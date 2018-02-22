iPass' (IPAS) CEO Gary Griffiths on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Kirsten Chapman - MD and Principal, Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, Inc.

Gary A. Griffiths - CEO and President

Darin Vickery - CFO

Patricia R. Hume - CCO

Analysts

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital Group

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg Thalmann

James McIlree - Chardan Capital Markets

Marc Silk - Silk Investment Advisors

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the iPass Fourth Quarter and Fiscal and Year-End 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to iPass' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2017 Results Conference Call. This is Kirsten Chapman from LHA, iPass' investor relations firm. I'm here today with CEO Gary Griffiths, CCO Patricia Hume, and CFO Darin Vickery.

Before we get started, we want to emphasize that some of the information and statements you will hear during our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, including without limitation those regarded to our projected performance of the business, financial outlook, and revenue and profitability targets. These statements generally may be identified by the use of the words expect, intend, believe, anticipate, and other similar words denoting future events or results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect our opinion as of the date of the conference call and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results or any revisions to the forward-looking statements in light of any new information or future events.

Please refer to the press release posted on the website and to the SEC filings including under the caption Risk Factors in our annual reports on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 14, 2017, and to be filed in the future with detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results. On this call, we will provide non-GAAP measures financial measures, GAAP results and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in the press release and on the website. Please note management will present at the ROTH Annual Conference in March.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Gary Griffiths.

Gary A. Griffiths

Thank you Kirsten. Three years ago iPass was reselling a product that was quickly becoming a commodity requiring a radical transformation of iPass to a new company that was not dependent on industry pricing and the perceived value of Wi-Fi. A transformation to a new company that would be dependent only upon its own software and technology. Today the erosion in Wi-Fi pricing that we anticipated has been realized just as we race to extend the market reach of our new technology and software. And of those of you who've been following our company know this technology and software which we call iPass SmartConnect is all about making intelligent connection decisions not about reselling Wi-Fi. Because in a world with increasingly insatiable appetites for data everywhere and all the time, SmartConnect helps mobile users connect easily and securely while helping mobile operators manage costs and improve margins.

SmartConnect is data driven software which means that the machine learning algorithms in SmartConnect require data, lots of it and this is exactly what SmartConnect does. It collects data and analyzes it and uses this knowledge to improve our virtual network and the resultant user experience. But this knowledge which we've learned can also provide insight to our customers which I'll explain shortly.

Now I won't put any bows on 2017, it was a terrible year for us. We got caught with surplus network capacity as demand for our legacy services fell off more quickly than our new products group. This resulted in a decline in revenue and increased cash consumption driven primarily by Microsoft's decision to abandon Microsoft Wi-Fi, HP's delay in embedding iPass in HP laptops outside of Asia Pacific, and instability in the early versions of iPass SmartConnect, instability that is typical with new technologies. But all that said we made significant strides in 2017 in restructuring the cost to access our network and stabilizing our technology platform and adding several new partners and customers. But 2017 is behind us now and we look forward to 2018 with maniacal focus on two things; first, getting back to revenue growth which we achieved in 2016 if only modestly but it was growth, annual revenue growth that hadn't been seen since 2007. And second, maniacal focus on reaching the point of operating profitability during this year whatever it takes.

Now the mechanics of achieving these two goals are simple. We need to continue to drive down our costs while accelerating our sales. Regarding the former as I mentioned by far the biggest cost issue we had was our Network Access Cost or NAC and on the last call we spoke about bringing NAC which exceeded $38 million in 2017 down to 2015 levels less than $30 million. I'm pleased to report that we made good progress here. Our NAC peaked in Q3 2017 at around $10.3 million. We reduced that by over $1 million in Q4 and expect this quarter Q1 2018 to be close to $7 million. In summary we're pleased with the progress we've made with our supplier partners and we're confident that the issues we experience with NAC in 2017 will not repeat this year. And coupled with our continued reduction in and control of operating expenses we feel we've got the fixed portion of the profitability equation well in hand.

So let's move on to the variable part of that equation revenue. I mentioned last quarter that our revenue growth would be driven by big partnerships like HP, Tech Data, and others we have discussed. Recall that there are two separate partnerships with HP; one, HP device is a service which provides HP Enterprise customers a broad and comprehensive set of IT services and two, expanding our current HP Asia Pacific relationship to the rest of the world. We are still expecting both of these to start in the first half of this year. And while I don't have any deals to report yet with Tech Data, they are getting trained and are building a pipeline in both the U.S. and in Europe.

Now before getting to some new activity I wanted to address one other point that I made on the last call to quote "we expect a new partnership with a globally recognized brand, one that our investors have anticipated for a long time will be publicly announced very soon", well we did in fact sign this new partnership and implementation started as planned. But this customer decided not to make our partnership public. So this is embarrassing to me for sure but if there's any good news it's that our partnership with this customer continues. All that said mea culpa.

Moving on big shark and big partnerships notwithstanding is important to remember that for reasons of sales cycles and revenue recognition our enterprise business remains our core. Growth in the enterprise will play a big role in reaching profitability. The transformation of iPass I just mentioned includes the adoption of iPass by all enterprise employees not just the international business travelers for today virtually all workers are mobile workers and all employees need connectivity that is not only ubiquitous but also safe and secure. And as we reported we've had some success with this full deployment with companies like ATNA and Cody and other big ones that unfortunately I can't mention. But simply telling a CEO that we will provide secure connectivity, better productivity, and lower cost is not enough. We have to show them which is where the data in SmartConnect's data driven software comes in.

So we are enhancing our SmartConnect platform for the enterprise to give management the insight to truly take charge of their mobile workforce. So rather than just saying that employees can be connected and productive wherever they are SmartConnect will provide dashboard and graphics to show whether employees are connecting or not. And rather than just talking about security we will have data to display for example how many connections to rogue hotspots were prevented. And data to show the ROI and the productivity gains realized as connections and connection success rates improve. Well point is in addition to selling Veri-Fi as a standalone product with a unique set of target customers we are taking the data we have which includes the precise location of a device at any time and providing this data in digestible formats to help our customers, management teams run their businesses more efficiently.

To reiterate this is where our future lies in software, technology, data, and analytics. And while this transition hasn't happened overnight we are now starting to get a clear vision of what this future looks like. We had our 2018 sales kick off meeting last week and introduced this new platform and new Veri-Fi applications to a very excited global sales team.

Now before turning over to Darin for the numbers allow me to level with you guys for a minute. I've been doing this stuff for a long time and so has this management team and I won't pretend it hasn't been frustrating. But if I've learned anything in 40 years of hi-tech it's that I know that this is not the time to change course. While not evident in the numbers we're showing yet we know that the tough decisions we made and the radical transformation we embraced are on target. We know this because we were hearing about the value of this that insight from operators and enterprise customers and from new prospects who simply can't get enough data. And we're hearing it from big companies that care about the Internet of Things and from others in the hospitality and travel industry who know that constant connectivity is something their customers not simply need but expect. Now many of you are tired of hearing of this and I certainly accept that but I could cite example after example that makes me not just hope but believe that our success is just barely out of our grasp.

With that I'll turn it over to Darin for a more detailed look into the quarter past and the new year ahead and be back to summarize before turning it over to questions. Darin.

Darin Vickery

Thanks Gary. Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $13.2 million including approximately $1 million of non-recurring revenue. This is relatively flat with the third quarter at 13.4 million which included $800,000 of non-recurring revenue and the second quarter at $13.5 million of revenue. Revenue for the year met our May 2017 revised annual guidance at $54.4 million. Much of the non-recurring revenue within our technology and Veri-Fi product lines as we trial those products with our strategic partners ahead of hopefully signing recurring revenue contracts. In addition we had some one time professional services and annual commitment shortfalls in the combined $1.8 million over the last two quarters of non-recurring revenue. From a run rate perspective we entered 2018 with just over $12 million of quarterly revenue.

While we aren't providing guidance for 2018 on a specific revenue target, we do expect to grow revenue year-over-year. Calling that growth as we replace downward trending, Wi-Fi reselling with technology, data, and analytics revenue streams is a bit difficult. But the addition of the new value propositions that Gary discussed earlier certainly bolster our confidence. We expect to see approximately a net 8% decline year-over-year in our enterprise and strategic partner Wi-Fi installed base as churn including customer write downs and downward pressure on commoditized connectivity cost outstrips revenue from newly closed deals.

The sales team has been trained and is equipped to sell the new products into both enterprise and strategic partner accounts and if we can significantly improve on our ACV numbers from 2017, the net decline can be minimized. Offsetting that net decline we would expect revenue from our new technology and data products to be approaching 10% of total 2018 revenue up from 2% of total prior year revenue. With our reduced NAC expense for 2018 that I'll talk more about shortly and the growth in new product revenue we expect gross margins to rebound from 17.7% in 2017 to a range of 35% to 40% this year.

Q4 was our strongest net ACV quarter of the year with 1.2 million of newly signed commitments if on 60% of that ACV translated into revenue by December 31st. The large conversion factor is more a function of the trials of our new Veri-Fi data product and our new trend but it does emphasize our focus on larger, well established customers and partners, ones that we don't have to babysit through a long ramp up period and worry about the viability of their go to market strategies. For the year we had 1.9 million of net ACV versus 4.2 million of gross ACV, meaning we wrote off 2.3 million of prior committed and reported deals, a situation we endeavor not to find ourselves repeating in the future.

On churn, we had a successful year managing our customer renewals. Q4 annualized churn was $1 million with a total churn of 5.4 million for the year. To remind we define churn as the annualized impact on revenue based on the prior full quarter run rate from a terminating or write down renewal. As you will remember we reported a $4.3 million churn in Q4 last year which included the impact of the Microsoft partnership termination so we had a significantly adverse impact to 2017 revenue right off the back.

Our Network Access Cost or NAC was 9.1 million for Q4, a decrease from 10.3 million in Q3. As we signaled last quarter we've made good progress in negotiating our commitments for 2018 and realized some of that benefit in the fourth quarter. To date we have locked in 70% in terms of spend of our 2018 NAC contracts focusing our most valuable networks first and although we are buying slightly less excess capacity that comes without any significant loss of available footprint to date. With the advancements in our core technology and the ever expanding ability to curate open access footprint we may choose not to renew some of the remaining 30% of open contracts. We continue to analyze our data analytics and for networks that are providing sub optimum customer value we will either flip the deals to pay as you go or terminate.

Irrespective we will manage those remaining open contracts with an eye to keeping our quarterly NAC expense to approximately $7 million in 2018 starting in the first quarter representing more than $10 million of year-over-year savings on NAC. And in those numbers we have budgeted to add additional high value footprint in the areas of hospitality and in flight to ensure the experience for our users continues to improve. Our 2018 NAC budget breakdown as follows; 25% of spend is in high value in-flight footprint which is a combination of capacity and pay as you go contracts. Of the remaining budgeted NAC 50% is in lockdown capacity deals, 17% is in pay as you go deals, and 8% is set aside for new footprint acquisition.

Hours consumed in 2017 were 817,000 average monthly hours up from 708,000 in 2016 a 15% increase. And while we didn't come close to using all the network capacity we purchased in 2017, our average cost per hour did fall from $4.02 in 2016 to $3.86 in the current year, a 4% improvement. We have every expectation that the cost per unit will continue to decline in 2018 and we will be disappointed if it does not fall well below $3 per hour for the year based on our renegotiated contracts to date.

Operating expense for the quarter was $8.7 million down $800,000 or 8% from the third quarter. The biggest driver of the decrease was the non-recurring legal cost we incurred in the third quarter and talked about on last earnings call. On a GAAP basis net loss was 4.4 million in Q4 compared to 6.7 million in the third quarter. For the year GAAP net loss was 20.6 million compared to 7.8 million in 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was a loss of $3.8 million compared to a loss of 4.9 million in the prior quarter bringing our year-to-date adjusted EBITDA loss to $16.5 million compared to a $3.2 million adjusted EBITDA loss for year 2016. See a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA numbers in our earnings press release.

For full year 2018 we are guiding to adjusted EBITDA being better than a $3.3 million loss delivering a financial year that will look much more like the 2016 bottom line. Resetting NAC with a $10 million year-over-year savings contributes significantly to the improvement over last year. Revenue growth will accelerate the path to our 2018 adjusted EBITDA target but absent early visibility to locking down that revenue growth by second quarter we are committed to managing operating expenses to ensure it was no more than the $3.3 million guided adjusted EBITDA loss target.

During the fourth quarter we entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund under which we have the right to sell Aspire at our sole discretion up to $10 million in shares of iPass at share prices approximating half the market. We believe this vehicle provides us with some flexibility in raising prudent capital as we work towards self-sustaining breakeven cash flow. Through December 31, 2017 we raised $1.2 million of capital via disagreement and have raised just under $500,000 more in Q1 2018 today. Through today our effective price including the commitment fees that was paid in shares upfront is $0.41 per share for approximately 4 million shares issued.

We exit Q4 with $5.2 million of cash and expect to burn a net 2.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. Between the funding available via the Aspire agreement and expectations of additional deferred revenue builds especially as the Hewlett Packard rest of world shipments ramp we believe our balance sheet is manageable. We will stay vigilant for other opportunities to strengthen our balance sheet and ensure we have adequate runway to achieve our goals. With that I'll turn it back over to you Gary.

Gary A. Griffiths

Thanks Darin. Well to summarize 2017 was certainly a rough year of course but as noted we've corrected the most difficult problems that plagued us last year. We're well positioned for 2018 with a lower threshold for profitability, a stable SmartConnect platform, and new products entering the market. I won't pretend it hasn't been difficult but we're on the right track and we're not backing down. John if you would please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first question from Scott Searle with ROTH Capital Group.

Scott Searle

Hey good afternoon, guys couple of questions just to clean up some numbers. Darin, what was Unlimited in the quarter and then there's some sub numbers attached with that and also strategic was down a little bit. I was wondering if you could provide a little bit more color on that front?

Darin Vickery

Sure, so Scotty if look we did not put the Unlimited customers with pricing plan revenue in the press release but if you go to our website our earnings deck is up, our Power Point presentation and it has that numbers back on the next to last page for the last three years actually. But Unlimited customer revenue -- so of the $10 million in Q4 which is enterprise revenue, 3 million of that was on Unlimited customers and other pricing plan customers was 7.1 million. In regards to the decline and strategic partner revenue well go ahead, sorry.

Scott Searle

Oh no, no, please continue, continue.

Darin Vickery

Okay, in regards to the decline in strategic partner revenue some of that is just on the way that we have commitments set up with some of our quarterly commitments with some of our strategic partners. Because Q4 is typically a down quarter the commitments decline in Q4. So of the decline which was roughly $400,000, $300,000 of that was on declining commitments in the quarter just based on seasonality and how the contracts are created. And the other 100,000 was just general lower usage in the quarter.

Scott Searle

And just looking out to the first quarter I'm not sure I heard anything in terms of the directional guidance you talked about the year but sequentially how does March look versus December, what are the puts and takes, there is some seasonality in the quarter how does it kind of match out against different revenue streams particularly HP and how was the time line for that looking to happen, I know you indicated the first half this year but does some of that start to creep-in in the first quarter or which we would be targeting more in the second quarter?

Darin Vickery

I think it should be targeting more into the second quarter at this point in time. The recurring revenue going into Q1 is about $12 million depending on what we do from closing ACV deals and or any of our technology deals for non-recurring revenue. Maybe there's some upside to that 12 million in Q1 but I think that's the basis we start the year. And then you start to see some of those other strategic partnerships like HP roll in late Q2.

Scott Searle

Okay, and lastly looking at Veri-Fi you're indicating possibly in the ballpark of around $6 million for Veri-Fi, $6 million. What does the visibility look like today, is some of that taking the form of actual recurring revenues, I think you referenced some of that in the quarter that there are some of those discussions going on. Is some of that starting to come to fruition, are you getting better visibility on that front, and maybe if you could as well in terms of guidance for this year in growth what are some of the swing factors that gets you to -- or is that the baseline that we see some growth if Veri-Fi is closer to 6 million, is that 10% growth, give us some idea what some of the big swing factors are going to be in 2018? Thanks.

Darin Vickery

Yeah, absolutely. So again as I mentioned we are expecting our installed base Wi-Fi and strategic partner of about an 8% net decline. That divides up two numbers, that puts two numbers into that calculation. One of the numbers in there is the churn expectation for the year and the other is contribution of ACV. So our churn estimate is about 12% and then our contribution from ACV makes up that difference. So obviously if we can do early ACV in 2018 ahead of barely $2 million of ACV we did in 2017 that's upside in the plan. Churn mitigation as Gary pointed out, putting our Veri-Fi product line and data analytics into our enterprise customer suite of products, we certainly hope will be a churn mitigating factor this year and will minimize that. And then to your point so far to date we really haven't sold any annualized contract monthly recurring revenue on Veri-Fi and big data or technology so the sooner that that ACV starts to roll in the better visibility we'll have to an upside on something slightly better than $54.4 million a year. Gary, did you have any thoughts.

Gary A. Griffiths

Let me -- Patricia do you -- Scott asked specifically about some visibility in to Veri-Fi and I just wondered if you wanted to make any comments on that or if you wanted me to.

Patricia R. Hume

Why don’t you go ahead and if there's more to augment I will.

Gary A. Griffiths

Yeah, I guess to the point Scott we are -- we've got the products ready now. The big difference between this year and last year is we actually have the sales force now trained in Veri-Fi in their hands. So I would say that the pipeline is strong but this is literally the first week that the sales team and the entire sales team, global sales team is out selling it and they're excited. But it's difficult to say exactly what a pipeline would look like at this point, what the opportunities might be. But I'd say that there is a pretty high level of optimism based on some of the feedback we're getting. And particularly with the way we are positioning now the enterprise platform which is not -- I don't know if we ever even mentioned Wi-Fi, it's all about security, it's all about productivity, it's all about showing through the data analytics showing a CIO what they are doing for their corporation in terms of making connectivity for a global mobile workforce apparent. But this is the pivot here for all of this when the technology and software really becomes the mainstay of what we're doing.

Scott Searle

Hey Gary, maybe just to delve in quickly on a couple things and then I'll hop back in the queue but just, so is that 5 million or 6 million specifically Veri-Fi or is it other Veri-Fi and analytics driven products like location or otherwise or other different ways to monetize the data streams that you're talking about? And also in terms of the 2018 -- what is your base level assumption for HP and I did want to clarify as well on strategic revenue if you're expecting growth in the strategic revenue category for this year, I thought I heard 8% decline for both enterprise and strategic, I just want to clarify that? Thank you.

Gary A. Griffiths

So absolutely on the strategic, I will take that last question first. Absolutely on strategic partner we would expect revenue growth this year. The majority of the churn and/or write downs will occur in the enterprise just on a lowering cost of connectivity over time. So we haven't broken out in our scripting or anything what that breakout would be. We will have to take a look at some numbers but on HP yeah, HP part of the reason that we're not pinning an exact, a finite number on the growth this year is that HP is one of the wild swings factors if you will and that there's a wide range of variability of what that could be. And given our history you can trust that the number that we've put in our own plan is a very modest number. We hope and we expect that those expectations will be exceeded but until we actually get in the markets, see what the ramp looks like and what the acceptance is I don't want to be -- I don't want to be caught in 2018 depending on a big part of the revenue stream like I was in 2017.

Scott Searle

Great, thank you.

Patricia R. Hume

And Scott if you would like I can give you…

Darin Vickery

I think we would have loved to have guided to a much higher -- I am sorry Pat, go ahead.

Patricia R. Hume

I was just going to talk a little bit more about the Veri-Fi products that Scott asked about, sort of the nature of the solutions we're bringing to market. If I can take two minutes I'll just tell you we have an infrastructure monitoring capability which includes network intelligent dashboards, hotspot performance analytics, and network intelligent data, okay that's number one. Number two, we have user device management, so how are users experiencing our service. And this is rendered in mobility intelligent dashboards and mobility intelligent data for both the enterprise as well as our loyalty based customers. And then because we are in a position to offer vouchers for marketing promotions we have MarTech [ph] applications that are keenly interested in our data as well.

So some of the offers that we drive to MarTech like applications are the hotspot location data as well as our device intelligence data which includes device location that is then used to be able to derive and deduce insights about user behavior for both Affinity and Affiliate Marketing. And we are in pilot with these kinds of opportunities and quite candidly Scott it's the data that is compelling event for the customer to say aha, kind of the compelling event for the aha moment. So very exciting as Gary said, we finally were able to train the sales force on the variety of capabilities that we can bring to market with our Veri-Fi capabilities and you can trust that the teams are out building pipeline and exciting both our existing customers and as well as our new prospects.

Gary A. Griffiths

And then I just want to circle back on your guidance number for the year and whether or not that includes upside for some of those strategic partner deals and the answer is while we have looked at various scenarios of those things coming into play given that we've been burned in the past we felt conservatism was the right approach. So to your point Scott on things like HP ramping either more significantly or earlier that is upside to the plan a 100%.

Scott Searle

Great, thank you.

Operator

We will take our next questions comes from Brian Kinstilinger with Maxim Group.

Brian Kinstilinger

Great, thanks guys. I wanted to dig into HP just a little bit here and what exactly is happening for the rest of world piece. So to my understanding HP boxes are already being made at least with your apps, does this suggest every laptop, just certain models and then slowly and gradually add more models that have your app, take us through what's actually happening in the first half of the year and maybe how that progresses over time, not a revenue aspect just the program itself?

Gary A. Griffiths

Yeah, we really can't, as much as I like to Brian we really can't speak to the HP specific plans on that because they really haven't given definitive -- the kind of definitive schedules and regions and so on that you are asking for. So, we can talk about it in more detail when we have our follow-up call but we just don't have that kind of data that I can give you.

Brian Kinstilinger

So, then can I say then I think that it is clear to you that in the second half of this year it isn't the case that every laptop will have your app, is that accurate, there will be HP laptop set that have an iPass, you probably think and there is some that won't?

Gary A. Griffiths

No, I wouldn't conclude that at all. I mean it is a lot easier for HP to put it across the board especially as they rollout their desk product which is comprehensive and will include more than just HP devices. So, it would be our expectation that it is not on a model by model basis which is the case in Asia Pacific. It was done broadly universally not on a specific model by model basis so we had no reason to expect that it would be any different for rest of the world.

Brian Kinstilinger

Got it, okay, and then switching gears here, I think over the last 12 to 18 months iPass has partnered with a handful of sizable MVNOs where you add up the numbers and the subscribers are pretty large. So, what are those companies doing to increase adoption?

Gary A. Griffiths

Well, I think it is a -- yeah, go ahead Patricia please.

Patricia R. Hume

Right, so what the larger MVNOs are doing to increase adoption is all around what they are doing from a marketing perspective. So the criticality of making sure that people understand the offering and the value proposition is something that the MVNOs need to do. They're certainly doing that. We have relationships with new MVNOs in Europe and we work with them on a regular basis with respect to their marketing plans. We provide them the collateral and the value props and they use all different types of ways to reach their customers including television, billboards, social media, etc as you would probably expect. So the key for adoption is the ability for the MVNO to do the appropriate marketing and when I say marketing it's around price packaging as well as promotion.

Brian Kinstilinger

Okay and you think that they're stepping up in terms of getting the message out there to their user base?

Patricia R. Hume

Yeah, I do believe that and we can see that in increased usage on the Wi-Fi based on the fact that we know which is precisely which users are tied to which MVNOs and I would also say that we're seeing more inbound interest in iPass SmartConnect for some of the other larger branded MVNOs around the world. So I think that it's a good market segment for us as Gary and Darin said there's time to reminisce a little bit longer than what we do with the enterprise. So note that we will focus a lot of the energy on the enterprise but we will not ignore these opportunities as they come forward.

Brian Kinstilinger

Okay, and then in terms of the dash…

Gary A. Griffiths

Just to add a little bit to that.

Brian Kinstilinger

Sorry, feel free, yeah.

Gary A. Griffiths

Yeah, Brian just to add a little bit when Patricia talks about inbound there is with some of the larger MVNOs who are out in the market now like freenet in Germany that has caused some of the competition to come to us and say okay, they don't say this directly but it's pretty clear that we would like to talk to you about getting the same kind of capability.

Brian Kinstilinger

Yes, that makes sense. Now the dashboard that you guys talked about that the customers are receiving so they can track the usage, how are you charging for this is, is this add on recurring fee for customers, is it more of a sales tool, just wondering how monetization is working for iPass?

Gary A. Griffiths

Yeah let me -- Patricia let me address that first and then you can add to it. We're providing a basic set of data capabilities as part of the platform so that if you are a new customer that will be part of what you're buying for essentially the same subscription prices. Now that said we have kind of a good, better, best approach to date in analytics. And so that there certainly will be upsell opportunities for those customers that want to go beyond what the basic data capabilities are that are offered with the standard subscription. Is that close enough Patricia.

Patricia R. Hume

Yeah, that is very clear for the enterprise and then as we look at the other opportunities and the other verticals they will be priced and packaged so that if a MarTech company or FinTech company decides to look at our data from a data device intelligence perspective. We would expect that that is paid for as a secondary revenue stream after they pay for the SmartConnect STK capabilities.

Brian Kinstilinger

Got it and that leads to my last question on the STK. I'm curious what inning you're in as it relates to education and technology updates that are necessary to make that integration of the STK much easier, I know that was an issue you had throughout 2017? And thank you.

Gary A. Griffiths

I would say Brian it's not so much education I think that what we found in early 2017 with the new at STK rolling out to so many different customers was our ability to be able to support them not only in just terms of technical support but also in meeting their expectations and the requirements of what it actually did. So, most and in other words most of the enhancements to the STK to make it more easily implementable have been in the technology itself rather than putting more training or more bodies. And also candidly by choosing some of these partners more carefully we I think are doing a much better job now of spotting a high maintenance prospect from a much more standalone engineering ready customer so that we're just being a heck of a lot more selective in who we are selling to. And that has paid off for us in the second half of the late 2017.

Brian Kinstilinger

Okay, thanks very much.

Gary A. Griffiths

Thanks Brian, we'll talk to you soon.

Operator

We will go next to Jon Hickman, Ladenburg Thalmann.

Jon Hickman

I Gary, can you talk and give us a little bit more about -- can you hear me. Hello.

Gary A. Griffiths

Yeah, we can hear you. Hey Jon, we can hear you.

Jon Hickman

Can you give us a little more insight into some of the gated deals that you have booked in the last half of the year like how are these customers, are they marketing customers, are they just what are -- can you give us any insight there, that's all?

Gary A. Griffiths

Yeah, sure. I mean for the most part the early customers or as you might have expect they are more on the operators side, the networks side of the business because that's where first of all we had the data most readily available without having to do some of the I would say interpretations or correlations that are taking Wi-Fi traffic and turning it into a proxy for football. So in other words if you think of the retail applications where a company wants to track the movement of a device which kind of equates the movement of a customer into very specific geographical areas that comes a little bit later so that that wasn't the first kind of deals that we're doing but that's the kind of deals that are very much in demand in terms of our pipeline right now. Patricia, do you want to be more specific than that.

Patricia R. Hume

I don’t think that's good Gary because Jon as we've spoke and it was about a year (Technical Difficulty) testing in the market to get that.

Gary A. Griffiths

I think we lost Patricia, I think your mobile connection is obviously on cellular not on Wi-Fi.

Patricia R. Hume

Can you hear me.

Gary A. Griffiths

Now we can now.

Patricia R. Hume

I'm sorry, can you hear me Gary.

Gary A. Griffiths

Yeah.

Patricia R. Hume

I apologize, Jon I just was saying that you know just to sort of echo Gary's comment in 2017 we were in beta mode with the data. We were working with selected customers in order to understand market requirements. We went to the usual suspects which were the suppliers that found the data relevant and we learned a lot. So those were the deals that were sort of positioned in 2017. We also did some pilots with some of the other opportunities which is why we productize against the different types of packages that I spoke about earlier on the call.

Jon Hickman

Okay, so can you just talk a little bit more about that network access cost, you are guiding for $7 million a quarter straight through the rest of the year?

Gary A. Griffiths

that's correct Jon.

Jon Hickman

Okay, thank you. That's it for me.

Gary A. Griffiths

Perfect.

Operator

We will go next to Jim McIlree with Chardan Capital.

James McIlree

Yes, thank you and good afternoon. So, can you help us from a reporting standpoint, where is the Veri-Fi and the tech revenue going to be classified?

Darin Vickery

Yeah, so it will classify currently whether in either enterprise bucket or the strategic partner bucket depending on who the underlying customer is. To date all of that revenue sits in strategic partnership. We haven't sold any per say of any significance materiality, any data into the enterprise world. I think that as this number starts to grow we will very much look in 2018 as breaking it out but we do it first in our earnings scripts and in our press releases and then later in our financials as that segment starts to grow. That's probably the right answer. But for now it is buried in both strategic partner and enterprise to the extent there's a little bit of it. But we will make it very clear quarter in quarter out what those numbers look like.

James McIlree

And so when you talk about an 8% decline in the enterprise and strategic partners revenue in this year that's excluding the impact of the tech revenue, is that right?

Darin Vickery

Correct, so in other words if as I said in my script 2% of revenue this year was on Veri-Fi and technology. If you take 98% of revenue that's what you apply that 8% to.

James McIlree

Okay, great. And that 8% decline is at least the way I'm looking at it seems to be a diminishing of the decline that you've had over the past couple of years. First, can you just verify if that's true and if it is true why do you think that it's going to be a slower decline this year than in prior years?

Darin Vickery

And again remember that 8% is a blended number so that's our offset of ACV on Wi-Fi reselling versus churn. So the churn number is pretty consistent with prior years. It's somewhere in the 12% to 13% range with about a 5% make up year-over-year on new revenue from ACV.

Gary A. Griffiths

Yeah, and I think it's also -- but as the percentage of the unlimited revenue grows and the legacy business if you will continues to decline we're seeing almost immaterial churn on the unlimited customers. So it is a smaller base of the high churn candidate revenue that's left.

Darin Vickery

There's an element of truth to that but at the same time as our unlimited base gets older and older I'm sure we will have some churn…

Gary A. Griffiths

We will have some increase but it's not a long way to go to get anywhere near where we're seeing on legacy.

James McIlree

Yeah, okay and then I think Scott was trying to get at this so I'm going to try again, when you look at the pace of the year it sounds like it's second half loaded so if we just use as a bogie let's just call it 55 million just for grants for the year, is that kind of 25 in the first half, 30 in the second or is it -- you think it's more evenly distributed or it's more back-end loaded than that 30 in the second half?

Gary A. Griffiths

It's definitely -- yeah Jim I think your guess there is pretty much the way we see things. I think we will see some gradual growth but the nature of things when you look at some of the big opportunities like HP clearly second half loaded, Tech Data clearly second half loaded, the data deals, technology deals we hope that that ramp starts accelerating now but any of the big impact of that will be second half. So yeah, you're pretty much on target.

Darin Vickery

Yeah, I mean the other way to look at it is to take a number, if run rate is 12 coming out of Q4 for Q1 apply a growth factor of 10% per quarter and that gets you to about the same numbers you're talking about Jim. So somewhere in that ballpark whether you come at it from percentage growth perspective, whether you come at it from just divvying up when you think the bottoms up is going to work. That's really our expectation for the year.

James McIlree

Okay and that that 1 million in recurring revenue is that also in the strategic partnerships line?

Darin Vickery

Yes, it is.

James McIlree

Okay, is there a reason to believe that non-recurring revenue is going to be kind of recurring, I mean this is the second quarter in a row we've had some non-recurring revenue, is there any reason to think that to maybe it is…?

Darin Vickery

100%. We are going to -- we will yeah, we will and I'll let you decide whether this is unfortunate or not but we will have a little bit more lumpiness associated with the Veri-Fi deal, the data deals because we don't think this is going to go away. There's been a tendency to buy some data up front and what we what we found is the pure subscription is probably not the first place where a company will go. It will buy data, they will analyze it and test it and play around with it. And they may do that a couple times to do some comparisons one quarter versus another and see what the trends are before they'll sign up and make a subscription purchase. So all that said it would imply that there will be some non-recurring elements of the data deal. Now again we fully expect that this will go to subscription revenue and has in some cases but it takes a little bit of time to get there.

James McIlree

Okay, and then when I think this --

Gary A. Griffiths

In one sense it is not necessary. The part of that is probably not unfortunate is that as Darin said a good portion of the ACV in the fourth quarter was actually non-recurring revenue and so at least you get to see some of that revenue in the quarter in which it is booked as opposed to ACV which is spread out over 12 months.

James McIlree

Right, right, okay, got that.

Gary A. Griffiths

I think Jim, I think Darin mentioned it in his comments but the ACV, the growth ACV in the fourth quarter was actually higher than the 1.2 million that we reported that was the net ACV. We did because with the end of the year we took the opportunity to write off some ACV for some prior year deals that were just not looking like they were going to materialize.

James McIlree

Right, you did mention that.

Darin Vickery

And that number was about $400,000 that we wrote off in Q4.

James McIlree

And my last question is so Darin let's ignore Network Access Costs right now and just focus on all the other expenses so the network operation costs and R&D and sales marketing G&A is about 8.7 million in the quarter. Is there -- is that a good number going forward or is there additional cost cutting that we'll see occur in the first quarter from again just those four OPEX categories?

Darin Vickery

It's a great question and a bit of a sensitive question. But absolutely we are doing a deep dive back in again through all of our discretionary expense and we will continue to get as lean as we can and discretionary. Problem is then you run into headcount and so that's a bit of a sensitive topic to talk about. As long as we meet the plan numbers we put out there there's no need to do anything draconian at this point in time just to be quite honest. But at the same time if we're not seeing that visibility to revenue growth fairly quickly we will look at all options in OPEX to ensure we do hit the adjusted EBITDA guidance number that we put out there for this year.

James McIlree

Yeah, I got it. I mean it can be self-defeating to cut those too much, I got it. Alright...

Darin Vickery

You can be very sensitive about it.

James McIlree

No, yeah and I appreciate that. Alright, thanks a lot guys, good luck with everything, and I'll talk to you later.

Darin Vickery

Okay, thank you and take care.

Operator

We have time for one more question so we will take that question from Marc Silk with Silk Investment Advisors.

Marc Silk

As you know I have more than one but I'm against the clock. So probably the most important thing is your Veri-Fi SmartConnect is that predicated on your Wi-Fi footprint that you purchased from other people or if you had no Wi-Fi footprint would you be able to access all this data?

Gary A. Griffiths

Yes, good question Marc, one that probably needs to be clarified. The nature of SmartConnect actually depends on seeing data from all network access points whether they're in the iPass network or not. In other words we can't tell if a new network is a candidate for curation into the network if we're not seeing and collecting data on it. So the simple answer to your question is know that we are collecting data from all network access points whether they're part of our network or not.

Marc Silk

And a quick thing for the Board, the CEO and the Chairman after the August disaster conference call were the only ones who bought shares so I'd like to see some of these Board Members show that they have more skin in the game by stepping up obviously unless this is material information and as far as reverse stock split I don't think I would even broach that subject because really it's up to management to turn this company around, do I have time for a few more quick ones?

Gary A. Griffiths

Yeah, let's try to. Limit it to two if you can.

Marc Silk

I'm going to the Veri-Fi to your enterprise, is this really one last ditch effort to get the pay as you go customer to say basically here it is, look what we can show you and switch over obviously it's worth more to have that recurring revenue as opposed to pay as you go?

Gary A. Griffiths

I wouldn't characterize it as a last ditch. I think there's a number of the pay as you go customers who are part of a channel. In other words they were sold through a channel, primarily channels in Europe. iPass is a smaller part of a bigger deal for that channel partner for carrier and some of that pay as you go revenue is just not going to go away and it's not necessarily a bad thing. We'd love to get them on Unlimited but again we're probably not going to change the pricing models of the channel partners who sold that. But set that aside that's kind of the glass half empty part of this. Rather than looking at the data enhanced SmartConnect enterprise platform as a last ditch it's really a very positive selling point where we have something very concrete to demonstrate to an enterprise customer that this is certainly not about international business travelers, this is about managing and controlling their mobile workforce, giving them the data that they can really take charge of their operations and be able to show. It's very important for the -- continuing important for the IT department to be showing their value. We are planning on giving them additional tools to be able to show their value to the enterprise.

Darin Vickery

And the only thing I would add is the expectations once you show them that data and those tools that you prove out the value of Unlimited and you may converting them into an Unlimited customer that much easier. So it certainly is all wrapped together as part of the go to market.

Gary A. Griffiths

100%.

Marc Silk

And last thing excluding your enterprise customers I would assume that the Veri-Fi has a shorter sales cycle because you can show them all that information, they can tweak it as opposed to like offloading. I understand when you do a pilot it's like okay it worked at 10,000 let's try 20,000, let's try 30,000 because again they don't want to have any calls drop with their millions and millions of customers. But with Veri-Fi I would think that within I don't know maybe a month's time that these guys are sold if not less, is that crazy on my part?

Gary A. Griffiths

Patricia, do you want to address that one. We may have lost Patricia. I know she had a kind of a faulty connection.

Operator

Please check your mute function Ms. Hume.

Gary A. Griffiths

That's okay, I'll take it Marc. Yes, there's certainly reason to believe that the sales cycles on Veri-Fi should be much faster than selling to an operator for example selling SmartConnect to an operator. As a matter of fact the data itself could actually shorten the sales cycle for an operator because if we're able to give them data that help them better understand the mechanics of what's happening with their customers with things like Wi-Fi slowed then the faster these trials could be. And in fact we've seen that -- we've seen a big part of one of the major trials that's still underway with a major U.S. carrier is that a great deal of the discussion and the analysis is all around the data that we are providing and they are digesting.

Darin Vickery

And not just digesting they are actually taking that data and comparing against it to find out if theirs is as accurate as I thought it was.

Gary A. Griffiths

Patricia you are back.

Patricia R. Hume

I apologize this is terrible. Just a quick one Marc, with respect to the Veri-Fi deals as an example the -- our trial customers right now are very excited about getting the data and so the reason the sales cycle is shorter is or could be shorter, I mean we don't have enough statistics to state the sales cycle yet. But what we find is they're very anxious to get to the data and in order to get to the data they have to embrace the SmartConnect technology. So, there is a I would say a bit of an enhanced sense of urgency because the value is in the data. Of course the value is in the technology without which you don't get the data. But at the end of the day these guys want to see the data so that they can get the insights so they can do what they want to do with the data that we're providing.

Marc Silk

Okay, I appreciate it and Gary one more quick thing, might not be quick, you talked about that last year you were in the seventh inning and it caught in a rain delay and do you think the rain delay is coming to an end and if so what, can you tell the shareholders why you think that is the case as a conclusion to this conference call?

Gary A. Griffiths

Well the delay, the rain delay was -- were the issues we saw both in the technology as well as in the delays with the network partners and Microsoft as we discussed. Those are certainly behind us and if you kind of set 2017 aside we're hoping to get back with 2018 starting to look like where we were hoping 2017 will look originally. So it was a long rain delay, it was probably certainly more of a hurricane than a shower.

Marc Silk

Alright, good luck, thanks for taking my questions.

Gary A. Griffiths

Yeah, you bet thanks Marc, we will talk to you soon.

Operator

That concludes today's question-and-answer session. At this time I'll turn it back -- turn the conference back to Mr. Gary Griffiths for any final remarks.

Gary A. Griffiths

Thanks folks, I appreciate you joining the call and I know we'll be following up with many of you in the next days. So thank you again and good evening.

