269 Marijuana Stocks: Correction, Crash, Or Slow Descent?

Future positive event dates are tightening, so make sure you are in cannabis a few months before September and out by mid-November 2018.

The first rule I was taught pre-1980 as an undergraduate student was “don’t fight the Fed” - it has unlimited resources.

I have been on the planet for 60+ years, and this is starting to look more like a general market “crash” than a “correction”.

The Macroeconomic Outlook and Marijuana Stocks

Diversify, but with a long-term focus on the horizon. Equities will remain good, and cannabis and marijuana stocks should remain and represent a significant part of your long-term investment portfolio. Presently, they are likely to be fairly valued, but the sector is growing.

From my earlier Seeking Alpha article, where I examined the impact of statements, by event date, and made by U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Sessions:

Despite Jeff Sessions and his efforts, state rights issues may come into play, as the following states are moving toward and/or considering November 2018 recreational ballot measures: VT, NJ, MI, DE, RI, CT, and OH, and the following states are moving toward and/or considering medical ballot measures: OK, KY, UT, MO, and SD.

Price Discovery

There are N=269 cannabis or marijuana stocks in my equal-weighted portfolio, which was flat or up a mere 0.6% for the week ending February 16, 2018. Don’t kid yourself for a minute - price discovery for the general market is spilling over into specific segments or sectors of the economy, including cannabis or marijuana. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is creating some short-term uncertainty for the cannabis or marijuana sector in the near term, but he does not control Canada or other nations, and we live in a worldwide market.

Debt Instruments are Looking Tasty

The latest producer price index (PPI) measure was 0.4%. Annualized, without compounding, that is 4.8% per year.

I just bought a different, retirement home and “locked” in at 4.75% interest for a 30-year mortgage. That was a VA loan for 30 years with zero down, and I feel quite confident that inflation will exceed this measure in a few short years. Once it does, my “effective” interest rate will be zero or negative.

Whether or not home mortgage interest is deductible under our new Tax Law does not concern me. Canada does not have a home mortgage interest deduction, and we are merely moving in this direction.

Certificates of deposit are paying 2% or more for $25,000 or more and with a 1-year lock-up. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, is still a bit less than 2%, but look at the PPI from above. PPI tends to rise before CPI. Producers will, eventually, pass higher prices on to consumers. With even a bit of wage inflation, we will see ongoing “pricing power” for retailers.

At the margin, those invested in equity will sell equities and purchase or invest in debt. We are at the initial stages of such a move. This will impact all sectors or segments of the economy. Cannabis or marijuana stocks will be affected, at the early stages, but will experience favorable, disproportionate growth.

Think Macroeconomic and Long Term!

The world economy is heating back up, post 2008 housing market crash, and inflation is returning. This represents a paradigm shift. Central banks are easing back from providing “free money”. You have to rethink your investment strategy.

Debt instruments are safer than equities and will start looking good again. Annuities are never good for a period of rising interest rates, so stay away from them. Dividend-yielding stocks for big caps are always good, but buy the “best of breed”, or market share leaders in their sectors. There are many good Seeking Alpha articles on these firms.

If you are locked into a 3% mortgage, do not even consider early payoff; you are golden! And don’t even consider a reverse mortgage if you are nearing retirement age. Instead, just lock in at a regular mortgage for 30 or 15 years with no points.

If you are on Social Security (SS), anticipate increases, as wages inflate and SS increases are based on wage inflation. Wage bases will also increase for younger taxpayers, and entitlements will surface as a topic to be dealt with, particularly if Trump gets a second term. He cannot get a third, so this would be the time to deal with SS, just as Ronald Reagan did in the early 1980s. The easiest fix is an increase in employer and employee contributions above current 7.65% levels. If you are over 50 years of age, do not anticipate any negative impact. You are too close to the “finish line” to be affected.

Summary

I have physical holdings in gold, some mutual funds, and a large position in cash to take advantage of long-term entry for buy-and-hold positions, cannabis stocks like Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF), which took a hit this last week, and its sister firm Breathtec Biomedical (OTCQB:BTHCF), and some of my favorite “lottery ticket” stocks which show up in my SA blogs from time to time.

There are now 5 Canadian ETFs for the sector, and you should see some mutual fund opportunities after Canadian legalization and as we approach calendar year end. Buy Canadian big caps, as the micro caps will cease to exist in a few years, but they continue to trade and should provide opportunities for abnormally high returns for a few more years.

Remember, we have positive “events” on the near-term horizon for cannabis and marijuana, with Canadian legalization and several states with election ballot measures for decriminalization in November 2018. Though, we are still more than 6 months away from these event dates.

As always, my database for my Seeking Alpha cannabis or marijuana stock portfolio is available, in an Excel file, upon request and receipt of your email address via SA email. The APPENDIX contains the latest listing. I will try to put something together on an abnormal returns basis in a future Seeking Alpha article. Until then, stay well and preserve capital. Thank you for following my work!

APPENDIX

LAST 1-WK 4-WK 52-WK 5-Yr 5-Yr YTD SYMBOL Description PRICE PERF PERF PERF High Low High 1 (OTCQB:ABCCF) ABcann Global Corp. $1.79 -18.10% -11.40% 142.10% $3.29 $0.62 $3.29 2 (OTCQB:ACAN) Americann, Inc. $2.85 -4.20% -23.90% -31.00% $6.00 $0.30 $5.35 3 (OTCQX:ACBFF) Aurora Cannabis, Inc. $8.07 -10.20% -25.10% 301.50% $12.30 $0.00 $12.30 4 (OTCQB:ACCA) Acacia Diversified Holdings $0.70 27.30% 42.90% -63.20% $2.90 $0.01 $1.00 5 (OTCPK:ACGX) Alliance Creative Group, Inc. $0.00 -26.30% -6.70% 55.60% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 6 (OTCPK:ACNNF) Auscann Group Holdings Ltd. $1.25 3.30% -3.10% 614.30% $1.75 $0.17 $1.75 7 (OTCPK:ACOL) Acology, Inc. $0.01 -12.30% -36.70% -50.40% $5.00 $0.00 $0.03 8 (OTCPK:ACRL) Atacama Resources International, Inc. $0.00 -11.10% 0.00% -99.70% $0.52 $0.00 $0.00 9 (OTCPK:ADVT) Advantis Corp. $0.07 5.90% 158.20% 145.10% $0.09 $0.00 $0.09 10 (OTCQB:AERO) Aero Grow International, Inc. $2.50 6.40% -9.10% -11.00% $7.32 $0.57 $3.62 11 (OTCPK:AFPW) AlumiFuel Power Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -80.00% $15.00 $0.00 $0.00 12 (OTCQB:AGTK) Agritek Holdings, Inc. $0.02 4.40% -12.70% -29.80% $0.32 $0.00 $0.05 13 (OTCPK:AMFE) Amfil Technologies, Inc. $0.15 6.20% 3.40% 715.80% $0.23 $0.00 $0.20 14 (OTCQB:AMMJ) American Cannabis Company, Inc. $1.01 4.10% -4.70% 28.20% $2.10 $0.01 $1.53 15 (OTCQB:APHQF) Aphria, Inc. $11.12 -13.30% -37.30% 121.90% $19.87 $0.65 $19.87 16 (OTCPK:ASNT) Arias Intel Corp. $0.80 14.30% -57.90% -73.30% $3.20 $0.70 $3.00 17 (OTCQB:ATTBF) Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. $0.29 -16.10% -39.00% 62.80% $2.78 $0.00 $0.74 18 (AVT) Avnet, Inc. $42.26 6.40% -2.40% -8.90% $51.50 $31.02 $44.34 19 (OTCPK:AVTCQ) AVT, Inc. - - - - - - - 20 (OTCQB:AXIM) AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. $6.13 -0.30% -24.60% -43.80% $19.80 $0.06 $10.29 21 (OTCPK:AZFL) Amazonas Florestal Limited $0.00 -33.30% -60.00% -89.50% $50.00 $0.00 $0.00 22 (OTCPK:BABL) Buildablock Corp. $0.00 6.70% 14.30% -76.10% $0.25 $0.00 $0.00 23 (OTCPK:BAYP) Bayport International Holdings, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -50.00% $0.52 $0.00 $0.00 24 (OTCPK:BLDV) Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -16.70% 233.30% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 25 (BLOZF) Cannabix Technologies, Inc. $1.92 -9.10% -13.90% 219.80% $2.95 $0.05 $2.95 26 (OTCPK:BLPG) Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. $0.03 -28.90% -54.90% -23.40% $0.81 $0.01 $0.12 27 (OTCPK:BTFL) Monarch America, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -12.50% -30.00% $0.55 $0.00 $0.00 28 (OTCPK:BUDZ) Weed, Inc. $7.84 -4.90% -23.90% 101.00% $15.20 $0.04 $15.20 29 (OTCPK:BXNG) Bang Holdings, Inc. $0.92 20.80% 8.20% -31.30% $4.00 $0.15 $1.99 30 (OTCPK:CAFS) Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc. $0.02 -2.60% -2.10% -65.10% $0.60 $0.01 $0.05 31 (OTCPK:CANL) CannLabs, Inc. $0.22 -11.20% -35.30% -38.80% $2.43 $0.08 $0.78 32 (OTCQB:CANN) General Cannabis Corp. $4.07 -1.10% -43.10% 53.60% $64.64 $0.33 $11.19 33 (CARA) Cara Therapeutics, Inc. $14.48 17.70% 11.40% -1.90% $28.50 $4.26 $16.95 34 (OTCPK:CBCA) Crown Baus Capital Corp. $3.11 -7.20% -21.50% -37.70% $55.00 $0.01 $6.99 35 (OTCQB:CBDS) Cannabis Sativa, Inc. $6.11 16.20% 0.50% -14.90% $18.00 $0.30 $9.74 36 (OTC:CBGI) Cannabusiness Group, Inc. $0.02 0.60% -10.60% -19.50% $0.48 $0.00 $0.02 37 (OTCPK:CBIS) Cannabis Science, Inc. $0.08 2.00% -21.00% -31.30% $0.30 $0.01 $0.14 38 (OTCPK:CBMJ) Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. $0.01 16.00% 14.70% 43.40% $0.08 $0.00 $0.02 39 (OTCPK:CBNT) Cabinet Grow, Inc. $1.55 0.00% -22.50% -58.70% $270.00 $0.61 $2.34 40 (OTCPK:CBSC) CB Scientific $0.34 0.00% -1.30% -89.00% $4.01 $0.20 $0.55 41 (OTCPK:CCAN) Canadian Cannabis Corp. $0.45 -1.10% -28.20% -39.80% $10.00 $0.06 $0.83 42 (OTCPK:CGRA) Cgrowth Capital, Inc. $0.01 3.20% -3.90% -36.80% $0.17 $0.00 $0.01 43 (OTCPK:CGRW) Cannagrow Holdings, Inc. $1.55 -1.90% -4.30% -9.90% $3.45 $0.09 $2.50 44 (OTC:CHUM) Chuma Holdings, Inc. $0.03 -21.10% 18.60% -20.00% $1.60 $0.01 $0.05 45 (OTCQB:CIIX) Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. $0.70 1.10% 1.10% -55.00% $2.75 $0.12 $0.89 46 (OTCQB:CLSH) CLS Holdings $0.76 -1.30% 1.30% 280.00% $1.83 $0.02 $0.94 47 (OTC:CMMDF) Canimed Therapeutics, Inc. $26.85 -4.40% -3.50% 193.80% $36.57 $5.66 $36.57 48 (OTCQB:CNAB) United Cannabis Corporation $1.16 0.00% -17.10% -42.00% $4.25 $0.00 $2.10 49 (OTCQB:CNBX) Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $1.30 4.00% -29.00% -67.50% $7.60 $0.02 $2.99 50 (OTCQX:CNNRF) CannaRoyalty Corp. $3.55 11.30% -1.90% 63.60% $4.58 $1.15 $4.58 51 (OTC:CNTTF) Canntrust Holdinigs Inc. $7.04 9.70% -19.80% 317.10% $10.25 $1.69 $10.25 52 (OTCQB:CNZCF) Canadian Zeolite Corp. $0.24 1.30% -21.40% -69.30% $1.46 $0.06 $0.34 53 (OTCPK:CPMD) CannaPharmaRx, Inc. $0.75 25.00% 7.10% 76.50% $3.60 $0.05 $2.01 54 (OTC:CRCPF) Creso Pharma LTD - - - - - - - 55 (OTCPK:CRLRQ) Crailar Technologies, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 36.40% -21.10% $1.65 $0.00 $0.01 56 (OTCQB:CRPGF) CNRP Mining, Inc. $0.24 -11.10% -36.00% -29.40% $1.98 $0.02 $0.64 57 (OTCPK:CRTL) Cartel Blue $0.01 -11.10% -7.70% -31.40% $0.46 $0.01 $0.02 58 (OTCPK:CRWG) Crowdgather, Inc. $0.03 12.10% 8.30% 185.70% $0.23 $0.00 $0.07 59 (OTCPK:CSAX) CSA Holdings, Inc. $0.04 14.00% -54.00% -63.60% $0.65 $0.02 $0.13 60 (OTCQB:CURR) Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Co. $1.27 -2.30% -20.10% -51.20% $15.00 $0.98 $2.16 61 (OTCQB:CVSI) CV Sciences, Inc. $0.43 5.40% -6.50% -8.40% $0.99 $0.14 $0.66 62 (OTCPK:DEWM) Dewmar International BMC, Inc. $0.00 8.10% -2.40% 81.80% $0.03 $0.00 $0.01 63 (OTCQB:DIGP) Digipath, Inc. $0.30 5.90% -13.00% 19.10% $60.00 $0.09 $0.59 64 (OTCPK:DIRV) DirectView Holdings, Inc. - - - - - - - 65 (OTCQB:DPWW) Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. $0.03 -2.90% -13.90% -87.90% $3.05 $0.02 $0.11 66 (OTCPK:DSCR) Discovery Minerals, Ltd. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 100.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 67 (OTCPK:EAPH) Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $0.02 -5.80% -20.40% -47.30% $0.10 $0.00 $0.04 68 (OTCPK:ECIGQ) Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Inc. $0.01 -15.40% 22.20% -88.20% $2.00 $0.00 $0.03 69 (OTCPK:EDXC) ENDEXX Corp. $0.08 5.30% 19.70% 18.60% $0.36 $0.01 $0.08 70 (OTCPK:EFFI) Efftec International, Inc. $0.00 -11.10% 14.30% -70.40% $0.10 $0.00 $0.00 71 (OTCQX:EMHTF) Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. $4.39 -16.30% -27.80% 314.90% $7.77 $0.08 $7.77 72 (OTCPK:EMMBF) Emblem Corp. $1.26 -1.80% -26.50% -58.80% $3.81 $1.14 $2.21 73 (OTCPK:ENCC) Trailblazer Resources, Inc. $0.00 -11.60% -15.60% -84.50% $0.12 $0.00 $0.01 74 (OTCPK:ENDO) Endocan Corp. $0.02 0.60% -19.50% -62.60% $0.18 $0.00 $0.03 75 (OTCQB:ENRT) Enertopia Corp. $0.06 -10.00% -21.30% -30.00% $1.08 $0.01 $0.10 76 (OTCPK:ERBB) American Green, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -12.50% -6.70% $0.22 $0.00 $0.00 77 (OTCQB:ESPH) Ecoshere Techs, Inc. $0.01 16.70% 16.70% -71.50% $0.48 $0.01 $0.02 78 (OTC:ESSI) Eco Science Solutions, Inc. $0.15 -5.00% 4.80% -95.70% $6.00 $0.00 $0.30 79 (OTCPK:ETST) Earth Science Tech, Inc. $1.15 14.50% 15.00% -64.60% $5.00 $0.18 $1.62 80 (OTCQB:EVIO) EVIO, Inc./Signal Bay, Inc. $1.55 -7.20% -20.50% 39.60% $2.70 $0.47 $2.70 81 (OTCPK:FBEC) FBEC Worldwide $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -97.10% $90.00 $0.00 $0.00 82 (OTCPK:FFFC) FastFunds Financial Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $9.00 $0.00 $0.00 83 (OTCQX:FFRMF) Future Farms Technologies, Inc. $0.60 -12.00% -44.80% 84.90% $1.66 $0.10 $1.50 84 (OTC:FITX) Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. $0.00 -50.00% -50.00% -96.00% $0.11 $0.00 $0.00 85 (OTC:FNREF) Finore Mining, Inc. - - - - - - - 86 (OTCQB:FRLF) Freedom Leaf, Inc. $0.28 20.40% 192.80% 326.20% $1.00 $0.03 $0.47 87 (OTC:FSPM) Fusion Pharm, Inc. $0.03 -22.50% -48.30% -79.30% $9.20 $0.00 $0.07 88 (OTCPK:FTPM) 420 Property Management, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -50.00% $0.30 $0.00 $0.00 89 (OTCPK:FUTL) FutureLand Corp. $0.00 0.00% -20.00% -94.70% $15.10 $0.00 $0.00 90 (OTCPK:FWDG) FutureWorld Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 91 (OTCPK:GBHL) Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $0.01 240.90% 188.50% 200.00% $0.16 $0.00 $0.01 92 (OTCPK:GBHPF) Global Hemp Group, Inc. $0.14 -18.20% -14.00% 419.20% $0.32 $0.00 $0.30 93 (OTCQB:GBLX) GB Sciences, Inc. $0.63 -3.10% -32.10% 58.30% $3.49 $0.11 $1.56 94 (OTCPK:GEAR) Gear International, Inc. - - - - - - - 95 (GLAG) Gala Global, Inc. - - - - - - - 96 (OTCQB:GLDFF) Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. $0.28 -5.70% -17.90% 7.90% $0.69 $0.12 $0.58 97 (OTCQB:GNBT) Generex Biotechnology - - - - - - - 98 (OTCPK:GRCU) Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. $0.01 6.50% 4.50% -48.70% $5.07 $0.01 $0.03 99 (OTCPK:GRCV) Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. $0.00 66.70% 90.50% 900.00% $100.00 $0.00 $0.00 100 (OTCPK:GRNH) GreenGro Technologies, Inc. $0.04 8.50% -18.10% -52.30% $1.20 $0.02 $0.10 101 (OTCPK:GRSO) Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc. $0.02 -28.00% -58.90% -90.00% $5.00 $0.02 $0.10 102 (OTCPK:GRWC) Grow Condos, Inc. $0.08 8.90% -32.30% -93.20% $19.00 $0.01 $0.23 103 (OTCQX:GRWG) GrowGeneration Corp. $5.11 -10.40% -19.50% 122.20% $20.00 $1.50 $20.00 104 (OTCQB:GTBP) GT Biopharma, Inc./Oxis International, Inc. $2.01 -8.50% -52.10% -85.20% $19.25 $1.90 $5.85 105 (OTCPK:GTSO) Green Technology Solutions, Inc. $0.03 -28.70% -42.70% -44.20% $27.00 $0.01 $0.07 106 (GWPH) GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC $131.01 3.90% -1.10% 1.10% $143.37 $8.46 $143.37 107 (OTCPK:GWPRF) GW Pharmaceuticals Plc. $11.00 5.30% -0.50% 2.60% $12.48 $0.58 $12.48 108 (OTCPK:GYOG) Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. $0.00 -20.00% 0.00% -50.00% $0.06 $0.00 $0.00 109 (OTCPK:HALB) Halberd Corp. $0.00 -12.50% -12.50% -50.00% $0.05 $0.00 $0.00 110 (OTCPK:HEMP) Hemp, Inc. - - - - - - - 111 (OTCQB:HLIX) Helix TCS, Inc. $2.06 3.00% -31.30% -51.50% $20.00 $0.01 $5.50 112 (OTCQB:HLSPY) Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored) $0.70 -17.40% -37.50% -16.30% $7.00 $0.38 $1.20 113 (OTC:HMKTF) Highmark Marketing, Inc. $0.04 -2.70% 32.80% 140.00% $0.12 $0.01 $0.04 114 (OTCPK:HMPQ) Hemp Americana, Inc. $0.02 -0.90% 130.90% 20.60% $1.10 $0.00 $0.05 115 (OTC:HRVOF) Harvest One Cannabis Inc. $0.91 -4.40% -37.60% 48.20% $1.78 $0.37 $1.78 116 (OTC:HYYDF) Hydropothecary Corp. $3.11 -1.10% -12.60% 108.10% $4.22 $0.89 $4.22 117 (OTCPK:ICBU) IMD Companies, Inc. $0.00 -22.20% -30.00% -81.60% $0.21 $0.00 $0.00 118 (OTC:ICCLF) ICC International Cannabis Corp. $1.07 -11.20% -1.50% 61.90% $1.62 $0.54 $1.62 119 (OTCPK:ICNM) Icon Media Holdings, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -66.70% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 120 (IGC) India Globalization Capital, Inc. $0.77 12.50% -25.00% 197.30% $3.50 $0.00 $1.29 121 (OTCPK:IGPK) Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. $0.01 27.30% -22.20% 77.20% $0.81 $0.00 $0.04 122 (OTC:IGRW) Interactive Health Network $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.07 $0.00 $0.00 123 (IIPR) Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A) $25.92 -2.20% -8.00% 46.00% $36.88 $14.50 $36.88 124 (OTCPK:IJJP) IJJ Corp. $0.00 0.00% -25.00% -25.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 125 (OTCQB:IMLFF) InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $0.87 -5.10% -28.00% 197.50% $1.95 $0.05 $1.95 126 (OTCPK:INCC) International Consolidated Companies, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -81.80% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 127 (OTCPK:INMG) Innovativ Media Group, Inc. $0.01 8.50% -9.70% 436.80% $0.30 $0.00 $0.02 128 (OTCQB:INQD) Indoor Harvest Corp. $0.18 -19.30% -38.60% -57.60% $1.50 $0.12 $0.45 129 (INSY) INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. $7.79 1.80% -10.40% -29.80% $46.17 $3.02 $14.00 130 (OTCPK:ITNS) Itonis, Inc. $0.00 -20.00% -36.80% -40.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 131 (OTCPK:IVITF) Invictus MD Strategies Corp. $1.49 -4.60% -15.10% 3.90% $2.76 $0.05 $2.76 132 (OTCQB:KAYS) Kaya Holdings, Inc. $0.15 1.30% -13.10% -49.40% $0.57 $0.04 $0.31 133 (OTCPK:KGKG) Kona Gold Solutins, Inc. $0.02 19.30% 34.60% 297.80% $0.15 $0.00 $0.03 134 (OTCQB:KSHB) Kush Bottles, Inc. $5.55 0.90% -13.70% 137.20% $10.00 $0.70 $8.51 135 (OTCPK:LATF) Latteno Food Corp. $0.00 0.00% 100.00% 100.00% $0.23 $0.00 $0.00 136 (OTCQB:LBUY) Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. $2.05 3.50% -3.80% 123.10% $3.82 $0.76 $3.15 137 (OTCPK:LCTC) Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. $6.00 0.00% -2.40% -60.00% $37.50 $2.32 $12.94 138 (OTCQX:LDSYF) Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. $0.66 2.70% -14.00% 41.60% $1.21 $0.03 $1.21 139 (OTCPK:LGBI) Cannabiz Mobile, Inc. $0.00 -25.00% -33.30% 100.00% $3.75 $0.00 $0.00 140 (OTCPK:LSCG) Lighting Science Group $0.02 46.60% 75.70% -56.50% $0.82 $0.01 $0.03 141 (OTCPK:LVVV) Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. $0.02 9.00% 106.70% 623.30% $0.14 $0.00 $0.03 142 (OTCQX:LXRP) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. $1.63 4.50% 1.20% 207.50% $2.54 $0.03 $2.54 143 (OTC:MBOO) Medbook World, Inc. - - - - - - - 144 (OTCQB:MCIG) MCIG, Inc. $0.25 11.50% -11.00% -31.00% $0.92 $0.02 $0.43 145 (OTCPK:MCOA) Marijuana Company of America, Inc. $0.03 -14.70% -32.60% -64.50% $0.20 $0.00 $0.07 146 (OTCPK:MCPI) Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc. $0.03 11.90% -13.00% -84.60% $1.14 $0.01 $0.04 147 (OTCQB:MDCL) Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. $2.80 13.40% -7.90% 32.10% $5.00 $0.92 $3.40 148 (OTCPK:MDCN) Medican Enterprises, Inc. - - - - - - - 149 (OTCPK:MDEX) Madison Technologies, Inc. $0.18 0.00% 63.60% -48.30% $1.57 $0.02 $0.18 150 (OTCPK:MDRM) Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. $0.02 -15.00% -22.70% -57.50% $0.20 $0.00 $0.03 151 (OTCPK:MEDFF) Medreleaf Corp. $16.19 13.20% -16.20% 139.30% $24.99 $5.86 $24.99 152 (OTCPK:MEDT) Media Technics Corp. $0.00 -14.30% 0.00% -25.00% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 153 (OTCPK:MGCLF) MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. $0.09 2.20% 13.60% 130.00% $0.17 $0.03 $0.17 154 (OTCQB:MGWFF) Maple Leaf Green World, Inc. $0.78 -9.80% -26.00% 49.40% $1.63 $0.00 $1.63 155 (OTCPK:MJLB) Ultrack Systems, Inc. $0.00 33.30% 5.90% -95.00% $0.26 $0.00 $0.01 156 (OTCPK:MJMD) MediJane Holdings, Inc. $25.00 38.10% 38.90% 233.30% $16,000.00 $0.00 $89.99 157 (OTCPK:MJMJ) MaryJane Group, Inc. (The) $0.00 0.00% -50.00% -66.70% $12.00 $0.00 $0.00 158 (OTCPK:MJNA) Medical Marijuana, Inc. $0.10 -2.00% -6.30% -26.30% $0.48 $0.03 $0.19 159 (OTCPK:MJNE) MJ Holdings, Inc. $1.70 19.70% -55.30% 84.70% $26.00 $0.50 $8.50 160 (OTCQB:MJTK) CannaSys, Inc. $0.00 -11.10% -42.90% -91.70% $80.00 $0.00 $0.00 161 (OTCPK:MMJJF) MMJ Phytotech Ltd. $0.39 0.00% -23.50% 50.00% $1.05 $0.26 $1.05 162 (OTCQB:MNTR) Mentor Capital, Inc. $1.37 -2.10% -22.60% -51.80% $8.99 $0.00 $2.65 163 (OTCQB:MPXEF) MPX Bioceutical Corp. $0.58 4.20% -13.00% 1.90% $1.15 $0.11 $0.94 164 (OTCPK:MQPXF) Matica Enterprises, Inc. $0.35 2.00% -25.70% 1145.40% $0.64 $0.00 $0.64 165 (OTC:MQTRF) Mettrum Health Corp. - - - - - - - 166 (OTCPK:MRNJ) Metatron, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -95.00% $4,056.00 $0.00 $0.00 167 (OTCQX:MRPHF) Marapharm Ventures, Inc. $0.62 0.70% -12.80% -41.70% $1.87 $0.13 $0.99 168 (OTCQB:MRRCF) Maricann Group Inc. $2.42 -0.30% -23.50% 52.00% $3.60 $0.87 $3.60 169 (OTCQB:MSRT) MassRoots, Inc. $0.38 -4.40% -41.50% -62.40% $7.01 $0.12 $1.17 170 (OTCPK:MYDX) MyDx, Inc. $0.01 14.00% -12.30% 418.20% $2.99 $0.00 $0.01 171 (OTCPK:MYEC) MyECheck, Inc. $0.00 6.30% 0.00% -46.90% $0.08 $0.00 $0.00 172 (OTCQB:MYHI) Mountain High Acquisition Corp. $0.10 -10.90% -22.80% -75.20% $15.00 $0.01 $0.45 173 (OTCQB:MYMMF) MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. $2.10 1.20% -24.50% 967.60% $4.00 $0.13 $3.60 174 (OTCPK:NDEV) Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. $0.42 0.00% -19.50% -34.30% $1.51 $0.00 $0.85 175 (NEPT) Neptune Technologies & Bioresources Inc. $3.01 0.70% -1.30% 184.00% $4.24 $0.70 $3.59 176 (OTCPK:NGBL) Notis Global, Inc./Medbox $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -33.30% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 177 (OTCPK:NGMC) Next Generation Management Corp. $0.00 12.80% 100.00% 100.00% $0.13 $0.00 $0.01 178 (OTCPK:NHLE) Nhale, Inc. $0.06 -11.10% 27.70% 20.00% $0.84 $0.01 $0.10 179 (OTCQB:NMUS) Nemus Bioscience, Inc. $0.30 -11.20% 3.30% -21.60% $11.00 $0.10 $0.48 180 (OTCPK:NOHO) Novation Holdings, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 181 (OTC:NRTI) Inergetics, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.34 $0.00 $0.00 182 (OTCPK:NSAV) Net Savings Link, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -20.00% 300.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 183 (OTCQB:NSPDF) Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. $0.24 -2.60% -15.30% -19.10% $0.75 $0.11 $0.42 184 (OTCQB:NTRR) Neutra Corp. $0.29 3.60% 52.80% -29.30% $325.00 $0.06 $0.52 185 (OTCPK:NVGT) Novagant Corp. $0.01 13.30% -1.40% 19.30% $0.76 $0.00 $0.01 186 (OTCPK:NWKRF) Newstrike Resources Ltd. $0.82 -12.10% -31.20% 1865.60% $2.75 $0.02 $2.75 187 (OTCPK:NWWTF) Newnote Financial Corp. $0.03 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.23 $0.01 $0.03 188 (OTCQB:NXTTF) Namaste Technologies, Inc. $1.47 -7.10% -42.10% 963.60% $3.47 $0.01 $3.00 189 (OTCQB:OGRMF) OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. $3.23 -2.20% -16.70% 53.20% $4.56 $0.16 $4.56 190 (OTCPK:ONCI) On4 Communications, Inc. $0.00 -8.30% -65.10% 214.30% $1.26 $0.00 $0.01 191 (OTCPK:OPMZ) 1PM Industries, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -90.00% $1.00 $0.00 $0.00 192 (OTCQB:OWCP) OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group $0.44 6.00% 10.00% -51.90% $3.23 $0.00 $0.67 193 (OTCQB:OXIS) OXIS International, Inc. - - - - - - - 194 (OTCPK:PHOT) Growlife, Inc. $0.02 -1.60% -15.00% 24.70% $0.80 $0.00 $0.05 195 (OTCPK:PKPH) Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $0.10 -24.00% -34.50% 18.80% $0.74 $0.01 $0.39 196 (OTCPK:PLPL) Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. $0.02 -3.80% -25.40% -36.50% $3.12 $0.01 $0.03 197 (OTCQB:PMCB) PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. $0.07 4.40% 0.00% -38.30% $0.26 $0.02 $0.08 198 (OTC:PNPL) Pinapple Express, Inc. $0.92 0.00% -20.00% -47.40% $42.38 $0.70 $1.70 199 (OTCQB:PNTV) Players Network, Inc. $0.09 11.90% 10.50% 170.30% $0.23 $0.00 $0.14 200 (OTCPK:POTN) Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. $0.58 30.20% 57.40% 4580.00% $0.96 $0.00 $0.96 201 (PRMCF) Cronos Group, Inc. $7.22 -1.60% -9.30% 234.20% $11.90 $0.17 $11.90 202 (OTCPK:PRRE) Praetorian Property, Inc. $0.75 4.20% -27.90% -48.60% $2.15 $0.02 $1.26 203 (OTC:PTOG) Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 100.00% $0.68 $0.00 $0.00 204 (OTCPK:PUFXF) PUF Ventures, Inc. $0.96 -4.40% -26.20% 182.10% $1.85 $0.02 $1.65 205 (OTCPK:PZOO) Pazoo, Inc. - - - - - - - 206 (OTCPK:QEDN) QED Connect, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -97.50% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 207 (QRSRF) Tinley Beverage Company, Inc. $0.90 3.10% -6.00% 245.20% $1.62 $0.03 $1.62 208 (OTC:QUDCF) Quadron Cannatch Corp. $0.40 -11.50% -34.40% 121.20% $0.77 $0.16 $0.77 209 (OTC:RDDTF) Radient Technologies Inc. $1.13 -5.60% -17.80% 100.40% $1.83 $0.31 $1.83 210 (OTCPK:REFG) Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $0.04 -15.10% -46.30% -71.00% $2.12 $0.02 $0.09 211 (OTCPK:REVI) Resource Ventures, Inc. $0.09 13.90% 35.60% 62.70% $624.00 $0.00 $0.20 212 (OTCPK:RFMK) Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. - - - - - - - 213 (OTCQB:RMHB) Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. $0.02 10.40% -4.50% -84.00% $0.16 $0.01 $0.03 214 (OTCQB:RSSFF) Affinor Growers, Inc. $0.15 3.00% -19.70% 61.70% $0.98 $0.02 $0.22 215 (OTCPK:SAGD) South American Gold Corp. $0.01 -7.20% -17.40% -90.00% $8.40 $0.00 $0.03 216 (OTCQB:SGBY) Signal Bay, Inc. - - - - - - - 217 (OTCPK:SGMD) Sugarmade Inc. $0.19 -5.00% -20.80% 46.20% $1.32 $0.00 $0.43 218 (OTCQB:SIGO) Sunset Island Group Inc. $2.00 11.70% 43.40% -44.60% $10.00 $0.06 $3.30 219 (OTCQB:SING) SinglePoint, Inc. $0.07 4.50% -9.30% 6.20% $0.41 $0.00 $0.11 220 (OTCPK:SIPC) Sipp Industries, Inc. - New $0.04 18.30% 18.30% 188.60% $0.09 $0.00 $0.08 221 (OTCPK:SLNX) Solanbridge Group, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -50.00% -50.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 222 (OTCQB:SLTK) Solis Tek, Inc. $1.37 -2.10% -18.50% 37.00% $3.44 $0.20 $2.64 223 (SMG) Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The $91.55 2.70% -13.90% -2.50% $110.12 $40.63 $110.12 224 (SNN) Smith & Nephew plc $36.38 5.20% 4.00% 19.50% $40.43 $21.01 $37.51 225 (OTCPK:SNNC) Sibannac, Inc. $0.06 3.40% 20.00% -72.70% $2.75 $0.01 $0.10 226 (OTCQX:SNNVF) Sunniva Inc. $8.95 7.60% 6.30% 24.60% $16.00 $7.05 $16.00 227 (OTCQB:SPLIF) Nutritional High International, Inc. $0.40 -7.50% -7.10% 153.10% $0.94 $0.02 $0.76 228 (OTCPK:SPRWF) Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $1.61 -4.50% -23.90% 16.00% $2.79 $0.00 $2.79 229 (OTCQB:SRNA) Surna, Inc. $0.27 -0.10% -18.10% 58.70% $8.73 $0.04 $0.48 230 (OTCPK:SSOF) Sixty Six Oilfield Services, Inc. $0.00 11.10% 0.00% 25.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 231 (OTCPK:STEV) Stevia Corp. $0.01 5.90% -22.90% -75.30% $0.38 $0.00 $0.02 232 (OTCQB:STNY) Stony Hill Corp. $2.00 -1.70% -11.10% -4.80% $5.00 $0.60 $3.50 233 (OTCPK:STWC) STWC Holdings, Inc. $0.08 0.00% -44.80% -80.00% $1.85 $0.08 $0.15 234 (STZ) Constellation Brands, Inc. $219.45 4.40% 0.50% 36.00% $229.50 $41.13 $229.50 235 (OTCPK:SVSN) Stereo Vision Entertaimnent, Inc. $0.10 -6.80% -32.90% -16.70% $0.40 $0.00 $0.15 236 (OTCPK:TAUG) Tauriga Sciences, Inc. $0.00 14.30% -11.10% -79.50% $0.11 $0.00 $0.00 237 (OTCPK:TBEV) High Performance Beverages Co. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $30.00 $0.00 $0.00 238 (OTCQB:TBPMF) Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc. $0.77 -4.70% -27.40% -4.60% $1.41 $0.09 $1.41 239 (OTCQB:TECR) TechCare Corp. $0.40 -33.30% -24.60% -20.00% $1.50 $0.02 $0.60 240 (OTCQB:THCBF) THC Biomed International, Inc. $1.15 0.00% -27.20% 91.80% $2.65 $0.05 $2.65 241 (TRPX) Therapix Biosciences, Inc. $5.45 -3.00% -7.60% 35.90% $12.90 $4.01 $7.59 242 (OTCQX:TRTC) Terra Tech Corp. $0.27 -2.90% -15.60% -11.40% $1.42 $0.06 $0.63 243 (OTCPK:TWMJF) Canopy Growth Corp. $21.15 -5.40% -29.40% 119.60% $35.88 $1.01 $35.88 244 (OTCPK:UAMM) UA Multimedia, Inc. $0.01 6.60% -31.50% 31.40% $0.81 $0.00 $0.03 245 (OTCPK:UBQU) Ubiquitech Software Corp. $0.02 23.50% 70.70% 7.70% $0.50 $0.00 $0.03 246 (OTC:UMBBF) Umbral Energy Corp. $0.50 9.60% 1.50% 652.60% $0.64 $0.01 $0.64 247 (OTCPK:UNGS) Sylios Corporation $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.06 $0.00 $0.00 248 (OTCPK:USEI) U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc. $0.00 8.30% 18.20% 44.40% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 249 (OTCPK:USMJ) North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -14.30% -33.30% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 250 (OTCPK:VAPE) Vape Holdings, Inc. $0.01 0.00% 2.00% -49.50% $41.25 $0.00 $0.01 251 (OTCQB:VAPI) Vapir Enterprises, Inc. $0.13 -13.30% -80.60% 62.70% $4.05 $0.01 $0.79 252 (OTCPK:VAPR) Vaporbrands International, Inc. $0.04 -2.20% 300.00% 370.60% $0.48 $0.00 $0.12 253 (OTCPK:VATE) Elev8 Brands, Inc. $0.03 5.10% -55.30% -54.10% $0.17 $0.01 $0.17 254 (OTCQX:VFFIF) Village Farms International Inc. $5.95 1.80% -8.90% 395.70% $7.81 $0.55 $7.81 255 (OTCPK:VHUB) Vapor Hub International, Inc. $0.00 -16.20% -38.00% -61.30% $2.01 $0.00 $0.01 256 (OTCPK:VNTH) Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. $0.00 16.70% -12.50% 75.00% $3.50 $0.00 $0.00 257 (VPCO) Vapor Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 258 (OTCPK:VPOR) Vapor Group, Inc. $0.00 -18.20% -30.80% -47.10% $0.18 $0.00 $0.00 259 (OTC:VRCI) Verde Science, Inc. $0.01 -28.60% 0.00% -58.30% $26.32 $0.00 $0.04 260 (OTC:VRNDF) Delat 9 Cannabis Inc. $1.84 3.20% -17.30% 1600.20% $3.09 $0.11 $2.35 261 (OTCPK:VRTHF) Veritas Pharma, Inc. $0.40 -9.50% -35.10% 9.00% $0.88 $0.10 $0.78 262 (OTCPK:WCIG) Wee-Cig International Corp. $0.12 0.00% -7.70% 56.00% $1.10 $0.01 $0.18 263 (OTC:WDDMF) WeedMD Inc. $1.80 -1.20% -16.70% 191.50% $2.62 $0.59 $2.62 264 (OTCPK:WDRP) Wanderport Corp. $0.01 -24.40% -44.40% -8.20% $0.03 $0.00 $0.03 265 (OTCPK:WTII) Water Technologies International, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 50.00% -66.70% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 266 (XXII) 22nd Century Group, Inc. $3.02 10.60% -21.80% 231.90% $6.36 $0.56 $4.44 267 (OTCQX:ZDPY) Zoned Properties, Inc. $0.97 5.40% -7.60% -50.30% $3,370.80 $0.50 $1.80 268 (OTCQB:ZLDAF) Zelda Therapeutics Ltd. $0.11 10.00% 15.80% 175.00% $0.15 $0.04 $0.14 269 (ZYNE) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $11.14 -1.70% -2.70% -47.50% $43.00 $4.64 $14.45 $3.30 0.6% -5.6% 76.6% $100.03 $0.83 $4.55

