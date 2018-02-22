Halcon Resources: An In-Depth Review Of Operations

Summary

The drilling and completion program of Halcón reaffirms the prospectivity of its acreages, particularly those in Ward County, TX.

The 4Q2017 production guidance miss was due to the unavailability of a spot frac crew early in the quarter, a transient operational glitch that has since been rectified.

The company has an ambitious growth plan on the back of its ample drilling locations, which is part of its goal to achieve cash flow neutrality by late 2019.

Far-sighted infrastructure build-out saves current costs and sows the seeds for future value realization.