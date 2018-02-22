Quick Picks & Lists | Services 

Matson - Patience Will Win Out

About: Matson, Inc. (MATX)
by: James Sands
James Sands
Summary

Matson finished yesterday down 14 percent.

As guided for subscribers to Transports in Focus, this plunge has presented an excellent buying opportunity.

Today's selling pressure is twofold; perceived issues in the Hawaii market and guidance being misunderstood.

Matson is solidifying itself for the long-term - an accumulation strategy is recommended on the dips below $30 per share.

Overview

Today as I write, Matson’s (MATX) stock price has closed down at 14 percent. I have been covering this stock in-depth for the past couple of years. After two