Consumer Cyclical 'Safer' Dividend Gains For Containers, Circulars, Cars And Cards Compose Broker February Favorites

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five top yielders promised 1.35% LESS gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

'Safer' dividend consumer cyclical stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual-returns, dividend-growth, and p/e ratios as of 2/16/18. Negative annual returns winnowed the 91 Consumer Cyclical top yield selections to 82.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclicals To Net 4.68% to 34.45% Gains By February, 2019

Five of the ten top "safer" Consumer Cyclicals (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as also being among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the yield strategy for this group, as of January, proved 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 16, 2019 were:

Tupperware Brands (TUP) netted $344.47 by a median price estimate from seven analysts, and dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% more than the market as a whole.

Meredith (MDP) netted $323.76 based on a median price estimate from six analysts, and dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

CSS Industries (CSS) netted $210.38 based on a median price estimate from two analysts, and dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole

General Motors (GM) netted $209.50 based on price targets from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% more than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor (F) netted $205.26 based on a median price estimate from twenty-four analysts, and dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $120.48, based on dividends only, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) netted $93.04 based on a median price estimate from nineteen analysts, and dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

Gannett (CGI) netted $80.36 based on a median price estimate from six analysts, and projected annual dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CGI.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) netted $58.41 based on a median price estimate from twelve analysts, and dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Gamehost (OTCPK:GHIFF) netted $46.76 based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole

Average net gain in dividend and price was 16.92% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Consumer Cyclical dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11 & 12): (Bear Alert) Brokers Say Two Top 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclicals Could Lose 9.39 & 15.44% By February, 2019

These probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2019 were:

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) projected a loss of $93.91 based on dividends and a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Buckle (BKE) projected a loss of $154.40 based on dividends and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss price and dividends was 12.42% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two “Safer” dividend Consumer Cyclicals. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical January Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here January 19 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for thirty-four of eighty-five stocks from the Consumer Cyclical sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed here.

17 Industries Were Represented By 44 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Of twenty-eight industries making up the Consumer Cyclical sector, the 34 'safer' stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented sixteen.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Media -Diversified (2); Publishing (5); Resorts & Casinos (3); Auto Manufacturing (4); Residential Construction (3); Packaging & Containers (5); Apparel Stores (4); Home Furnishings (3); Leisure (3); Department Stores (2); Lodging (1); Specialty Retail (3); Auto Parts (1); Gambling (2); Personal Services (1); Luxury Goods (1); Apparel Manufacturing (1).

Top ten "safer" basic materials dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin February 16 represented the first eight industries on the list above.

44 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Firms Found

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Consumer Cyclical stocks culled from the above master list of 91. Below is the list of 44 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial resources, however, are easily re-directed by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong reason for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after dividend ratio is a sterling financial accomplishment.

To quantify top equity rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered A Small Lag In Gains By Highest Yield, Lowest Priced "Safer" Consumer Cyclical Dogs

Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical firms with the biggest yields February 16 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Consumer Cyclicals, Would (13) Deliver 9.61% VS. (14) 9.74% Net Gains From All Ten By February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Cyclical pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 1.35% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced "safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclicals dog, Tupperware Brands (TUP) showed the best net gain of 34.45% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Consumer Cyclicals February 16 were: Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Gamehost (OTCPK:GHIFF); Ford Motor (F); Gannett (GCI); Ekornes (OTCPK:EKRNF), with prices ranging from $6.50 to $14.50.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical dogs as of February 16 were: New Media Investment Group (NEWM); Taylor Wimpey (OTCPK:TWODY); Next (OTCPK:NXGPY); Connect Group (OTCPK:SMWPY); Tupperware Brands (TUP), with prices ranging from $15.98 to $50.95.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

