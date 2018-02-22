Iberdrola's (IBDSF) CEO Ignacio Galan on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCPK:IBDSF) Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Ignacio Cuenca – Investor Relations

Ignacio Galan – Chief Executive Officer

Pepe Sainz – Chief Financial Officer

Javier Garrido – JP Morgan

Virginia Sanz – Deutsche Bank

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, thank you for joining us this morning. It is with great pleasure that we welcome you to the presentation of the results corresponding to the fiscal year 2017, as well as our outlook for the period 2018-2022.

The agenda of the day has been already shared to all of you. First, it will begin with a detailed overview of the 2017 results given by our senior management team, which will be then followed by a brief Q&A session related only to these results. After this block, we will start with interventions of our top management presenting the dimension and strategic outlook for the next 5 years, which will be ended by a longer Q&A session. We are planning to finish, slightly later than normal.

Afterwards, when the served lunch is finished, 2 interesting activities. The first one about Brazil, driven by our Brazilian management team and the secondly 3 workshops in parallel regarding the 3 different business units, Grid, Renewables and EBITDA lines. We would like also to remind you that the whole event can be followed online as well through our web page www.iberdrola.com.

Hoping that you will find the day with us informative and productive, now without further ado, I will hand over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Ignacio Galan. Thank you very much again. Please, Mr. Galan.

Thank you, Ignacio. Good morning to everyone. I would like to thank you as well for attending this Investor Day here in London and for those which are already following up through the webcast.

We will start as mentioned presenting the 2017 result and afterward we will make an outlook for 2018 to 2022 period. Coming to 2017, our net profit reached €2,804 million, increasing 3.7%. Thanks to the good model and the resilience of the group. In a year, we have been heavily impacted by our record lowest hydro condition in Spain and the situation in United Kingdom in generation and retail markets.

Adjusted EBITDA reached €7,552 million, supported by the good performance of our Networks and Renewables and Contracted Generation businesses. The CFO will explain later all the details. For comparison purposes, this exclude, this EBITDA, the impact of provision linked to the restructuring measures taking into consideration the efficiency improvement that we are going to contemplate for this year.

This step together with a strong increase in investment of nearly €6 billion in 2017 will be the foundation for the group growth in the coming years. The impact of the U.S. tax reform, along with the capital gain resulting from the Gamesa/Siemens merger have been mostly applied to provisions and adjust the values on assets. This will allow us to improve good result going forward. The Board of Directors will propose to the annual general meeting a total shareholder return, a remuneration of €0.32 per share, an increase of more than 3% versus 2016.

By business, adjusted EBITDA increased 5.9% in Networks, driven mainly by great result, reflecting the positive impact of the rate case of New York and Connecticut and the integration of Neoenergia in Brazil a few months earlier.

The renewable EBITDA grew more than 6%, mainly thanks a 32% increase in output in United Kingdom, as a consequence of the increase in [indiscernible] factor to normalized level and the additional capacity now in operation. Our Contracted Generation and EBITDA in Mexico has also improved by more than 20%, mainly due to the new capacity commissioned during the year.

Finally, our liberalized activities recorded a 38.9% decrease EBITDA due to hydro situation in Spain, and the lower demand along with a lower margin resulting from UK, wholesale and retail market condition, as I mentioned before.

Net investment in 2017 grew [indiscernible] €5.9 million. More than 3 quarters of this amount was assigned to Networks and Renewables. Close to €900 million were invested in Networks in United States and €2.3 billion in renewables mainly for onshore in the United States and the offshore wind farm of Wikinger in Germany and East Anglia in United Kingdom.

Investment in Mexico reached €300 million, allocated to 3,400 megawatt of Contracted Generation capacity in Topolobampo II and III, Escobedo and El Carmen, all in operation by Jan 2020. In the United States Avangrid continue to delivering strong earnings, with adjusted net profit increased by 6% in the period to $682 million, driven by the good performance of regulated business.

Investment increased by 80% to $2.3 billion. 146 megawatt of new wind PPAs has been executed during 2017, including 2 with Google announced in the fourth quarter. In other words, the company reached a settlement for a 3-year rate case for Southern Connecticut Gas. This rate plan is effective in January 2018.

Lastly, Avangrid has confirmed its dividend policy with an annual floor of $1.728 per share. Given the expected increase in result, the company plan is to increase the dividend in 2018. The Iberdrola group of directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting a shareholder remuneration increase 3.2% to €0.32 per share, consistent an internal remuneration of €4.14 already paid last month, by the way 88% of our share capital chose the scrip dividend option an increase of close to 20 percentage points versus 2016. So actually the number of people who has decided to take share in terms of cash has already increased even they have already the possibility to make their choice in cash. And the rest, €0.18 will be paid in July. Now Pepe Sainz, the CFO will present the group financial result in further detail. Thank you.

Thank you, Chairman, and good morning to everybody. 2017 has been a year of lot of non- recurrent results on the positive and on the negative side that distorted the P&L, but at the net profit level, almost each other offset themselves as you can see in this slide. On the positive side, we have had, as the Chairman has said, the U.S. tax reform with a positive net impact of €1,284 million, the Gamesa capital gain by €251 million and Neoenergia integration that finally has had a capital gain of €44 million.

The group has compensated non-recurring – these positive non-recurring results with several measures that impacts negatively 2017, but improve the business profile of the company from 2019 onwards. We have provisioned in the last quarter €203 million gross or €154 million net for efficiency plans, we’ve done the write-down of our gas business in the U.S. with an impact of around €500 million, and we had discontinued our engineering business in the fourth quarter with a negative impact of around €200 million or so.

In addition, the above mentioned positive impacts have also contributed to compensate the no-recurrent adverse operating conditions in Spain, with a very low hydro resource in the UK liberalized business and in the U.S., especially with big storms in the fourth quarter. Regarding the U.S. tax reform, the total net positive impact of €1,284 million is the result of three different effects accounted in three different lines of the P&L. We have accounted a positive €2.26 billion on taxes due to lower deferred taxes driven by the reduction of the U.S. corporate tax from 35% to 21%, partially compensated by €450 million provisions linked to the adjustment of the U.S.

Renewable business value as a result of the extension in the recovering period for tax credits and €292 million adjustment for 18.5% Avangrid minorities. Our reported 2017 EBITDA, includes the above mentioned provisions for the 2018 efficiency plan considered as higher net operating expenses. Our adjusted EBITDA of €7,522 million, excludes to €203 million of this efficiency provisions as we consider them as a one-off and are being executed in 2018 mainly during the first quarter. 2017 reported net profit grew 3.7% to €2,804 million as a capital gain in Gamesa and the U.S. tax reform compensated poor operating conditions, provision and the write-downs.

I would like to highlight that the discontinuation of the engineering business from January 1 was accounted in the fourth quarter to adjust the 2016 results for comparison basis. Starting by the gross margins. Revenues increased 8.7% to €31.3 billion while procurements grew 13.1% to €17.9 billion due to bigger input cost links to – linked to the higher thermal mix. As a consequence, gross margin grew 3.3% to €13.4 billion. Neoenergia global consolidation during four months accounted for €562 million more than compensating FX impact that lowered gross margin by €186 million.

Net operating expenses rose 20%, driven by the four months of the NEO consolidation, U.S. storm costs €129 million and provisions for efficiency plans accounted for in the last quarter €203 million. FX reduced net operating expenses by €53 million. On a like-for-like basis, excluding all these effects, net operating expenses increased 3% both in external services and personnel.

Levies were up 22% or €339 million more to €1,874 million, mainly due to €269 million of positive court rulings accounted for in 2.16 in Spain and €68 million of social bonus again in Spain that was not paid in 2016. Analyzing the results of the different businesses and starting with networks. Its reported EBITDA was up 3.6% to €4,228 million. Excluding efficiency plans, adjusted EBITDA grew by 5.9% to €4,228 million. Reported gross margin grew 10% and net operating expenses 33%.

As you can see in this slide Brazil already contributed 12% of the total EBITDA of networks. In Spain EBITDA fell 5.2% to €1,520 million with €16 million of lower incentives and investments recognized versus what it was recognized last year and €78 million of provisions for efficiency plans included. So adjusted the EBITDA was almost flat. It fell 5.7%. In the U.S. EBITDA was 7.1% up to $1,500 million as a consequence of the implementation of the new rate cases in Connecticut and New York and positive IFRS impacts compared to last year, more than compensated by the already mentioned cost of storms, $129 million with no impact under U.S. GAAP as they will be recovered in the next years.

In Brazil, EBITDA grew 96% to BRL1,760 million, driven by the Neoenergia consolidation that increased EBITDA by BRL1 billion, 1.2% higher energy distributed and the net effect of the Elektro annual tariff revisions.

Finally in the UK EBITDA fell 2.8% to GBP 706 million with a 0.8% decrease in gross margin, affected by lower volumes due to the weather GBP 22 million that will be recovered in the following years. Generation and Supply EBITDA fell €650 million to €1.6 billion due to the adverse operating situation in Spain and the UK poor performance, not compensated by the good behavior in Mexico. Brazil consolidation increases EBITDA by €60 million.

As you can see in this slide the UK is only 9% of the total EBITDA while Spain accounts 55% and Mexico already reaches 32% of the total EBITDA. In Spain, the EBITDA fell 41% or €690 million to €902 million with a 21% lower output, consequence of a 10.4 terawatt hour decrease in hydro production. Levies were up 21% due to an unfavorable comparison with 2016that had positive court rulings and the social bonus as I mentioned before. These negative results were somewhat compensated by higher gas results, €83 million, and better performance of our retail activity.

In Mexico, EBITDA improved 23% to €593 million. Thanks to additional capacity in operation, both with CFE and with private customers and better prices due to higher CFE tariff. In the UK, EBITDA fell 49% to GBP 121 million with a 15% decrease in gross margin and a 5.5% improvement in net operating expenses. In the Wholesale & Generation, the EBITDA fell GBP 30 million to GBP 23 million, with higher cost of gas and 31% lower output after Longannet closure at the end of the first quarter of 2016. In the retail business, EBITDA decreased GBP 105 million to GBP 98.5 million in the electricity business due to higher government obligation and lower margins and in the gas business due to lower margins and volumes linked to milder weather.

And Brazil adds BRL260 million to the EBITDA, including regulated generation. Thanks to the Neoenergia consolidation. Renewables EBITDA grew 6.1% to €1,500 million, driven by the growth in the U. K. and in Brazil while Spain recovers to an almost flat EBITDA compensating the 4% fall in the U.S. Gross margin grew 6.7% and net operating expenses increased by 7% due to higher activity and positive one-offs in the UK and in the U.S. during last year. The U.S. is the largest contributor to the EBITDA with 33% followed by Spain, 31% and the U. K., 23%. In the U.S. EBITDA fell 4.2% to $597 million, despite a 2% higher output. Gross margin was down 0.6% affected by the positive impact of some power hedges in 2016.

Net operating expenses were up 9.5% mainly due to positive 2016 one-offs and higher development costs. In Spain, EBITDA reached €493 million, 0.9% lower than last year, driven by a 2.6% lower output. In the UK, EBITDA grew by 44% to GBP 360 million, as a consequence of a 35% higher output with 300 megawatts increase in average operating capacity and higher load factor that boosted gross margin 37%.

Net operating expenses were 22% up with more operation and maintenance linked to new megawatts in operation. In Mexico and Brazil, EBITDA increased 42% to €109 million, mainly as a consequence of the Neoenergia consolidation that adds329 megawatts and also Mexico which improved its evolution by 1%. Finally, in the rest of the world, EBITDA reached €99 million or 5.2% more due to higher output. EBIT decreased 42% to €2,712 million as provisions grew significantly to €1,422 million due to the book value adjustments of the gas business in the U.S.A. and Canada, after considering available for sale and the U.S. tax reform which carried out the €450 million reduction in the U.S. renewable business value. Adjusted by such factors, EBIT fell 16.7% to €3,905 million. Net financial expenses reached €937 million, €33 million more than in previous year, mainly due to the Neoenergia consolidation from August 24 that adds €85 million and also due to 2016 positive FX hedges linked to the British pound depreciation.

Nevertheless, excluding NEO, debt-related financial expenses continued improving with a €65 million reduction due to 50 basis points debt cost improvement from 3.5% to 2.99% and despite a €5.8 billion debt increase at the closure of that year. Including NEO, our average net financial cost was 3.18%. Reported net profit grew 3.7% to €3,804 million. Lower equity results were mainly driven by the discontinuation – by the discontinuing operations of the engineering business, the global consolidation of Neoenergia since August 24 onwards and lower results from Gamesa.

€279 million of non-recurring results came mainly from the Gamesa capital gain. Finally, taxes have had a positive contribution of €1.4 billion due to the [indiscernible] positive impact of the U.S. tax reforms and minorities doubled as we allocate to our minority shareholders18.5% of the tax reform. The new debt, the net debt grew by 12.4% mainly affected by the NEO consolidation, higher investments under operating conditions partially compensated by FX impact. On a pro forma basis, including NEO since January 1st, our FFO over net debt closed 2017 at 21.1%, net debt to EBITDA at 4.1x, retained cash flow/net debt reached 18.2% and leverage ratio was at 43.4%. As you can see, you know a lot of non-recurring impacts in our P&L, hopefully, I have explained it clearly. If not we are here to answer the questions.

Okay. Thank you. We are going to start with the Q&A session on the results of 2017. And is there any questions from the room? Javier Garrido from JP Morgan.

Javier Garrido

Thank you, good morning. Three questions, if I may. The first question is on the impact of the hydro conditions in Spain. I understand from the numbers you have disclosed that the impact was around €400 million. When you talk about that one-off impact, are you just talking about lower hydro availability or are you including there the negative impact on your supply business? Is that just for generation or it would include also there in the supply business?

Pepe Sainz

No, it’s only for the generation business. Actually, the supply business has improved its performance.

Javier Garrido

Okay, thank you. And then the second question would be on the networks business in Spain. Is there any impact of the positive court rulings from the Supreme Court? In the second half of last year, is there any impact in the 2017 results or should we see any impact on your net revenues in the Spain going forward from that court ruling?

Pepe Sainz

Well, we have not any impact of the court rulings in 2017 and in 2018 you should expect to see the impact and a positive impact.

Javier Garrido

Could you quantify what would be?

Pepe Sainz

It could be around €50 million.

Javier Garrido

€50 million.

Pepe Sainz

Yes, around.

Javier Garrido

And then the third question is when you talk about one-offs, you include there the Liberalised Business in the UK? To which extent you can regard what has happened and what’s happening in the UK as one-off or what are you including as one-off?

Pepe Sainz

Well basically last year, as we have commented several times, we have a couple of impacts that you will see in 2018 will be reversed. And the first thing we have to account several – we had problems with our IT systems that increased our unbilled and our bad debts and that is going to be the turnaround. And also we had also a – not a good position in terms of our commodities purchases also that will – that will also turn around. And finally, we had a, I would say a margin compression that you will not see going on. So I think that for next year, for 2018, you’re going to see a big increase in the results of our Liberalised Business in the UK, not because the business is making a lot of money, but because this year it has been abnormally low from what it should be.

Ignacio Cuenca

More questions? Virginia Sanz, Deutsche Bank.

Virginia Sanz

Good morning. I have two questions. First on net debt to EBITDA metrics of 4.1, look quite high now as compared to what you have had in the past and your targets. Is that something you are worried about and are going to be doing something about it? And then about the provisions you have introduced for restructuring, is that all that we are going to see? So from next year onwards, will we directly start seeing the efficiency gains you plan to do? Thank you.

Pepe Sainz

Net debt to EBITDA obviously is affected by the very poor hydro conditions. So actually if you should – if you put an average hydro year the net debt to EBITDA will be in line with what it is or what has been the trend which is around 3.8 or something like that. As you will see in the outlook, the net debt to EBITDA will improve and will get into the range of around between 3.5 and 4x. So the net debt to EBITDA actually is very much affected by these extraordinary poor operating conditions. You have to add also the storms and you have to add the performance in the UK as well. We are very comfortable this has been a typical year in operating results for the group and we are expecting that things will normalize in the future. Regarding the – well the provisions, as I said, most of the actions in efficiency are being taken in the first quarter of the year. So you should expect results into our P&L from these efficiency provisions starting right in 2018.

Ignacio Cuenca

Next question. Okay, thank you. Again – sorry – okay there is no more questions in the room. So thank you again, and if you don’t mind we can now move on to the outlook 2018/2022 presentation.