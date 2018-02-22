IPO Analysis | Healthcare 

ARMO BioSciences: Analysis And Valuation Of Recent Immune-Oncology IPO

About: ARMO BioSciences, Inc. (ARMO)
by: Bhavneesh Sharma
Summary

Armo BioSciences is a Silicon Valley-based immune-oncology company that recently launched its $128M IPO on Nasdaq.

The key molecule, AM0010 (pegilodecakin), is a long-acting form of human IL-10.

We are initiating coverage on ARMO BioSciences common stock with a Buy rating and first price target of $83 (53% upside).

We have about 40% gain in less than two weeks on ARMO BioSciences (ARMO) in our premium Marketplace service, but the stock has more upside.

ARMO BioSciences is a Silicon Valley-based immune-oncology company