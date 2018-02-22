The last time Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) was covered on Seeking Alpha (by Stephen Simpson, CFA in February of last year) a leading theme was its odd-ball approach to business, and that is the case for me here as well. While originally it crossed my radar as a small cap specialty chemicals firm on a screen, it doesn’t take too much due diligence to realize that the company has little in common with most chemicals firms I generally cover. While Aceto does sell a range of chemicals, ranging from resins to agricultural productivity products to active pharmaceutical ingredients, it does not manufacture these ingredients themselves. It also does not develop them or hold much in the way of patents on the vast majority of its products. Instead, manufacturing is outsourced to other firms, primarily in China and India. Rather than providing value via cutting-edge research or by manufacture, Aceto instead handles marketing and distribution, as well as dealing with regulatory issues and overseeing quality control on its suppliers. In a nutshell, Aceto acts as a middleman, buying the rights to certain products and then connecting buyers and sellers in niche markets.

This creates an asset-light business model: the company holds just $13mm in property, plant, and equipment on its balance sheet and spends less than $5mm annually on capital expenditures. Further extending its quirks, Aceto management has made the decision to shift away from these types of chemicals sales, instead focusing on its Human Health segment which generates money from generic drug products. I can see why management saw allure in this type of business, as it operates in a similar way to its legacy chemicals operations. Given its existing know-how in pharmaceutical ingredients product distribution, this appeared to be a natural extension. Acquisitions have been focused here over the past several years as the company looks to expand its partnership network. This is only natural, as size and scale is necessary with the generics industry to have clout with negotiation, which goes beyond the usual advantages roll-ups benefit from in cost and tax synergies.

Management’s shift to focus on pharmaceuticals could not have come at a worse time, as the drug business has been incredibly difficult of late. Competition has been high among the larger players. Double digit price erosion is commonplace in many products, and rebates and price breaks are now the norm. The struggles of Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL) are well-known, and Aceto has not escaped that fall-out. Value investors likely are tempted, as the combined value of the entire business is now less than what Aceto paid for these companies a few short years ago – nevermind the value of its legacy business. Unfortunately, leverage overextension puts the company at risk of violating financial covenants on its credit facilities; an event that usually means the common equity is on its way for more pain.

The Legacy Specialty Chemicals Business

While the segments have changed along the way (Crop Protection merged into Specialty Chemicals to form Performance Chemicals several years ago), what now makes up the Performance Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Ingredients segments at Aceto have not seen much change in the asset base. There were a few moving pieces, as products that constituted 14% of revenue fiscal year 2010 gross profit (or $8mm), were eventually moved to the new Human Health Services segment. Net of those adjustments, in fiscal 2010, these legacy businesses generated $298mm in sales, generating $47mm in gross profit. Today, those same assets generated $323mm in sales generating $63mm in gross profit. Pre-tax income has inched up: $28mm in fiscal 2017 versus $19mm in 2010 (author calculation, as Aceto did not break out pre-tax income in 2010 on a segment level basis).

That’s a stagnant, albeit profitable, business. That dynamic is unlikely to change, as growth outlets are limited, as is margin expansion due to a lack of a tangible moat. Historical EBIT margin rates in the high single digits, occasionally creeping into the low double digits due to mix. Breaking down the segments further, within Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Aceto selects and sources active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) which are used often by branded and generic drug manufacturers. This is in addition to the pharmaceutical intermediates business, which sources the base complex chemical compounds needed to create those APIs. Customers include aforementioned Mylan and Teva, but also include Merck (MRK), Sanofi (SNY), and Procter & Gamble (PG). The story is similar in Performance Chemicals, where the company connects buyers and sellers of chemicals used to manufacture plastics, coatings, food and beverages, and within the agriculture industry.

There are some recent worries as cracks have formed in otherwise stable product lines. Pharmaceutical Ingredients saw an 8.7% contraction in fiscal Q2 2018 (the most recent) versus the prior year period. While management pointed to some slippage of product sales into the second half due to weather, as well as a delayed customer launch, lower API sales dominate the discussion. Weakness was found both in terms of volume and mix. This should not be surprising, as challenges that are being faced in generic drugs within Human Health Services naturally cascade through the value chain into APIs as well. Within Performance Chemicals, there was no respite. Gross profit declined 18% nearly entirely due to agricultural protection products. Management pinned most of the blame there on the entry of a new competitor that offered a similar product at a lower price, a sign that these declines are unlikely to reverse.

As far as valuation, the market valued these businesses at around $125-150mm in the middle of 2010. This was before any rumors of a move into Human Health Services started to get under way. Given the multiple expansion that we’ve seen, both within the chemicals space and within the market in general, suffice to say that the legacy business is worth at least what the market was valuing it at back in 2010. Looked at another way, with $15mm in pre-tax income likely on a segment level business, I see no reason why the business would not be worth 8.3x-10x pre-tax income. In any case, these assets are worth something given their free cash flow generative nature. This is something to keep in mind before trying to value out the company’s new Human Health Services business.

Human Health Services: Destruction of Capital or Temporary Blip?

Human Health Services will make or break the thesis at Aceto. Management entered this business in 2010 via the acquisition of Rising Pharmaceuticals ($85mm) and built on it through the acquisitions of Pack Pharmaceuticals in 2014 ($93mm including initial deal compensation and earn-out payment) and assets from Citron Pharma and Lucid Pharma in 2016 ($332mm before a potential $50mm earn-out payment and net of assumed tax benefits). $45mm in EBITDA Looks likely on a segment-level basis for Human Health, so the business is worth ~$338mm on most generic sales comps. That’s less than the $510mm before earn-outs that Aceto paid to build these businesses.

Within this new segment, Aceto sells finished dosage generic drugs and nutraceutical products. These are primarily over the-counter drugs sold on to wholesalers, chain drug stores, and mass merchandisers: the Costco (COST), CVS Health (CVS), and Walgreen’s (WBA) of the world. Generics are often approached at from a “throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks” approach; the company has a portfolio of 140 products at last disclosure. Alongside that, there are 57 abbreviated new drug applications (“ANDAs”) filed, with 21 approved and pending launch. A further 52 products are under development. Like anything else, quality matters more than quantity, and there are a handful of drugs that are important to the story than others, which can be seen from the company’s most recent Investor Presentation:

*Aceto February 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 8

The ungenericized markets are key, which are areas where there is no current generic competition. First mover advantage is often a big component, and it looks like there are five ANDAs with the most potential. The four ANDAs that have aged 25-36 months are concerning to me; average approval time is generally slightly over one year from my research. In a disappointing turn, my inquiries to Investor Relations (both phone and e-mail) were unanswered, which leaves me with more questions than answers on this part of the portfolio. This makes it difficult for me to assign much, if any, value.

What I do know is that there have been ongoing optimization efforts within the drug business. There has been a shift away from oral towards topical and sterile finished dosage forms which are generally higher margin. Pricing declines have been less painful there, and given the recent sales backdrop, that is likely a well-conceived move. Generic pharmaceuticals are always under constant pressure, particularly traditional pill businesses. Even the big guns are moving away: see Novartis selling its sizable U.S. generic pills business. That business is expected to fetch around 7.5x EBITDA, which is in-line with other generics, as well as valuations at some of the top generic manufacturers on a consolidated basis.

Valuation, Potential Financial Covenant Headaches

Today, Aceto trades at an enterprise valuation of $477mm. That is less than what they paid for their Human Health acquisitions, but roughly in-line with private market valuations using comps ($137mm for the legacy business, $338mm for Human Health is $475mm). The story here is reliant on a turnaround in Human Health Services, which in part seems built upon the health of the company’s upcoming ANDA pipeline; a gray area. If the company is more communicative with sell-side analysts, bullishness does not seem to be reflected in their projections. Analyst consensus on earnings is $1.01/share for the current fiscal year (the low end of guidance), and Street consensus is calling for another incremental contraction in earnings in 2019.

This brings up concerns revolving around the company’s credit facilities. Aceto had $339mm in gross debt at the end of Q2 2018; $274mm net of cash. The company is close to violation of the covenants on its Revolving Credit and Term Loan facilities. See the below pulled from its loan documentation:

Maximum Total Net Leverage Ratio. The Borrower will not permit the ratio (the “Total Net Leverage Ratio”), determined as of the end of each of its fiscal quarters ending on and after December 31, 2016, of (I) (A) Consolidated Total Funded Indebtedness, minus (B) the Cash Deduction Amount to (ii) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the period of four (4) consecutive fiscal quarters ending with the end of such fiscal quarter, all calculated for the Borrower and its Subsidiaries on a consolidated basis, to be greater than (X) prior to the last day of the fourth full fiscal quarter following the Effective Date, 4.50 to 1.00, and (Y) on and after the last day of the fourth full fiscal quarter following the Effective Date, 4.00 to 1.00 (the “Covenant Step-Down Date”)

Street expectations are for $63mm in EBITDA in fiscal 2018, incrementally rising to $71mm in fiscal 2019. Those figures are close to my own estimates, and are calculated broadly in line with how the loan documents define consolidated adjusted EBITDA. There is next to no coverage there, and the company is close to violating the senior secured leverage covenant as well (3x, the company holds $229mm on its Revolver and Term Loans). The debt service coverage ratio might get pressured as well due to the Convertible Senior Notes: Aceto has $125mm of those outstanding which will mature in May of 2020. It’s safe to say that the conversion price of $33.21/share is a pipe dream at this point, so dilution is highly unlikely. I don’t believe Aceto will be able to issue such a large portion of convertible debt, so long as the situation continues as is. Institutional buyers like to hedge to the downside via short position; the $218mm market cap doesn’t allow much room for that compared to the note size.

On a sum-of the-parts basis, particularly against the price paid for the Human Health Services assets, I can see how some investors would see value here. But results need to come back around to meaningful growth, otherwise Aceto risks having tough conversations with its lenders that could result in harm to the value of the common equity. The company marks for a strong avoid in my opinion until the upside potential appears less hazy.