Market Volatility Bulletin: Violent Turnaround Demonstrates Two-Way Market Action Is Alive And Well

All segments of asset markets are in their own way coming to terms with a less interventionist Fed that focuses on the economy and inflation.

At-the-money ES options and VX futures took note, but not in some overly dramatized way.

Stocks started out on a positive note, and then the Fed minutes upended everything!

Market Intro

Note to reader: much of this MVB was written before the Fed minutes release. I'm choosing to keep that content, as it highlights how breakneck the turnaround was. Enjoy!

Wednesday is a day of economic data inflow, though perhaps not as pivotal or interesting as last Wednesday's CPI release.

The full Bloomberg commentary captures must of the start-stop nature of discussion that has characterized the economic recovery almost since Day One. Lack of choice is a serious problem, but prices are falling?

Perhaps higher interest rates are taking their toll on housing. It's far too early to tell what impact the rise will have. There is the theory that buyers will see rates rise and jump off the fences… but then what about the sellers who largely need to turn around and borrow at higher rates? There is also the group that claims that low rates have been the wind at housing's back, and once rates rise housing prices will have no choice but to tumble.

Sector SPDRs, 3-month return by sector

IB: XLRE Implied Volatility

Defensive sectors like Real Estate (XLRE) and Utilities (XLU) have fared the worst of the S&P sectors over the last quarter, due in part to increasing rates. Volatility has ticked higher as a result. Perhaps more accurately, increases in forward-looking vol has been a contributor toward these names pricing lower.

There is evidence, then, that real estate has had a fairly sudden and meaningful response to rising rates (AGG, IEF, TLT). It is my belief that higher interest rates could reasonably be devastating for real estate, but that we're maybe 350-550 basis points from that "dire consequences" scenario…

Thoughts on Volatility

As we approached the Fed minutes, US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) decided to give the upside a go:

IB: S&P futures

That was right up until the release of the Fed minutes. Then this happened:

In our last MVB, reader Georgy Uspenskiy shared the following:

Maybe that needs to extend out to equities as well.

CNBC: Wednesday Close

IB: Ten-Yr Note Yield - look at that candle (compare it to jobs Friday on Feb 2)

Global markets, be it in bonds, precious metals, FX, stocks, are adjusting to a new narrative, one in which the central banks are going to move ahead with rate hikes, and plenty of them; the financial stability of risk assets will be less and less of a priority for monetary policymakers.

I have written about this quite often on MVBs and other pieces, such as the " Love That Joker" series back in late November or the 2018 Outlook article. Certainly regular readers have had important insights on the matter as well.

IB: SVXY

The short vol trade (SVXY), which had enjoyed a mini renaissance as VIX futures rapidly flattened out, were reminded that structurally we are simply not playing in the same sand box as we were in 2016-2017.

VX Term Structure

This was a pretty important day in terms of VX showing less panic than stocks. We've returned to modest backwardation, which will benefit long-vol positions (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) if we continue to have these scares in equities.

IB: VIX

Sure there was a breakdown in stocks. And yes, spot VIX certainly noticed. But looking back over the last several sessions, we are reminded of how controlled the move lower in stocks really was.

At-the-money options are echoing this sentiment:

Vol at the one-day mark jacked higher in a hurry, but the 22-day didn't pay too much attention: maybe a vol point and a half higher. Meh.

None of this suggests that options or VX markets are infallible, or that their take is right while stocks are wrong. It's just a fuller-bodied approach to thinking about the new dynamics that seem to be playing out with much greater regularity.

Overall, the term structure remains flat, and well below the 10 and even the 30-day realized vols. Last week showed us that short-vol can rent a good position, but then again long vol did the same thing many times in 2016 and even 2017.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

We've released some work recently relating to the product UVXY, with more articles to follow. The most recent deals with a statistical summary of the data dispersion on UVXY, on its own and in comparison to other long-vol products. Click here to read; we've received a strong response in terms of reader commentary on the piece, which adds considerably to the value.

We also posted a new article in relation to UVXY and how it correlates with other long-vol products, which will act as a preliminary baseline for exploring a long-short trade between VXX (the long) and UVXY (short).

As a final note, my family and I are heading out to Cameron Highlands, Malaysia today (click the link - we're really excited!). Apparently internet connectivity is present, but not the greatest. We have two sim cards with us to counter this, and the place we're staying has wifi, but if you don't hear much from me for a few days, it's because of the poor connection; we didn't get lost in the woods like Jim Thompson.

We'll close with a comment from Hiro:

I'd like to respond more fully to this question about term structure at a later time, but I really am interested in other readers' views as to Hiro's scenario of a contango with a higher base.

Thank you for reading.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.