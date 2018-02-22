Transcripts | Financial

LaSalle Hotel Properties' (LHO) CEO Mike Barnello on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

About: LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)
by: SA Transcripts
LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 21, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Max Leinweber – Vice President-Finance and Asset Management

Mike Barnello – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ken Fuller – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Patrick Scholes – SunTrust

Michael Bellisario – Baird

Wes Golladay – RBC Capital Markets

Thomas Allen – Morgan Stanley

Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank

Shaun Kelley – Bank of America

Stephen Grambling – Goldman Sachs

Lukas Hartwich – Green Street Advisors

Smedes Rose – Citi

Bill Crow – Raymond James

Jim Sullivan – BTIG

Anthony Powell – Barclays

Floris van Dijkum – Boenning and Scattergood

Rich Hightower – Evercore ISI

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the LHO