Background

Because the price action of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is highly relevant to my views of the stock now, a brief history of how I have commented on it sets the proper tone.

I first commented favorably on HD in an article after the election, on Nov. 25, 2016, in Markets Think 'MAGA' - So, Buying Builders; Focus On Toll Brothers. HD was around $132 then. TOL, by the way, was at $30 and closed Tuesday at $46.78; it has outperformed HD.

I got around to buying HD around $138 in early February 2017, and discussed it later on in May, after the Q1 report. The title looks cautious now: Home Sweet Home Depot: $200+ Within 2 Years?

HD was around $157 then, and its P/E was already elevated. HD was and is a mature company, with virtually no store growth. Thus, the growth had to come from some combination of rising profit margins, higher same-store sales, increased online sales and financial engineering. Based on those points, I thought it was a reasonable bullish view to project about a 15% return per year for two years to get to $200 by 2019. Trying to stay cautious, in my most recent HD article, I had this to say in the title and one of the introductory bullet points:

Home Depot: Analysis Of Q3 And Threats To The Stock If the Fed does not overdo the tightening thing, I continue to shoot for HD becoming a $200+ stock by 2019.

This was written with HD around $167. The stock needed to rise 20% in two years or less to reach that $200 target, certainly possible, but look how far it had come in less than 5 years:

HD data by YCharts

HD had been in the $75-80 range in Q2 2014, so it had already more than doubled in 3 1/2 years. Adding in 2% dividends, this large company that seemingly had stopped growing very fast had appreciated, had given a 25% or so annual return, and that was from a starting point that was already far into a prolonged move that had begun below $20 in 2009.

When, I wondered, would enough be enough?

Well, instead of a 24-month time frame, it took only 2 months.

Why was $200 important to me, other than that it was a round number? Because in the bottom of the Great Recession, that's 10X where HD had bottomed. A rise from about $20 in 2009 to $200 in 2019 would be, with dividends, about a 28% CAGR over 10 years, which is rather huge, even from a depressed starting point. Instead, it happened in 9 years.

Now that we are, or have just been, "there" already, it makes my commentary a little trickier, as I like to approach each article from the standpoint of an investor or money manager thinking about where to place new money.

So let's look first at the negatives of one of my favorite companies.

Why HD may be fully priced

There are actually lots of reasons to think of HD as a market performer going forward. Here are some of the reasons.

Leveraged balance sheet has finished its work

Looking at the condensed consolidated balance sheet presented in the Q4 and full-year press release, we see:

shareholders' equity of only $1.45 B, down $3 B yoy

long-term debt of $24 B, up $2 B yoy

current assets minus current liabilities of $2.7 B.

Operating margin improvement appears to have peaked

In researching HD Tuesday, I came across an article on its star CFO, Carol Tome, from a few years ago, which mentioned something on the order of a 10-11% operating profit margin. Now HD is in the 14%+ range, and its own projections plus a general understanding of its (commodity-like) business, suggest that there is little room for this to move higher.

Static store count

With over 2200 stores, HD increased its store count by only 6 last year and plans a 3 store increase this year.

Managements change

Even if the current management team, which has made several strategic decisions that worked out very well, never makes a serious mistake, future managements may not be so proficient (or perhaps lucky).

To put it another way, retailing is a tough business. There is no lock-in as with Microsoft (MSFT) and Windows. Make a few mistakes, or miss a turn in consumer preferences, and all the capital return success is indeed well and truly in the past.

Amazon (AMZN)

The giant is always lurking. For now, its retail focus is more on food, clothing and electronics. But there is already some overlap with some of HD's business - and there could be much more in the future.

Competition requires the tax reform's gift to HD be largely spent on operations

HD's tax rate is expected to be around 26%, but the company is going to accelerate its 2020 spending plans with the savings more than anything else.

The economy

Americans are back to being optimistic, but the Fed is taking the punch bowl away. The last recession ended nearly 9 years ago, and it began more than 10 years ago. Therefore, maybe the economy will provide a headwind to HD.

Summary of the negatives

So with HD guiding for this fiscal year's EPS around $9.12 after adjusting for a 53rd week in the current FY, the stock is trading between 20-21X EPS based on a 52-week year. But that's with essentially no equity cushion. No matter how strong a retailer appears to be, at this valuation, with the forward price:sales ratio around 2X, it is good to be cautious and not assume that the good times roll along as is or even get better. Too much can go wrong in this business to pay up. Anyone remember Sears and Kmart (SHLD) as powerhouses?

Now to the positives.

Why HD may still be a buy

Here are some of the positives.

Investment in housing as a percent of GDP remains below average

The housing stocks (ITB) peaked in 2005, and the nationwide housing recession began in 2006. Adjusted for population, and for the number of people of house-buying age who rent or live with their parents, there is a lot of need for new houses.

Related is the advanced age of the U.S. housing stock, which provides unending fuel for HD's specialty, assisting in renovations in all sorts of ways.

HD has been more innovative than realized

The question must be asked as to why it is doing so well, gaining market share while raising margins. One of several reasons was described in Bloomberg's discussion of earnings:

Several years ago, the company stopped its major store expansion, and instead shifted investment to improving its existing locations, including upgrading technology. The chain was one of the first in the industry to offer shoppers a view of in-store inventory. For example, on its mobile website and application, a shopper can pinpoint the exact location of a product and how many are available.

HD routinely divulges how it is doing many things more efficiently, such as unloading trucks and handling "order online, pick up in store" orders. It is now enhancing its supply chain efficiency.

At a certain point, HD may simply be so far ahead of Lowe's (LOW) and the rest of the players that even average management in the future will be "good enough."

E-commerce initiative highly successful

HD has been growing e-commerce at a 21% rate, with nearly 50% of online orders picked up in-store. Online sales were up to 6.7% of total sales, and are on track by FY 2020 to be more like 8% of perhaps a $120 B sales effort.

In addition, many sales and general customer loyalty come from a strong website. The website can and does drive in-store sales that are not listed as e-commerce sales, but in a sense they are in that they are web-driven.

HD is somewhat AMZN-proof and clearly AMZN-resistant

It is a very big business world, and competitive and regulatory forces will not allow AMZN to swallow everything. HD increasingly does business with construction professionals, who require the products they need and the service they need as priorities. These are not the most price-sensitive customers, and their loyalty to HD, once gained, will not be easily disrupted. AMZN can use its existing distribution networks and market dominance exactly where it is focused.

So I am comfortable that while the AMZN threat exists, it is but one of many.

HD has lots of market share to gain

The company periodically shows a slide showing HD as a relatively small force in the industry or industries in which it competes.

So all it has to do is keep on keeping on, and its economies of scale and famous brand name should let it keep on gaining share.

HD can expand its playing field, and is doing so

Just as one example, and I am sure there will be more, think about this response from HD regarding a question about its Interline acquisition (final conference call question):

We saw strong sales growth in all three end markets, institutional multifamily and trades...

Interline represented a horizontal acquisition that provided HD new and stable profit drivers. I expect more out of this and related deals.

More broadly, HD has been expanding both horizontally and to some degree vertically. It can do much more of this, and both horizontal and vertical growth do not require more store count growth. So the incremental ROIC can be both high and predictable.

Geographic expansion is always a possibility

One question I have had for a while is why HD does not follow Walmart (WMT), learn from its tribulations over the years in ex-North American expansion, but go beyond North America for further growth. Well, maybe HD will, and maybe the first necessary step in doing that is improving the efficiency of its supply chain, an initiative that it is prioritizing. At a certain point, perhaps HD will be so operationally superior that it can either establish itself in a new territory, alone or with a local partner, with its risk lower than the risks that WMT assumed when it first went global.

Operating margins may work higher

The net effect of horizontal and some vertical expansion, improved efficiencies, and further market share gains could allow HD to achieve higher profit margins. 15% may not be a ceiling.

Concluding points - HD as a (potentially) "forever" stock

The above bull versus neutral arguments appear to me to both have good points. So I am positive on HD as a source of alpha for the long run, but not wildly so. Not only are there risks from its valuation and balance sheet, but with the Fed acting hawkish, there are downside risks to A) the construction industry and B) P/Es of the market (SPY) as a whole. So I would be hesitant to put new money into HD here unless I had a Buffett-like very long-term perspective. This stock has been discovered.

In the long term, the reason I am bullish on HD is that I am bullish on the US housing industry. One of the miracles of capitalism is that over time, free market economies find ways to supply areas of greatest need. Thus, while the Internet of Things is a happening thing, it requires a home (or other structure) in which to operate. You cannot have a connected home without a home. So I am more bullish on housing than I am on consumer electronics, simply on the basis of the collapse in the housing market that began in 2006 and even now has not come back close to peak levels.

Within that sector, HD has so many advantages that I see it being able to grow faster than any P/E shrinkage the stock might undergo. Thus I remain long and strong HD and an opportunistic buyer on dips.

Submitted Wednesday morning, HD down 0.73% to $185.34.

