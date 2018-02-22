Himax: 2018 Trade

|
About: Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX), Includes: QCOM
by: Stone Fox Capital
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Stone Fox Capital
Long/short equity, growth at reasonable price, research analyst, Deep Value
Stone Fox Capital
Summary

Himax Tech trades at multi-month lows.

The company presents a picture of promising technology against the backdrop of consistently missing financial targets.

The stock trades at levels and EV/S multiples where a bounce typically occurs offering a solid risk/reward equation for 2018.

Himax Tech (HIMX) hasn't recovered from Citron Research questioning the fraudulent history of management back in early December. The quarterly results won't help the company move on from some of the questions, but