The Economy Can Grow Faster

Could the U.S. economy grow faster than the current forecast? This is important not just to the political arguments for the tax cut, but for business planning. How much growth your company should plan for depends critically on how much the economy grows.

Let's look at recent economic growth, using data as of February 2018. The last three quarters have been near average, but earlier growth was sub-par. The economy reminded me of my 5th grade report card. Mrs. Anderson wrote, "Bill does not work up to his potential." That was 5th grade. And 6th grade. Through to graduate school.

GDP

Dr. Bill Conerly, based on data from Bureau of Economic Analysis

Now, most economists are predicting a good 2018, but how good could it get? We have very low unemployment, just 4.1 percent. The "natural rate" is around 5 percent. We say that because some unemployment is normal. As people first enter the labor force, it takes them time to find jobs. And if one job is lost at the same time that another company adds a position, it will take some time for the job seeker to find the employer. (The natural rate is not known with certainty, so I represent it with a band reflecting various estimates.)

Unemployment

Dr. Bill Conerly, based partially on data from Bureau of Labor Statistics

We are currently below the natural rate of unemployment, and some simple economic models say we can't grow faster than normal because of this limit. Here's how I think of it. Low unemployment is not a brick wall. It's more like a rubber wall. Yes, it's a wall, but it has some give. If we push hard enough, we can find more workers.

So, let's look at the overall economy. Total output equals output per hour, multiplied by the number of hours worked. Let's look at each factor and see if there's room to grow.

Output per hour worked is what we call productivity. It jumps around a lot, but it has been low recently. Here are the upside possibilities. First, capital spending usually boosts productivity. That can mean fancy robots with artificial intelligence, or just a more efficient version of your order entry software. And capital spending is likely to grow. Incentives in the new tax bill will increase capital spending. An additional boost comes from the tight labor market itself. People worry about robots replacing people. The first wave of capital spending this year will be machines and software replacing empty chairs, positions that companies could not fill because of the tight labor market.

Productivity

Dr. Bill Conerly based on data from Bureau of Economic Analysis

The second way for output per hour to grow is by shedding less valuable work. Here's a simple example. A coffee shop near me has 5 people on the job, though usually they only need 4. But a few times every hour, a bunch of customers happen to arrive at the same time. If there's a long line, additional people won't wait, so sales are lost. The 5th worker is there just for those peak minutes, but is paid for the full hour.

If one employee leaves and the shop cannot find a replacement, it gets by with 4 workers. And the average productivity of those 4 is higher than the average when there were 5 workers. That's a boost. And the person who left probably went to a higher-productivity job, at higher pay, so the entire economy is better off.

So we certainly can see an increase in output per hour. And right now, I'm talking possibility, not my actual forecast.

Now let's turn to how many hours are worked, which I will look at through the labor force participation rate. To be in the labor force, a person must be working or actively looking for work. Those not looking may be retired, staying home with children, or too discouraged to even try to find a job. And that's a portion of this drop. Men in the 25-55 age category are not working - or looking for work - as much as in past generations. Many of them say they have health problems, but the actual data for increased health problems, even the opioid problem, is much less than the change in labor force participation.

Dr. Bill Conerly, based on data from Bureau of Labor Statistics

We also have more stay-at-home parents than is typical - they made their choice when the kids were born during the recession. Those kids are now in school, and the strong job market may bring some of these women, as well as the occasional man, back to work.

We also have more college students, as a percentage of the young adult population, than we had back in 2005. The job market may change the minds of a few people on the fence.

So, I think it's possible to get more people working. Some of the change will come from easy job availability, some from higher wages, which I predict.

I'm not ready to tell you to dial up your business expectations for this year, though I've recently dialed up my forecast. But be ready to expand your business beyond current expectations.

I'm a big fan of upside contingency plans. Too many managers think they want more sales, then when they get their wish and they don't have enough working capital, equipment, or people to fulfill their orders. Think this through ahead of time. It only takes a little time to sketch up your upside contingency plan.