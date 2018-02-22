After A 13% Drop It's Time To Look Again At WEC Energy Group
About: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)
by: Khen Elazar
Summary
In my previous article I analyzed Southern Company. I offered a comparison with WEC Energy Group.
Since the beginning of February we see a correction in the stock market, and some companies look attractive.
Shares of WEC Energy Group dropped more than 13% since December 2017. The shares are getting closer to their historical valuation.
Introduction
Lately, due to the market volatility and my monthly purchases, I found out that I lack exposure to the utilities sector. The sector suffered from the fact that investors now anticipate more frequent rate