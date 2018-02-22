United Insurance Holdings' (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)
Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call
February 21, 2018, 04:30 PM ET
Executives
Adam Prior - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
John Forney - Chief Executive Officer
Brad Martz - Chief Financial Officer
Analysts
Greg Peters - Raymond James
Arash Soleimani - KBW
Samir Khare - Capital Returns Management
Presentation
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the UPC Insurance 2017 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Adam Prior. Thank you. You may begin.
Adam Prior