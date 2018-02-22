February 22 Natural Gas Storage Report: Our Expectations And Forecast

Annual storage deficit is currently projected to continue expanding for the rest of winter and into spring.

We anticipate to see a draw of 125 bcf, which is 33 bcf larger than a year ago and 20 bcf smaller vs. 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect EIA to report 1,759 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending February 16.

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see a draw of 125 bcf (5 bcf larger than the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, 33 bcf larger than a year ago, but 20 bcf smaller than 5-year average for this time of the year).

We estimate that last week, the number of heating-degree days (HDDs) declined by 17% w-o-w across the U.S. A drop in heating demand was especially pronounced in the Northeast, Southeast and Southwest of the country. This week, the weather continued to get warmer and we believe that HDDs should drop by another 18% (see the chart below). At the same time, the number of cooling-degree days should rise to the highest weekly level since early November 2017. Indeed, the end of February already looks like the "shoulder season," when heating demand is weakening, but cooling demand is not yet strong enough to drive consumption. That does mean that total natural gas consumption should be feeble, but it does mean that estimating storage flows becomes increasingly difficult.

The latest weather models are returning neutral-to-bullish results. ECMWF extended-range model is projecting:

below normal HDDs for the week ending Mar. 2;

normal to slightly above normal HDDs for the week ending Mar. 9;

normal HDDs for the week ending Mar. 16;

normal to slightly above normal CDDs over the next 5 five weeks.

CFSv2 long-range model is projecting below normal HDDs in February and above normal HDDs in March.

GFS 12z Ensemble mid-range model is showing mostly normal HDDs over the next 15 days. On a micro level, however, GFS is showing below normal HDDs until Feb. 28 and above normal HDDs from Mar. 1 onward.

ECMWF 12z Ensemble mid-range model is showing somewhat similar results to GFS, but in general, the European model is projecting fewer HDDs over the next 15 days.

Overall, our analysis shows that next week, the number of HDDs should rise, but only marginally – by about 2%. Notice, however, that the decline in HDDs is partly the result of seasonal factors (as we move closer towards the spring, the absolute number of HDDs is declining, which is perfectly natural).

Source: Bluegold Research.

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories – i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to 5-year average. We expect this double deficit to continue expanding, but not without temporary setbacks. Next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of 5-year average deficit in storage by a total of 66 bcf and the expansion of annual deficit by a total of 98 bcf.

Further down the road, we expect double deficit in storage to continue expanding, but the pace will differ. Annual deficit will grow much faster. At this moment in time, we project that by Mar. 9, annual deficit will grow by 192 bcf, while 5-year average deficit will shrink by 86 bcf over the same period.

