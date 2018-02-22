Under Armour: Plank Needs To Go

Thesis and Background

Under Armour's (UA)(UAA) fall from grace began in 2016, and it has been plummeting ever since then. The company is broken and riddled with both external and internal problems. Changing consumer tastes combined with operational missteps have caused Under Armour's growth to slow down and merely chug along. Quarterly sales in the U.S., which make up the bulk of Under Armour's earnings, have topped and are now in a downward trend. The inability to adapt in such a highly competitive industry has put Under Armour's ability to grow into question. Most analysts have a negative view on the company, and the company has offered no transparent in-depth plan to fix their brand and growth issues in North America. I think that the majority of the problems Under Armour have stem from the leadership at the very top. Kevin Plank, Under Armour's founder and current CEO, was named one of the worst CEO's in 2017 by 24/7 Wall Street. Despite his underperformance as CEO, he has complete control over the company with 65 percent of the voting power available; it should be noted that he owns only 16 percent of the total shares outstanding.

Image Source: Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

The rigid corporate governance of Under Armour favors the interests of Plank overwhelmingly, and it does not hold his actions accountable in any way. I think that too many people overlook the significance of this, and they see Under Armour as a beaten down value stock. Under Armour is not a value stock, and the most recent quarter does not indicate a real turn around.

As a long-term investment, I think the stock should also be avoided unless there are radical changes. Given the underperformance of Under Armour relative to it's peers, corporate governance rules should be changed to hold Plank more accountable. A detailed long-term plan to bring the ship back on track needs to be created and communicated to shareholders clearly. Lastly, Plank should give up his other personal projects and focus his efforts entirely on Under Armour. Until this happens, I would personally stay as far as possible from Under Armour.

Declining Sales and Revenue

Net revenue for the 4th quarter came in at $1.365 billion, exceeding consensus analyst expectations of $1.312 billion. In the United States, revenue declined by 4 percent but was largely offset by a 47 percent increase in international revenue. Revenue growth in Europe was 45 percent, Asia 56, and Latin America 36. This growth is impressive, but it really shouldn't surprise anyone.

Under Armour's growth outside of North America is just taking off, so they should be doing well. Their sales have not reached a competitive point yet. I would imagine that Under Armour will spend more on advertising in these regions to bolster their brand and drive new customers to their products as time goes on to accelerate growth. They've only taken a nibble out of the international market, and it remains to be seen if they will face any growth issues down the road outside of the U.S. Maintaining the growth that Under Armour has achieved in North America is just as important as their international growth. If revenue growth in North America has already topped and cannot be reversed, then it raises a serious question as to how they can possibly compete with apparel goliaths like Adidas (ADS) and Nike (NKE). I think that the primary focus of analysts should still be on the United States.

The sales growth that Under Armour generates pales in comparison to the growth they managed to achieve in 2015. In the fourth fiscal quarter of 2015, Under Armour managed to achieve remarkable growth in nearly every single segment. Apparel net revenue growth reached 22 percent, and footwear net revenues almost doubled on a year over year basis. Apparel growth was so strong at that point that Under Armour was on a streak, consistently delivering growth that exceeded 20 percent for the past 25 quarters. Even net revenue from accessories enjoyed double-digit growth, growing 23 percent. International growth was even more impressive in 2015, with international revenues rising 70 percent year over year. Quarterly net revenues grew at 31 percent!

Today, the growth is not worth getting excited over. Year over year sales growth for their apparel segment was only a mere 2 percent this quarter. Under Armour delivered modest growth for their footwear and accessories segments, with the two segments growing 9 and 6 percent y/oy respectively. It should be noted that operating income last quarter fell by over 50 percent in the North American region. Operating income decreased to $65.827 million from $182.840 million the same quarter the year before. Despite increasing sales in Latin America, operating income for the quarter was still in the red by over $10 million. Connected Fitness' revenue grew by 15 percent, but it's operating loss more than quintupled to $44.574 million from $8.514 million y/oy.

What matters the most right now is their performance in the United States, since it is still the largest segment by far. Weak sales indicate that Under Armour's brand is weakening and that their apparel has fallen out of favor with consumers. A weaker brand then leads to weaker margins, as consumers are willing to pay less of a premium for the brand. It's a spiral which gets harder and harder to get out of as time goes on. Mounting pressure from Nike and Addidas won't stop anytime soon, so Under Armour needs to be proactive when it comes to rebuilding their tarnished brand.

Kevin Durant said during a sports interview last year that "Nobody wants to play in Under Armour shoes." I think that statement, made by one of the most influential basketball players currently, shows how much trouble Under Armour is in. It is extraordinarily difficult to rebuild a brand once it has fallen out of favor with the public. The apparel industry is so competitive because it is all about maintaining and enhancing your brand to attract customers. You want to differentiate yourself and give people a reason to want to own your brand. The issue for Under Armour is that they tried to expand too quickly, and they did not invest enough in protecting their brand. Under Armour is basically a generic sporting apparel company at this point. As a relatively new underdog, they also simply did not have the resources to go head to head with Nike and other big name apparel companies. They still do not have the resources to go against these big shots. How people expect Under Armour to compete any better now with a damaged public perception and weakened financials is beyond me.

According to a brand perception survey of young male teens conducted last year in October by Piper Jaffray, Under Armour has drastically fallen out of favor with the youth. Public perception of their brand dropped to 11th place and 9th place respectively among high-income teens and average income teens; a decrease of 3 places for both demographics. Another survey of young males conducted by Wells Fargo (WFC) noted that Under Armour was only viewed favorably by 27 percent of those surveyed. Nike was viewed favorably by 81 percent of the participants, with Addidas coming in second place at 70 percent. It was also found out that people would least likely buy Under Armour shoes when given the choice between Nike, Addidas, and Under Armour.

Until Under Armour fixes it's brand crisis, I expect sales to continue to decline and margins to remain pressured. There should be a greater focus on brand building, which could reinvigorate sales. Today, especially with the younger generation, people care about the brand than the apparel itself. This is especially true with sneakers, and the meteoric ascension of the Supreme Brand confirms this idea. Instead, Under Armour announced plans to expand their restructuring plan. The benefits of this restructuring are unclear and could be explained better.

The worst part about Under Armour's situation is that there is no clear solution to the problem. In October, Under Armour announced plans to restructure and streamline their business. Their growth plans have been scaled back, costs were cut, and employees were laid off. Product development time was cut, and their total number of product categories were cut down to 5. Under Armour wanted this move to be done so that they could focus on more profitable segments with more growth potential. However, I fail to see how any of these measures will actually help Under Armour. Divesting is not a sign of strength, it's a sign of weakness. Instead of focusing on the cost cutting, Plank should tell shareholders how he plans on competing with Nike and Addidas. I would rather see Under Armour go on the offense rather on the defense.

Kevin Plank

There's no doubt that Kevin Plank did an incredible job as the founder of Under Armour. Plank founded Under Armour in his garage about a decade ago with only $16,000 in life savings. Today, his company is worth over $5 billion dollars and has a significant presence both in the United States and globally. The brand is recognized everywhere, and countless people wear his the Under Armour brand. He recovered from going broke once and went on to build his company into what it is today.

UAA data by YCharts

However, past performance does not always indicate future performance. I am a big fan of Kevin Plank and his story, but that was the past. The story today has been disappointing. After leading his company through periods of massive growth from 2012-2015, his performance during the gloomy times has been disappointing. His political praise regarding the Trump administration earned criticism from the public, damaging the Under Armour brand. Shortly after that gaffe, he proceeded to shoot himself in the foot by backtracking and then resigning from Trump's manufacturing panel. He was able to alienate both sides of the political aisle, causing damage to his company which could have easily been avoided.

Sometimes, the founder is not always the best leader when a crisis comes around. It seems to me that Kevin Plank has lost his touch with the people, and does not know what to do. It also seems like he isn't giving his full effort to Under Armour. Kevin Plank has not bought any shares of Under Armour since the stock went public. Instead of buying, he has been selling shares to fund his own pet projects. Sangamore Development, Kevin Plank's real estate firm, is a multi-billion dollar company with multiple projects under it's belt. From hotel developments to seafood restaurants, Sangamore Development undertakes a multitude of construction projects. The projects even include a 5-acre distillery and a high-end retail store. Their most ambitious and large project is Port Covington, a $5.5 billion dollar urban revitalization project in Baltimore. Instead of leading the recovery at Under Armour, Kevin Plank is using his time on other personal projects. Plank should be buying more shares to show investors that he believes in Under Armour's recovery. He should not be selling shares to fund his other ventures. In 2016, he sold 2.1 million shares worth as much as $72 million dollars. Flashback as far as 2012 and the same story of selling persists; Plank sold 1.3 million shares. The same selling occurred in 2015 and 2010 too. A captain does not flee the ship when it is sinking. He either goes down with the ship or stops it from sinking.

UAA data by YCharts

I think that it is grossly irresponsible to control Under Armour completely but only control 16 percent of the total equity outstanding. He should have more skin in the game, and be held more accountable for his decisions. More importantly, he should not be allowed to have so many side projects and hobbies while Under Armour is going down the tubes.

Under Armour has 3 different classes of shares that each have different voting rights. Roughly 42 percent of the total shares outstanding are Class A shares, 8 percent are Class B, and 50 percent are Class C shares. The Class A shares, which trade under the ticker UAA, each have one vote attached to them. The Class C shares trade under the ticker UA and have no voting rights. The Class B shares are exclusively held by Kevin Plank but are each worth 10 votes.

This system is ludicrous and makes the shareholder completely irrelevant in the decision making process. It gives Kevin Plank complete control of the company with no oversight. He could sell all of his Class A and C shares but still have 65 percent of the total voting power available. Currently, he has 16 percent of all shares outstanding. The only good thing about this corporate governance structure is that it is reformed if Kevin Plank's ownership stake dips below 15 percent.

However, I would not be optimistic about this rule. With the majority voting power, Kevin Plank could take steps to try to circumvent this rule. He could even try to amend this rule and change it. The Class C shares were issued solely for the purpose of solidifying Kevin Plank's control of Under Armour. It's even possible that Kevin Plank will just jump ship one day and abandon the company. In the event that his ownership stake drops below 15 percent, his Class B shares will convert into Class A shares. This would effectively remove his hold on the company, and allow the shareholders to decide the future of the company.

This rigid class structure also prevents any activist investors from taking the company by it's horns and turning it around. There is no pressure exerted on Kevin Plank to force him to give his best effort at running Under Armour at all. No change can come with this outdated approach to corporate governance.

Conclusion

I can't imagine a day where Under Armour climbs back to where it was in the past. To me, it seems like their glory days are over. The brand is tarnished, growth is flat, and Kevin Plank just does not seem to care about anything. His strong control over the company makes it impossible for real change to be implemented too. Under Armour can only follow Kevin Plank's narrow vision of the future. A future which is too uncertain for me to stomach. As an investor, I would stay as far away as possible from Under Armour.

