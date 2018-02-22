Matson - Patience Will Win Out
About: Matson, Inc. (MATX)
by: James Sands
Summary
Matson finished yesterday down 14 percent.
As guided for subscribers to Transports in Focus, this plunge has presented an excellent buying opportunity.
Today's selling pressure is twofold; perceived issues in the Hawaii market and guidance being misunderstood.
Matson is solidifying itself for the long-term - an accumulation strategy is recommended on the dips below $30 per share.
Source: Google Images
Overview
Today as I write, Matson’s (MATX) stock price has closed down at 14 percent. I have been covering this stock in-depth for the past couple of years. After two