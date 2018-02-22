RPX Corporation's (RPXC) CEO Marty Roberts on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

JoAnn Horne - Head, IR

Marty Roberts - CEO

Dave Anderson - CFO

Analysts

Matt Galinko - Sidoti

Operator

JoAnn Horne

Thank you, operator and thank you everyone for joining us today to review RPX Corporation's fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings. Leading the call today to discuss the results are Marty Roberts, RPX' Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.

The agenda for today's call includes commentary from Marty regarding fourth quarter results and recent developments in the business, followed by detailed review of the quarter's financials by Dave. Dave will also provide the 2018 guidance and a discussion of the ASC 606 adoption. Immediately following, we'll open up the call to take your questions.

This afternoon, RPX issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2017 financial results which is available on the company's website at www.rpxcorp.com. This call is being broadcast over the internet and the audio of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website. Also, please note that there are slides corresponding to the information discussed today available on the IR site.

I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, but are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the company's business and the business outlook for the year, including as a result of accounting changes as well as the unannounced review of strategic alternative. The company's actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the company's SEC filings for detailed information concerning the factors that could cause the actual results to materially differ. We do not undertake to update in light of any new information or future event. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during the call. Reconciliations are included in the presentation available on the website.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Marty.

Marty Roberts

Thanks JoAnn and hello everybody. I'll be fairly brief with my remarks before Dave reviews the numbers and we take your questions, which I'm sure will focus on our decision announced in the earnings release to explore strategic options to enhance shareholder value. I look forward to discussing that process, but first, I want to recap our solid operating performance in Q4 and for 2017 as a whole.

As Dave will describe, RPX's fourth quarter results were in line with or better than our guidance. Subscription revenues were $59.5 million, and total revenues were $81.8 million. The Inventus eDiscovery business also was in line with our expectations with revenues up 11% from the same period a year ago.

We ended 2017 with over 330 patent risk management network members and insurance clients. Our standard three-year rolling renewal rate for the quarter was modestly above 80%.

We also ended 2017 with one of the strongest syndicated years on record. We syndicated almost $75 million from clients to clear patent risk during the year, one of the highest amounts of syndication in our history.

I've talked in the past about how our strong financial performance reflects the value and uniqueness of RPX's solution. There really is no other participant in the patent market that can so effectively and efficiently organize and execute licensing transactions on such a large scale and reduce cost and risk for so many companies. We saved our clients billions of dollars and avoided legal and licensing costs. Our model works and it works extremely well.

That said, the environment for patent licensing, as we've discussed on these calls over the years, ebbs and flows. This cyclicality happens for a variety of reasons; the emergence of commercially successful new technology sectors with exposure to patents, the availability of patent portfolios that apply to these products and services, the aggressiveness of NPEs and other licensors in monetizing their portfolios, and of course, trends in the regulatory and judicial environment affecting patent licensing.

NPE risk has decreased appreciably in this current cycle and while patent risk continues unabated for many technologies, in some sectors the threat from predatory licensors has clearly declined.

We know there are headwinds in the short-term for our core service and we also know and are working on some transactions that, if we're successful, will provide catalysts for new client acquisition and increase revenue in the medium term.

Our down guidance for 2018 for the patent risk business reflects these macro trends in the patent licensing and litigation market. We've revised the fee structure at renewal for several clients in certain sectors, commensurate with the lower patent risk they currently perceive.

We've also restructured a handful of unusual membership contracts that we believe were driving inefficient use of our patent spend. In addition, we're seeing the end of some revenues that resulted from the way we structured several syndicated transactions in the past.

We also foresee a temporary weakening in the discovery services segment. We anticipate that early in 2018 a handful of large European review projects will simultaneously wind down, driving a contraction in that business unit. Although the effect of these internal and external factors is reflected in lower topline guidance, the ability of our business to generate cash flow remains strong.

In 2018, we expect to generate between $65 million and $85 million of free cash flow, while continuing to invest in the growth initiatives we discussed last quarter. So, while we're clearly facing a more challenging operating environment in this down cycle, we remain optimistic about the company's long-term prospects.

NPE patent litigation is at a lower level, but it has not disappeared. In 2017, there were more than 1,100 active campaigns by NPEs with more than 2,800 unique companies defending themselves. Tens of thousands of patents transact every year and the licensing ecosystem remains active and very costly for many operating companies.

RPX provides crucial risk mitigation to approximately 450 companies. Last year alone, we estimate that we achieved 178 litigation dismissals for our clients and prevented hundreds of additional litigations because we cleared the risk before our clients could be sued. We also believe the regulatory environment may begin swinging back toward a more pro-patent owner orientation.

For several years now, the market has reflected the emergence of IPR challenges and tighter definitions of patentability coming out of Supreme Court decisions such as the Alice case. But we've seen those similar changes on the horizon and the current docket of the court and news from the administration do not lead us to expect further pressure on patent owners anytime soon.

Furthermore, a primary source of patent risk, the number of new technology patents, continues to expand. Last year, more than 300,000 utility patents were issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Most will not represent any kind of licensing risk, but a significant number of them will, and they will be better written and more likely to withstand Alice challenges and IPRs. Operating companies will continue to need an effective and efficient mechanism to clear that risk and the best mechanism continues to be the solutions we provide.

Importantly, there are also clear trends that technology and patent risk will eventually be expanding into large markets such as oil and gas, clean energy, autonomous vehicles, and medical devices and diagnostics.

As we move to a more global digital economy, many companies have incorporated technology into businesses that 10 or 15 years ago would have employed none. As that continues, it offers RPX the opportunity to gain additional clients in both our membership and insurance businesses.

And finally, as I've said on past calls, patent risk is no longer only a domestic problem. Germany and China are going through fundamental changes in how they treat intellectual property and patent rights, which is adding enormous and potentially very expensive complexity to the patent risk faced by any company that makes, uses or sells products incorporating patentable technology.

So, there are many reasons to believe that the market will emerge from the current down cycle and that there will be growing demand for our solutions. And as we have discussed in the past, RPX is not simply waiting for the patent market to heat back up. We're also working to develop new services to reduce the cost and complexity of patent management and administration, which represents a very significant non-cyclical amount of money spent by corporate IP legal teams.

In essence, we believe RPX is positioned to be an outsourced end-to-end IP services vendor. All indications are that we have identified a need and are developing a valuable solution for a large addressable market. So, we remain very positive about the future of RPX

In a moment, I'll turn it over to Dave and as you'll hear from him, our financial reporting will become much more complex with the introduction of the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606. The important thing to remember is these accounting changes are just that, accounting. They have no impact on our customer relationships, our business operations or our cash flow.

Finally, the Board continually assesses the company's operations and potential and we believe that now is the time to explore strategic investment alternatives that have the potential to unlock shareholder value.

Over the past year, we focused on streamlining our cost structure and putting in place a management team that both maximizes the performance of the existing business and explores new initiatives to expand RPX's footprint in the patent space.

With this progress, we believe it's the right time to explore alternatives available to the company to realize value for its shareholders on the basis of our current operations and our future prospects. Obviously, this is an important step for RPX and the process is ongoing, so there are few, if any, details to share this point.

But we'll be happy to answer your questions after Dave runs through the numbers from Q4 and our guidance for the year ahead. Dave?

Dave Anderson

Thank you, Marty. As noted, please refer to the slide deck on our Investor Relations site which corresponds to today's fourth quarter 2017 financial discussion. I encourage you to review this deck and today's press release for the full details of our financial results. As usual, our discussion will focus on non-GAAP metrics, which JoAnn explained a few minutes ago.

I'm going to review the fourth quarter and full year results, discuss the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, and then provide some commentary on our outlook for 2018.

So, starting with the quarter and the full year results. We posted a solid fourth quarter, with revenue in line or above expectations for both the patent risk management and discovery services businesses. This strong performance, combined with our continued balanced approach to our cost structure, allowed us to exceed our operating income and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA less NPS guidance.

Now for the numbers. Total revenue is $81.8 million in the quarter and $330.5 million for the full year. Subscription revenue in the patent risk management segment was $59.5 million in the quarter and $246.8 million for the full year.

Discovery services revenue was $20.3 million in the quarter and $78.2 million for the full year. Fee-related revenue for the quarter was $2.0 million and $5.4 million for the full year. Non-GAAP cost of revenue was $48.4 million in the quarter and $201.2 million for the full year.

As a reminder, the cost of revenue largely reflects the amortization of acquired patent assets, which was $36.9 million in Q4. Assets acquired during the fourth quarter will be amortized over a period of about 29 months.

As always, our focus is on completing transactions that are best for our clients and near-term prospects regardless of the amortization period and the related impact on our operating results. Non-GAAP SG&A was $18.5 million in the quarter and $69.1 million for the full year.

Net patent spend for the fourth quarter was $51.4 million with gross patent spend of $65.1 million. We ended the year with $106.0 million of net patent spend and gross patent spend of $179.9 million.

Consolidated non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $52.7 million for the quarter and $219.4 million for the full year. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, minus net patent spend, was $113.4 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $11.1 million or $0.22 per diluted share. This compares to $6.2 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate for the quarter was 27%. For the full year, non-GAAP net income was $40.7 million, and the full year non-GAAP effective tax rate was 32%.

During the quarter, we incurred some additional charges under GAAP that were removed from around our non-GAAP presentation and are summarized in the reconciliations on earnings slide.

The largest of these was a non-cash charge of $94.1 million, largely related to the impairment of goodwill in our discovery services segment. This impairment reflects a reduction in our outlook for that segment beyond 2017. I'll have more details on that shortly. The other charges relate to the implementation of tax reform and the accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs associated with paying down our term loan.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended Q4 with $157.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. As a reminder, during the quarter, we paid off the remaining balance on our $100 million term loan and terminated our debt facility.

Our deferred revenue balance was $106.9 million, a $4 million increase from Q3, but down $23.5 million from the year ago quarter, reflecting a decrease in our subscription revenue run rate during the quarter. During Q4, we paid $2.5 million in dividends and repurchased 127,000 shares of RPX stock for $1.7 million at an average price of $13.08 per share.

Since the Board authorized our share repurchase program in Q1 of 2015, we've repurchased a cumulative 8.6 million shares of our stock for $94.6 million at an average price of $10.97 per share. We have $55.4 million remaining under the current $150 million authorization. Our next regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock will be paid on March 28th, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14th, 2018.

Turning to the cash flow statement. During the year, we generated $73.8 million of free cash flow, measured as cash flow from operations less acquisition of patent assets and purchases of PP&E. With the changes in accounting I'm going to discuss in more detail, we believe annual free cash flow will be the best measure of performance going forward.

Turning to those accounting changes. Starting in January 1 of this year, RPX began recognizing revenue under the new accounting standard ASC 606. As I mentioned last quarter, this new standard does not affect the discovery segment, but does have a significant impact on the patent risk management segment. We are providing guidance today for the full year under both the old and new standards to give you a more accurate sense of how 606 impacts our results.

As I walk through the impact of ASC 606, which is complex, the key fact to remember is that the changes do not impact our cash generation. As Marty mentioned earlier, cash flow remains the most effective metric of RPX's operating performance.

Under the old standard, in most cases, revenue from a membership agreement was recognized ratably over the term of the agreement. For example, a $15 million contract paying $5 million of fees per year for three years typically would be recognized as $5 million of revenue per year.

Under the new 606 standard, a portion of the contracted fees will be recognized upfront, a portion will be recognized ratably, and in certain instances, a portion may not be recognized as revenue at all and instead treated as a pass-through payment.

Let's review each of these treatments in turn. First, the ratable portion. The portion of membership fees recognized ratably will present the value of RPX's go-forward efforts over the course of the contract to provide a proactive risk management -- patent risk management services, including acquisition of new patents and license rights, market intelligence services, and other related activities. It will continue to appear on our income statement as subscription revenue. In general, the bulk of the contract value will be ratable.

Second, the upfront portion. The portion of membership fees recognized upfront represent the value to the client of the license rights to RPX's existing portfolio. Except in select cases, this will be a small percentage of the total contract value of the membership agreement.

It will appear on our income statement as fee revenue. Occasionally, when there is a specific portfolio of significant value to the client, the upfront portion can be a larger percentage of the contract value.

Finally, and most complex, the pass-through portion. Most membership agreements will not include a pass-through portion, but some will. Membership fees are treated pass-through and not recognized as revenue only when, according to the new standard, RPX is deemed to be working as an agent and not a principal when providing a new or renewing client with a specific license.

Here's an example of pass-through treatment. A prospect signs an agreement to become an RPX member contingent upon receiving a license to a specific portfolio that RPX does not currently own. Often, this is a portfolio that is currently being asserted against the client by an NPE.

When RPX acquires rights to that portfolio on behalf of its membership and the prospect, the prospect's membership begins. These so-called catalyst deals are a win-win-win situation. The prospect receives value on day one of their RPX membership, the plaintiff receives license fees without the continued expense of litigation, and RPX brings in a new member without taking financial risk.

Under the old standard, the entire value of that contingent membership would be recognized as ratable revenue. Under the new standard, RPX would be considered an agent and not a principal in that catalyst transaction.

As such, RPX must estimate the value of that catalyst deal to the client and take that portion of the membership fee as a pass-through payment and not as revenue. This has the effect of reducing revenue on the topline, but also reducing net patent spend and reducing the basis of the acquired patent assets, so there are impacts on both the income statement and to the balance sheet.

Again, all these changes have zero impact on cash generation or on our business operations. All that is changing under the new standard is the characterization of the fees we receive, the timing of the recognition, and characterization of certain patent spend as either net or gross patent spend.

That said, the combined accounting impact of these changes is substantial. For example, as you can see in the schedule in our earnings slides, we estimate that if we had adopted ASC 606 in 2017, then our 2017 income statement would have had subscription revenue that was $60 million lower, fee revenue that was $23.6 million higher, cost of revenue $27.3 million lower, and net patent spend $8.1 million lower under the new standard than under the old standard.

As a result, if we had adopted ASC 606 in 2017, full year 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA less NPS would have been $29.0 million lower under the new standard. Our 2017 free cash flow of $73.8 million would, of course, have been unaffected by the change.

The transition to the new accounting standard will also require one-time adjustments to balance sheet items, including deferred revenue, retained earnings, contract assets, and patent assets.

Consistent with the guidance for implementing the standard, those changes are not reflected in the balance sheet for Q4 2017, but will be reflected as an adjustment in our Q1 2018 financials. We will also make a few changes to how we report our results and how we provide guidance because of these accounting changes.

First, we will focus guidance on annual free cash flow. This measure is impervious to the accounting changes and provides the best indication of the underlying business performance. Under 606, we will measure free cash flow as cash flow from operations minus patent acquisitions and purchases of PP&E.

Second, we will guide to total patent risk management revenue, but not to the subscription or fee revenue lines. The characterization of membership fees as fee revenue or subscription revenue is difficult to forecast under the new standard and can switch from renewal-to-renewal depending on deal structure and timing.

Third, we'll focus on annual guidance and stop providing quarterly guidance. We have always said that our business is best evaluated on an annual basis, and the new standard will only add additional quarter-to-quarter volatility into our financials.

Finally, we will change some of the metrics we report. Starting in Q1, we will report contracted subscription revenue backlog, a measure of all contracted, but not yet earned subscription revenue.

The change of this backlog from quarter-to-quarter, along with the earned subscription revenue within the quarter, will allow investors to compute a rough proxy for subscription bookings under 606. We will provide these metrics in place of renewal rates as the changes to revenue recognition make the renewal metrics substantially less relevant and more variable.

Recognizing that these changes are particularly complex, we're posting a webcast to our IR website today on this topic. The webcast and accompanying slides provide a thorough description of the changes, examples and select results from full year 2016 and 2017 under ASC 605 and 606.

Finally, turning to our guidance for the full year 2018. Rather than read each number, I'll direct investors to the earnings slides that accompany this call for a detailed rundown of our full year 2018 guidance. Those slides provide full year 2018 guidance under the new 606 standard. For this call only, we have also provided an illustrative translation of that guidance to 605 to ease comparisons.

First and most important, during 2018, we expect to generate $65 million to $85 million of free cash flow. This is roughly in line with free cash flow in 2017. This reflects the flexibility of our cost structure and our focus on patent spend and cost efficiency.

Second, revenue in the patent risk management segment is expected to decline from $252 million under the old standard in 2017 to $170 million to $195 million under the new standard in 2018.

More than half of this decline is related to accounting, changes in timing of revenue recognition or fees being taken pass-through and not recognized under the new standard. About a quarter of the decline can be attributed to the restructuring of a few unusual membership agreements that were driving inefficient patent spend and the roll-off or reduction of subscriptions that were linked to one or more large patent deals, some like Rockstar, as much as three years ago. The remainder can be attributed to actual or anticipated losses due to M&A and some price resets or non-renewals in certain sectors with less risk.

Revenue in the discovery services segment is expected to decline from $78.2 million in 2017 to $62 million to $71 million in 2018. This decline entirely relates to the anticipated synchronized roll-off in early 2018 of a set of unusually large European review projects.

Although these projects may last longer than we anticipate and it is possible another set of large projects may ramp-up to fill the gap. At present, we do not have sufficient line of sight to factor that into guidance.

As we've always said, the discovery business is project-based and thus, subject to larger swings, both positive and negative. The overall business and value proposition, though, remains robust.

Third, non-GAAP cost of revenue is expected to decline from $201 million in 2017 under ASC 605 to $140 million to $149 million in 2018 under ASC 606, largely due to reduced patent amortization.

We entered the year with pure patent assets to amortize both because of lower net patent spend in recent years and because under the new accounting, less of that patent spend is capitalized on the balance sheet. In addition, the anticipated roll-off of review projects at Inventus reduces contract attorney costs that sit in cost of revenue.

Fourth, we expect non-GAAP SG&A to remain roughly the same as 2017, albeit with increased room for growth investments. Our range of $66 million to $72 million leaves room in our guidance for success-based reinvestment of some cost savings to support Inventus' growth in Asia and Europe and support RPX's development of our tech-enabled IP services and new licensing models, both of which we think offer attractive medium-term ROI.

Fifth, although we have provided non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA less net patent spend guidance, we think free cash flow is the best way to evaluate the patent risk segment and the combined business. That said, I'll note that we expect the Inventus business on its own to generate non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $13 million to $17 million in 2018.

Under the new standard, net patent spend will generally be lower than under the 605 standard and that is reflected in our guidance. The measurement of gross patent spend remains unchanged and we expect our overall level of deal activity as measured by gross patent spend to remain above $150 million in 2018 as it has been for the last four years.

Finally, a note about taxes in 2018. You'll notice that we anticipate our non-GAAP effective tax rate to be about 32% in 2018, similar to the rate in 2017. Passage of tax reform lowered our combined federal and state taxes to approximately 20%.

However, we generally pay roughly $5 million in form of holding tax each year, which is deductible, but no longer creditable for federal tax purposes. The combined impact of the lower tax rate, offset by the loss of creditability of foreign withholding tax, yields an effective tax rate of 32% anticipated for 2018.

As our operating income expands in years beyond 2018, that tax rate will decline closer to the mid-20s. For the purposes of estimating free cash flow, we expect our cash taxes in the year will be roughly $8 million.

That covers the commentary on our guidance. Stepping back, we anticipate that 2018 we will see continued strong cash generation and a challenging business environment, but as the market stabilizes and our growth investments begin to develop, we should be well-positioned for future years.

I recognize this has been an unusually long earnings call with a lot of information, so we'll stop here and take your questions.

JoAnn Horne

Operator, we'll take questions now, please.

Matt Galinko

Matt Galinko

Hey good afternoon. I guess I want to start with the cyclicality in the patent business. I guess I'm curious, what gives you no confidence that we do hit sort of another uptrend? I know in the past or in some of the patent reports you've shown the average age of asserted patents.

So, I'm wondering if that -- where that's running today? And is the 2018 run rate you're showing in the subscription business kind of the new normal we should expect in this depressed environment? Or just how we should be thinking about it long run?

Marty Roberts

Hey, Matt, this is Marty. So, there are a lot of reasons why we think that things are going to be good for us in 2018. First off, we have a robust pipeline of deals that we're working on, and patent acquisition drives our business. So, if even one or two of those comes to fruition, it will be a good year for us.

A lot of patents are changing hands in sectors that we don't currently serve. For instance, I'll talk -- the ones that I said in my prepared remarks, autonomous vehicles, oil and gas. And that's a good leading indicator of NPE activity.

To answer your question about how long does it take for a parent to wind up in litigation against one of our clients. Generally, it's about a five to eight year lag from the time that it's issued to -- it works its way in the litigation. So, those that were issued five years ago that are now changing hands and ending up in the portfolios of NPEs aren't likely to result in litigation, which will, again, be a driver of our business.

What was your last question? A question about what do we believe is the -- I'll let you ask it again.

Matt Galinko

Yes, I appreciate it. I know it's a bunch. Just in terms of the step-down, I guess we see, on a 605 basis for the subscription business in 2018, I'm just wondering if that's -- if there's more to come with contract renewals, restructurings at a lower run rate.

I mean you also touched on ending some inefficient client contracts. So, are we seeing the bulk of that played out in 2018? Or is there more to come as we move into years beyond 2018 -- in so far as you're willing to comment beyond what the guidance you have provided?

Dave Anderson

Yes, I think the guidance we've provided for 2018 encompasses any of those kinds of resets that have already happened or we anticipate happening. So, it's pretty well-baked into the ranges there.

And yes, you're right in terms of characterizing the step-down, it is -- from last year to this year, about half of it or a little more than half of it is accounting change. About a quarter of it is these -- a handful of contracts where we thought it was driving inefficient patent spend or where there was sort of like a syndicated fee that was driving the subscription number. And then it's only about a quarter that's left where it's really just M&A or some of these specific sectors where we've made adjustments.

Matt Galinko

Got you. Appreciate it. Sorry, you might have answered this, but just a last question on the inefficient client contracts. Are you -- to maintain sort of your free cash flow and becoming more efficient in the spend, I mean is that primarily around those client contracts? And were they sort of -- were you operating at a loss on those on a cash basis? And you're just -- or was it just lower margin than you would've hoped for?

Dave Anderson

It varies from contract-to-contract. We definitely feel they're driving -- the way those relationships are structured, were driving very inefficient patent spend. And so as we looked at our overall cost structure, we didn't want to just look at SG&A, we wanted to look at how we can drive the best efficiency in our patent spend.

I'm sure during certain periods of time, those actually were probably negative margin for us on some of them. And other times, maybe they were just very low margin, but it's a mix of that.

Matt Galinko

All right. Appreciate the color. I'll jump back in the queue.

Dave Anderson

Great.

Marty Roberts

Okay. Well, thank you, everybody. We really appreciate your time and look forward to talking to you next quarter.

