Launching The Battery, EV & Metals Forum - Exclusive Deep-Dive Research And Analysis From John Petersen

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for The Battery, EV & Metals Forum, a new Marketplace service by John Petersen).

About the Forum

Since 2008, I’ve published 353 Articles and 78 Blog Posts on Seeking Alpha while writing over 32,200 responses to reader questions and accumulating 55,300 followers; which is pretty amazing when you consider that I usually write about batteries, battery dependent technologies, and supply chains for the battery industry. Even my mother thinks those topics are boring.

The research process for my published work is the same process I use in my day job. I dive deep to examine economic fundamentals, question express and implied assumptions, confirm critical facts and focus on the technology, supply chain and execution risks that ruin business models.

In the Battery, EV & Metals Forum, I’m going to continue that tradition and kick things up a notch for investment professionals who need to satisfy their due diligence obligations with respect to battery, EV and technology metal investments.

Over the next few months, I'll be revisiting topics I haven't written about for several years, expanding my supply chain focus to include lithium, nickel and copper, analyzing the impact of rising metal prices on recycling economics and digging into the realities of emerging technologies that may impact battery, EV and mining investors. As the Forum matures, I plan to focus my work on issues that matter most to my subscribers.

As a Battery, EV and Metals Forum subscriber you'll enjoy several advantages, including:

A three-day window to preview and critique articles I plan to publish Seeking Alpha.

Private articles and analyses that won't be published on Seeking Alpha.

Non-SA article archives that are no longer available on the Internet.

Access to third-party reports, compilations, and models.

Summary descriptions of non-public opportunities that cross my desk.

Real-time alerts for breaking news, new ideas and special opportunities.

A moderated private chatroom for sophisticated professionals who want to share their analysis, research and strategies in a collegial environment.

Opportunities for direct private consultation with me.

About me

I'm not a financial analyst, journalist or money manager with superficial knowledge of several industries. I’m not a cleantech cheerleader who believes in rainbows, unicorns and fairy dust solutions to intractable problems. I'm a hard-nosed corporate finance lawyer with almost 40 years of hands-on experience helping entrepreneurs finance and build their businesses.

That means I have to understand the nuances of a client’s business and industry and dig deep to identify and understand weaknesses and risks that optimists would rather de-emphasize. It’s not unusual for me to spend months or even years serving as a director or executive officer of a client. I don't have to know a client's business well enough to do the work, but I have to know it well enough to fully and fairly describe the work.

I’ve literally spent decades learning the intricacies, economics and nuances of conventional and alternative energy; battery manufacturing; emerging battery applications like EVs and grid-scale energy storage; and technology metal supply chains.

Why rigorous analysis matters

In an 1883 interview, Thomas Edison was asked about first generation electric lighting enterprises where promoters sold dynamos and power distribution equipment to investors promising that the investors could run their dynamos during the day and store their electricity in batteries for sale to customers at night. Before launching into a detailed description of the technical and economic flaws in the plan, Edison warned, “The storage battery is one of those peculiar things which appeals to the imagination and no more perfect thing could be desired by stock swindlers than that very self-same thing.”

The Great Truth in Edison’s warning is that batteries and battery dependent technologies do appeal to imagination and it takes tremendous discipline to examine economic fundamentals, question express and implicit assumptions, confirm critical facts and focus on risks. Politicians always love free-lunch solutions to intractable problems, so they never look beyond the story line. Sell-side analysts are usually little more than opaque conduits for promoters’ claims, so they don’t look deeper either. Journalists don’t have the technical or economic chops to investigate promoters' claims and distinguish between sense and nonsense. The result is cheerleading, not analysis.

In early 2016, I was the first writer to caution battery and EV investors about a looming cobalt supply and demand imbalance I dubbed the Cobalt Cliff. Without years of experience in the battery and mining industries, I couldn’t have connected the dots, recognized the risks or understood the magnitude of the problem. Frankly, I was appalled by the biggest Oops! in the history of supply chain management.

Over the last 22 months, the price of cobalt has surged from $10.50 to over $37.00 per pound as the stocks of cobalt miners soared. Politicians in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the source for over 60% of the world’s cobalt, are adopting draconian royalty and tax laws and while some cleantech analysts are beginning to recognize the problem, they’re betting on a Deus ex Machina resolution – the gods will provide what mere mortals cannot.

Just this week, we entered the age of Potemkin mining.

If you want to separate truth from hype in the battery industry, including upstream supply chains and downstream applications, you need the Battery, EV & Metals Forum.

Special offer

As a special offer to kick-start the Battery, EV & Metals Forum and quickly reach a critical mass of members, I’m offering a special rate $125 per month or $1,000 per year for the first 25 subscribers. If you have questions, please send me a direct message.

