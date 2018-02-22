On Tuesday, Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) announced that it had met the primary endpoint for its phase 3 trial treating patients with peanut allergy. This opens up the ability for the company to be able to file for FDA approval this year, along with European approval thereafter. This is an important finding and trial. That's because peanut allergies is the leading cause of death from an allergic reaction from food. Aimmune Therapeutics, along with DBV Technologies (DBVT) are both fighting to be obtain FDA approval for peanut allergies.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study recruited about 554 patients who were not able to tolerate peanut protein doses of 100 mg or less. The patients were then split into two different dosing groups. One group of patients took Aimmune's drug AR101 or placebo. The trial was then pushed along with a 22-week dose escalation phase, and then patients were treated out to 12-months on 300 mg a day of peanut flour. The final phase of this study is important, because it tested out the maximum tolerance level of peanut allergy for patients. This was accomplished by introducing these patients a range between about 3 mg of peanut protein all the way up to 1,000 mg of peanut protein. The company met the primary endpoint of the study, which is required for FDA approval. The outcome was that around 68% of patients that took AR101 were able to tolerate up to 600 mg of peanut protein, while only 4% of patients were able to tolerate the same amount of peanut protein on placebo. This trial was highly successful. That's because in order for the trial to be considered a success it had to prove that AR101 could show a treatment differential between placebo for about 15%. This trial data went above and beyond what was required by the FDA for marketing approval.

Potential Competitor

This phase 3 data is bad news for Aimmune's competitor known as DBV Technologies. Because it is developing a competing therapy for peanut allergy. The problem is that Aimmune has produced better clinical data as noted above. DBV had issues with its clinical candidate Viaskin. That's because the 250 microgram dose had dropped sharply in the phase 2 trial from the phase 3. In the phase 2 trial, Viaskin was able to show a peanut protein tolerance of 48%. That is very good, the problem is that in the phase 3 study this figure dropped off to 35.3%. DBV Technologies can file for FDA approval, but in terms of efficacy Aimmune's AR101 is superior. There is one advantage that Viaskin has over AR101 and that is when it comes to safety. Viaskin is a safer treatment as opposed to AR101. However, I don't think this will be a determining factor for doctors and patients. That's because I believe that a doctor would want to prescribe AR101 which is more efficacious over the same time period. Also, when it boils down to safety the issues weren't that bad. AR101 had seen some mild to moderate hypersensitivity reactions, but nothing that can't be handled. On top of that, there was one case of severe anaphylaxis. Although, one case such as this in a pool of 554 patients is nothing to be worried about.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Aimmune Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of $182.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The company stated at that time that it had enough cash to last for at least 12 months. But as you know in the biotech space when a company states that it has cash for next 12 months, they don't wait till the last minute to dilute. They dilute at least 7 to 8 months before they run out of cash. That's exactly what happened on Wednesday in after-hours trade when the company stated that it intends to raise $176 million in cash. To accomplish this it stated that it will sell 5.5 million shares of its common stock at $32 per share. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price. This newly added cash should be enough to carry the company forward so that it can file its BLA for AR101 before the end of 2018.

Conclusion

The data from the phase 3 trial using AR101 to treat peanut allergy is outstanding, and had met its specified endpoint necessary to be able be filed for FDA approval. Considering the medical need for patients who have a peanut allergy, I believe that Aimmune will not have a huge hurdle to cross in terms of receiving approval from the FDA. The reason is because AR101 could become the first oral treatment for those who have peanut allergy. This would be a huge milestone for Aimmune, because its pipeline is devoted to developing treatments for a host of different types of food allergies. Other allergy treatments being explored are those with egg allergy and walnut allergy. The goal for all these treatments is to reduce the amount of sensitivity one experiences when they come into contact with a food allergy. There is still a lot of risk involved with this stock. There is still a risk that the FDA might feel that the data is not adequate enough for approval of AR101. That means that this approval is not guaranteed to happen. Considering that the other programs in the pipeline are still in the pre-IND stage, that makes the AR101 asset that much more important All is riding on the AR101 treatment, therefore all should be aware of the risk of taking a position into Aimmune Therapeutics. Having said that Aimmune is a good buy.