MINDBODY's (MB) CEO Richard Stollmeyer on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Nicole Gunderson - Investor Relations

Rick Stollmeyer - Chief Executive Officer

Brett White - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Brent Bracelin - KeyBanc

Pat Walravens - JMP Securities

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Jennifer Lowe - UBS

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Michael Kawamoto - D.A. Davidson

Dillon Heslin - Roth Capital Partner

George Kelly - Imperial Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MINDBODY Q4 and Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Nicole Gunderson, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nicole Gunderson

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to MINDBODY's fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings conference call. Joining on the call today are Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY's Chief Executive Officer; and Brett White, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

MINDBODY's press release was released after the market closed today and was furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. You can access the press release and related investor materials, including non-GAAP reconciliations, on the MINDBODY Investor Relations website.

Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available at investors.MINDBODYonline.com. In addition, MINDBODY posts supplemental materials to this website, and we encourage investors to check there.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including among others, statements relating to increased products in marketing investments, the consumer development roadmap, including timing of the release of new features related to MINDBODY’s apps, plans for the FitMetrix business, the impact of ASC 606 and the acquisition of FitMetrix on revenue, and projected financial results for Q1 2018 and full year 2018. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

For more information, please refer to today's press release and the risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thank you, Nicole, and welcome to everybody joining us on our fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings call. We had a strong Q4 tapping off our most successful year in company history. We finished 2017 with total revenue of $182.6 million, a 31% increase year-over-year with $8.9 million in adjusted EBITDA and our first full year of profitability on a non-GAAP basis.

These strong financial results reflect the growing success of our customers and our transaction enabled marketplace, which engage more consumers and enabling more wellness services than ever before. In 2017, 40 million consumers booked 600 million class and appointment sessions spending nearly $10 billion to live healthier, happier lives on the MINDBODY platform.

More than 130 million of those wellness sessions were booked by consumers via MINDBODY's mobile apps, reflecting a 63% increase year-over-year in direct consumer engagement with MINDBODY. The wellness revolution continues to gain momentum across our target markets. One of the ways we measure this is by tracking average same-store sales growth of pre-existing businesses. And we are pleased to report that our average pre-existing customer grew their revenue 6.7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. This is the best same-store sales growth we have measured since we began tracking the data in 2015.

In short, across the more than 100 countries where our customers do business and the English eight where we are principally focused, wellness businesses are doing better than ever before. The MINDBODY team is inspired that our platform is helping tens of millions of people with healthier, happier lives and we know that we're just getting started. There are billions more people who yearn for wellness, and we are utterly focused on making that more accessible, more approachable, and enticing for them in the years ahead.

To better adjust their needs and to fuel our future growth we invest at the record $32 million in product development in 2017, and our team delivered more than ever before. They accomplished hundreds of impactful product improvements across our platform and I would like to highlight just a few. On the consumer side, we integrated with Google, Bing, and Yahoo in the first half of the year, rolled out multiple improvements to our branded mobile apps, and branded web widgets, and introduced dynamic pricing in the MINDBODY app in Q4.

More than 2,300 fitness studios are now offering dynamically priced classes and altogether promoted sales of introductory offers, consumer partnerships, and dynamic pricing grew 233% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. On the business side of our platform, we completed retail 2017, a ground up redesign of our point-of-sale system that is now faster, more intuitive, and more extensible than ever before. Our point-of-sale is the crossroads of our platform.

Every class, every appointment booking and every product purchased has to traverse the point-of-sale. We unveiled retail 2017 at BOLD in September to strong positive reviews from our customers. And their adoption has been excellent. Our retail 2017 powered business app is now used by 85% of our customers, and they are able to conduct more of their client facing transactions for mobile devices than ever before.

Retail 2017 also enabled us to integrate with the Poynt Smart Terminal, and this is further accelerating the migration to mobile. We started selling Poynt Smart Terminals in November, we started shipping them in December, and we are seeing strong early adoption across all four major verticals, fitness, salon, spa and integrative health.

These early successes give us the confidence to further ramp up our investments in product and marketing in 2018. We are at our core, a product driven company, and our intention was further R&D is to drive future growth of over two-sided transaction enabled marketplace, while expanding our position as the leading platform for wellness in the world.

Our 2018 consumer development roadmap is focused on releasing a redesigned MINDBODY app in Q2, extending our promoted offers capability worldwide, and expanding our high-impact consumer partnerships. We are also planning a web version of the MINDBODY app to be released later this year. And we are particularly excited to announce the acquisition of FitMetrix.

FitMetrix has developed cutting-edge integrations with the most popular fitness studio equipment like treadmills, indoor bikes, and rowing machines, as well as with the myriad of rapidly evolving wearable devices that measure our heart rate and calorie burn. FitMetrix also provides the highly sought-after capability for people to reserve specific bikes or other equipment, while booking their classes.

These combined features substantially expand MINDBODY's value proposition for the best fitness studios and clubs in the world. FitMetrix enabled studios provide a highly immersive and rewarding experience, while the clients they serve gain the satisfaction of competing with their friends, the insights from quantifying their workouts and the essential motivation to return to those classes again and again.

FitMetrix was born in 2014 and became a MINDBODY platform partner in 2015. In that short-time, they have deployed their technology to more than 1,000 high-quality boutique fitness studios and clubs worldwide. About half of which are already MINDBODY customers. These include some of our best brands such as cycle bar, fit 36, fitness together, and equinox.

The other half of FitMetrix’s customers are now exciting new high-value subscribers for MINDBODY. These include USC, a lifetime fitness Gold's Gym and Gold's studio. We are thrilled to welcome Co-Founders Monica Dioda and Josh Loyd, as well as their talented Atlanta-based team of 24 professionals to the MINDBODY team. Together, we plan to rapidly expand adoption of FitMetrix across our growing customer base and accelerate the development of multiple cutting-edge workout innovations. In this way, we intend to bring tens of millions more people into the wellness lifestyle in the years ahead.

In closing, I want to welcome Mark Baker, our new Chief Revenue Officer and John Dalby, our new Senior Vice President for Business Products. And I want to thank our team members and customers for our best year yet.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Brett White.

Brett White

Thanks Rick. In the fourth quarter total revenue grew 30% year-over-year to $49.7 million. Subscription and services revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $29.9 million, driven by continued strong growth in software subscription revenue. Payments revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $19.1 million.

Our payments take rate of approximately 90 basis points and payments volume growth were consistent with last quarter and in-line with our expectations. Product and other revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $639,000, reflecting strong initial reception of our point device offering, which began shipping in December.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, 80% of revenue was from the U.S. and 20% was international. For the remainder of my commentary, unless otherwise noted, I will discuss non-GAAP results, which exclude the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expenses. A reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP results can be found on our website@investors.mindbodyonline.com .

In the fourth quarter, we delivered another record gross margin of 73.5%, a 230-basis point improvement from 71.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and a 20-basis point improvement over last quarter. Sales and marketing expense was $18.8 million or 38% of revenue, compared to $14.5 million or 38% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016.

R&D expense was $8.2 million or 16% of revenue, compared to $7 million or 18% of revenue in the fourth quarter of last year. G&A expense was $8 million or 16% of revenue, compared to 7 million or 18% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016.

In the fourth quarter, non-GAAP net income was approximately $1.7 million or 3% of revenue, a $3.3 million improvement from a loss of $1.6 million or negative 4% of revenue in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million or 7% of revenue, a $3.1 million improvement from $578,000 or 2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP EPS was a positive $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter of last year. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter was approximately 49.1 million shares.

In the fourth quarter, we generated positive cash flow from operations of $5.6 million and used $3 million for capital expenditures and internally developed software. Our end of quarter cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately $232 million and we have no debt.

Turning to our fourth quarter key metrics, we ended the year with total subscribers of 58,584 with high value subscribers growing a 4% year-over-year to 55,179, and solo subscribers declining 54% year-over-year to 3,405. The positive shift in our subscriber mix contributed to our success in delivering additional value to our customers, continues to positively impact ARPS, which was approximately $278 in Q4, representing a record 31% growth year-over-year.

Payments volume increased 23% year-over-year to approximately $2.1 billion. Our dollar-based net expansion rate was 107%, compared to 108% a year ago. This metric measures a single month's revenue year-over-year. So, in this case, December 2017 versus December 2016. As a result of measuring just one month, it is subject to more volatility than if the metric was based on a full-quarter.

Measured on a quarterly basis, our dollar-based net expansion rate was 109% in Q4 2017, compared to 112% in Q4 2016, and 110% last quarter. Starting in Q1 of 2018, we will report dollar-based net expansion rate measured on a quarterly basis only.

To recap the full-year, total revenue for 2017 was $182.6 million, representing 31% growth over 2016. We’ve demonstrated leverage on our business model by growing adjusted EBITDA 285% over last year. Additionally, we achieved both non-GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow for the full-year.

In January, we rolled out simplified software packaging to better adjust address the needs of our customers and began selling free software packages, essential, accelerate, and ultimate. Essential is the far more robust offering than our former entry-level package starter.

Throughout 2018, we will be facing out our solo starter and pro-software tiers and migrating subscribers to essential, accelerate, and ultimate. This software packaging is designed to deliver more value to the best wellness businesses, while simplifying the buying process.

Turning to guidance, on January 1, 2018 we adopted the new revenue recognition standard ASC 606 using the modified retrospective method. Based on our preliminary estimates, we expect the impact of 2018 revenue to be minimal. The primary impact will be a change in the timing of when we recognize certain expenses related to the cost to acquire new sales contracts.

Historically, we recognized sales commission expense in the quarter was incurred. Going forward, the majority of commissions will now be expensed over four years, resulting in a reduction of commission expenses of approximately 3.5% to 4.5% of 2018 revenue. Our first quarter and full-year 2018 guidance reflects these changes. Our acquisition of FitMetrix closed on February 19. The impact on Q1 2018 revenue will be de minimis and when combined with transaction and integration cost will be dilutive to our first half bottom line.

For the first quarter of 2018, we expect revenues to be in the range of $53 million to $54.5 million or 26% to 29% growth over the first quarter of last year. For the full year of 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $230 million to $236 million or approximately 26% to 29% growth over 2017.

For the first quarter of 2018, we expect non-GAAP net income in the range of $1.3 million to $2.3 million and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter of approximately 50.1 million shares. For the full year of 2018, we expect non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $9 million to $13 million, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the full year of approximately 50.6 million shares.

Taking into consideration the impact of the FitMetrix acquisition, the increasing sales of the Poynt device and the investments we are making in our software platforms we are modelling 2018 gross margins to be consistent with 2017.

With that, I’ll open the call up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Sterling Auty with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. Hi guys. Obviously 2017 saw a lot of success with eliminating the solo pricing option in terms of the benefits that you saw to the income statement around ARPU et cetera, it looks like you made a further change here going into 2018, can you walk us through the decision to do that and how we should think about that growth in average revenue per subscription through 2018 versus what we should expect out of the subscriber count moving forward?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. So, you know what we have learned over the last couple of years Sterling is that there are particular types of wellness businesses that are really the economic drivers of the market and our business. And so, our subscriber acquisition now is increasingly only focus on finding those right kinds of businesses and so insight of that high value subscriber number are multiple categories.

The categories that are the best ones. These are the businesses that provide high-quality services in the major metros and the English eight countries that are in our precise target markets have been growing strongly consistently throughout this whole period. And so, we expect that to continue and we're going to see a high value subscriber growth gaining momentum as we go throughout 2018. As we have in the last couple of quarters. As far as our ARPS there is a number of levels driving our ARPS right now and we expect ARPS to continue to gain just because we’re able to deliver more and more value. Brett, do you want to add to that?

Brett White

That’s good.

Rick Stollmeyer

Okay.

Sterling Auty

Alright. And then one follow-up question that I get quite a bit and you talked about the English eight that is the focal point, I often get the question from investors, when do you look at localizing and going after in a more concentrated effort, you know some of the Spanish or German or French, some of the other language territories where you might have meaningful addressable market to add to what you are already chasing after?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. I mean to your point there is lots and lots of market outside of the English eight. And actually, we continue to see inbound customers. I mean we’re seeing quite a bit of in-bound from Scandinavia, the European Union, Middle East. We see them in certain Asia-Pacific countries as well. And so, our philosophy right now is to continue to increase the density of businesses and customers we have in the English eight, and we will start broadening our view.

Our software you may not be aware actually is translatable into any language. We have people using our software today in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Mandarin, even. So, it’s not a language issue, it’s more about wanting to have the maximum network effect by concentrating our growth. We will be expanding that English eight focus in the quarters and years ahead.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Brent Bracelin with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Brent Bracelin

Thank you. Good afternoon. I have one question for Rick, and one question for Brett. Rick, you talked a little bit about the direct consumer engagement, particularly this quarter, I think you had 131 million sessions booked through the MINDBODY app, if I had that stat correctly, you’re talking about now a new redesigned app coming out here in Q2, and if I go to web page it looks like there is now a landing kind of page for the kind of consumer and for the business user. So maybe my specific question on the direct consumer side, what’s the strategy there around monetization and how are you planning to kind of drive greater engagements on that side?

Rick Stollmeyer

So, on the direct consumer side, the monetization model is two sides. First of all, if it is a promoted inventory and that right now takes the form of two things, introductory offers, and dynamically priced classes, then we will levy a 15% fee for the sales of those, it’s paid for by their subscriber. If it is just selling their normal rack rate classes that’s a free service as part of being a MINDBODY subscriber. So, in those same interfaces. Now, if we’re going through a partnership such as Google, then all the sales on Google are subject to the 15% fee, regardless of whether they are promoted inventory or statically priced.

Brent Bracelin

Okay, very helpful. And then as you think about the MINDBODY app in Q2, as you think about the new capabilities, anything noteworthy we should think about on kind of broadening that monetization opportunity or again is that just ease-of-use, drive higher engagement?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well we see over the time more and more of the markets shifting to dynamic pricing, just as dynamic pricing has revolutionized the travel industry and hospitality industry, theatre tickets, concert tickets. We think the same effect will take hold, and so the model of using dynamic pricing as a principal method of promotion on top of interop is really effective and provides lots of growth opportunity and lot of benefits to our customers.

As far as the new app, the principal benefits are going to be around search and discovery. The new app is a fresh new design that our Santiago team, the bulk of whom came over from Lymber have been championing since the game over. We are super excited about it. It ought to cause more consumer engagement and ought to bring more people on the doors of our customers and of course it should be driving our MINDBODY network platform at the same time.

Brent Bracelin

Got it. Very helpful. And then Brett real quickly as you think about that payments revenue growth rate, I mean if I go back historically that is kind of been growing faster than the subscription revenue business, last two quarters here, we’re kind of now growing closer in line with the overall kind of run rate of the business, how are you thinking about that kind of growth trajectory into 2018. Should we think about the payments business now kind of growing in line, slightly below kind of total revenue growth at this point given the size of that business?

Brett White

Yes, historically we have - the payments revenue has driven real off of two things. One, the growth and payments volumes, and then the growth in our take rate. Both have been growing at a pretty nice cliff. What I have been saying all along is, I think the growth rate and the take rate is going is go to slow down, you can see this quarter we're right at where we were last quarter. We are at 90 basis points. It could go a little higher. I wouldn't model it going higher.

So really, I think the growth rate for payments revenue from here on out at least through 2018 is going to be driven on payments volume and that’s going to be driven off of our existing customers and new customers. Those businesses ramping up, as well as attaching new payments revenue stream. So, we’re able to now attach more GMV then we were before without the Poynt device for example, you’re going to see us attaching new GMV opportunities internationally. So, but for now on, I would think about the payments revenue growth rate aligning pretty darn close with the payments volume growth rate.

Brent Bracelin

Got it. Very helpful. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Pat Walravens with JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Pat Walravens

Great. And congratulations to you guys. So, I guess Rick my question is the other day I walked into a yoga studio, and I was talking to the owner and I asked her, how much do you spend a month on MINDBODY? And the answer was $800 a month. So, where do you think ARPS can grow over the long term for people who are trying to figure out how much room there is in this business?

Rick Stollmeyer

Hi Pat, thank you for the positive words. I would guess that yoga studio owner was counting what she pays for payment processing on top of what she pays for [indiscernible]. So, let us put it in perspective, she is probably paying $200 to $300 for her software right now. You know, we think as we look at other small business markets and we look at for example restaurant software, you look at boutique hotel software, you look at software for real estate offices, we are nowhere near the top end of where our wallet share could go. And of course, it’s all centered around value delivery.

The thing that’s going to make it worthwhile for that yoga studio owner is that we are helping to run her business more effectively. We’re helping her just simplify the operations, spending less time and effort in the back office, and more time serving our customers, perhaps having less labor cost to deliver her classes. And also, the course for driving more people in the door. Those are other ways that we’re going to be driving and I think that if we you think about percent of revenue right now, we’re still less than 1% of revenue for most of these businesses. I think, we can easily imagine ourselves getting to 2% and 3% of revenue and doing so on a way that is welcomed by the industry.

Pat Walravens

All right. That’s great. And the follow-up that I get on that is, okay Pat for yoga boutique fitness, the value prop seems really clear, how are they doing on duty? So, if you could just comment on how you thought about the beauty bookings and how important that is to your long-term growth that would be super helpful?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, we think the beauty industry is really important to our long-term growth because right now everybody needs to get their hair cut, but not everybody is working out. So, there is a huge opportunity to cross-reference between those two markets, and when you think about the fact that more than 80% of the MINDBODY app users today are women, and all of those women are going to beauty salons. The market is important to us. We continue to add new high-quality salons to our platform, candidly speaking we’d like to be adding a lot more.

We’d like to really be accelerating that and so we continue to work on ways to do that. The consumer booking of salon and spa appointments, lots of opportunity to improve there. I mean most of the bookings on the MINDBODY app, most of the bookings through our consumer partnerships, these are fitness classes. And the appointment-based booking is still a small fraction of that. So, we think there is lots of upside opportunity and as part of the area where our product teams are intensely focused.

Pat Walravens

Okay. Super helpful. Thank you.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of George Sutton with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

George Sutton

Thank you and just a follow on to all your answer, not everybody is currently working out, but you did have a national advertising program suggesting people should, I’m just curious what the response has been from customers on that?

Rick Stollmeyer

George it’s been excellent because what we said, this was the Make America Well challenge that we issued right after the New Year and incarnation with fit week on NASDAQ, roughly 57 million people as of the beginning of 2017 are working on some organized way and we are daring to say that we ought to be able to double more than double at in the next 10 years. Of course, our customers welcome this. I mean they are the ones who have lots of excess capacity and as we said before, consistently across the last decade less than half of the available class and appointments are sold every day.

And there are tens and millions of people who really need, who really need the help of that teacher that trainer that therapist to live a healthier happier life. So, the reception has been fantastic. We are really pleased to have partnership from Arianna Huffington at Thrive Global and many others. So, you will be hearing more about this in the months ahead.

George Sutton

So, my follow up is on the dynamic pricing, if I am the 2,301st studio that you are talking to about this, what is the kind of state of the state in terms of the impact that the first 2,300 are seeing?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, you know these things, you are starting from zero just at the beginning of Q4. And so, the adoption has been strong, it’s still a small minority of the bookings that are happening on our app. What was really interesting to us is, number one, it’s not a race to the bottom. The average price of a dynamically priced class is up close to 20 bucks. So, it’s not like it’s just a pure giveaway, it really is about engaging with consumers in a new way.

We're seeing that it’s helping to bring new people into the marketplace. So, whereas the MINDBODY app and the branded mobile apps are great at the existing clients and existing members being able to book their next class more easily. It gets them back in the door more often and it perhaps gets them to repurchase membership and cross packages. You really want to look towards Greenfield customers coming in the door. So, what we say to studio owners is look, you want to get fresh new customers in the door, dynamic prayer pricing is a great way to do it.

George Sutton

Perfect. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jennifer Lowe with UBS. Your line is now open.

Jennifer Lowe

Great. Thank you. Maybe just a quick question on the FitMetrix. You mentioned that there was some overlap currently within your existing base, but a relatively small portion. If we think about increasing adoption of FitMetrix across the base of customers you have that aren't using that technology currently, how should we think about that potential magnitude of uplift on your pricing? Or maybe what's factored into guidance on that front?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. Jen I’ll talk about consumption and then Brett can comment about how it impacts guidance. So, first just to be clear, about half of - there are more than 1,000 customers right now. They’re all HVS’, they are all really good HVS’ in fact, and about half, so about 500 of them are already on MINDBODY, and about 500 of them are new HVS’ for us. So, we see strong growth opportunities in both direction. So, I’ll talk about both. The first is, there are literally tens of thousands of boutique fitness studios that could use FitMetrix technology.

In fact, it’s kind of hard to define a boutique fitness studio that wouldn't want at least some element of their technology right now. So, we see enormous expand opportunities through FitMetrix existing customers. Second, it’s our current marketing efforts to bring new boutique business studios on our platform, of course further enhanced by the complete value proposition that FitMetrix provide. And thirdly, we have an exciting new vector of growth here for high-value subscribers because you can imagine like a large health club that has been running on an established health club software system for many years.

We no longer have to go in and say, look we have to rip out your old health club software system and replace it with MINDBODY for you to be in the MINDBODY network. In fact, we don't even want to do that because there’s a lot of good health clubs, software companies that are doing a great job serving the market and is not where we specialize. We specialize in the boutique end of the market. So, instead, we can go to that health club and say look we see that you’re starting up spin classes or High Intensity Interval Training, here is a great add on technology that integrates with your existing club management system and as an added benefit we can now promote those classes that help bring people into your club through the MINDBODY network. It’s super exciting to us. And then Brett you want to talk about how it impacts guidance?

Brett White

Sure. So, maybe I will just share a little bit about their business model. Their business really is a SaaS software platform and in addition to the devices that they sell. On the SaaS side, they have software packages ranging from $99 to $249 a month. And then the hardware technology whether they be receivers, the heart rate monitors are just kind of standard ship and recognize hardware.

As we mentioned, they got of thousand customers, 500 of them are currently on our platform in which we previously received a rev share. So, now we will get full benefit of the revenue there and then also we will get the revenue from the 500 or so customers who are not on our platform. It’s really a terrific business, and we see a lot of upside. It’s a new business, it has been growing quite rapidly and we’re really excited about it.

Jennifer Lowe

Okay great. And maybe just a follow-up on that and just as a broader question as well, you mentioned there is a hardware app that do what they do, should we think about that impacting gross margin at all? And maybe as a broader question, would you give us profit guidance for the year, you mentioned that there was some benefit from ASC 6006, but it sounds like FitMetrix is also going to be dilutive. Can you kind of walk through those impact so we can understand how the guidance for 2018 stacks up against 2017 more on an apples-to-apples basis given all those moving pieces?

Brett White

Sure. Let’s take the pieces. FitMetrix, they are a new business they are getting started at. So, their gross margins are a bit lower than ours. I think they will grow into their gross margins as their SaaS platform grows, continues to grow and it grows as a percentage of revenue relative to their hardware products. You know, they do have heart rate monitors, and receivers that they install in the business locations, actually receive the transmissions, but those are kind of in the $30 to $300 price range and kind of standard hardware [ph] margins.

So, really the margin growth will come from the expanding software sales. And then on a total business basis when we have FitMetrix it will be dilutive to the bottom line. We are planning to invest in that business to accelerate their growth. And then on the ASC 606 piece, so I mentioned that it will impact commission expense. So, no impacts of revenue really, very, very small impact of revenue. Because most of our revenue contracts are month to month.

On the expense side, we will start capitalizing sales commissions beginning January 1, our estimate is that will be about 3.5% to 4.5% of revenue that will be favorable to the bottom line and will be amortizing those expenses over four years.

Jennifer Lowe

Okay, great. Thank you.

Brett White

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Nemeroff with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Michael Nemeroff

Thank you. Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question, could you just give us an update on what percent of the subscription and services revenue is coming from the API and platform partners, and then also if we could maybe just drill down on your largest API partner, how will they progress this quarter, and what kind of growth or what kind of impact or what contribution are you assuming from them in the 2018 guidance? Thanks.

Rick Stollmeyer

So, I will talk on consumption again and Brett can get on more granular. Our API and platform performers continue to be growth drivers of our business. As you know, in past quarters we’ve had a situation where one of them was kind of dragging us back a bit, one of the largest ones, but that is now turned around and going in the right direction. So, Brett you want to put more color on that?

Brett White

Sure. Yes, the largest partner as Rick mentioned, they did lap their kind of - their largest changes to their pricing model. So, they were actually not, there is a slight drag to our revenue growth, but they had a big improvement this quarter. So, the - it is less than 10% of our revenue and the other important fact is that the non, you know the rest of the API/partner business is growing quite nicely. Relative to what we expect from them going forward, who knows, we don't model a whole lot of growth there, but we are optimistic.

Rick Stollmeyer

I love to see how that API partner revenue has diversified over the last couple of years. And as Brett alluded, there is just a number of partners that are super exciting and the latest one that really caught our attention was FitMetrix and of course we just bought them and there is multiple others that were watching closely and very pleased to see that they are growing momentum.

Michael Nemeroff

And as a follow up if I may, and that’s helpful thank you very much. On the high-value low-value, when do you think, I mean now that you are changing the pricing tiers again, when do you think that you could start to grow the total sub base again? Is that expected to be in Q1? Do you think that moving to the three different pricing tiers is going to shakeout the last sort of low valued subs, I'm just kind of curious how we should be thinking about that in the early parts of 2018 and throughout the year?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. So, breaking it down the solos of course are going to start driving towards zero. Throughout this year. And because we are no longer selling solo and the solos that are on our platform are going to have to make a choice, they are going to have to go to a minimal of essential, probably by the end of the year. On the high-value subscribers, we bottomed out on high value subscribers’ sequential ads in the middle of 2017, and then we’re starting to gain momentum again in the back half.

So, we feel good about that momentum continuing with high value subscriber growth, and to the essence of your question, when do those numbers cross, and it becomes total subscriber growth coming back to positive again? I think it’s a little difficult to predict, expected to fluctuate for a couple more quarters. But the last thing I want to touch on is, inside of that high value subscriber category, the businesses that are really driving our platform and driving our revenue have been going up into the right, and so take a look at slides 24 and 25 in our investor deck.

These are the real indicators and predictors of future growth. And on Slide 25, against the subscriber growth we are showing you total bookings. Now take a look at what bookings did in 2015, 2016, and 2017, while we were going through this mix shift our subscribers. I think it proves the point very clearly.

Michael Nemeroff

Thanks guys.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thanks Michael.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brent Thill with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Brent Thill

Hi Rick, on your go to market in 2018, I’m just curious if you could maybe walk through where you see the lowest hanging fruit, the biggest opportunities, whether it is in particular geography or specific product type that you are seeing a big opportunity and a quick follow-up for Brett?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. Well fitness continues to be our strongest growing vertical. Integrated health has been quite a pleasant surprise in the trailing quarter. It is really building momentum without a lot of extraordinary effort. So, integrative health looks really good. We’re gaining momentum in every one of the English eight countries, and as I alluded earlier there are countries outside the English eight that even without any marketing effort, the inbound is starting to pick up. So, feeling very good about that. Also, we’re going to be much more equally weighted Inland versus expand on our sales side.

So, we think about sales, it’s not just on boarding new customers, it’s about deepening relationships with the customers that we have, and of course we have a lot more to sell them now. We have a lot many more ways in which we can deepen the value, help them drive their business growth in a win-win way. So, we expect each of those things to be accelerating in 2018. Brett?

Brent Thill

And Brett, UI think everyone understands the shift to higher value of subscribers, but even when you look at the year-over-year growth rate has been decelerating and I'm just curious, are we missing something here just in terms of what’s going on, I realize again if you are placing the priority there, you would expect that number to be stronger and I think we’ve seen now three quarters with year-over-year declines from the beginning of Q1 at 2017 going down to four and maybe my numbers are wrong, but I just wanted to make sure, how to read that?

Brett White

The piece you can't see unfortunately is the sub-set of high-value subscribers that generates the vast majority of the business. So, in our target market subscribers generate 91% of our revenue and for the past several quarters we have been getting better and better at finding and closing those businesses. And so, while the unit number looks like it’s declining we strongly believe that the quality of subscriber that we're acquiring has improved significantly.

I mean one of the metrics we obviously attracted is churn is down in Q4 across the board in every vertical in every category subscriber and so we’re just doing I think a better job of sphere fishing and getting the really quality businesses on board in the platform and frankly it shows up in the metrics. So that’s where we’re focused on. We're focused on acquiring long-term customer value, customers who will be successful and we can share their journey with and we may acquire fewer of them than in the past, but we believe those generate more revenue, they will have a greater journey and will be a win-win for both of us.

Rick Stollmeyer

I’ll just add that the high-value subscribers that we’ve added in the trailing year are entirely concentrated in target markets and so while you are seeing the absolute numbers, again take a look at slide 25 on the investor deck, within let’s say at 2016 the 53,000 subscribers that existed at the end of 2016, well a lot of those were either marginal businesses or businesses that where in far-flung locations or businesses that really didn’t belong on our platform. But it founded a way to us, and we’ve just become a lot more discerning. So, if you were to focus in on the kind of really successful fitness studios, and salons and spas and integrated health centers that now exist from 2016 to 2017, you will see that the number has grown in the mid-teens, kind of precisely where we wanted to be.

Brent Thill

Okay great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Brian Essex

Hi good afternoon and thanks for taking the question. Maybe just a follow-on to the subscriber question, Brett, can we get an idea of how much of the ARPS growth is from pricing increase versus migration up to different platform?

Brett White

We don't report that number, but there are kind of, well in a way they are one in the same right so in some of that moves up they pay more for the subscription, but we don't break out the two pieces independently. I mean the big chunk of the price, the moment is a combination of moving up that year price increase, increased payments revenue, and increased partners revenue.

Rick Stollmeyer

I think it’s important to point out that, you kind of alluded to it Brian that the average subscription revenue increase in 2017 was greater than the overall percentage price increase. So, it is a component of both and you can probably back into that pretty well. It is kind of an outdoor equation, I guess. In 2018, remember that this isn't just a, you know across-the-board price increase, this was a repackaging of our software. So, we dropped of the low end. We redefined what the entry level was as essential. Accelerate didn't change its prize at all, and we raised the price of ultimate just because branded mobile app has become a richer and more valuable add-on in the past couple of years.

Brian Essex

Okay. And maybe as you guys expand internationally give a sense maybe of international mix of within your customer base versus maybe a year ago, and is the profile of those subscribers materially different from what you see here domestically?

Brett White

Yes. So, the mix has definitely changed to more international, international is growing both revenue and the subscribers faster, but it is still a small piece of the pie, where international revenues being 20%. And we have done the same thing internationally that we have done in the U.S. as focus exclusively on the high-value subscribers. We focus outbound exclusively on the English eight, but we do have a fair number of subscribers coming inbound from other countries, a lot of which are part of our big brands. So, whether it may be in Orangetheory Fitness or something like that or someone who just wants to use the software and there is no real early outbound activity involved.

Brian Essex

Got it. And maybe I could squeak in one last one. Any sense or update on Google Reserve and progress there, is there a point where we can maybe get a sense on what percentage of bookings or Google Reserve of total you are seeing and whether or not we're going to see a material amount of lift from that platform?

Rick Stollmeyer

There has been steady sequential growth in Google Reserve it’s still not a significant portion of bookings. So, I think it has got ways to go before it would be something that would be worthy of separately reporting. I think it’s proven something important though and that is there is real opportunities in the consumer partnerships and as we indicated there is going to be more partnerships coming.

Brian Essex

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Kawamoto with D.A. Davidson. Your line is now open.

Michael Kawamoto

Good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just to take you back on that last one, are you seeing more attraction, excuse me, are you seeing more attraction in the salon and spa segments in the international or is it still mostly fitness that are coming online?

Rick Stollmeyer

So far internationally, it’s concentrated on fitness there are - you can use the MINDBODY app and go search Sydney and Melbourne and London and get a sense of how we are doing across those verticals. The majority of the growth right now overseas is fitness because we are earlier market there. And is playing out similar and how it played out in North America, but we see lots of opportunity in the years ahead?

Michael Kawamoto

Got it. Thanks. And then it seems like live streaming is becoming a bigger PC industry recently, I think ClassPass introduced their [indiscernible] with ClassPass live, how do you view that opportunity going forward as it becomes more popular?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well I think it’s super exciting because that can become a gateway product for the tens of millions of people who are not yet engaged. A lot of people avoid these fitness classes just because it’s intimidating. They make feel body shame or they may just not know what to do and so imagine that individual being able to take a class right from their television or right from the website that’s an opportunity and so we see on- demand video and live streaming as an opportunity for value extension of the businesses we serve. And so, I’m very excited about it. I think that’s a key component in the wellness challenge of how we're going to get the next 53 million Americans and 100 million plus people overseas into the wellness lifestyle on the decade ahead.

Michael Kawamoto

Got it. Thanks for your time.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Darren Aftahi with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

Dillon Heslin

Hi guys this is Dillion on for Darren. Thanks for taking my question. Related to dynamic pricing with the national rollout that you announced earlier back in January, how is that going so far and should we expect some sort of update with that when you released the new mobile app in 2Q and then sort of what’s the roadmap with getting dynamic pricing into those English eight countries?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. We are seeing great response. So there has been solid growth and as we already described of course the 2,300 studios have adopted that is the supply side, the inventory side and consumer adoption. The new app is going to be designed to promote more dynamic pricing sales even than the current app does. I mean the current there was an adaptation that we did in only of few months before the BOLD conference to add that feature in. It’s going to be baked into the design of the new app.

We’re not going to give app updates mid-period. We will be talking about of course in every earnings call. In addition, we want to see that dynamic pricing inventory get out on all corners of the network. Dynamic pricing needs to get into branded ware, branded mobile app, and needs to get into our consumer partnerships. So, it’s a very important part of our strategy and we expect it to accelerating growth throughout the year.

Dillon Heslin

Thank you. And then with the pricing increases on the three tiers, in the past year your higher value subscribers have usually been a little bit more price elastic, have you seen any sort of feedback from them or any pushback with the 30% increase?

Rick Stollmeyer

I mean nothing is statistically significant. Remember that the only people that really had a no choice, but to go to a higher price point are those that were in the starter, and candidly starter has just never really was a big hit, and was a really strip down version of our software, and it kind of proved the point that these businesses really do a robust solution, essential and much more capable software package then starter was.

So, it was sort of a litmus test if you will to say, is it a real business because if they are real business and they are real engaged then most of them are pleased to move to essential and get the additional functionality they need. If it really wasn't what they needed or the business is really struggling than they might peel off. In the other price points, again you have a choice. Nobody was forced to go up to accelerate, but a lot of people have. It really gave them kind of the nudge to say you know what, the features in accelerate, which are automated engagement marketing tools that bring more customers back in the door.

I mean if we bring in one customer a month or paying for the difference between essential and accelerate it’s a no-brainer for most people. Also, the two-way SMS, which confirms class bookings and appointment bookings is a really valuable tool for managing these businesses. And my wife sees this in her spa, my nephew in his fitness studio. So, it’s generally been very well received and no real impact on the attrition rates of high-value subscribers.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of George Kelly with Imperial Capital. Your line is now open.

George Kelly

Hi guys. Couple of questions for you. So, first on wondering if you could give us an update on international payments integration and what is your expectation as we move through 2018, how many of those English eight countries do you expect to be fully integrated?

Rick Stollmeyer

By the end of the year we expect to have card present and card not present in every one of those eight countries and more. So, we have had a lot of really impactful work going on behind the scenes and we will be releasing that throughout the year.

George Kelly

And where are you currently?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well we have card not present transactions in six of the eight countries. Basically, everywhere except Hong Kong and Singapore, and we only have card present in the U.S. still, but the work that we’re doing will release card present in new countries later this year.

George Kelly

Okay, great. And then couple of other questions. You mentioned in your prepared remarks 130 million trailing 12 months mobile bookings, I was wondering if you could break that down between bookings through your own app and through branded mobile apps, and then do you offer dynamic pricing through branded mobile apps?

Rick Stollmeyer

I’ll answer the second question first because that’s the easier one. We do not yet, but it is our intention to do so than on pricing in the branded mobile apps. There is a slide, Slide 26 in the investor deck that answers your question directly, I just don't have it in front of me. Brett do you have any handy?

George Kelly

I can just look there. Okay, will do. And then last question for me, it sounds, you mentioned that there is a website, a consumer-oriented website coming sometime later this year, do you expect to offer normal bookings non-promoted bookings through that website or will it really just be about the dynamic pricing and other kind of promotional products?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well that’s a really great question. Yes, I think we are going to lead with the promotional products and by the way at the beginning of that website the very - our already publicly accessible a new URL mindbody.io and we have been A-B testing on that side and so if you go to our home page you may see a link to consumer taking your mindbody.io, right now it is promoting the app. There is some content on there. That is going to be expanding significantly in the months ahead, and that will be a platform through which we can service promoted offers and other features, but your question is right on point.

Operator

Thank you. And that’s all the time we have today for question-and-answer session. So, with that I would like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, I just like to close by saying, it really was the best year of MINDBODY history. We have the best deepest team we’ve ever had to execute on the enormous opportunity that we see around us. We are driving the growth of a two-sided transaction enabled marketplace. We are expanding our position as the leading wellness platform in the world. And as I sit back and looking at this after 17 years of building this company, it’s never been a better time to be at MINDBODY, we are so excited about the year ahead. Thank you for being with us on this journey.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.