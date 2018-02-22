After market close on Wednesday, February 21st, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) reported its full-year and Q4 2017 earnings results.

Being arguably the most prudent and financially sound publicly traded company in the firearms space naturally focuses a lot of attention on the company's results watched by both investors and other players in the firearms industry.

Any surprises? Can we find anything new? Let's take a look.

Q4 2017 Results

Unlike its peers, Ruger does not give forward guidance, but we did have some expectations.

As per Estimize.com, Wall Street analysts had expectations of $.62 EPS for the quarter, while the Estimize community was expecting $.64 per share.

For the fourth quarter 2017, the company reported diluted earnings per share of $.59, which was positively impacted by $.03 per share from the recent tax cuts. This is down from $1.10 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016.

On the revenue side, the company did beat expectations with its reported net sales of $118.2 million for the quarter, down from $161.8 million a year ago. Wall Street analysts had expected $113.5 million, while the Estimize community was looking for $114.46 million.

As customary, the company announced a $.23 per share dividend for the fourth quarter, which represents about 40% of net income.

Full-Year 2017 Results

For the full year 2017, the company reported net sales of $522.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.91. This is down as expected from last year's net sales of $664.3 million and earnings per share of $4.59.

Diving Deeper

Of course, these results should not be a surprise to anyone who has a sense of the firearms industry or has read my articles over the past year.

While most investors and readers now finally understand that 2017 was not going to grow on 2016's numbers, my main goal is to figure out how close we are to the normalized sales numbers once we strip out the Obama sales years, which were largely driven by the constantly looming gun legislation.

As I covered in my previous article, "Will Remington's Bankruptcy Impact Vista Outdoor, Ruger, And American Outdoor Brands?" long gun-associated NICS checks are down to 8-year lows. As we discussed in "January NICS: Starting 2018 With More Declines," handgun-associated NICS checks were down to 4-year lows.

So how did Ruger's 2017 end up?

The worst in at least 5 years.

(Source: Ruger 10-K)

Again, this should not have been a surprise considering that adjusted NICS data already showed that 2017 was at 2012-type levels. Below is a chart I put together in "December NICS: Wrapping Up A Concerning Year."

(Source: FBI data, compiled by author)

Even though 2017 adjusted NICS data was higher than 2014, 13.097 million versus 12.236 million, there is also another major difference, and one I encourage readers to look at - and that is the average selling price for those firearms. In 2017, not only was there a drop in demand, but the average sales prices plummeted thanks to aggressive promotions and excess inventories.

I do have to say, Ruger does a marvelous job giving investors and the industry pertinent information and commentary in their 10-K and 10-Q releases.

Let's keep going and take a look at the commentary from Ruger. Keep in mind, the earnings conference call will happen tomorrow in the morning.

The earnings release highlights the company's product sell-through from distributors to retailers decreased 17% in 2017. The 4 key reasons highlighted are a strong 2016 driven by political fears, reduced purchasing by retailers, aggressive discounting and rebates by the industry and excess manufacturing capacity. Humn, sound familiar?

(Source: Ruger 10-K)

My one question here is where the company got an 11% decrease in adjusted NICS. My own calculations as discussed in "December NICS: Wrapping Up A Concerning Year" (linked above) show a 12.2% decrease in adjusted NICS (more on this later).

Sales of new products, a concept that is loved by analysts but that in reality I believe has minimal impact, declined from 29% of firearms sales to 27% of firearms sales. The stated reason was due to the late introduction of the 3 new products which I highlighted in "Shot Show 2018: Ruger - The Right Mix Of People, Products And Processes."

Again, while they may have had minimal impact on 2017 results overall, they did have impact on Q4 2017 results.

(Source: Ruger 10-K)

The company further breaks down the estimated number of units sold from distributors to retailers over the 3 previous years that once again highlights that 2017 was the worst in at least 3 years.

(Source: Ruger 10-K)

Again, we have the "adjusted" NICS numbers. Only this time, after going through the data, I realize where this discrepancy is between my numbers and the NSSF ones.

While the "adjusted" numbers used by Ruger and others simply subtracts the "permit" and "permit recheck" numbers from the total, my own calculations are to only use new handgun, long gun, other and multiple numbers.

The difference is that the numbers used by the industry, in my opinion, are faulty because they still leave in NICS checks used by private sellers and used in conjunction with redeeming guns back from pawn shops! None of which would impact new sales.

Continuing with our analysis, 2017 was weak, and 2018 looks like it will likely continue with weakness. As per the company, the received orders in 2017 were down 44% from 2016. More importantly, its backlog shrank significantly to finish the year at only $75.4 million, down from $195 million a year ago.

As we previously noted, over the last 3 years, the average sales price of those units in the backlog have also been shrinking, from $320 to $296 per unit.

(Source: Ruger 10-K)

Inventories were something we have been watching closely and it seems finally there is some hope. Ruger's units in inventory shrank from 157 thousand units at the end of 2016 to 102 thousand units at the end of 2017. This is still quite a bit higher than 2015, however, and even though the units at the company shrank, the inventory channels are stuffed to the gills and actually grew 2,000 units to 321,300.

(Source: Ruger 10-K)

Anyone who was hoping for inventories to be back to normal is surely disappointed, and this will continue to take time to work through.

One area that was discussed by management, the industry and myself is the employee counts at Ruger. While the company did cut positions from 2,120 last year to the 1,838 at the end of 2017, we are now down to the pre-2016 rush. The question remains: Is there more that can be done?

(Source: Ruger 10-K)

Bottom Line

After looking at these numbers, I cannot say that I am surprised one bit. Perhaps the only surprise is that the industry manufacturers are still using slightly flawed methodology in their "adjusted NICS" data, but that is a different topic.

Overall, Ruger is weathering the storm, but there is still a lot more to go through.

I am looking forward to the conference call, and I am hopeful someone will ask about the plummeting operating margin numbers.

As it is, for 2017, the company reported gross profit margins of 29.7%, which is down from 33.3% in 2016 and 31.5% in 2015. On the operating margin side, it reported operating margins of 14.74%, which are down nearly 6 points from 20.41% in 2016 and 17.3% in 2015.

I would hope Ruger goes out on the limb and gives 2018 guidance, although it would not be worth much because no one really has a clue as to what will happen. Short of realistic gun control legislation, the demand left over from 2016 is rapidly declining, and I believe with the record high inventory numbers, 2018 will see continued pressure on prices and more sales wars.

What would be great to hear, however, is how 2018 Shot Show orders ended up and if distributors are taking up more orders. Further color would also be helpful in terms of the company's plans for going beyond the "buy x get 1 free" deals currently offered to dealers and offering consumer rebates on various firearms.

Overall, while I love the company and the people, I would not be comfortable entering a long position knowing full well the industry's issues have not yet worked themselves out.