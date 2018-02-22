Buy Solid Defensive Names But Don't Rely On Wall Street To Do It For You

However, I believe there is a lot of merit in buying solid defensive names at this part of the cycle.

Cory Cramer just penned a rebuttal to my earlier article where I criticized low-volatility ETFs. I really appreciate the pushback and it motivates me to clarify a couple of points.

I currently like defensive stocks (which Cramer is advocating)

Low volatility as a packaged strategy doesn’t make sense to me

I like defensive stocks

I’m worried about the S&P 500’s valuation and potential for earnings growth from here on out. I regularly write articles to this effect. Yes, I think the S&P 500 (SPY) is a better place to be compared to its low-vol counterparts but not a great place to be at all.

Low volatility as a packaged strategy

I think there’s something to the low-volatility factor in theory. You can go long a strategy like that through the PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio (SPLV) or others.

Peter Lynch, Legendary investor and author of Beating The Street and One Up On Wall Street used to prefer stocks with

Boring names A product or service in a boring area A product people need in bad times or good times Companies that don’t grow too fast

Looking for the unremarkable is a solid search strategy if you are looking for great investments.

stick with a steady and consistent performer

- Peter Lynch, Beating the Street

If you follow Lynch's advice you will likely end up with a bunch of low-volatility names. You just get there much more elegantly. The whole reason “volatility” has been conceived of at all is because it is measurable. It allows an academic to classify stocks in an easy and reproducible manner. It has its shortcomings describing real life. It can be useful sure but it can also be a dangerous crutch. Low volatility merely equates to the absence of price moves during a limited period of time. To quote Nassim Taleb:

Never think that lack of variability is stability. Don't confuse lack of volatility with stability, ever.

- Nassim Nicholas Taleb

For example, look at the graph below. It shows the volatility of a few stocks and the S&P 500. You would think these companies displaying little volatility over a number of years are stable businesses.





They are Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Within a year they would have burned to the ground if not for the largest government intervention in financial markets in history. Volatility underwent a dramatic transformation:





BAC data by YCharts

Low-volatility promises outperformance with less volatility. That's a no-brainer. The logical result is that market participants buy up the ETF to arbitrage this win-win away. What holders of low-volatility are left with, after its advantages have been widely publicized and conveniently packaged, is a concentrated bet on overpriced financials and utilities.

I’m all for people buying stable, boring and reliable businesses. But do it yourself. Go out and find businesses like that and buy those. Don’t outsource it to BlackRock (BLK) or another firm that is primarily looking to provide a service at scale. They put low volatility stocks in a box put a wrap around it and good to you.

I'm actually short low-volatility stocks as 1) I think the large-cap space is overvalued 2) low-volatility ETFs promise something that is likely to disappoint 3) when low-volatility doesn't live up to its name during a major sell-off, there is a good chance for it to quickly get oversold. Why pay the higher fees for something that doesn't work?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The ETF Ive shorted is traded in Europe under ISIN: IE00B802KR88