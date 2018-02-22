Over the last few days, there have been a number of bearish articles written on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). In order to get an accurate picture of the health of this skilled nursing REIT, I think it's important to take a few steps back and examine the history of Omega and the evolution of the skilled nursing business model.

However, before I get started, let me review recent commentary on my latest Omega article:

Omega has repositioned a number of assets within its portfolio, providing a recognizable catalyst that supports my continued BUY recommendation.

Omega's strategy includes selling and transitioning assets that do not meet operator, real estate or market criteria. Omega expects resulting portfolios to have improved coverage and provide significant growth opportunities and long-term durability.

Omega is evaluating over $300 million in potential asset disposition opportunities which could occur over the next several quarters.

Omega has significant liquidity: $1.25B revolving credit facility with $900 million of availability.

Omega's overall occupancy has remained fairly steady over the last six quarters.

Omega has an extremely experienced management team that has navigated through several industry cycles including the late 1990s. The current environment although not favorable is not remotely close to the problems that the company faced and solved in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

This last point (the current environment although not favorable is not remotely close to the problems that the company faced and solved in the late 1990s and early 2000s) is where I will begin to look at Omega... and what better way to start than with Genesis Healthcare (GEN).

Genesis Mean Beginning

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprises one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with approximately 450 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 30 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,700 locations in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Genesis is considered a small cap security with a market capitalization of around $250 million. There are just two articles that appear on Seeking Alpha, one in 2015 and one in 2016.

One of the bearish writers on Seeking Alpha pointed out that Genesis went bankrupt in 2000 during the last down-cycle and the author added it was one of the "most protracted and complex down cycles in our history".

He added. "It's worth remembering that we've seen this dynamic play out before. A large chunk of the skilled nursing industry also went bust in the late 1990s, when Congress changed the laws to dampen the rate of inflation in the nursing space."

Source

The author is correct, there was certainly turbulence in the late 1990s (credos to the author for cherry picking the dates), but it's important to recognize that many healthcare providers weren't efficient and that was the time when operators went from a cost-based system to a fixed-rate system. Most of the bankruptcies cited were due to the ancillary businesses (i.e. rehab centers, pharmacies, mobile diagnostics, etc.) that were acquired using leverage.

Genesis was certainly not immune, and as the above-referenced chart illustrates, the company went bankrupt in 2000 and emerged from bankruptcy in October 2001.

It's important to understand that the dynamics today are completely different to the early 2000s and many of these operators are still in business or they were acquired by other operators. Most of the operators listed in the chart had huge balance sheet leverage and they were marking up costs (it was a cost-based model) in order to stay afloat.

The survivors of the cost-based era became stronger and a feeding frenzy ensued.

In 2004 Omega Healthcare acquired 23 Sun Healthcare properties that resulted in a portfolio of 51 properties leased to Sun.

Then in 2011 Welltower (HCN), formerly Health Care REIT, agreed to acquire a $2.4 billion Genesis portfolio in a sale/leaseback transaction consisting of 147 post-acute skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in 11 states. HCN's former CEO, George Chapman, said at the time:

"We expect Health Care REIT's acquisition and leaseback of Genesis Healthcare's assets will be highly accretive to HCN's earnings."

Welltower (Health Care REIT) certainly paid up for the deal, because this was a sale/leaseback transaction and Genesis was forced to pay Welltower step rent, so the transaction was more of a structural lease issue (a different form of leverage). Since that time, Genesis took on more debt obligations - meaning there was less financial flexibility - and margins compressed.

Then in 2012 Genesis acquired Sun in a $251 merger (excluding closing costs and the repayment of approximately $89 million of Sun indebtedness). At the time of the merger, the two companies had one of the largest skilled nursing providers in the country, with 422 skilled nursing centers in 29 states. It also expanded Genesis rehabilitation therapy business to more than 1,500 contracts in 46 states.

Now you can see how Genesis expanded, on the backs of Welltower and other REITs also contributed to the party, Sabra (SBRA) and LTC Properties (LTC) have exposure in Genesis by way of previous mergers that resulted in guarantees by Genesis.

It appears that the "genesis" of the Genesis 2.0 debacle goes all the way back to the transformational Welltower deal in which there appears to have been a bit of financial engineering... and boy have Genesis investors paid the price…

Some New Life For Genesis

Yesterday Genesis announced it has secured new financing commitments including a commitment for a new $555 million asset based lending (or ABL) facility and an agreement for an amended and expanded term loan. Genesis also provided an update on its previously announced master lease and loan restructurings that will substantially reduce annual cash fixed charges retroactively to January 1, 2018.

This "Band-Aid" is just what Genesis needed to weather the storms and provide the company with a cushion to navigate the margin pressures. George V. Hager, CEO of Genesis:

"I could not be more pleased with the progress on our financing and restructuring plans over the past three months. The commitments we have received from new and existing credit partners signal strength and confidence in Genesis' business plan and positions the Company for sustainable, long-term success. We look forward to providing updates as significant additional milestones are achieved."

Separately Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) CEO Rick Matros explained (on Q4-17 results):

"During the fourth quarter, we completed the sale of 22 Genesis facilities and we have 76% of the remaining Genesis facilities that we intend to sell under contract."

Welltower, which has the most Genesis properties, is providing Q4-17 and year-end results before the market opens on February 22nd. In a recent article I explained:

"The latest move announced last year - to remove GEN exposure - seems logical… there's a silver lining here, as Genesis appears to be performing well, thanks in large part to the capital structure. The restructuring plan is expected to reduce Genesis's cash fixed charges between $80 million and $100 million annually."

Sabra is clearly making progress towards its goal of reducing Genesis exposure, and if Welltower is successful, this could further bolster Genesis margins so the company has more breathing room and can make another two or three innings.

As illustrated below, GEN represents around 7% of Omega's rent (or ~$60 million of annual rent).

There are "green shoots" beginning to form in the skilled nursing sector and Genesis represents one of them. The new financing flexibility combined with HCN's and SBRA's cooperation (asset sales with leases in place) should allow Genesis to navigate the evolving healthcare headwinds.

Don't Forget The #1 Catalyst

As mentioned above, Omega bears are focusing on the company's recently announced dividend freeze, and forgetting about the #1 catalyst in healthcare today: demographics.

To be clear, I am going to miss Omega's quarterly dividend increase, that signaled the predictability of the enterprise. However, as any bull would argue, I am maintaining my BUY recommendation because I believe the freeze is temporary and eventually Omega will return to its practice of regular dividend growth.

In a recent article, one writer said:

"Management recently provided guidance for 2018 with no dividend raise expected and predicts that the dividend will be 100% of FAD (funds available for distribution) for the year."

I agree that there will no dividend increase in 2018, but I disagree with 100% of FAD. In Q4-17 Omega's FAD was $.79 per share, and in the first quarter, it will likely fall to around $.70. However, as dispositions are recycled into acquisitions, Omega should be able to grow earnings.

Also, I explained recently that "my back-of-the-napkin analysis suggests that the worst case for Omega is to re-position all of the Ark properties and rent them out for $35 to $38 million. At the midpoint this re-trade would cost Omega around $.01/share in quarterly FFO." And on the recent earnings call, Omega management said:

"We are in active confidential negotiations with Orianna and remain confident that our post transition restructuring rent or rent equivalent in the event of asset sales will be in our previously stated range of between $32 million and $38 million. We hope to reach a final agreement with Orianna in the next several weeks. We plan to press release the details at that time."

Omega guided 2018 FAD at $2.64 to $2.74 per share (mid-point is $2.69) and the dividend is $2.64 per share ($.66/sh/qtr). That's not a 100% FAD Payout.

As Taylor Pickett explained: "Timing will play a big role on our guidance as asset sales reduce adjusted funds from operations and the longer it takes to redeploy capital the longer it takes to restore this AFFO in our quarterly run rate."

The same writer said that "Top 10 operator Preferred Care filed for bankruptcy in Q4."

That's also wrong. As you can see (chart above), Preferred Care is NOT a Top 10 tenant as the company represents just around $11 million of rent (note: that was likely an error on the earnings call). Most importantly, once Omega gets Orianna back to work, the payout ratio should be well over 100%.

Keep in mind, I am making the case that Omega is a BUY.

I can't argue that margins are tight. However, we aren't living in the 1990s, today there is a demographic wave, and Genesis is preparing and well-positioned.

Most importantly, Omega's primary competitive advantage is scale; that is the company's geographic diversity.

It doesn't make any sense comparing the healthcare downturn in 1999 to the more recent dynamics. Omega has a skilled and experienced management team that understands how to manage risk in the sector.

Also, and this is a critical point, if a skilled nursing operator fails, they lose their assets. Unlike a retailer, who can file bankruptcy and negotiate a new lease, for most skilled nursing operators, failure means they go out of business. I think this is an important point in that these operators have "skin in the game" and they are doing everything they can to survive.

It's Omega's job to successfully pick the best operators and having a diversified portfolio of operators provides the company with the necessary levers to grow earnings. Genesis is just one example, and the latest news suggests that this is just the beginning…and certainly not the end (that the bears describe).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: FAST Graphs and OHI Investor Presentation.