold the core of my position (3/4) with my 40-week moving average trailing stop. This sell turned out to be somewhat well-timed as the stock immediately traded 10% lower and came down to test the 40-week moving average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Fortunately for the bulls, the 40-week moving average was tested but buyers stepped in right away at this level. The stock traded down below $1,000 during the week, but finished more than 4% off of its lows, defending the 40-week moving average successfully. Last week we saw more follow-through off of this stick-save by the bulls at the 40-week moving average, a good sign thus far.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I believe the recent sell-off was a bit of an overreaction to missing earnings, but the big picture for earnings is still intact here and I see no reason to jump ship. The company saw stagnant earnings for 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, and saw a massive earnings breakout year in 2015. Since that time, the company has put up earnings growth of 20% or higher per year. The last bar in the chart below shows estimates for 2018, and the stock is projecting another year of nearly 15% growth.

The estimates for 2018 are for $41.46 in earnings per share, just over a 15% increase from full-year 2017 earnings of $35.90. This should not be a huge surprise to investors as it becomes very difficult for stocks to continue to grow at 20%+ earnings growth once a market capitalization as high as Alphabet has. The fact that the company is still able to put up double-digit earnings growth per year is a feat on its own, and as long as this remains the case, I don't think investors need to worry too much. A move down to single-digit earnings would show growth slowing considerably and may force some larger funds to pack their bags and move on to a new growth name. The key for Alphabet will be seeing a minimum of $40.00 in EPS for 2018 as anything less may put some pressure on the stock.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The nice thing about using technicals and an objective strategy like the 40-week moving average system is that the technical picture often shows warning signs before the fundamentals are on the table. Large funds and analysts can often smell earnings growth dissipating and the stock comes under pressure before the fundamentals finally show a deceleration year. The 40-week moving average is the canary in the coal mine and tells me well ahead of time whether I need to step aside and play some defense. We saw an example of the technicals warning investors and traders ahead of the fundamentals revealing themselves in Under Armour (UAA). The chart below shows the stock's ascent from $13.00 to $53.00 while above the 40-week moving average, and the red flag when the stock broke beneath its 40-week moving average at $43.72 on 11/13/15. While the stock did reclaim the 40-week moving average in Q2 of 2016 and attempt to reverse course, the damage was already done and the stock rolled back over. Ultimately, the stock did a round-trip right back down to the $13.00 level before finally finding some support.

As we can see from the chart below, this strategy is not designed to catch the lows and is not designed to sell the highs, its purpose is to try and catch the "easy dollars" and the meat in the middle while a trend is clean. The 11/13/15 sell signal came when the stock was already more than 15% off of its highs, but it was a clear sign that things were not well in the stock. This trade provided a nearly 250% run from the $13.00 level to over $40.00 per share, and it played defense to keep one out of the stock before it toppled and dropped 70% over the next 3 years. The 11/13/15 sell signal was nowhere near perfect as the stock did trade 10% higher 6 months after the signal, but no strategy is perfect in trading. The reason I like this system is because it tends to keep me long while the up-trend is clean and healthy, and it gets me out (albeit early sometimes) when turbulence may be on the horizon.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in to the daily chart of Alphabet below, we can see that the stock found support immediately at its 200-day moving average and has bounced strongly since testing it - what we would expect to see in a healthy bull market. This level also coincided with the past resistance near the $1,000 level from the stock's previous base.

The only minor issue for the bulls is that there's now an unfilled gap overhead near $1,158 which may provide a little resistance on the first test (depending on how the stock gets there). This is not a reason to sell for me and I am sticking with my trailing stop at $985.00, but it will be a level I'm keeping an eye on. Currently, the stock is sandwiched between the 20-day moving average and the gap area, and support at $1,000 where past support (12/5/17) and the 200-day moving average sit. The bulls are going to want to ideally make a higher low vs. the recent correction, as a second test of the 200-day moving average in a short period of time is often ominous.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, I believe that Alphabet bulls are safe where they are for now, but full-year 2018 earnings are going to need to come in at $40.00 per share minimum or funds may begin to pare back their positions. This is simply due to the fact that this would mark a significant deceleration in the earnings trend and growth funds want growth stocks. I could very well be wrong in my assessment of the fundamentals and what the funds decide to do, but this is why I use an objective strategy like the 40-week moving average as a trailing stop to be my guide for my long position.

I remain long the stock from $740.67 and sold 1/4 of my position at $1,090.60 for just over a 47% gain. I continue to hold the remaining 3/4 of my position against the $985.00 level which sits just below the 40-week moving average. Due to the fact that support sits right below the 40-week moving average and within 2%, I am not strictly using the 40-week moving average as my stop. This is because by risking only $15.00 more, I am able to use what has been key support near $1,000 as my stop also to get a little more confirmation of a breakdown (assuming we revisit these levels).

(Source: TC2000.com)

Alphabet continues to trade strongly, saw buyers step in immediately at the 40-week moving average and thus far has shown strong follow-through off of this bounce. The key for the bulls short-term will be overcoming the gap resistance at $1,158, and defending the 40-week moving average on a close at all costs. For now, I remain long a 3/4 position size up over 50% from my entry, with a stop below $985.00 on a weekly close to lock in 33% on the remainder of the position.