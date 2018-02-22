It was the end of 2016 when I last had a look at the prospects for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), at the time dominated by the announced purchase of Faiveley Transport at the end of 2015 and weaker end markets for rail companies.

Shares traded at $80 at the time, and I concluded I would be a buyer if shares were to fall to the mid-$70s. While shares moved in a $70-90 range in 2017, I never ended up buying, as I failed to follow up on my research.

After a year in which rail companies have seen very strong returns, I notice that Wabtec has not gained any ground over the past 15 months, and continues to trade at $80 per share, which makes it necessary to update the thesis.

Long-Term Winner

Wabtec dates back to 1869, the year in which George Westinghouse invented the air brake. Following this invention, the company expanded over time to become a global supplier of rail components and systems, while it is active in some industrial markets as well.

The appeal of the business comes from specialised equipment, which often needs to be certified, as a large installed base creates barriers of entry, often through scale and usability. This makes that the company has been able to post fat and stable margins over time. On top of organic growth, Wabtec has deployed earned capital often towards bolt-on dealmaking, which made it a strong value creator over time. Another important feature is the strong incentive for the management team, which holds a sizeable stake in the business.

Looking At History

The combination of steady organic growth, bolt-on dealmaking, the deal with Faiveley and margin expansion has done wonders for the earnings power of the business over the past decade. The company grew sales from $1.3 billion to $3.3 billion between 2007 and 2015, as operating margins expanded from 13% to 18% of sales.

These advancements and good prospects made that shares have seen a very strong momentum run from $20 to $100 over the same period of time. Longer-term holders have seen even better returns, as shares were trading in the single digits as "recently" as 2005.

The fierce correction in rail stocks (being the end customers of Wabtec) resulted in shares falling to the low $60s by early 2016. The combination of a strong dollar and turmoil in the energy sector hit these companies and their stocks, and thereby, their investment spending levels as well. Furthermore, Wabtec had just announced its largest acquisition to date at the time. The purchase of Faiveley and the debt incurred in relation to that deal ensured that conditions were getting more challenging.

2017 In Review

In February of last year, Wabtec released its results for 2016, which were generally disappointing. It took the company until the fourth quarter of 2016 before it could close on the acquisition of a majority stake in Faiveley Transport. The company guided for 2017 sales of $4.1 billion and guided for adjusted earnings of $3.95-4.15 per share, as the earnings guidance excluded special charges in relation to the deal (of course).

Following the closure of the deal, the company operated with $1.5 billion in net debt, but this did not withhold it from pursuing bolt-on deals in 2017. In March, Wabtec bought Aero Transportation Products, a company which makes engineered freight car components, in a deal which adds $40 million in annual sales. The same month, it also acquired the last shares of Faiveley through a squeeze-out procedure.

Wabtec made another bolt-on deal in April with the acquisition of Thermal Transfer, a provider of industrial heat exchangers. This deal added $25 million in annual sales, and the company furthermore reiterated the full-year guidance as it released the first-quarter results.

Maintaining the guidance and pursuing bolt-on dealmaking saw shares recovering steadily to $90 in the summer. That was before the second-quarter results were released, and the accompanying cut in the guidance triggered a fierce sell-off, which pushed shares towards the $70 mark. The company cut the full-year sales guidance to $3.85 billion, down $250 million from the previous estimate despite bolt-on deals being made since the initial guidance was provided. Adjusted earnings guidance was cut to $3.55-3.70 per share, though that was relatively mild given the extent to which sales estimates were cut. By the time the third-quarter earnings were released, full-year earnings estimates were cut to $3.45-3.50 per share.

In the meantime, Wabtec made some smaller bolt-on deals during Q3 and Q4, before releasing the financial results for 2017 in February. Sales did eventually come in at $3.88 billion last year, a 32% increase from 2016. All (and some more) of the growth was driven by dealmaking, which added $1.18 billion in sales, offset by a $227 million decrease in organic sales.

Adjusted earnings did come in at $3.43 per share on the back of adjusted operating margins of 13.1%. As the company continued to make bolt-on deals during the year, its net debt was not reduced during 2017. The net debt load stood at $1.64 billion by the end of the year. With adjusted operating profits coming in at $508 million, we can unfortunately not yet construct an EBITDA number, as the cash flow statement is not available yet. We do know that depreciation & amortisation totalled $77 million in the first nine months of the year, for an EBITDA number of $610 million a year. That translates into a 2.7 times leverage ratio, a reasonably to slightly higher amount. Leverage is a result of the Faiveley deal, continued bolt-on dealmaking and disappointing 2017 results.

The 2018 Guidance

For the coming year, Wabtec sees sales at $4.1 billion, which is disappointing; note that this is equal to the original 2017 guidance. The company should have benefited from accelerating economic growth, the anniversary of many bolt-on deals being announced during 2017, as well as the impact of a softer dollar (given the significant overseas activities of the business).

Compared to the initial outlook for 2017, all these beneficial trends combined should easily provide a boost of perhaps as much as half a billion to the revenue number. If we look at it like this, I am not that impressed with the guidance, as it calls for less than 6% growth.

The earnings guidance reveals that most of the growth is achieved on an inorganic basis, as adjusted margins are seen up just 40 basis points to 13.5% of sales, far removed from peak margins of 17-18%. Consequently, earnings per share growth is relatively modest (after a difficult year), with adjusted earnings seen up nearly 11% to $3.80 per share.

Trading at $80 per share, it is fair to argue that shares do not look that appealing, trading at 21 times earnings, while the company has taken on some leverage as well, and economic conditions are relatively solid. As discussed above, multiple acquisitions add probably to the tune of $100-200 million in annual sales. With two-thirds of sales derived abroad, the dollar weakness should have a big impact as well, not to mention accelerating economic growth.

That said, the near-term outlook does not reflect the margin potential, at least based on recent years.

Margin Potential?

As discussed before, Wabtec has managed to steadily grow operating margins from 12% of sales in 2007/2009 to 17-18% in 2013/2015, driven by economies of scale and strong economic conditions. By now, these margins have fallen back to 13% despite the projection of record sales of $4.1 billion this year, although real momentum is lacking (as discussed above as well).

For a perspective, Wabtec posted record revenues of $3.3 billion in 2015, as Faiveley should boost revenues by $1.2 billion (announced at the time), and probably a bit more in dollar terms based on current exchange rates. If you factor in this deal and multiple bolt-on deals, it should be evident that solid organic achievements should at least result in $4.5 billion in revenues in 2018, and probably closer to $5 billion.

Based on this, forward shares trade at 21 times earnings, a reasonably full multiple at a good point in the cycle amidst quite a bit of debt on the books. If we assume a successful integration of Faiveley and other deals could boost margins to a more normalised 15-16%, operating profits might advance 2 percentage points from current levels, boosting operating profits by $80-90 million. After applying taxes, that boosts the bottom line by close to $0.70 per share. If that is more realistic, earnings potential of $4.50 reduces the earnings multiple to a market valuation at 18 times earnings, while reducing leverage ratios a little bit as well.

Not A Buyer

While I have been constructive on Wabtec in the past, I am not impressed with the company's 2017 performance, and certainly not with its 2018 outlook. I have been attracted to its great organic growth in the past and savvy dealmaking, combined with margin expansion. None of these factors is really apparent at this point in time, as shares are not cheap based on the 2018 guidance, and are fairly valued at best if margins revert to "normal" levels at 15-16%.

The modest margin expansion seen this year, on top of disappointing sales guidance, is worrying. After all, realisation of further synergies on the Faiveley deal alone should result in significant margin expansion. Hence, I will remain cautious. My long-term thesis on the company remains intact, but I am not impressed with the results in 2016, 2017 and the 2018 guidance, thus I am lowering my desired entry multiple. Unless shares hit the low $70s, I continue to watch the action from the sidelines.