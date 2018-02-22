The Next 5 Years For Shake Shack
About: Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)
by: Jon Quast
Summary
Shake Shack is a great story with a great brand and amazing growth on tap.
Past growth hasn't hurt the company financially, though certain metrics are falling.
The company has the means to attain its amazing growth plans. But that doesn't mean the stock is a buy.
Currently, one of my top stock picks here on Seeking Alpha is Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT). I picked it shortly after an article in which I asked a simple question: "Will Habit ever