Endologix's (ELGX) CEO John McDermott on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018

Executives

John McDermott - CEO

Vaseem Mahboob - CFO

Dan Lemaitre - Chairman

Analysts

Matt Henriksson - BMO Capital Markets

Mathew Blackman - Stifel

Chris Cooley - Stephens Inc.

Jaime Morgan - Leerink Partners

David Rescott - Canaccord Genuity

Chris Pasquale - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

John McDermott

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. Before we begin our call, I'd like to comment on the press release that was issued today after our earnings announcement. After nearly 10 years of Endologix, today I'm announcing that I'll be stepping down as CEO.

The past couple of years have been difficult for the company, employees, and investors, so it's time for a leadership change. I'm confident that Endologix has a bright future and it's well-positioned for long-term growth. Our vision is clear, our value proposition is compelling, and we have the best new product pipeline industry. I remain deeply committed to our employees, physicians, and patients and have agreed to continue in my current role until the Board of Directors hires a new CEO.

Now, I'd like to provide a brief overview of our fourth quarter results and key business updates. I'll then turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Vaseem Mahboob, who will review over fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and our 2018 financial guidance. After that, our Chairman of the Board, Dan Lemaitre will make a few closing remarks, and then we'll open up the call for questions.

Starting with our fourth quarter, global revenue was $44 million finishing at the low end of the guidance range. Full year 2017 revenue was $181.2 million, 6.1% lower than 2016. The drop in revenue in 2017 is primarily due to an AFX recall and manufacturing hold at the end of 2016, salesforce turnover in the U.S. and the transition to the updated IFU with Nellix in Europe.

Collectively, these issues had a significant impact on the business in 2017. However, we have made tremendous progress strengthening and stabilizing the company. In particular, we are pleased with our clinical results in the continued growth in Ovation product line which revenue growth of over 40% in 2017.

Turning now to our new product pipeline, we're pleased to have completed patient enrollment in the ELEVATE IDE clinical study. The 75-patient studies to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Alto abdominal stent crest system for the repair of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms.

We plan to file regulatory submissions in the third quarter of 2018 and anticipate potential approval of the Alto device in both the U.S. and European markets in 2019. This is an exciting new product that is received very positive feedback from our clinical investigators and we look forward to bringing it to the market as soon as possible.

Next is Nellix. We received IDE approval of the EVAS2 confirmatory clinical study in the fourth quarter of last year and expect to enroll of our first patient in the first quarter of this year.

The study is approved to enroll up to 90 patients with one year follow-up data required for the premarket approval application. We are excited to begin enrollment this quarter look forward to providing the unique benefits of complete aneurysm sealing to patients in United States.

Turning now to ChEVAS, we're planning our initial submission to FDA in the first quarter of this year and hope to be in a position to enroll our first IDE patients in the third quarter of 2018. We are also continuing to pursue a CE Mark for European approval and will provide an update on that regulatory process later this summer.

We also have several upcoming clinical data presentations over the next few months, including the ENCORE study with the Ovation platform, an update on the LEOPARD prospective randomized clinical trial, a study comparing the mortality rates between EVAS with Nellix and EVAR, and the LUCY one-year results comparing clinical outcomes between men and women. We believe these clinical results will provide important evidence to support the adoption of our devices in 2018 and beyond.

One final update, I'd like to welcome Greg Morrow is our Chief Marketing Officer. Greg joined us at the end of January to lead the company's global marketing team. Greg is a proven marketing executive with a strong track record of growing medical device businesses in highly competitive and challenging environments and achieving breakthrough results. His experience will be invaluable in both strengthen our brand value proposition and maximizing the impact of our innovative new product pipeline.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Vaseem to review the company's financial results and 2018 guidance. Vaseem?

Vaseem Mahboob

Thank you, John and good afternoon everyone. First of all, I'd like to thank John for his 10 years of leadership with Endologix, and to express how much I appreciate the time I spend working with them. He is one of the most passionate, knowledgeable, and dedicated Executives I've ever known. I'm honored to be on the same thing with John and I wish him well in his future endeavors.

Now, let me review our financial results. As John mentioned earlier, our total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $44 million, a 7.3% decrease from $47.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our total revenue for fiscal year 2017 was $181.2 million, a 6.1% decrease from $192.9 million in the prior year period.

U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 12.2% to $29.5 million compared to $33.7 million a year ago. For fiscal year 2017, U.S. revenue decreased 9.5% to $123.2 million compared to $136.1 million a year ago.

In both the quarter and during the year, continued strength in Ovation was more than offset by declines in our AFX2 business, which was impacted by the slower than expected sales recapture.

Fourth quarter international revenue increased 4.8% on a reported basis to $14.5 million compared to $13.8 million a year ago. Most of that growth was driven by AFX, which based easier comp due to the disruption in the fourth quarter last year, when our CE Mark in Europe was temporarily suspended. Nellix was up sequentially, but down year-over-year due to the narrowed IFU.

On a constant currency basis, fourth quarter 2017 international revenue increased 0.8%. Fiscal year 2017 international revenue increased 2% on a reported basis to $58 million compared to $56.8 million a year ago, as strong growth in AFX and Ovation was somewhat offset by declines in Nellix in both Europe and CAPLA. On a constant currency basis, fiscal year 2017 international revenue increased 1.2%.

Historically, we have not provided any product level revenue detail for competitive reasons. However, we have realized the market challenges associated with not having that information. So, at this time, we will provide global revenue for our three product lines.

For our 2017, our global AFX business generated revenues of $113.8 million, Ovation reported revenues of $57.9 million, and revenues from Nellix totaled $9.4 million. Our fourth quarter gross margin increased 9.2 points to 71.3% compared to 62.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

On an operational basis, our year-over-year margins were up slightly to 68.9% from 68.8%. These numbers reflect a $3.2 million inventory charge in the fourth quarter of 2016, due to the AFX quality issues and a $1.1 million favorable impact of capitalized variances due to our AFX inventory build in the second half of 2017. For fiscal year 2017, our gross margin increased 2.8 points to 67% compared to 64.2% in the prior year period.

While we are pleased with our 2017 margin performance, in light of the manufacturing issues, we expect to see some headwinds in 2018 due to anticipated lower volumes in Irwin and our initiatives to reduce global inventories to improve our cash performance.

We have continued to make excellent progress with our operating expenses, which decreased substantially to $40.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $51.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2017 were $10.3 million lower than in the prior year period, representing a decline of 21%, which was driven by selective cost controls and synergistic improvements.

For fiscal year 2017, our total operating expenses a totaled $163.1 million compared to $218.9 million for the prior year period. As we have stated in the past, we don't expect to report any significant reductions in our operating expenses beyond current level and believe operating expenses in the near future will be generally in line with 2017 levels. We believe we have right-size the business and now we will turn our focus to reinvesting as we return to topline growth.

Looking more closely at our fourth quarter operating expenses, marketing and sales expenses were down 15.3%, G&A down 8.8%, research and development expenses decreased 47.6%, and our clinical and regulatory expenses decreased 30.4% year-over-year. While these are substantial reductions, we're confident that we continue to make investment that aligns with our strategy to drive long-term growth in the business.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $14.5 million or $0.17 per share compared to a net loss of $24.9 million or $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted net loss totaled $7 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

We reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, we recorded a net loss of $66.4 million or $0.80 per share compared to a net loss of $154.7 million or $0.1.91 per share for the year ended December 31, 2016. Adjusted net loss totaled $39.5 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $63 million a year ago.

We reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $19.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $41.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Moving to the balance sheet. Our total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities were $60.6 million as of December 31st, 2016 compared to $49.1 million as of December 31, 2016. The cash balance includes $18.3 million of outstanding 2018 notes.

Our cash burn for the quarter was approximately $6.9 million. On a related note, we continued to make progress on our replacement of our prior Deerfield credit facility and we'll give you the details once it's finalized. We're optimistic that we can finalize the deal when there will be no material change to the debt capacity of the business relative to the previous facility with the Deerfield.

Now, turning to guidance. We anticipate 2018 revenues in the range of $170 million to $180 million, representing a decrease of 1% to 6% compared to 2017. This guidance reflects changes to our go-to-market strategy in some European markets, most notably a full exit from France and revised minimums for our distributions in Europe and Latin America. The revision, in minimum, is to reflect the narrowed Nellix IFU and deployed release to distributors for the AFX disruption in 2017.

The impact of these two changes is approximately $8 million. On an apples-to-apples basis, we expect a modest growth in the our base business in 2018 and we will update our revenue guidance range as necessary as we get into the second half of the year.

Staying on revenue guidance, for the first quarter of 2018, we anticipate revenue in the range of $40.5 million to $42.5 million. We anticipate our full year 2018 GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.89 to $0.95 per share.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Dan. Dan?

Dan Lemaitre

Thanks Vaseem. On behalf of the Board and the entire Endologix team, I'd like to express to John how truly grateful we are for his remarkable passion and dedication to the company, as well as to doctors and their patients around the globe.

His leadership has been critical in positioning Endologix as an innovation leader in the treatment of AAA disease and he has been instrumental in bringing a very talented team that will take the company to another level of success.

The Board has commenced a search for a new CEO, and we greatly appreciate John's commitment to ensuring an effective leadership transition. We appreciate his continued involvement and support of Endologix and, of course, we wish him well in his future endeavor.

With that, we will now open the call for questions. Operator?

Our first question comes from Joanne Wuensch of BMO Capital Markets. please proceed with your question.

Matt Henriksson

Yes, hi, this is Matt Hendrickson in for Joanne. John, first off, I just want to say, it has been a pleasure to have met you over the past few years, and I wish you the best of luck in your next endeavors.

John McDermott

Thank you.

Matt Henriksson

And then focusing on the next CEO, Dan, this might be a question more for you. But how do you guys see the timing of the transition? And what qualities are you looking for in a replacement? And then just also, is it -- are you guys going to be an internal or external search?

Daniel Lemaitre

Okay. A few questions in that. First off, from just a process perspective, the Board has hired Spencer Stuart and we will be working with them and have been working with them to get a sense of the talent landscape. The timing of that process obviously is something that we can't pin down exactly, other than, to tell you we plan on being efficient and timely. The Board has created a search committee that I think will be able to move relatively quickly here.

The good news is, as you know, we have the luxury of having John staying on during the transition period here and so we fully expect to be able to do this in orderly fashion. And I know John in particular, is bent on making this one of the best transitions that people have been able to see.

So, with that process in place, with John helping us during this transition, we're confident we're going to be able to find a top candidate for this slot. In terms of the actual capabilities and profiles of that, I'm sure you can draw up the same laundry list of things you would like to see that the Board has hung in on.

But at the end of day, we're going to be looking for folks with the right experience and the strategic vision and leadership capabilities that we think will really allow the company to move forward and capitalize on all the hard work that John and his team have done over the last few years.

Matt Henriksson

Thanks. That's very helpful. And then Vaseem one on the 2018 guidance. You mentioned some impacts from the full exit from France and the -- some of the distributors in Latin America. There wasn't any commentary on potentially the U.S. sales guidance, especially given how it's still a little sluggish towards the end of 2017. Are we going to see some of that rollover into 2019 as well?

Vaseem Mahboob

Yes, I think the way to think about it is the $170 million to $180 million guidance, actually is built off of that variable is -- and that the continued softness of AFX, is that what we experience to kind of end up in the 170 range.

But if we do see that business to stabilize relatively sooner than later, we're probably looking at the high end of the range. So, that is a single biggest variation to our guidance range for 2018.

Matt Henriksson

Great. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Mathew Blackman of Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Mathew Blackman

Good afternoon everyone. Can you hear me okay?

John McDermott

Hey Matt, yes, can hear now.

Mathew Blackman

Hey. To start John, I've also enjoyed working with you over the last several years and want to wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors as well.

John McDermott

Thank you.

Mathew Blackman

You're welcome. So, my first question is maybe start on guidance for 2018. Maybe just sort of the simplest way to think about it at -- and maybe Vaseem you can tackle this, if we think about sort of true underlying growth, is it something more like if I just add back that $8 million or is it something more in the down 2% to up 4% range? I'm just trying to get a sense of ex all the noise with your restructuring in Europe and planned exits? What the real sort of base business is -- what's implied in the real base business?

Vaseem Mahboob

Yes, Matt, I think that's what I said in my prepared remarks here, the impact that you see, the $8 million is really the one-time hit that we have taken, in the France it was about $2 million to $3 million and in the rest of it is already revised minimum for distributors.

To make them hold for the disruption that they saw in 2017, which I think it's a one-time event and going forward, all of their contracts have been reset to growth profiles that we expect them to have, prior to the disruption.

So, I think you're thinking about the right way is to just add that $8 million to the $170 million on the low end and on the $180 million on the high end to kind of give you a sense of what that normalized growth rate would be. And that's why I said, it's modest growth, it's not high growth, but it's modest growth when you look at the base business year-over-year.

Mathew Blackman

Okay. That's helpful. And then on guidance as well, just want to make sure I heard your gross margin commentary correctly, should we think about 2018 -- you said -- I think said, it might go out down in 2018. I just want to think about the right base to think of it, going down off it, should we be looking at 2017 as sort of the base and if little bit lower margin off that, help me sort of understand that commentary?

Vaseem Mahboob

Yes, so, we've spent a good bit of time to looking at that. So, there's really -- so when you look at how big the range is, the $170 million to $180 million and that range, like I said, is predicated on the single biggest driver being the U.S. business.

And as you know, there's a pretty significant margin delta between our U.S. business and our OUS business. So, if that business is tracking to the $170 million range, obviously, we'll see a lot more headwind on margin and rates versus if it's tracking to the $180 million.

The second thing that we're also trying to do is drive some cash performance, and you've heard this in the past that we hired John Onopchenko as our Chief Operating Officer. He is actually looking at operations slightly differently. So, we'll probably see some productivity, but at the same time, we're actually trying to make [ph] inventories down year-over-year.

So, all of that packaged together, we think there's going to be a pressure on ours here in Irvine, which is going to be creating some headwinds from an overhead absorption perspective. So, that's how I want you to think about it. So, again, this is all tied to the range, but as we get closer towards the end of the year, we'll have better visibility that we'll be passing along to you guys on the scheduled calls.

Mathew Blackman

Okay. And then I'll just lump two fourth quarter questions together. It's on AFX in the past, sort of three quarters you've commented -- at least last two quarters you've commented that from a dollar basis standpoint that the AFX business has been stable. Is that narrative the same here in the fourth quarter?

And then the second question, international is a little bit ahead, I think, of your expectations, just want to get a sense of was that Europe? Was that sort of Nellix up sequentially? Or was that more in your rest of world business?

Vaseem Mahboob

That's a lot of questions, Matt. So, let me kind of break it into two pieces. The first one, if you remember what we had said when we put out the guidance, the $44 million to $47 million range, the $44 million, we were very clear was predicated on the fact that we would not see any significant improvement in the AFX update. And that really didn't happen, that's why we ended up at the $44 million.

So, the way you guys got to be thinking about that, that difference has not stabilized, but that business is stabilizing. So, more to come on that.

Now, on the OUS side, there was a little bit of a help that we got on AFX, but it wasn't anything unusual than where we were expecting that business to be. So, it came in as expected.

Mathew Blackman

Okay. Thanks so much.

Vaseem Mahboob

Yes, thanks Matt.

Chris Cooley

Good afternoon. And John let me just continue to echo the sentiment. It has been a pleasure to work with you and I wish you and your family all the best and it's great to see what you've taken the company here over the last roughly 10 years, it's lot of progress. So, all the best.

John McDermott

Thanks Chris.

Chris Cooley

Just from me, I guess, a couple of quick ones here. Vaseem, could you maybe go back, I believe you said that the burn in the 4Q was $6.9 million, which I think is about two-ish -- two and a half-ish below what you have thought about in the past. I just want to kind of triangulate on that number a little bit and make sure that's how we should be thinking about coming into the new year and then maybe some puts and takes against that? And then I have a follow-up question as it pertains to growth in 2018 from Nellix. So, maybe we'll start with the cash flow.

Vaseem Mahboob

Sure. Yes, the cash burn was about $6.9 million and that's off with some solid cost performance and I have to tell you, I've got to give the team a lot of credit here what the team has been able to accomplish in 2017. So, if you guys remember, we have brought that guidance down three times through the year and the last we put it out, there was $165 million to $170 million and we ended up lower than that.

So, the $6.9 million, while it was the actual, Chris, the number that we have said in the past is unchanged where we have said that the burn continues to be in the $8 million to $10 million range and we'll continue to see that through the -- to the next year.

And also, recognize that we'll start to -- in 2019, reinvest back into the business and flattish to slightly up year is what I would expect to be in -- is the assumption that we have in that loss per share number for 2018.

And the other thing, when you're trying to do the financial statements walk, you'll see that the $6.9 million, we actually had a higher cash balance that delta between what you see on the balance sheet is that we've received $6 million of cash from JLL as part of the thoracic agreement. And you guys can do the math on that, but really $6.9 million is the cash burn, but we expect $8 million to $10 million going into 2018 per quarter.

Chris Cooley

Okay. Thank you for clarifying that. And then just when we think about 2018, I appreciate the color unchanged distributors in Europe and also the exodus through France.

But when we think about Nellix, should we assume that that business continues to base as we go through 2018 and 2019? Is really more of the transition year when we think about a resurgence in growth abroad? Or would you characterize it as having based, but under the revised IFU and the change in minimums with distributors -- that business is trending flattish? I'm just trying to get a little bit more color as we look now to 2019 -- I'm sorry, to 2018.

Vaseem Mahboob

So, as you saw in my prepared remarks, I gave you guys the Nellix number, which was $9.4 million and what's reflected in our guidance is a relatively flat Nellix number year-over-year. And Chris, it's very consistent with John and I've been saying in the past, which is that we saw a softening of the business and the $9.4 million, by the way, was almost down 50% to 60% year-over-year.

And if you remember, the change in the IFU happened in Q4 of 2016 and then it kind of manifested itself in the change in IFU for the distributors in Q1 of 2017. So, there's probably one more quarter of negative comps and then after that, we should see a relatively stable Nellix business going into Q3 and Q4.

Chris Cooley

Okay. superb. Thank you so much.

Vaseem Mahboob

You're welcome.

Our next question comes from Mike Weinstein of JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. So, I just had a question on kind of the clinical trials you guys have planned on. This is actually Alan on for Mike also.

John McDermott

Hey Alan.

Unidentified Analyst

When you kind of like get these results out, do you expect to see like any kind of pickup or any kind of benefit with your revenues within the year? Or do you think it's more kind of a -- a more incremental kind of data readout for this year?

John McDermott

Well, it's a good question. We do think that the data readouts are going to be positive for the continued adoption of the products, but have captured that expectation within the guidance.

So, you'll obviously have to stay tuned for the results that get presented over the next few quarters and we think they will be positive. But we think it falls within the stated guidance, the impact.

Vaseem Mahboob

And then Alan, that Nellix number that's factored into our guidance, is for the IDE cases that we expect to do for the EVAS2 trial, is in the $1 million dollars or so range. So, it's not a big number, but that's already factored to John's point in the range.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. That's really helpful. And then just kind of second question, just in terms of kind of once you get like Nellix and kind of AFX stabilized, should we think about them being relatively flat going forward after you stabilize the declines? Do you think we can see return to growth? Or do you really only see Ovation as kind of the main growth driver going forward until you can get maybe the Nellix approval later in 2021?

Vaseem Mahboob

So, what we have done in the guidance here, guys, is as we have said at JP Morgan and in some other conferences since then. We have now made a conscious choice to shift the focus primarily in the U.S. from AFX to Ovation and that's because we think there's a lot of good opportunity with Ovation and Ovation had a terrific year in 2017.

So, even if it cannibalizes some of the AFX business, I think we are okay with that and I think that's going to be a conscious trade off that we're trying to make in the U.S. But outside of that, listen, the real growth for us starts to come in with the launch of Alto in 2019 and then Nellix in 2020 and then ChEVAS in 2021 and that's the pipeline that nobody else is in and we're very optimistic about that.

Jaime Morgan

Hi, John, hi Vaseem, this is Jaime Morgan on for Richard Newitter.

John McDermott

Hey Jaime.

Jaime Morgan

So, the first question I had was on Ovation. I think, if I heard you guys correctly, you said it grew about 40% in the fourth quarter. So, just thinking about that and coming off from a 30% growth rate, I think, in the third quarter, how should we think about the sustainability of this sort of growth rate?

And then with the introduction of Alto in 2019, is this something that we could think as accelerating off of these sort of levels or something that is just going to be more -- in a more reasonable double-digit growth rate?

Vaseem Mahboob

Yes, Jaime, let me clarify first, the 40%-plus growth rate that John referenced to was for the full year 2017 not Q4. So, I just want to clarify that. Now having said that, we have -- in the $170 million and the $180 million, both of those ranges actually have a Ovation growing number and the question is how much. And obviously, it's too early into the year.

And as I was talking to Alan at JP Morgan about this conscious choice to move off of AFX to Ovation, I think it's really hard to kind of get a sense on what the cannibalization rate is going to be. But we'll obviously share those details with you as we kind of go through the rest of the year, but what you've got to assume is that in the $170 million and in the $180 million, there's a very healthy Ovation growth number and really the delta from $180 million to $170 million is the kind of lack of visibility on AFX and the AFX performance primarily in the U.S.

Jaime Morgan

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then one other quick one, I think you guys were talking about maybe making some sorts of reinvestments back into the business this year. So, if you could call out any sort of things that you're thinking about on reinvesting in, in the upcoming year that would be helpful?

Vaseem Mahboob

Well, the comment was more about 2019. As 2017, I think you should expect the flattish operating expenses number and you will start to see that number grow in 2019 and beyond as we start to grow the topline again.

So, until we start to see topline growth -- sustained topline growth, we'll probably kind of keep the cost controls in place and make sure that we look [Indiscernible] carefully.

John McDermott

Yes, Jaime, it's John. The only sustaining investments are the EVAS2 IDE clinical trial and then getting started with the ChEVAS study in the second half of the year. So, as Vaseem pointed out, we are continuing to invest in these high value programs.

Vaseem Mahboob

Those are all funded.

Jaime Morgan

Okay, understood. Thanks so much.

John McDermott

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question come from Jason Mills of Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.

David Rescott

Hey, it's David Rescott on for Jason. Can you hear me all right?

John McDermott

Yes, we can hear you?

Vaseem Mahboob

Hey Dave.

David Rescott

Hey. Quick question, first on EVAS2, I think in the third quarter you had noted that probably by the end of 2017, you're expecting to see the first patient enrolled. First on that one, I know now it's going to be push up in the first quarter of 2018. Can you maybe talk about how many sites are up and running? And what the process has been like getting those sites up and going? And maybe what type of sites you've been going for?

More on the LEOPARD study, are you looking to have that position coming out this year as for as stabilizing growth or sorry stabilizing the loss and then returning to growth this year, should we start to think about AFX deteriorating and continually going forward and then I have a follow-up as well.

John McDermott

Yes, so first with EVAS2, our original assumption is that with several of the sites that were in EVAS1 that we might be able to get them up and running a little faster. But in fact, it takes as long to get through the IRB process the second time, as it did the first time. So, really the shift is more a reflection of that. That said, we are seeing some good activity now and look forward to starting enrollments this quarter.

For LEOPARD, we do plan to provide an interim read out of the LEOPARD preliminary results at the SCVS Meeting next month and then the full one year results near the end of the year, sometime in the fourth quarter once we have the full data set out of one year, we'll provide another readout at that point in time.

I do think that the LEOPARD results will provide support for those clinicians who continue to use AFX and AFX2 and those results continue to be very good. Really the reason for the shift and we get asked this quite a bit, why the focus on Ovation is simple, we can just simply treat more patients with Ovation, but the two products complement each other nicely.

David Rescott

All right. Then going back to the third quarter, I think, again, you mentioned that the impact from hurricanes was $750,000 to $2 million, did you see any of that or most of that pull through within the fourth quarter?

Vaseem Mahboob

We looked at the numbers, it was a very immaterial number. Less than $250,000 is what we saw recovery in the fourth quarter.

David Rescott

Okay. Thanks so much.

Vaseem Mahboob

Thank you.

Chris Pasquale

Thanks. And John I want to join everyone else on wishing you the best of luck with whatever comes next.

John McDermott

Thanks.

Chris Pasquale

My first question is on the balance sheet. Vaseem, if I heard you correctly, you're expecting $8 million to $10 million in quarterly cash burn throughout 2018, you got about $60 million today. As you look out over the next two years, how are you thinking about the path toward breakeven in your incremental cash needs?

Vaseem Mahboob

So, Chris really no change to what we've been talking about. We're still holding onto the second half 2019 cash flow breakeven guidance that we put out there. It's predicated on a lot of different assumptions around topline, on OpEx, on gross margin as I was talking about and we see line of sight to that.

But at the same time, as you've heard today on the transition here, obviously, that could change on how we think about the business and what the design of the play is going to be in the future. So, stay tuned for that.

Chris Pasquale

Okay. Thanks. And then John, maybe just give us an update on the state of the salesforce at this time. So, how many reps did you exit the year with in U.S. and Europe? And what's the turnover rate been like relative to what we saw earlier in 2017?

John McDermott

Yes, I don't think we've given our rep account OUS, we've talked about it in the U.S. and we're still at that 110 reps and clinical specialists in the U.S. and I think that's a good number for at least the next year is what we would expect.

And the turnover has been actually more consistent with historical numbers. We had an increased turnover over the summer that has settled down dramatically and we're kind of back into what I would consider more of normalized run rate with turnover. It's not zero, but it's at a low rate now.

Chris Pasquale

Great. Thanks.

Operator

John McDermott

All right. Well, thank you everyone for joining us on the call this afternoon and your interest in Endologix. It's been a pleasure interacting with you over the past 10 years and I wish you great success in the future. Have a good evening.

