Investment Thesis

With conservative forecast parameters, the DCF valuation of Facebook (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:FB) indicates more than 50% growth potential of the company’s shares.

The quality of the DCF model is largely determined by the quality of the revenue forecast included in the formula. Let’s start with that.

I expect that in the next ten years, Facebook’s annual revenue will exceed $160 billion, demonstrating a CAGR of 14.7%:

Please note that this is rather basic, and not optimistic, scenario. And here's why.

Firstly, in accordance with the current forecasts, by 2021 digital ad spending worldwide will rise to $375.8 billion:

If we assume that the trend will continue, by 2027 the digital ad spending market will rise to $585 billion and the CAGR will amount to almost 10%:

So, I guess in the next ten years, Facebook’s revenue CAGR will only exceed the same indicator of the global digital advertising market by 5%. If we remember that over the past five years Facebook has been growing at least twice faster than the market as a whole, my prediction seems more than realistic.

Secondly, let's calculate the current size of its active audience.

First of all is Facebook itself with its 2,129 million monthly active users:

Then we have WhatsApp and its 1,500 million monthly active users:

Judging by the trend, in Q4, the number of monthly active users of Instagram was at approximately 850 million:

And finally, Facebook Messenger, the monthly active users of which, judging from the trend, reached 1,350 million in Q4:

Summing up the numbers, we get 5,892 million accounts, out of which only Facebook and Instagram are actively monetizing.

Of course, many accounts are duplicated between the platforms, but that hardly matters in the modern world. For example, I have accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and all of them are active.

And thirdly, I would like to draw attention to the fact that my forecast assumes Facebook’s revenue of $54 billion in 2018 and $68.9 billion in 2019. Both figures are below current average analyst expectations:

Moving on to the WACC:

Please note that I used the value of the three-year rolling beta coefficient in my calculations. At that, the current values of two- and one-year rolling beta coefficient are significantly higher.

Which one of the coefficients to use in the DCF analysis depends on the forecast horizon. Here I analyze the long-term potential of Facebook shares.

Directly in the model itself, I relied on the following assumptions:

The tax rate is 26%. Facebook’s operating margin over the past four years has averaged 42%. I went by the assumption that this indicator will gradually reduce to a more adequate 25%. The relative size of the CAPEX will increase from the current 16.6% to 18.5%. But it is, perhaps, a pessimistic scenario.

Here's the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of FB shares is $278, offering 58% upside.

The result of the model is most sensitive to the Beta:

As you can see, if we use the value of the one-year rolling beta coefficient in our calculations, the growth potential of Facebook share price is virtually zero.

Putting It All Together

The DCF analysis is convenient because it needs no interpretation. And in the case of Facebook, it indicates a growth potential of 50%.

At the same time, high one-year rolling beta coefficient indicates high systematic risks for short-term investors in Facebook.