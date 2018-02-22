Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's (HASI) CEO Jeffrey Eckel on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 21, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Amanda Cimaglia – Director-Investor Relations

Jeffrey Eckel – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brendan Herron – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Philip Shen – ROTH Capital Partners

Tyler Frank – Robert W. Baird

Noah Kaye – Oppenheimer

Carter Driscoll – B.Riley FBR

Jeff Osborne – Cowen & Co.

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Hannon Armstrong's conference call on its Q4 and Full Year 2017 Financial Results. Management will be utilizing a slide presentation for this call, which is available now for download on their Investor Relations page at investors.hannonarmstrong.com. Today's call is