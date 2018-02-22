Investment thesis

OrganiGram (OGRMF) delivered a promising Q1 revenue of $2.7 million, and sales of cannabis oil have more than doubled compared to Q4. The company attributed the significant growth to its Shubie Cannabis Oil that contains a high 21.8% CBD content. The recent quarter shows that gross margin has increased from 27% to 40% compared to Q4 2017, and cost of indirect production decreased to $455,000, which implies that the new quality control and assurance procedures implemented back in spring of 2017 are becoming more efficient. These signs indicate OrganiGram has finally turned the corner from the significant recall in 2016-17.

The $115 million loan announced in January 2018 carries some risks because it is uncertain to what exact kind of expansion it will be used towards. With the production increase on February 12 and further increases expected by May 2018, I believe OrganiGram is poised to grow explosively in 2018. With a current market cap of ~$500 million, I believe the company is undervalued and that this is an excellent entry point for investors.

Unique Niche

If you have not listened to OrganiGram CEO Greg Engel's presentation at New West Summit back in November 2017, then I strongly recommend that you do so.

Engel’s emphasis on quality and premium product throughout the presentation suggests to me that his strategy is to dominate the medical cannabis space in Canada, a unique niche where customers demand the highest-quality cannabis. If I am right, then we already saw a sign of this strategy yielding results in Q1 with significant growth in the sale of Shubie Cannabis Oil with a high CBD content. However, OrganiGram can’t be the only company offering a cannabis oil with high CBD and low THC, right?

All information in the chart above is collected on February 19, 2018. Surprisingly, OrganiGram’s high CBD oil is the second-lowest priced and has the lowest THC content among top six competitors. The advantage of having a low price is self-explanatory, but having a low THC is actually more important and requires an explanation. CBD is non-psychoactive and is highly valued for its medical benefits, while THC is psychoactive and is responsible for the euphoric and mind-altering effects such as hunger, fatigue, and general relaxation. Now, imagine a 65-year-old grandmother with osteoarthritis and who is using a high CBD oil for symptomatic treatment. If the oil has sufficient THC to cause the aforementioned mind-altering effects, then that will result in an increased risk of falls, and falls are devastating in the elderly - it’s the number one cause for traumatic brain injuries. I realize that not all medical cannabis patients are elderly, but the point is that the majority of patients using cannabis to treat chronic medical conditions do not want to get a “high” every time they use a cannabis product, and OrganiGram is fulfilling their need with its premium product rich in CBD with low THC.

Engel also said during the presentation that the company does “100% pre-release testing of all product... and Health Canada reviews and approve all batches prior to sale”. I did not think anything of this upon hearing it the first time because it's essentially a penalty Health Canada slapped on OrganiGram’s license because of the recall, and that at the end of the day, it just means more administration costs for the company. Furthermore, OrganiGram is not the only company that tests all its products. Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF) was the first to provide clients with certificates of analysis for their purchases, and Aphria (APHQF) has its proprietary 509-step process for quality assurance, so testing all products is not anything new or ground-breaking.

After watching the presentation the second time, it dawned on me that OrganiGram’s Q&A is essentially at the same level as vaccine manufacturers such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi (SNY), and Merck (MRK), because every batch of vaccine must also be reviewed by Health Canada and gain approval prior to its release to market. So did OrganiGram cleverly spin this to its advantage to attract patients seeking products with the highest quality, safety, and approved by the highest authority? Is this how the company achieved the massive increase in oil sales of 419 liters in Q1, compared to only 178 liters in Q4? I suspect so.

OrganiGram has a phenomenal opportunity to create a niche in the medical cannabis space with its premium high-quality and low-cost product compared to its competitors, and with the medical market projected to grow to 1.2 billion by 2021, the company is currently well-positioned to be the top player in that space.

Valuation

A company is worth the discounted sum of its cash flows from today until eternity, and forecasting those cash flows and the assessing risk to cash flows is the job of an investor. I will conservatively estimate the value of OrganiGram using the method of discounted cash flow.

Its revenue is conservatively estimated with readily available data based on estimated production capacity outlined in the MD&A in Q1. See the table below. The average price per gram in 2017, according to StatsCannabis, was $7.48, which is close to OrganiGram’s average selling price per gram in 2017 of $7.89. To be conservative with future revenue estimations, the price per gram is assumed to decrease year over year to reach an average price of $5 by 2021 because of the increasing supply brought onto the market by all Canadian cannabis producers.

Financial year Price/g OrganiGram Production (kg) 2018 $7.00 8,000 2019 $6.00 20,000 2020 $5.50 42,000 2021 $5.00 60,000

Cost of goods sold (COGS) and other operating expenses are expected to increase proportionally with revenue growth and increase in production capacity, while gross margin will decline due to the decrease in average selling price per gram. Net income for 2022 is assumed to be 2% less than the net income of 2021, and every year afterward is assumed to decrease linearly at the rate of 2%, because no company grows forever.

Please note that this analysis does not take into account the $57 million bought deal closed in December 2017 or the $100 million loan announced in January 2018.

The discount rate is assumed to be 6.2%, based on the annual interest rate of OrganiGram's long-term debts. Net present value is calculated using the sum of the discounted cash flow of net income from the table above, plus the company’s current cash and cash equivalent of $29.8 million minus the $10 million liabilities. The number of shares is as of Q1.

Using very conservative discounted cash flow analysis, I arrive at the price of $6 per share, which is almost a 50% upside from the closing price of $4.05 on February 16.

Investor takeaway

OrganiGram delivered a promising first quarter 2018, thanks to a surprising increase in oil sales and gross margin. The company is well-positioned for more explosive revenue in 2018 with increases in production capacity. I believe the current price is an excellent entry point for investors with an investment horizon of >1 year.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.