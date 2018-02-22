Recently, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) announced that its drug edasalonexent had shown massive improvement in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The company noted some remarkable improvements in patients who took edasalonexent past a one year period. In my opinion, this greatly undervalues Catabasis by a huge margin. That's because despite the monumental results shown in phase 2, Catabasis still carries only a $35 million market cap. With the recent data and the potential to initiate a phase 3 trial I believe that Catabasis is a great buy at its current price level of $1.54 per share.

Phase 2 Data

Catabasis announced positive results from the Phase 2 MoveDMD open label trial. This trial showed that patients were able to preserve muscle function and substantially slow disease progression. Why is that important? That's because at that point in time patients with DMD typically progress rapidly and see a loss of muscle movement. The fact that edasalonexent was able to preserve muscle movement in the same time period is amazing. The most important aspect to consider is that there were improvements seen in all assessments of muscle function after one year of treatment with 100 mg/kg/day of edasalonexent. With this positive data, the company is set to begin a phase 3 trial in the first half of 2018. The study should eventually read out results by 2020, at which point it will likely confirm the efficacy observed in the phase 2 study. I deem that the phase 3 trial should have no trouble achieving its primary endpoint. That's because the needed endpoint for a phase 3 DMD study to be considered successful will likely be the North Star Ambulatory Assessment ((NSAA) of edasalonexent compared to placebo over a 12-month period. The NSAA is a measure of a global assessment of muscle function. Expanding further upon NSAA it is a measure of muscle function based on different types of activities. All these activities can be seen here in this chart. As you can see if edasalonexent is able to preserve muscle function for the NSAA primary endpoint, then it will have a positive effect on patients. Not only will the drug show statistically significant numbers, but it will result in improved quality of life for those taking this drug. The last thing I would like to point out is that Catabasis even noted for their phase 3 trial design that patients who are on a stable dose of eteplirsen will also potentially be eligible to enroll in the study. That is pretty major in my opinion, the fact that they will be able to go off eteplirsen, and move on to treatment with edasalonexent shows just how strong the drug is for long-term DMD patients. To me this is a testament to the efficacy for edasalonexent observed in the phase 2 study.

A Minor Competitor

What I would like to point out is that there is a competitor that already has an FDA approved drug for DMD known as Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT). The issue with Sarepta though is that its DMD drug eteplirsen is only able to be given to patients with a certain genetic mutation. That means that eteplirsen currently targets only 14% of the entire DMD population. That is a huge advantage for Catabasis should it get its DMD drug edasalonexent to market. That's because edasalonexent targets all patients with DMD regardless of mutation type. That means that Catabasis has the opportunity to go after the entire DMD market, and not just a sub-population of it. That's why I coin Sarepta as a minor competitor, and not an outright full competitor. Of course, this is all assuming edasalonexent is ultimately approved by the FDA after passing its upcoming phase 3 study.

Financials

As of September 30, 2017 Catabasis had cash and cash equivalents of $21.7 million. This is not a huge amount of cash, therefore there will likely need to be a way for the company to raise more. The company believes that its current cash will carry its operations all the way to August 2018. This is kind of a speculative situation. That's because the company believes that there are multiple ways of raising cash. Two bad ways to raise cash would to be dilute shares or gain cash through a debt financing. However, with the clinical programs in place and positive results from the Open Label MoveDMD study, I believe that Catabasis can find a partner for edasalonexent.

Conclusion

With the efficacy achieved in the phase 2 Open label trial of MoveDMD the company can now advance to a phase 3 study. I like its chances of succeeding, and thus I think its market cap should be much higher then where it currently is. Its market cap should now stand at least between $200 million to $300 million after showing that edasalonexent is able to preserve muscle function after 60-weeks of treatment in patients with DMD. Especially, considering that it targets the entire DMD population and not just 14% of it like eteplirsen. There is still risk involved, because the phase 3 trial will recruit more patients. Such a move could slightly change the outcome of the data, but I feel that edasalonexent sets out to do what it intends to, and that is to be a long-term treatment option for patients with DMD. The other risk will come into play if the phase 3 trial is successful. That risk is the FDA itself. It highly depends on how the FDA views the efficacy/safety data, and whether or not they think it is appropriate to approve the drug with the current data. That won't be known though until 2020, when the final outcome of the phase 3 study is finally released.

