Muni Fortnightly - February 20, 2018
Includes: AFB, BAF, BBF, BBK, BFK, BIL, BKN, BLE, BSD, BYM, CXH, DFVL, DFVS, DLBL, DLBS, DMB, DMF, DSM, DTF, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, EDV, EGF, EIM, EIV, EOT, EVN, EXD, FIBR, FLMB, FMB, FMN, FTT, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HYDD, IEF, IEI, IIM, IQI, ITE, KSM, KTF, LEO, MEN, MFL, MFM, MFT, MHD, MMU, MNP, MQT, MQY, MUA, MUB, MUE, MUH, MUS, MVF, MVT, MYD, MYF, MYI, MZF, NAD, NEA, NEV, NIM, NMI, NUV, NUW, NVG, NXP, NXQ, NXR, NZF, OIA, PBND, PLW, PMF, PML, PMM, PMO, PMX, PRB, PST, PVI, PZA, RISE, RVNU, SCHO, SCHR, SHV, SHY, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TFI, TLH, TLT, TMF, TMV, TTT, TUZ, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, UBT, UST, VFL, VGIT, VGLT, VGM, VGSH, VKI, VKQ, VMO, VTEB, VUSTX, XMPT, ZROZ
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Treasury yields bear-flattened on both real yields and inflation breakevens spurred by supportive inflation data.
Munis moved in close relation to Treasuries. The AAA GO Ratio moved only minimally.
The administration infrastructure plan is met with skepticism over funding.
S&P Puerto Rico Total Return Index was +0.2% two weeks; +3.4% YTD.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Dividends & Income, Bonds
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here